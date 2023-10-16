ໃນສັນຍານຂອງຄວາມເປັນໄປໄດ້ທີ່ຕົນອາດຈະມີສ່ວນກ່ຽວຂ້ອງຢ່າງເລິກເຊິ່ງ ໃນບັນຫາຂັດແຍ້ງລະຫວ່າງ ອິສຣາແອລ ແລະກຸ່ມຫົວຮຸນແຮງຮາມາສ ທີ່ກຳ ລັງເກີດຂຶ້ນຢ່າງຕໍ່ເນື່ອງຢູ່ນັ້ນ ທູດພິເສດຂອງຈີນ ສຳລັບເຂດຕາເວັນອອກກາງ ທ່ານ ສາຍ ຈຸນ ຈະເດີນທາງໄປຢ້ຽມຢາມ “ປະເທດທັງຫຼາຍທີ່ມີສ່ວນກ່ຽວ ຂ້ອງຢູ່ໃນພາກພື້ນ” ໃນອາທິດໜ້າ ເພື່ອອຳນວຍຄວາມສະດວກໃນການເຈລະ ຈາຢຸດຍິງ ແລະສັນຕິພາບທີ່ອາດຈະເປັນໄປໄດ້, ອີງຕາມລາຍງານທີ່ໄດ້ອອກ ອາກາດໃນວັນອາທິດວານນີ້ໂດຍອົງການຂ່າວ CCTV ຂອງທາງການຈີນ. ລາຍລະອຽດຂອງການເດີນທາງດັ່ງກ່າວແມ່ນບໍ່​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ເປີດ​ເຜີຍ.

ໃນການໃຫ້ສຳພາດກັບໂທລະພາບ CCTV ທ່ານສາຍ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ຈີນ ໄດ້ກ່າວຢ້ຳວ່າ “ກຳລັງບໍ່ແມ່ນວິທີທາງເພື່ອແກ້ໄຂບັນຫາທັງຫຼາຍ” ແລະການຕອບໂຕ້ຕໍ່ຄວາມຮຸນແຮງກັບຄວາມຮຸນແຮງ ຈະພຽງສ້າງວົງຈອນແຫ່ງຄວາມໂຫດຮ້າຍຂອງການລ້າງແຄ້ນ ແລະສ້າງສິ່ງກີດກັ້ນຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນຕໍ່ການແກ້ໄຂທາງດ້ານ ການເມືອງ. ທ່ານສາຍ ບໍ່ໄດ້ໃຫ້ລາຍລະອຽດຕື່ມ ກ່ຽວກັບແຜນການເດີນທາງ ຂອງທ່ານ.

“ມີພຽງທາງດຽວເທົ່ານັ້ນ ທີ່ຈະສ້າງເງື່ອນໄຂຕ່າງໆສຳລັບການຕົກລົງທາງດ້ານ ການເມືອງແມ່ນໃຫ້ສິ້ນສຸດຄວາມຮຸນແຮງໄວທີ່ສຸດເທົ່າທີ່ເປັນໄປໄດ້ ແລະສົ່ງ ເສີມຊຸກຍູ້ໃຫ້ສະຖານະການເຢັນລົງ” ທ່ານສາຍໄດ້ກ່າວ ໂດຍກ່າວອີກວ່າທ່ານ ຈະເພັ່ງເລັງໃສ່ເລື້ອງການປະສານງານກັບໝົດທຸກຝ່າຍ ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ບັນຫາຂັດ ແຍ້ງໄດ້ລະເບີດຂຶ້ນ.

In a sign of possibly deepening its involvement in the ongoing conflict between Israel and militant group Hamas, China’s special envoy for the Middle East, Zhai Jun, will visit “relevant countries in the region” next week to facilitate a cease-fire and potential peace talks, China’s state broadcaster CCTV reported on Sunday. No itinerary was released.

In an interview with CCTV, Zhai said China has reiterated that “force is never the way to solve problems” and responding to violence with violence will only create a vicious cycle of revenge and create more obstacles to a political solution. Zhai didn’t offer further details about his travel plans.

“The only way to create the necessary conditions for a political settlement is to put an end to the violence as soon as possible and to promote a cooling of the situation,” Zhai said, adding that he will focus on coordinating with all parties since the conflict erupted.