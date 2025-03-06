ກະຊວງຍຸຕິທຳໄດ້ຟ້ອງຊາວຈີນ 12 ຄົນ ທີ່ຖືກກ່າວຫາວ່າ ລັກເຈາະຂໍ້ມູນ ຫຼື hacking

ເມື່ອວັນພຸດວານນີ້ ກະຊວງຍຸຕິທຳຂອງສະຫະລັດ ປະກາດການຟ້ອງຮ້ອງຊາວຈີນ 12 ຄົນທີ່ຖືກກ່າວຫາວ່າ ລັກເຈາະຂໍ້ມູນ ຫຼື ແຮັກກິ້ງ ໃນຄວາມພະຍາຍາມລະດັບໂລກ ທີ່ແນເປົ້າໝາຍໃສ່ນັກຕໍ່ຕ້ານລັດຖະບານ ທີ່ມີຫ້ອງການຢູ່ໃນສະຫະລັດ, ອົງການຂ່າວ, ອົງການລັດຖະບານ ແລະ ອົງການສາດສະໜາຂະໜາດໃຫຍ່ໃນສະຫະລັດ. ອີງຕາມການລາຍງານຂອງອົງການຂ່າວ ວີໂອເອ.

ຕາມເອກະສານຂອງສານ ກະຊວງປ້ອງກັນຄວາມສະຫງົບ ແລະ ກະຊວງຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງແຫ່ງລັດຂອງຈີນ ໃຊ້ເຄືອຂ່າຍຂອງບໍລິສັດເອກະຊົນ ແລະພວກແຮັກເກີ້ ຮັບຈ້າງເພື່ອລັກຂໍ້ມູນ ແລະຊ່ວຍຄົ້ນຫາຜູ້ຕໍ່ຕ້ານລັດຖະບານ ແລະວິພາກວິຈານຢູ່ທົ່ວໂລກ.

“ ການປະກາດໃນມື້ນີ້ ເປີດເຜີຍໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າ ກະຊວງປ້ອງກັນຄວາມສະຫງົບຂອງຈີນ ວ່າຈ້າງພວກແຮັກເກີ້ ເພື່ອສ້າງອັນຕະລາຍທາງລະບົບດິດຈິດໂຕລ ໃຫ້ກັບຊາວອາເມຣິກັນທີ່ວິພາກວິຈານພັກຄອມມູນິດຈີນ ຫຼື (CCP)” ໄບຣອັນ ວອນດຣານ (Bryan Vorndran) ຜູ້ຊ່ວຍອຳນວຍການຝ່າຍໄຊເບີ້ຂອງອົງການສັນຕິບານກາງ ຫຼື FBI ກ່າວໃນຖະແຫຼງການ.

ຜູ້ຕ້ອງສົງໄສທັງ 12 ຄົນ ໄດ້ແກ່ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ 2 ຄົນ ໃນກະຊວງປ້ອງກັນຄວາມສະຫງົບຂອງຈີນ ແລະ ພະນັກງານ 8 ຄົນ ຂອງບໍລິສັດທີ່ຮູ້ຈັກກັນໃນຊື່

i-Soon ແລະ ອີກ 2 ຄົນ ເປັນສະມາຊິກຂອງກຸ່ມທີ່ເອີ້ນວ່າ Advanced Persistent Threat 27 (APT27).

ໂຄສົກຂອງສະຖານທູດຈີນ ໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງວໍຊິງຕັນ ທ່ານ ຫຼີວ ເຜີງຢູ ກ່າວກັບອົງການຂ່າວເອພີ ເມື່ອວັນພຸດວານນີ້ວ່າ ຂໍ້ກ່າວຫາດັ່ງກ່າວ ເປັນພຽງການໃສ່ຮ້າຍ ແລະ ກ່າວວ່າ “ ເຮົາຫວັງວ່າ ຝ່າຍທີ່ກ່ຽວຂ້ອງຈະສະແດງທ່າທີເປັນມືອາຊີບ ແລະມີຄວາມຮັບຜິດຊອບແລະສະຫຼຸບເຫດການທາງໄຊເບີ້ ໂດຍໃຊ້ຫຼັກຖານທີ່ພຽງພໍແທນທີ່ຈະໃຊ້ການຄາດເດົາ ແລະກ່າວຫາທີ່ບໍ່ມີມູນຄວາມຈິງ.”

ຜູ້ຖືກຕັ້ງຂໍ້ກ່າວຫາທັງໝົດມີຈຳນວນຫຼາຍ ແລະກະຊວງຍຸຕິທຳສະເໜີລາງວັນສູງສຸດ 10 ລ້ານໂດລາສຳລັບຂໍ້ມູນກ່ຽວກັບເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຕຳຫຼວດ MPS ແລະ i-Soon ຊຶ່ງເປັນບໍໍລິສັດຂອງຈີນ ທີ່ຈ້າງພວກແຮັກເກີ້ສ່ວນຫຼາຍ.

ບໍລິສັດດັ່ງກ່າວ ຖືກກ່າວຫາວ່າ ຂາຍຂໍ້ມູນທີ່ລັກມາ “ ໃຫ້ກັບໜ່ວຍງານສືບຂ່າວລັບ ແລະຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງຂອງຈີນ ເພື່ອປາບປາມເສລີພາບໃນການປາກເວົ້າແລະຂະບວນການປະຊາທິປະໄຕທົ່ວໂລກ ແລະກຸ່ມເປົ້າໝາຍທີ່ຖືກມອງວ່າເປັນໄພຄຸກຄາມຕໍ່ລັດຖະບານຈີນ” ຕາມຂ່າວປະຊາສຳພັນຈາກອົງການສັນຕິບານກາງ FBI.

ອ່ານຂ່າວເປັນພາສາອັງກິດ

The U.S. Justice Department announced indictments Wednesday against a dozen Chinese nationals accused in a global hacking campaign targeting U.S.-based dissidents, news organizations, government agencies and a large religious organization.

According to court documents, China’s Ministry of Public Security and Ministry of State Security used a network of private companies and hackers-for-hire to steal information and help locate dissidents and critics throughout the world.

“Today’s announcements reveal that the Chinese Ministry of Public Security has been paying hackers-for-hire to inflict digital harm on Americans who criticize the Chinese Communist Party (CCP),” said Assistant Director Bryan Vorndran of the FBI’s Cyber Division in a statement.

The 12 suspects include two officers in China’s Ministry of Public Security and eight employees of a company known as i-Soon and two members of a group known as Advanced Persistent Threat 27 (APT27).

A spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in Washington, Liu Pengyu, told The Associated Press Wednesday that the allegations were a “smear” and said, “We hope that relevant parties will adopt a professional and responsible attitude and base their characterization of cyber incidents on sufficient evidence rather than groundless speculation and accusations.”

All of those indicted are at large, and the Justice Department is offering a reward of up to $10 million for information about the MPS officers and i-Soon, the Chinese company that employed most of the hackers.

The company is accused of selling stolen information “to China's intelligence and security services to suppress free speech and democratic processes worldwide, and target groups deemed a threat to the Chinese government,” according to a news release from the FBI.