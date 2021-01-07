ຈີນ ກ່າວວ່າ ຕົນກຳລັງເຈລະຈາ ກັບອົງການອະນາໄມໂລກ ເພື່ອໃຫ້ບັນດາຜູ້ຊ່ຽວຊານເດີນທາງໄປເມືອງວູຫານ

ຈີນກ່າວວ່າ ຕົນກຳລັງເຈລະຈາກັບອົງການອານາໄມໂລກ (WHO) ກ່ຽວກັບ ການຈັດ

ແຈງຂັ້ນສຸດທ້າຍ ເພື່ອໃຫ້ທີມຜູ້ຊ່ຽວຊານສາກົນ ເຂົ້າໄປໃນປະເທດ ເພື່ອສືບສວນເບິ່ງ

ທີ່ມາຂອງໂຣກລະບາດໂຄວິດ-19.

ຜູ້ອຳນວຍການໃຫຍ່ຂອງອົງການ WHO ດຣ. ເທໂດຣສ ອັດດານອມ ເກີເບຣເຢຊູສ

(Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus) ກ່າວຕໍ່ບັນດາ ນັກຂ່າວທີ່ນະຄອນເຈນີວາ

ໃນວັນອັງຄານທີ່ຜ່ານມາວ່າ ທ່່ານຮູ້ສຶກ “ຜິດ ຫວັງທີ່ສຸດ” ທີ່ປັກກິ່ງບໍ່ສາມາດໃຫ້ການ

ອະນຸມັດຂັ້ນສຸດທ້າຍ ແກ່ທີມຄົ້ນ ຄວ້າ ຊຶ່ງຈຳນວນນຶ່ງໄດ້ເລີ້ມເດີນທາງໄປເຖິງເມືອງ

ວູຫານແລ້ວ ບ່ອນທີ່ ເຊື້ອໄວຣັສໄດ້ຄົ້ນພົບ ໃນເດືອນທັນວາ 2019.

ໂຄສົກກະຊວງຕ່າງປະເທດຈີນ ທ່ານນາງຫົວ ຈຸນຢິງ (Hua Chunying) ກ່າວຕໍ່ບັນດາ

ນັກຂ່າວທີ່ນະຄອນປັກກິ່ງ ໃນວັນພຸດມື້ນີ້ “ໄດ້ມີການເຂົ້າໃຈຜິດ” ໂດຍກ່າວວ່າ ທັງສອງ

ຝ່າຍຍັງສົນທະນາກັນຢູ່ ກ່ຽວກັບວັນເວລາທີ່ແນ່ນອນ ແລະການຈັດແຈງສຳລັບທີມງານ

ສາກົນນັ້ນຢູ່.

ສະຫະລັດໄດ້ກ້າວມາເຖີງຂີດໝາຍທີ່ສຳຄັນອີກຈຸດນຶ່ງຂອງປີທີ່ຍາວນານໃນ ານລະບາດ

ຂອງໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາ ໃນວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ລາຍ ງານໄດ້ບັນທຶກການເສຍ

ຊີວິດພາຍໃນມື້ດຽວກັນ ເຖິງ 3,775 ຄົນ ອີງຕາມ ສູນກາງໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາຂອງ ຈອນສ໌

ຮັອບກິນສ໌ John Hopkins [[ United States - COVID-19 Overview-

Johns Hopkins (jhu.edu) ]]



ນອກນັ້ນ ສະຫະລັດຍັງບັນທຶກໃນມື້ດຽວໃນວັນອັງຄານທີ່ຜ່ານມານີ້ທີ່ມີຄົນປ່ວຍ ທັງໝົດ

131,195 ຄົນ ຢູ່ໃນໂຮງໝໍຕ່າງໆ ອີງຕາມໂຄງການຕິດຕາມໂຄວິດ-19

[[ https://twitter.com/COVID19Tracking/status/1346608575074893824 ]]

China says it is negotiating with the World Health Organization over the final arrangements for a team of international experts to enter the country to investigate the origin of the COVD-19 pandemic.

WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters in Geneva Tuesday that he was “very disappointed” that Beijing had failed to grant final permission to the research team, some of whom had already begun their travels to Wuhan, where the virus was first detected in December 2019.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying told reporters in Beijing Wednesday there had been a “misunderstanding,” saying the two sides were still in discussions over the specific dates and other arrangements for the international team.

The United States hit another grim milestone in the yearlong coronavirus pandemic Tuesday as it posted a single-day record of 3,775 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center. [[ United States - COVID-19 Overview - Johns Hopkins (jhu.edu) ]]

The U.S. also recorded a one-day record Tuesday of 131,195 total coronavirus patients in hospitals, according to The COVID-19 Tracking Project [[ https://twitter.com/COVID19Tracking/status/1346608575074893824 ]]