ຈີນ ເຕືອນ ກ່ຽວກັບ ເສດຈະຫຼວດ ໃນເຂດພາກຕາວັນອອກສຽງເໜືອຂອງ ໄຕ້ຫວັນ

ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ການເດີນເຮືອທາງທະເລໃນທ້ອງຖິ່ນຂອງ ຈີນ ໄດ້ປະກາດຄຳເຕືອນສຳລັບຄວາມເປັນໄປໄດ້ຂອງເສດລູກຈະຫຼວດ ໃນເຂດນໍ້າທາງພາກຕາ ເວັນອອກສຽງເໜືອຂອງ ໄຕ້ຫວັນ, ໂດຍກ່າວວ່າ ກຳປັ່ນທັງຫຼາຍຈະຖືກຫ້າມບໍ່ໃຫ້ເຂົ້າໄປໃນເຂດດັ່ງກ່າວໃນວັນທີ 16 ເມສານີ້ ອີງ​ຕາມ​ລາຍ​ງານອົງ​ການ​ຂ່າວ​ເອ​ພີ.

ຫ້ອງການຄວາມປອດໄພ ໃນການເດີນທາງເຮືອທາງທະເລຂອງແຂວງ ຟູຈຽນໃຕ້ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ກໍາປັ່ນຈະຖືກຫ້າມ ບໍ່ໃຫ້ເຂົ້າໄປໃນເຂດນ່ານນໍ້າຈາກ 9 ໂມງເຊົ້າ ຫາ​ບ່າຍ 3​ ໂມງໃນວັນດັ່ງກ່າວ, ອີງຕາມຖະແຫຼງຂ່າວໃນວັນພະຫັດວານນີ້. ການປະກາດນັ້ນໄດ້ມີຂຶ້ນຫຼັງ ຈາກ ຈີນ ໄດ້ຈັດການຊ້ອມລົບຂະໜາດໃຫຍ່ ໃນການຕອບໂຕ້ ຕໍ່ການຢຸດແວ່ຢ້ຽມຢາມ ສະຫະລັດ ຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໄຕ້ ຫວັນ ທ່ານນາງ ສາຍ ອິງ ເຫວິນ ໃນອາທິດທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ເຊິ່ງທ່ານນາງໄດ້ພົບປະກັບປະທານສະພາຕໍ່າ ທ່ານ ເຄວິນ ແມັກຄາທີ ໃນລັດຄາລິຟໍເນຍ. ຄວາມເຄັ່ງຕຶງແມ່ນຍັງສູງຢູ່ ແລະ ຈີນ ໄດ້ສົ່ງເຮືອບິນລົບບິນໄປສູ່ ໄຕ້ຫວັນ ຫຼາຍກວ່າ 200 ຄັ້ງໃນທ້າຍອາທິດທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ໃນຂະນະທີ່ກຳປັ່ນກອງທັບເຮືອຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ ໄດ້ແລ່ນອ້ອມເກາະ ທີ່ປົກຄອງຕົນເອງນັ້ນ.

China's local maritime authorities have issued a warning for possible rocket debris in waters northeast of Taiwan, saying ships would be banned from entering the area on April 16. Southern Fujian province's Maritime Safety Administration said that vessels would be prohibited from entering the waters from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on that day, according to a press release on Thursday. The announcement comes after China held large-scale military drills in response to Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen's transit visit last week to the U.S., where she met House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in California. Tensions remain high and China sent warplanes flying toward Taiwan more than 200 times over the weekend, while its navy ships circled the self-ruled island.