ເດັກ​ນ້ອຍ​ນັກ​ຮຽນ 8 ຄົນ ຖືກ​ຂ້າ​ຕາຍ​ໃນ​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ໂຮງ​ຮຽນ​ປະ​ຖົມຢູ່ພາ​ກກາງ

ຂອງ​ຈີນ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ຈັນ​ວານນີ້.



ມີນັກ​ຮຽນ​ອີກ 2 ຄົນ ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ບາດ​ເຈັບ​ໃນ​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີຢູ່​ໃນ​ບ້ານຈາວ​ຢັງ​ໂ​ປ (Chaoyangpo) ໃນ​ແຂວງຫູ​ເບ (Hubei), ອີງ​ຕາມ​ຄຳ​ຖະ​ແຫລງ​ການ​ສະ​ບັບ​ນຶ່ງ​ຂອງ​ຕຳ​ຫລວດ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ເມືອງເອັນ​ຊີ (Enshi). ຜູ້​ຊາຍ​ອາ​ຍຸ 40 ປີ​ ຄົນ​ນຶ່ງ ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ຈັບ ແລະ​ຖື​ກຖືວ່າເປັນ​ຜູ້​ຕ້ອງສົງ​ໄສຕົ້ນ​ຕໍຢູ່​ໃນ​ກໍ​ລະ​ນີນີ້.

ຕຳ​ຫລວດບໍ່​ໄດ້​ເປີດ​ເຜີຍ​ວ່າ ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ເກີດ​ຂຶນ​ແບບ​ໃດ, ແຕ່​ວ່າ ມີ​ເດັກ​ນ້ອຍນັກ​ຮຽນ​ຫລາຍ​ຄົນໄດ້​ຖືກ​ຂ້າ​ຕາຍ ຫລືບໍ່​ກໍ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ບາດ​ເຈັບ​ຍ້ອນ​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ທີ່​ໃຊ້​ມີດ​ແທງ​ໄປ​ມາໃນ​ຊຸມ​ປີ​ມໍ່ໆ​ມານີ້. ມີ​ນັກ​ຮຽນ 9 ຄົນ​ ຖືກ​ຂ້າ​ຕາຍ​ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ເມ​ສາ 2018 ຜ່ານ​ມາ ຢູ່ນອກ​ໂຮງ​ຮຽນ​ມັດ​ທະ​ຍົມໃນ​ແຂວງຊານ​ຊີ (Shaanxi) ໃນ​ພາກ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ຕົກ​ສຽງ​ເໜືອ​ຂອ​ງ​ປະ​ເທດ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ມີ​ເດັກ​ນ້ອຍອີກ 14 ຄົນ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ບາດ​ເຈັບຢູ່​ໃນ​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ໃນ​ໂຮງ​ຮຽນ​ອະ​ນຸ​ບານຢູ່​ໃນ​ເມືອງ​ຈອງ​ຊິງ (Chongqing) ຢູ່ທາງ​ພາກ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ຕົກ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ຕຸ​ລາ​ປີ​ກາຍນີ້.

ອ່ານ​ຂ່າວນີ້​ເພີ້ມ​ເປັນ​ພາ​ສາ​ອັງ​ກິດ ຢູ່​ຂ້າວ​ລຸ່ມນີ້

Eight schoolchildren were killed in an attack on an elementary school in central China Monday.



Two other students were injured in the attack in Chaoyangpo village in Hubei province, according to a statement released by police in Enshi city. A 40-year-old man has been arrested and is considered the prime suspect in the case.



Police have not revealed how the attack was carried out, but several schoolchildren in China have either been killed or wounded by knife-wielding assailants in recent years. Nine students were killed in April 2018 outside a middle school in the northwestern province of Shaanxi, while 14 children were injured in a knife attack on kindergarten students in the western city of Chongqing last October.