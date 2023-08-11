ການຕົກລົງສູ່ພາວະເງິນຝືດຂອງຈີນ ໄດ້ສ້າງຄວາມກັງວົນ ກ່ຽວກັບອະນາຄົດທາງດ້ານເສດຖະກິດ

ຫຼັງຈາກທີ່ມີຄວາມເປັນຫ່ວງມາໄດ້ຫຼາຍເດືອນ ທີ່ວ່າເສດຖະກິດຂອງຈີນ ແມ່ນກຳລັງຢູ່ໃນພາວະທີ່ອາດເປັນໄປໄດ້ສູງວ່າ ຈະຝືດເຄືອງໃນຂັ້ນທີ່ອາດສ້າງຄວາມເສຍຫາຍ ດັ່ງທີ່ສຳນັກງານສະຖິຕິແຫ່ງຊາດຂອງປັກກິ່ງ ຫຼື NBS ໄດ້ປະກາດຢ່າງເປັນທາງການ ໂດຍລາຍງານວ່າ ລາຄາໂດຍລວມ ໄດ້ຫລຸດລົງໃນເດືອນກໍລະກົດ ພາຍໃນ 0.3 ເປີເຊັນ ເມື່ອປຽບທຽບກັບປີກ່ອນ.

ໃນຂະນະທີ່ໂລກໂດຍສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ ກຳລັງສູ້ຊົນກັບຄວາມຫຍຸ້ງຍາກທີ່ເປັນປາກົດການຂອງ ລາຄາໃນພາວະເງິນເຟີ້, ຂ່າວຄາວກ່ຽວກັບພາວະເງິນຝືດເຄືອງໃນຈີນ ທີ່ໄດ້ເກີດຂຶ້ນ ຫຼັງຈາກມີລາຍງານຕ່າງໆ ມາໄດ້ຫຼາຍເດືອນ ທີ່ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນເຖິງລະດັບລາຄາທີ່ຢຸດສະງັກ ຢູ່ທີແຫ່ງນັ້ນ, ການຫວ່າງງານ ທີ່ເພີ້ມສູງຂຶ້ນ ແລະການຜະລິດພາຍໃນປະເທດທີ່ຊ້າລົງ.

ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຂອງຈີນ ໄດ້ມອງເຫັນວ່າ ການຫລຸດລົງຂອງລາຄາ ເປັນຊ່ວງໄລຍະຊົ່ວຄາວ ແລະໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ການປຽບທຽບປີຕໍ່ປີ ເປັນສິ່ງທີ່ຂ້ອນຂ້າງຄາດເຄື່ອນຈາກລະດັບລາຄາທີ່ສູງກວ່າປົກກະຕິຂອງຄວາມຕ້ອງການ ໃນປີ 2022. ຫົວໜ້ານັກສະຖິຕິຂອງ NBS ທ່ານດົງ ລີຈວນ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ດ້ວຍຜົນກະທົບຂອງຖານທີ່ສູງຈາກທີ່ຄ່ອຍໆຈາງລົງມາເມື່ອປີກາຍນີ້, ດັດຊະນີລາຄາຂອງຜູ້ບໍລິໂພກ ຫຼື CPI ແມ່ນມັກຈະຄ່ອຍຟື້ນຕົວຂຶ້ນເລື້ອຍໆ.”

After months of concern that the Chinese economy was teetering on the brink of potentially damaging deflation, Beijing’s National Bureau of Statistics this week made it official, reporting that overall prices had declined in July by 0.3% compared to a year earlier.

As much of the world struggles with the difficult phenomenon of price inflation, the news about deflation in China comes after months of reports showing stagnating price levels there, rising unemployment and slowing domestic production.

Chinese officials characterized the decline in prices as transitory and said the year-over-year comparison is somewhat skewed by higher-than-usual levels of price appreciation in 2022. NBS chief statistician Dong Lijuan said, "With the impact of a high base from last year gradually fading, the CPI [consumer price index] is likely to rebound gradually."