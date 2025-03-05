ຈີນ ຕັ້ງເປົ້າການຂະຫຍາຍຕົວດ້ານເສດຖະກິດ ໃນລະດັບກາງສຳລັບປີນີ້ ທາ່ມກາງສົງຄາມການຄ້າທີ່ຈະເກີດຂຶ້ນ

ຈີນ ໄດ້ກຳນົດການເຕີບໂຕດ້ານເສດຖະກິດສຳລັບປີ 2025 ທີ່ 5 ເປີເຊັນໃນວັນພຸດມື້ນີ້, ໂດຍປະຕິຍາຍວ່າຈະ “ຮັບມືກັບສິ່ງທ້າທາຍ ແລະ ມຸ່ງໝັ້ນໄປສູ່ຄວາມສຳເລັດ” ທ່າມກາງຄວາມຕ້ອງການພາຍໃນປະເທດທີ່ຂາດຫາຍໄປ ແລະ ສະພາບແວດລ້ອມພາຍນອກທີ່ທ້າທາຍ.
ໃນການກ່າວລາຍງານວຽກງານຂອງລັດຖະບານໃນຕອນເລີ່ມຕົ້ນຂອງກອງປະຊຸມການເມືອງທີ່ໃຫຍ່ທີ່ສຸດໃນປີຂອງ ຈີນ ນັ້ນ, ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີ ຈີນ ທ່ານ ຫຼີ ຈຽງ ໄດ້ຍອມຮັບວ່າຝ່າຍການຄ້າ ແລະ ເທັກໂນໂລຈີຂອງ ຈີນ ກຳລັງປະເຊີນກັບຄວາມກົດດັນຈາກພາຍນອກເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນ ທີ່ມີສາເຫດມາຈາກລັດທິການປົກປ້ອງທີ່ເຄັ່ງຕຶງໃນທົ່ວໂລກ, ການຂັດຂວາງລະບົບການຄ້າຫຼາຍຝ່າຍ, ການເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນຂອງພາສີ ແລະ ການເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນຂອງຄວາມເຄັ່ງຕຶງດ້ານພູມສາດການເມືອງ.
ທ່ານ ຫຼີ ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນຄຳປາໄສຕໍ່ໜ້າສະມາຊິກພັກຄອມມູນິສຈີນຫຼາຍພັນຄົນ, ລວມທັງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ຈີນ ທ່ານ ສີ ຈິ່ນຜິງ ວ່າ “ຢູ່ພາຍໃນປະເທດ, ພື້ນຖານສຳລັບການຟື້ນຟູເສດຖະກິດແມ່ນຍັງບໍ່ແຂງແກ່ນເທື່ອ ແລະ ມັນກໍມີຄວາມຮຽກຮ້ອງຕ້ອງການທີ່ບໍ່ພຽງພໍ, ໂດຍສະເພາະການບໍລິໂພກທີ່ຝືດເຄືອງ.”
ຈາກຄວາມທ້າທາຍເຫຼົ່ານີ້ ທ່ານ ຫຼີ ກ່າວວ່າລັດຖະບານ ຈີນ ຕັ້ງເປົ້າທີ່ຈະບັນລຸເປົ້າໝາຍການເຕີບໂຕທາງເສດຖະກິດ 5 ເປີເຊັນໂດຍ “ກະຕຸ້ນການບໍລິໂພກຢ່າງເຕັມທີ, ປັບປຸງປະສິດທິພາບຂອງການລົງທຶນ ແລະ ຂະຫຍາຍຄວາມຮຽກຮ້ອງຕ້ອງການພາຍໃນປະເທດໃນທຸກດ້ານ,” ຕາມການລາຍງານເຜີຍແຜ່ໂດຍອົງການຂ່າວ ຊິນຫົວ ຂອງລັດຖະບານ ຈີນ.
ທ່ານກ່າວວ່າ “ການບັນລຸເປົ້າໝາຍທີ່ວ່ານີ້ຈະບໍ່ແມ່ນສິ່ງທີ່ງ່າຍ, ແລະ ມັນຈະຕ້ອງມີການເຮັດວຽກໜັກ.”
ບັນດານັກວິເຄາະກ່າວວ່າ ເປົ້າໝາຍການເຕີບໂຕດ້ານເສດຖະກິດ ຈີນ ໄດ້ໃຫ້ບູລິມະສິດ “ຄວາມສະຖຽນລະພາບ” ແທນ “ຄວາມກ້າວໜ້າທີ່ສຳຄັນທາງເສດຖະກິດ” ໃນປີ 2025. ທ່ານ ຫວັງ ໂກວ-ເສັນ, ນັກເສດຖະສາດຢູ່ສະຖາບັນ ຈຸງ ຮວາ ເພື່ອການຄົ້ນຄວ້າ ກ່ຽວກັບເສດຖະກິດໃນ ໄຕ້ຫວັນ ກ່າວວ່າ “ສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ຂອງການເຕີບໂຕດ້ານເສດຖະກິດຂອງຈີນປີກາຍນີ້ ແມ່ນໄດ້ຮັບການຄ້ຳຊູໂດຍການສົ່ງອອກ, ແຕ່ສົງຄາມການຄ້າທີ່ຈະມີຂຶ້ນກັບ ສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ນຳເອົາຄວາມສ່ຽງທີ່ບໍ່ສາມາດຄາດເດົາໄດ້ມາສູ່ການສົ່ງອອກຂອງ ຈີນ ໃນປີ 2025.”
ທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ວີໂອເອທາງໂທລະສັບວ່າ “ໃນເມື່ອຄວາມຮຽກຮ້ອງຕ້ອງການພາຍໃນປະເທດຂອງ ຈີນ ຍັງຄົງບໍ່ພຽງພໍ, ເຂົາເຈົ້າຈຶ່ງສາມາດເພິ່ງພາອາໄສແຕ່ການຂະຫຍາຍການບໍລິໂພກ ເພື່ອຜັກດັນການເຕີບໂຕຂອງເສດຖະກິດໃນປີ 2025.”
ເພື່ອຂະຫຍາຍການບໍລິໂພກ ແລະ ຄວາມຮຽກຮ້ອງຕ້ອງການ, ທ່ານ ຫຼີ ກ່າວວ່າ ປັກກິ່ງ ຈະນຳສະເໜີມາດຕະການກະຕຸ້ນເສດຖະກິດທີ່ກ້າຫານບາງປະການ ລວມເຖິງການດຳເນີນນະໂຍບາຍການເງິນທີ່ເຂັ້ມງວດຍິ່ງຂຶ້ນ, ການຫຼຸດອັດຕາດອກເບ້ຍໃນເວລາທີ່ເໝາະສົມ ແລະ ການດຳເນີນນະໂຍບາຍເສດຖະກິດທີ່ມຸ່ງເນັ້ນ “ການປັບປຸງຄຸນນະພາບຊີວິດຂອງປະຊາຊົນ ແລະ ກະຕຸ້ນການບໍລິໂພກພາຍໃນປະເທດ.”
ອ່ານຂ່າວນີ້ເປັນພາສາອັງກິດ
China set the economic growth target for 2025 at 5% on Wednesday, vowing to “rise to the challenge and strive for success” amid a lack of domestic demand and a challenging external environment.
Delivering the government work report at the start of China’s biggest political meetings of the year, Chinese Premier Li Qiang acknowledged that China’s trade and tech sectors face mounting external pressure caused by the intensification of protectionism around the world, the obstruction of the multilateral trading system, the increase of tariff barriers and rising geopolitical tensions.
“Domestically, the foundation for economic recovery is not yet solid, and there is insufficient demand, especially the sluggish consumption,” Li said during a speech delivered in front of thousands of members of the Chinese Communist Party, including Chinese President Xi Jinping.
In light of these challenges, Li said the Chinese government aims to achieve the 5% economic growth target by “vigorously boosting consumption, improving the efficiency of investment and expanding domestic demand on all fronts,” according to a readout released by China’s state-run Xinhua news agency.
“Achieving these goals won’t be easy, and it will require hard work,” he said.
Analysts say the economic growth target shows China is prioritizing “stability” over “major economic progress” in 2025. “A large part of China's economic growth last year was supported by exports, but the looming trade war with the United States has brought unpredictable risks to Chinese exports in 2025,” said Wang Kuo-chen, an economist at the Chung-Hua Institute for Economic Research in Taiwan.
“Since China’s domestic demand remains insufficient, they can only rely on boosting consumption to drive economic growth in 2025,” he told VOA by phone.
To boost domestic consumption and demand, Li said Beijing will introduce some bold stimulus measures, including implementing more vigorous fiscal policies, lowering interest rates at the right time, and implementing economic policies aimed at “improving people’s livelihoods and boosting domestic consumption.”
ຟໍຣັມສະແດງຄວາມຄິດເຫັນ