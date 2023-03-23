ບາລລູນສອດແນມຂອງຈີນ ທີ່ໄດ້ລອຍຢູ່ເທິງຊັ້ນບັນຍາກາດ ຂອງສະຫະລັດ ເມື່ອຕົ້ນປີນີ້ ບົ່ງຊີ້ໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າ ເປັນປະຕິການຂອງກອງກຳລັງສະໜັບສະໜຸນຍຸດທະສາດ ຫຼື SSF ຂອງຈີນ ຊຶ່ງຮູ້ຈັກກັນພຽງເລັກນ້ອຍຄື ກົມ​ນຶ່ງຂອງກອງທັບປົດປ່ອຍຂອງປະຊາຊົນ ຫຼື PLA ທີ່ໄດ້ລວບລວມເອົາອົງປະກອບຕ່າງໆ ທາງດ້ານໄຊເບີ້ ອີເລັກໂທຣນິກ ອະວະກາດ ແລະສົງຄາມດ້ານຈິດຕະສາດເຂົ້າ​ນຳ​ກັນ.

ກອງກຳລັງດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້ຖືກສ້າງຕັ້ງຂຶ້ນມາ ໃນທ້າຍຂອງປີ 2015 ອັນເປັນພາກສ່ວນນຶ່ງຂອງການປັບປຸງໂຄງປະກອບເຫຼົ່າທັບທັງຫຼາຍທີ່ໄດ້ນຳສະເໜີໃນໄລຍະ ຕົ້ນໆໃນການປົກຄອງຂອງຜູ້ນຳຈີນ ທ່ານສີ ຈິ້ນ ຜິງ, SSF ບໍ່ມີໜ່ວຍງານໃດທີ່ຄ້າຍຄືກັນໃນປະເທດອື່ນເລີຍ ທ່ານດີນ ຊັງ (Dean Cheng) ທີ່ປຶກສາອະວຸໂສກ່ຽວກັບ ຈີນ ຢູ່ທີ່ສະຖາບັນເພື່ອສັນຕິພາບຂອງສະຫະລັດ ແລະ ເປັນຜູ້ຕິດຕາມເບິ່ງກອງທັບຂອງຈີນມາຍາວນານ ໄດ້ກ່າວ.

ທ່ານຊັງ ກ່າວຕໍ່ວີໂອເອໃນການໃຫ້ສຳພາດທາງໂທລະສັບວ່າ “ກອງກຳລັງສະໜັບສະໜຸນດ້ານຍຸດທະສາດ ໄດ້ຖືກນຳມາຮ່ວມເຂົ້າກັນກັບກອງກຳລັງສົງຄາມດ້ານອີເລັກໂທຣນິກຂອງຈີນ, ເຄືອຂ່າຍກອງກຳລັງສົງຄາມຂອງຈີນ ຊຶ່ງລວມທັງ ແຕ່ບໍ່ຈຳກັດສະເພາະໃນໂລກໄຊເບີ້, ແລະອົງປະກອບຕ່າງໆຂອງກອງກຳ ລັງອະວະກາດຂອງຈີນນຳດ້ວຍ. ສິ່ງທັງຫຼາຍເຫຼົ່ານີ້ ມີຢູ່ໃນພາກສ່ວນນຶ່ງຕ່າງ ຫາກ, ຖ້າທ່ານເຂົ້າໃຈວ່າ, ພາຍໃນ PLA.”

ທ່ານກ່າວຕື່ມວ່າ “ສິ່ງທີ່ໜ້າສົນໃຈຄືວ່າ ມັນຍັງກ່າວ​ເຖິງຖານ​ທັບ 311 ຊຶ່ງຮັບຜິດຊອບສຳ​ລັບສົງຄາມທາງດ້ານການເມືອງ.”

The Chinese spy balloon that drifted over the United States early this year bore the earmarks of an operation by China's Strategic Support Force (SSF), a little-known hybrid branch of the People's Liberation Army that incorporates elements of cyber, electronic, space and psychological warfare.

Founded on the last day of 2015 as part of an armed forces restructuring introduced early in the rule of Chinese leader Xi Jinping, the SSF has no exact counterpart in any other country, said Dean Cheng, a senior adviser on China at the U.S. Institute of Peace and longtime watcher of China's military.

"The Strategic Support Force brought together China's electronic war forces, Chinese network war forces, which include but is not limited to cyber, and elements of China's space forces. These have been in different bins, if you will, within the PLA," Cheng told VOA in a recent phone interview.

"Interestingly, it also brings in Base 311, which is responsible for political warfare," Cheng added.