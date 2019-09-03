ເດັກນ້ອຍນັກຮຽນ 8 ຄົນ ຖືກຂ້າຕາຍໃນການໂຈມຕີຢູ່ໃນໂຮງຮຽນປະຖົມຢູ່ພາກກາງ
ຂອງຈີນໃນວັນຈັນວານນີ້.
ມີນັກຮຽນອີກ 2 ຄົນ ໄດ້ຮັບບາດເຈັບໃນການໂຈມຕີຢູ່ໃນບ້ານຈາວຢັງໂປ (Chaoyangpo) ໃນແຂວງຫູເບ (Hubei), ອີງຕາມຄຳຖະແຫລງການສະບັບນຶ່ງຂອງຕຳຫລວດຢູ່ໃນເມືອງເອັນຊີ (Enshi). ຜູ້ຊາຍອາຍຸ 40 ປີ ຄົນນຶ່ງ ໄດ້ຖືກຈັບ ແລະຖືກຖືວ່າເປັນຜູ້ຕ້ອງສົງໄສຕົ້ນຕໍຢູ່ໃນກໍລະນີນີ້.
ຕຳຫລວດບໍ່ໄດ້ເປີດເຜີຍວ່າ ການໂຈມຕີເກີດຂຶນແບບໃດ, ແຕ່ວ່າ ມີເດັກນ້ອຍນັກຮຽນຫລາຍຄົນໄດ້ຖືກຂ້າຕາຍ ຫລືບໍ່ກໍໄດ້ຮັບບາດເຈັບຍ້ອນການໂຈມຕີທີ່ໃຊ້ມີດແທງໄປມາໃນຊຸມປີມໍ່ໆມານີ້. ມີນັກຮຽນ 9 ຄົນ ຖືກຂ້າຕາຍໃນເດືອນເມສາ 2018 ຜ່ານມາ ຢູ່ນອກໂຮງຮຽນມັດທະຍົມໃນແຂວງຊານຊີ (Shaanxi) ໃນພາກຕາເວັນຕົກສຽງເໜືອຂອງປະເທດ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ມີເດັກນ້ອຍອີກ 14 ຄົນໄດ້ຮັບບາດເຈັບຢູ່ໃນການໂຈມຕີໃນໂຮງຮຽນອະນຸບານຢູ່ໃນເມືອງຈອງຊິງ (Chongqing) ຢູ່ທາງພາກຕາເວັນຕົກຂອງປະເທດ ໃນເດືອນຕຸລາປີກາຍນີ້.
Eight schoolchildren were killed in an attack on an elementary school in central China Monday.
Two other students were injured in the attack in Chaoyangpo village in Hubei province, according to a statement released by police in Enshi city. A 40-year-old man has been arrested and is considered the prime suspect in the case.
Police have not revealed how the attack was carried out, but several schoolchildren in China have either been killed or wounded by knife-wielding assailants in recent years. Nine students were killed in April 2018 outside a middle school in the northwestern province of Shaanxi, while 14 children were injured in a knife attack on kindergarten students in the western city of Chongqing last October.
