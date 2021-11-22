ຈີນ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ພົນລະ​ເມືອງຂອງ​ຕົນ 5 ຄົນໄດ້​ຖືກ​ລັກ​ພາ​ຕົວ​ໄປ​ຈາກບ່ອນຂຸດ​ຄົ້ນ​ບໍ່​ແຮ່​ໃນ​ພາກ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ອອກ​ຄອງ​ໂກ, ອີງ​ຕາມລາຍ​ງານອົງ​ການ​ຂ່າວເອ​ພີ (AP).

ສະຖານທູດຈີນໃນ​ນະ​ຄອນຫລວງ​ກິນ​ຊາ​ຊາ (Kinshasa) ເອົາ​ຂ່າວນີ້ລົງເຜີຍ​ແຜ່​ໃນສື່​ສັງ​ຄົມ ​ທີ່​ໃຫ້ບໍລິການສົ່ງຂໍ້ຄວາມທາງອອນໄລນ໌ ວີ​ແຊັດ (WeChat) ວ່າ 5 ຄົນ ໄດ້ຖືກລັກພາຕົວໄປ ໃນເຊົ້າວັນອາທິດວານນີ້ ຈາກສະຖານທີ່ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ໃນແຂວງກີ​ວູ (Kivu) ໃຕ້ ທີ່ມີຊາຍແດນຕິດກັບຣ​ວັນ​ດາ (Rwanda), ບູຣຸນດີ (Burundi) ແລະແທນຊາເນຍ.

ສະ​ຖານ​ທູດ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວໄດ້ຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ພົນລະເມືອງຈີນທຸກຄົນອອກຈາກແຂວງກີ​ວູ (Kivu) ໃຕ້, ແຂວງ​ກີ​ວູເຫນືອ ແລະແຂວງອິ​ຕູ​ຣີ (Ituri) ທີ່​ຢູ່ໃກ້ຄຽງກັນນັ້ນ ໂດຍກ່າວວ່າ ສະຖານະການຄວາມປອດໄພ ໃນພື້ນທີ່ແມ່ນ "ສັບສົນແລະຮ້າຍ ແຮງສຸດ​ຂີດ" ແລະວ່າມີຄວາມເປັນໄປໄດ້ໃນ​ຂີດ​ຈຳ​ກັດຫລາຍ ທີ່ຈະໃຫ້ການ ຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອໄດ້ ໃນກໍລະນີທີ່​ມີການໂຈມຕີ ຫຼືການລັກພາຕົວ.

ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ມີ​ລາຍ​ລະ​ອຽດຫຍັງເລີຍ ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ພວກ​ທີ່​ຖືກ​ລັກ​ພາ​ຕົວ​ໄປ, ຜູ້​ທີ່ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ເຮັດ​ວຽກ​ໃຫ້​ ຫຼື​ ຜູ້ທີ່​ຖືກສົງ​ໄສ​ວ່າ​ ເອົາ​ພວກ​ເຂົາເຈົ້າ​ໄປ.

ສະຖານທູດ​ຈີນ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ "ປະຊາຊົນ​ຈີນ​ ​ແລະ​ນັກທຸລະກິດຈີນທຸກ​ຄົນ ​ທີ່​ລົງ​ທຶນ​ຈີນຄອງ​ໂກ​ ຄວນ​ເອົາ​ໃຈ​ໃສ່​ເບິ່ງສະພາບ​ການໃນ​ທ້ອງ​ຖິ່ນ, ​ເພີ່ມ​ຄວາມ​ເຂົ້າ​ໃຈ ໃນ​ດ້ານ​ຄວາມ​ປອດ​ໄພ ​ແລະ​ການ​ກຽມ​ພ້ອມໃນ​ພາ​ວະ​ສຸກ​ເສີນ, ​ແລະ​ຫຼີກ​ລ້ຽງການ​ເດີນທາງ​ອອກ​ນອກ​ທີ່​ບໍ່​ຈຳ​ເປັນ."

​ໃນ​ວັນ​ເສົາ​ຜ່ານ​ມາ​ນີ້ ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ລາດ​ຕະ​ເວນ​ ໃນ​ສວນ​ອະນຸລັກ​ຄອງ​ໂກ​ຄົນ​ນຶ່ງ ​ໄດ້​ເສຍ​ຊີວິດໃນ​ເວລາ​ພວກ​ປະກອບ​ອາວຸດ 100 ຄົນ​ທີ່​ຖື​ວ່າ​ເປັນ​ອະດີດ​ສະມາ ຊິກ​ຂອງ​ກຸ່ມ​ກະບົດ M23 ​ໄດ້​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ຄ້າຍ​ລາດຕະ​ເວນ ​ໃກ້​ກັບ​ບ້ານເບີ​ກີ​ມາ (Bukima) ຢູ່​ແຂວງ​ກີ​ວູເໜືອ. ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ຄົນ​ອື່ນໆ​ໄດ້​ຫລົບໜີ​ໄປໂດຍ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ບາດ​ເຈັບ.

​ອ່ານ​ຂ່າວນີ້​ເພີ້ມ​ເປັນ​ພາ​ສາ​ອັງ​ກິດ​ຢູ່​ລຸມນີ້

BEIJING (AP) - China says five of its citizens have been kidnapped from a mining operation in eastern Congo.

The Chinese Embassy in Kinshasa posted on the WeChat online message service that the five were abducted early Sunday from the site in South Kivu province that borders Rwanda, Burundi and Tanzania.

It called on all Chinese citizens to leave South Kivu and the neighboring provinces of North Kivu and Ituri, saying the security situation in the area was “extremely complex and grim” and that there was little possibility of providing aid in the event of an attack or kidnapping.

No details were given about those kidnapped, who they worked for or who was suspected of taking them.

“All Chinese citizens and Chinese-invested businesses in Congo should pay close attention to local conditions, increase their safety awareness and emergency preparedness, and avoid unnecessary outside travel,” the embassy said.

On Saturday, a Congolese conservation park ranger was killed when 100 heavily armed men, presumed to be former members of the M23 rebel group, attacked a patrol post near the village of Bukima in North Kivu. Other rangers fled unharmed.

Several armed groups including the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda, known by its French acronym FDLR, the Mai-Mai and the M23 regularly vie for control of eastern Congo's natural resources.

Despite the danger, Chinese businesses have moved into Congo and other unstable African states in a quest for rare minerals and other natural resources. Chinese workers have also been subject to kidnappings and attacks in Pakistan and other countries with active insurgencies.