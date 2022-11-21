ໜ່ວຍຍາມຝັ່ງຂອງຈີນ ຢຶດເອົາເຮືອທີ່ຖືກຍິງ ໂດຍຈະຫຼວດ ຈາກກອງທັບເຮືອຂອງຟີລິບປິນ

ຜູ້ບັນຊາການທະຫານຂອງຟີລິບປິນຄົນ​ນຶ່ງ ກ່າວວ່າ ໜ່ວຍຍາມຝັ່ງຂອງຈີນໄດ້​ເຂົ້າຢຶດ​ແບບບັງຄັບເອົາ​ເຮືອ​ທີ່ເປ່ເພ ທີ່ກອງທັບເຮືອຟີລິບປິນລາກໄປ ທີ່ເກາະຂອງຕົນ ເຊິ່ງເປັນການປະເຊີນໜ້າກັນຢູ່ໃນຂໍ້ພິພາດອີກອັນນຶ່ງໃນຂົງເຂດທະເລຈີນໃຕ້, ອີງຕາມລາຍງານຂອງອົງການຂ່າວ AP.

ພົນເຮືອໂທອາລເບີໂຕ້ ຄາໂລສ (Alberto Carlos) ກ່າວໃນວັນຈັນມື້ນີ້ວ່າ ກໍາປັ່ນຂອງຈີນໄດ້ເຂົ້າຂັດຂວາງການ​ແກ່ເຮືອຂອງກອງທັບເຮືອຟີລິບປິນສອງເທື່ອ ກ່ອນທີ່ພວກເຂົາຈະຢຶດເອົາເຮືອ​ທີ່ເປ່ເພ​ລຳດັ່ງກ່າວ ​ໂດ​ຍໄດ້ລາກເອົາໄປໃນວັນອາທິດວານນີ້ ຢູ່ນອກເກາະ ທິຕູ (Thitu) ທີ່ຄອບຄອງໂດຍຟີລິບປິນ.

ໂຄສົກຂອງກອງທັບຟີລິບປິນກ່າວວ່າ ​ຊາກ​ເຮືອ​ທີ່​ເປ່​ເພຢູ່ໃນທະເລດັ່ງກ່າວເບິ່ງ ຄືວ່າເປັນຊາກເຮືອ​ທີ່​ຖືກ​ຍິງ​ໂດຍຈະຫຼວດຂອງຈີນ. ກໍາປັ່ນຍາມຝັ່ງຂອງຈີນ ໄດ້ ເຂົ້າຂັດຂວາງການລໍາລຽງສະບຽງອາຫານຂອງຟີລິບປິນ ທີ່ໄດ້ແລ່ນ ຢູ່ໃນນ່ານ ນໍ້າທີ່ມີຂໍ້ພິພາດທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ແຕ່ການຢຶດເຄື່ອງຂອງຕ່າງໆທີ່ກອງທັບເຮືອຂອງປະ ເທດອື່ນເປັນເຈົ້າຂອງ ແມ່ນການກະທໍາທີ່ໜ້າດ້ານທີ່ສຸດ.

A Philippine military commander says the Chinese coast guard has forcibly seized floating debris the Philippine navy was towing to its island in another confrontation in the disputed South China Sea. (AP)

Vice Admiral Alberto Carlos said Monday the Chinese vessel twice blocked the Philippine naval boat before seizing the debris it was towing Sunday off Philippine-occupied Thitu Island.

A military spokesperson said the debris appeared to be from a Chinese rocket launch. Chinese coast guard ships have blocked Philippine supply runs in the disputed waters in the past, but seizing material possessed by another nation's navy constituted a more brazen act.