ຈີນ ຕັ້ງເປົ້າການຂະຫຍາຍຕົວດ້ານເສດຖະກິດ ໃນລະດັບກາງສຳລັບປີນີ້ ທາ່ມກາງສົງຄາມການຄ້າທີ່ຈະເກີດຂຶ້ນ

ຈີນ ໄດ້​ກຳ​ນົດ​ການ​ເຕີບ​ໂຕ​ດ້ານ​ເສດ​ຖະ​ກິດ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ປີ 2025 ທີ່ 5 ເປີ​ເຊັນ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພຸດມື້ນີ້, ໂດຍ​ປະ​ຕິ​ຍາຍ​ວ່າຈະ “ຮັບ​ມື​ກັບ​ສິ່ງ​ທ້າ​ທາຍ ແລະ ມຸ່ງ​ໝັ້ນ​ໄປ​ສູ່​ຄວາມ​ສຳ​ເລັດ” ທ່າມ​ກາງ​ຄວາມ​ຕ້ອງ​ການ​ພາຍ​ໃນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ທີ່​ຂາດ​ຫາຍ​ໄປ ແລະ ສະ​ພາບ​ແວດ​ລ້ອມ​ພາຍນອກ​ທີ່​ທ້າ​ທາຍ.

ໃນ​ການ​ກ່າວ​ລາຍ​ງາ​ນ​ວຽກ​ງານ​ຂອງ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ໃນ​ຕອນ​ເລີ່ມ​ຕົ້ນ​ຂອງກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມ​ການ​ເມືອງ​ທີ່​ໃຫຍ່​ທີ່​ສຸດ​ໃນ​ປີ​ຂອງ ຈີນ ນັ້ນ, ນາ​ຍົກ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ ຈີນ ທ່ານ ຫຼີ ຈຽງ ໄດ້​ຍອມ​ຮັບ​ວ່າ​ຝ່າຍ​ການ​ຄ້າ ແລະ ເທັກ​ໂນ​ໂລ​ຈີ​ຂອງ ຈີນ ກຳ​ລັງ​ປະ​ເຊີນ​ກັບ​ຄວາມ​ກົດ​ດັນ​ຈາກ​ພາຍນອກ​ເພີ່ມ​ຂຶ້ນ ທີ່​ມີ​ສາ​ເຫດ​ມາ​ຈາກ​ລັດ​ທິ​ການ​ປົກ​ປ້ອງ​ທີ່​ເຄັ່ງ​ຕຶງ​ໃນ​ທົ່ວ​ໂລກ, ການ​ຂັດ​ຂວາງ​ລະ​ບົບ​ການ​ຄ້າຫຼາຍ​ຝ່າຍ, ການ​ເພີ່ມ​ຂຶ້ນ​ຂອງ​ພາ​ສີ ແລະ ການ​ເພີ່ມ​ຂຶ້ນ​ຂອງ​ຄວາມ​ເຄັ່ງ​ຕຶງ​ດ້ານ​ພູມ​ສາດ​ການ​ເມືອງ.

ທ່ານ ຫຼີ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ໃນ​ຄຳ​ປາ​ໄສ​ຕໍ່​ໜ້າ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ພັກ​ຄອມ​ມູ​ນິ​ສ​ຈີນຫຼາຍ​ພັນ​ຄົນ, ລວມ​ທັງ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ຈີນ ທ່ານ ສີ ຈິ່ນ​ຜິງ ວ່າ “ຢູ່​ພາຍ​ໃນ​ປະ​ເທດ, ພື້ນຖານ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ການ​ຟື້ນ​ຟູ​ເສດ​ຖະ​ກິດ​ແມ່ນ​ຍັງ​ບໍ່​ແຂ​ງ​ແກ່ນ​ເທື່ອ ແລະ ມັນ​ກໍ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ຮຽກ​ຮ້ອງ​ຕ້ອງ​ການ​ທີ່ບໍ່​ພຽງ​ພໍ, ໂດຍ​ສ​ະ​ເພາະ​ການ​ບໍ​ລິ​ໂພກ​ທີ່​ຝືດ​ເຄືອງ.”

ຈາກ​ຄວາມ​ທ້າ​ທາຍ​ເຫຼົ່າ​ນີ້ ທ່ານ ຫຼີ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ ຈີນ ຕັ້ງ​ເປົ້າ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ບັນ​ລຸ​ເປົ້າ​ໝາຍ​ການ​ເຕີບ​ໂຕ​ທາງ​ເສດ​ຖະ​ກິດ 5 ເປີ​ເຊັນ​ໂດຍ​ “ກະ​ຕຸ້ນ​ການ​ບໍ​ລິ​ໂພກ​ຢ່າງ​ເຕັມ​ທີ, ປັບ​ປຸງ​ປະ​ສິດ​ທິ​ພາບ​ຂອງການ​ລົງ​ທຶນ ແລະ ຂະ​ຫຍາຍ​ຄວາ​ມ​ຮຽກ​ຮ້ອງ​ຕ້ອງ​ການ​ພາຍ​ໃນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ໃນ​ທຸກ​ດ້ານ,” ຕາມ​ການ​ລາຍ​ງາ​ນ​ເຜີຍ​ແຜ່​ໂດຍ​ອົງ​ການ​ຂ່າວ ຊິນ​ຫົວ ຂອງ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ ຈີນ.

ທ່ານ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ການ​ບັນ​ລຸ​ເປົ້າ​ໝາຍ​ທີ່​ວ່ານີ້​ຈະ​ບໍ່​ແມ່ນ​ສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ງ່າຍ, ແລະ ມັນ​ຈະ​ຕ້ອງ​ມີ​ການ​ເຮັດ​ວຽກ​ໜັກ.”

ບັນ​ດາ​ນັກ​ວິ​ເຄາະ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ເປົ້າ​ໝາຍ​ການ​ເຕີ​ບ​ໂຕ​ດ້ານ​ເສດ​ຖະ​ກິດ ຈີນ ໄດ້​ໃຫ້​ບູ​ລິ​ມະ​ສິດ “ຄວາມ​ສະ​ຖຽນ​ລະ​ພາບ” ແທນ​ “ຄວາມ​ກ້າວ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ສຳ​ຄັນ​ທາງ​ເສດ​ຖະ​ກິດ” ໃນ​ປີ 2025. ທ່ານ ຫວັງ ໂກວ-ເສັນ, ນັກ​ເສດ​ຖະ​ສາດ​ຢູ່​ສະ​ຖາ​ບັນ ຈຸງ ຮ​ວາ ເພື່ອ​ການ​ຄົ້ນ​ຄວ້າ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ເສດ​ຖະ​ກິດ​ໃນ ໄຕ້​ຫວັນ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ສ່ວນ​ໃຫຍ່​ຂອງ​ການ​ເຕີບ​ໂຕ​ດ້ານ​ເສດ​ຖະ​ກິດ​ຂອງ​ຈີນ​ປີ​ກາຍນີ້ ແມ່ນ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ການ​ຄ້ຳ​ຊູ​ໂດຍ​ການ​ສົ່ງ​ອອກ, ແຕ່​ສົງ​ຄາມ​ການ​ຄ້າ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ມີ​ຂຶ້ນ​ກັບ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ໄດ້​ນຳ​ເອົາ​ຄວາມ​ສ່ຽງ​ທີ່ບໍ່​ສາ​ມາດ​ຄາ​ດ​ເດົາ​ໄດ້​ມາ​ສູ່​ການ​ສົ່ງ​ອອກ​ຂອງ ຈີນ ໃນ​ປີ 2025.”

ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ວີ​ໂອ​ເອ​ທາງ​ໂທ​ລະ​ສັບ​ວ່າ “ໃນ​ເມື່ອ​ຄວາມ​ຮຽກ​ຮ້ອງ​ຕ້ອງ​ການ​ພາຍ​ໃນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຂອງ ຈີນ ຍັງ​ຄົງ​ບໍ່​ພຽງ​ພໍ, ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຈຶ່ງ​ສາ​ມາດ​ເພິ່ງ​ພາ​ອາ​ໄສ​ແຕ່​ການ​ຂະ​ຫຍາຍ​ການ​ບໍ​ລິ​ໂພກ ເພື່ອ​ຜັກ​ດັນ​ການ​ເຕີບ​ໂຕ​ຂອງ​ເສ​ດ​ຖະ​ກິດ​ໃນ​ປີ 2025.”

ເພື່ອ​ຂະ​ຫຍາຍ​ການ​ບໍ​ລິ​ໂພກ ແລະ ຄວາມ​ຮຽກ​ຮ້ອງ​ຕ້ອງ​ການ, ທ່ານ ຫຼີ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ປັກ​ກິ່ງ ຈະ​ນຳ​ສະ​ເໜີ​ມາດ​ຕະ​ການ​ກະ​ຕຸ້ນ​ເສດ​ຖະ​ກິດ​ທີ່​ກ້າ​ຫານ​ບາງ​ປະ​ການ ລວມ​ເຖິງ​ການ​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ນະ​ໂຍ​ບາຍ​ການ​ເງິນ​ທີ່​ເຂັ້ມ​ງວດ​ຍິ່ງ​ຂຶ້ນ, ການຫຼຸດ​ອັດ​ຕາ​ດອກ​ເບ້ຍ​ໃນ​ເວ​ລາ​ທີ່​ເໝາະ​ສົມ ແລະ ການ​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ນະ​ໂຍ​ບາຍ​ເສດ​ຖະ​ກິດ​ທີ່​ມຸ່ງ​ເນັ້ນ “ການ​ປັບ​ປຸງ​ຄຸນ​ນະ​ພາບ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ ແລະ ກະ​ຕຸ້ນ​ການ​ບໍ​ລິ​ໂພກ​ພາຍ​ໃນ​ປະ​ເທດ.”

China set the economic growth target for 2025 at 5% on Wednesday, vowing to “rise to the challenge and strive for success” amid a lack of domestic demand and a challenging external environment.

Delivering the government work report at the start of China’s biggest political meetings of the year, Chinese Premier Li Qiang acknowledged that China’s trade and tech sectors face mounting external pressure caused by the intensification of protectionism around the world, the obstruction of the multilateral trading system, the increase of tariff barriers and rising geopolitical tensions.

“Domestically, the foundation for economic recovery is not yet solid, and there is insufficient demand, especially the sluggish consumption,” Li said during a speech delivered in front of thousands of members of the Chinese Communist Party, including Chinese President Xi Jinping.

In light of these challenges, Li said the Chinese government aims to achieve the 5% economic growth target by “vigorously boosting consumption, improving the efficiency of investment and expanding domestic demand on all fronts,” according to a readout released by China’s state-run Xinhua news agency.

“Achieving these goals won’t be easy, and it will require hard work,” he said.

Analysts say the economic growth target shows China is prioritizing “stability” over “major economic progress” in 2025. “A large part of China's economic growth last year was supported by exports, but the looming trade war with the United States has brought unpredictable risks to Chinese exports in 2025,” said Wang Kuo-chen, an economist at the Chung-Hua Institute for Economic Research in Taiwan.

“Since China’s domestic demand remains insufficient, they can only rely on boosting consumption to drive economic growth in 2025,” he told VOA by phone.

To boost domestic consumption and demand, Li said Beijing will introduce some bold stimulus measures, including implementing more vigorous fiscal policies, lowering interest rates at the right time, and implementing economic policies aimed at “improving people’s livelihoods and boosting domestic consumption.”