ບັນດາສະມາຊິກສະພາສະຫະລັດ ບໍ່ໄດ້ໃຫ້ຄວາມສຳຄັນຕໍ່ການເຕືອນຈາກສະຖານທູດຈີນວ່າ ເຂົາເຈົ້າບໍ່ຄວນພົບປະ ກັບປະທານາທິບໍດີໄຕ້ຫວັນ ທ່ານນາງໄຊ ອິງ-ເຫວີນ ໂດຍກ່າວໃນວັນພະຫັດວານນີ້ວ່າ ພັກຄອມມິວນິສຈີນ ບໍ່ມີອຳນາດຢັບຢັ້ງ ກ່ຽວກັບການພົບປະຂອງສະພາ.
“ໂດຍການພົບປະກັບປະທານາທິບໍດີໄຊ ບັນດາຜູ້ຕາງໜ້າສອງຝ່າຍ ທີ່ນຳພາໂດຍປະທານສະພາຕ່ຳທ່ານແມັກຄາທີ ຢືນຕໍ່ສູ້ກັບການຕຳນິຂອງ CCP” ທີ່ ສະມາຊິກສະພາຕ່ຳ ທ່ານໄມ ກາລາເຮີ ປະທານຄະນະກຳມະການດ້ານຍຸດທະສາດແຂ່ງຂັນກັບຈີນ ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ວີໂອເອ ຢູ່ໃນຖະແຫລງການ.
“ພວກເຮົາຈະບໍ່ຖືກຂົ່ມຂູ່. ພວກເຮົາສະໜັບສະໜູນເພື່ອນຂອງພວກເຮົາ ຢູ່ໃນໄຕ້ຫວັນ ທີ່ເສລີ ແລະເປັນປະຊາທິປະໄຕ. ພວກເຮົາຈະສືບຕໍ່ກ່າວວ່າ ເວລາໃດທີ່ພວກເຮົາມີໂອກາດ ແລະບັນດາສະມາຊິກທັງສອງຝ່າຍຂອງຄະນະກຳມະການ ກ່ຽວກັບ CCP ທີ່ຈະປ່ຽນໂລກຂອງພວກເຮົາສູ່ການປະຕິບັດງານສະພາດັ່ງກ່າວນີ້” ທີ່ທ່ານກາລາເຮີ ໄດ້ກ່າວ.
ກຸ່ມທີ່ປະກອບດ້ວຍສອງພັກການເມືອງຂອງບັນດາສະມາຊິກສະພາ 18 ຄົນໄດ້ ຕິດຕາມທ່ານແມັກຄາທີ ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມກອງປະຊຸມ ກັບທ່ານນາງໄຊ ທີ່ຈັດຂຶ້ນໃນວັນພຸດ ຢູ່ທີ່ຫໍສະໝຸດແລະພິພິດຕະພັນປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໂຣໂນລ ຣີແກັນ ໃນ ເຂດ Simi Valley ລັດຄາລິຟໍເນຍ.
ຫລາຍຊົ່ວໂມງກ່ອນໜ້ານັ້ນ ອົງການຂ່າວ Punchbowl News ຂອງສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ລາຍງານວ່າ ສ່ວນນຶ່ງຂອງບັນດາສະມາຊິກສະພາ ທີ່ພົບປະກັບທ່ານນາງໄຊ ຍັງໄດ້ຮັບອີແມລ “ທີ່ຈີນມີຄວາມເປັນຫ່ວງຢ່າງເລິກເຊິງ ແລະບໍ່ເຫັນພ້ອມຢ່າງແຂງຂັນຕໍ່ການເຄື່ອນໄຫວທີ່ອາດເປັນໄປໄດ້.”
“ທາງຝ່າຍຈີນໄດ້ຄັດຄ້ານທຸກຮູບແບບຂອງການພົວພັນທາງການ ລະຫວ່າງສະຫະລັດ ແລະໄຕ້ຫວັນ ບໍ່ເຫັນພ້ອມຢ່າງແຮງທີ່ສຸດ ຕໍ່ການຢ້ຽມຢາມສະຫະລັດ ໂດຍຜູ້ນຳໄຕ້ຫວັນ ທີ່ບໍ່ກ່ຽວຂ້ອງກັບເຫດຜົນໃດໆ ຫລືຢັ້ງຢືນສາເຫດ ແລະຄັດຄ້ານຢ່າງແຮງ ໃນທຸກຮູບແບບ ຂອງການຕິດຕໍ່ຂອງພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ສະຫະລັດກັບພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ໄຕ້ຫວັນ” ທີ່ຂຽນໂດຍທ່ານຫລີ ຊຽງ ທີ່ໄດ້ພິສູດວ່າເປັນທີ່ປຶກສາຜູ້ນຶ່ງ ຢູ່ສະຖານທູດຈີນ ໃນອີແມລ ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບໂດຍວີໂອເອ. ບັນດາສະມາຊິກ ສະພາກ່າວວ່າ ຈະບໍ່ມີການປ່ຽນແປງ ໃນແຜນຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ.
ຈີນພິຈາລະນາວ່າ ໄຕ້ຫວັນແມ່ນແຂວງນຶ່ງຂອງຕົນ. ປະທານາທິບໍດີໄຊ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ຄວາມກົດດັນຈາກພາຍນອກ” ຈະບໍ່ຢຸດຢັ້ງ ເກາະດອນທີ່ປົກຄອງຕົນເອງ ຈາກການພົວພັນກັບໂລກ. ທີ່ບັນດາສະມາຊິກສະພາໄດ້ກ່າວຢູ່ທີ່ນັ້ນຈະບໍ່ມີການປ່ຽນແປງແຜນການເຂົາເຈົ້າ.
U.S. lawmakers dismissed warnings from the Chinese Embassy they should not have met with Taiwan’s president, Tsai Ing-wen, saying Thursday the Chinese Communist Party does not have a veto over congressional meetings.
“By meeting with President Tsai, our bipartisan delegation [led by Speaker McCarthy] is standing up to the bullies in the CCP,” Rep. Mike Gallagher, chairman of the House Select Committee on Strategic Competition with China, told VOA in a statement.
“We will not be intimidated. We support our friends in the free and democratic Taiwan. We're going to keep saying that whenever we have the opportunity and the bipartisan members of the Select Committee on the CCP will turn our word to action this Congress,” Gallagher said.
A bipartisan group of 18 lawmakers accompanied McCarthy at the meetings with Tsai held Wednesday at the Ronald Regan Presidential Library and Museum in Simi Valley, California.
Hours earlier, U.S. media outlet Punchbowl News reported some of the lawmakers meeting with Tsai also received emails expressing “China's deep concern and firm opposition to this possible move.”
“The Chinese side strongly opposes any form of official interaction between the U.S. and Taiwan, strongly opposes any visit to the U.S. by the leader of the Taiwan authorities regardless of the rationale or pretext, and strongly opposes all forms of contact of the U.S. officials with the Taiwan authorities,” wrote Li Xiang, identified as a counsellor at the Chinese Embassy, in an email obtained by VOA.
China considers Taiwan a breakaway province. President Tsai has said “external pressure” will not stop the self-ruled island from engaging with the world. Lawmakers said there would be no change in their plans.