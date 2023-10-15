ໂຄງການ BRI ຂອງຈີນນຳເອົາຖະໜົນຫົນທາງ, ທາງລົດໄຟ, ພະລັງງານ ແລະໜີ້ສິນ ມາໃຫ້ແກ່ອາຟຣິກາ

ປະມານ 150 ປະ​ເທດ ​ເຊິ່ງ​ຫຼາຍປະເທດແມ່ນຢູ່​ໃນ​ອາ​ຟຣິກາ ​ໄດ້​ລົງ​ນາມ​ໃນ​ໂຄງການລິເລີ້ມນຶ່ງແລວ​ທາງ​ນຶ່ງ​ເສັ້ນທາງ ​ທີ່​ມີ​ອາຍຸ 10 ປີ​ຂອງ​ຈີນ ທີ່​ຮູ້ຈັກກັນໃນຊືື່ BRI ​ແລະ​ໃນ​ຂະນະ​ທີ່​ໂຄງການ​ກໍ່ສ້າງ​ພື້ນຖານ​ໂຄງ​ລ່າງ​ລະດັບ ໂລກ​ທີ່​ມີ​ມູນ​ຄ່າ​ຫຼາຍ​ຕື້​ໂດ​ລາ ​ໄດ້​ຊ່ວຍ​ນຳເອົາ​ເສັ້ນທາງ, ທາງ​ລົດ​ໄຟ, ພື້ນຖານ​ໂຄງ​ລ່າງ ມາ, ມັນ​ຍັງ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ບາງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຕ້ອງ​ແບກຮັບພາລະ​ໜີ້​ສິນ. ມາຣີອາມາ ດີອາໂລ (Mariama Diallo) ຫົວໜ້າ​ຫ້ອງການ ວີ​ໂອ​ເອ ໄນໂຣບີ ພິຈາ ລະນາເບິ່ງຜົນ​ກະທົບ ​ຂອງ BRI ຕໍ່​ອາ​ຟຣິກາ ​ແລະ​ຜົນ​ປະ​ໂຫຍ​ດ ​ແລະ​ການວິເຄາະ​ໂຄງການລິ​ເລີ່ມ​ຂອງ​ຈີນ ແລະ​ອາດ​ນາ​ສັກ ມີ​ລາຍ​ລະ​ອຽດ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ເລື້ອງນີ້.

ທາງລົດໄຟຂະໜາດມາດຕະຖານ ຫຼື SGR, ເຊິ່ງເປີດຕົວໃນປະເທດເຄັນຢາ ເມື່ອຫົກປີກ່ອນ, ໄດ້ຮັບການຍ້ອງຍໍ ຈາກເຈົ້າຫນ້າທີ່ເຄັນຢາ ວ່າ ເປັນນຶ່ງໃນໂຄງການທີ່ໃຫຍ່ທີ່ສຸດ ແລະປະສົບຜົນສໍາເລັດຫຼາຍທີ່ສຸດ ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ປະເທດ ໄດ້ຮັບເອກະລາດ ໃນຊຸມປີ 1960. ໄລຍະເວລາເດີນທາງຈາກເມືອງມອມບາຊາ (Mombasa) ໄປ ນະຄອນຫຼວງໄນໂຣບີ (Nairobi) ເຄີຍໃຊ້ເວລາເຖິງ 10 ຊົ່ວໂມງ. ໃນປັດຈຸບັນ, ມັນໃຊ້ເວລາພຽງແຕ່ 5 ຫາ 6 ຊົ່ວໂມງເທົ່ານັ້ນ.

ດີນີດ ໂອມບູນາ (Denis Ombuna), ນຶ່ງໃນຜູ້ໂດຍສານຂອງລົດໄຟດັ່ງກ່າວ ໄດ້ເວົ້າວ່າ:

"ຖ້າທ່ານເປັນນັກທຸລະກິດ, ທ່ານກໍາລັງໄປສໍາພາດວຽກ, ມັນຊ່ວຍປະຢັດເວລາຂອງທ່ານ."

ເຄັນ​ຢາ​ໄດ້​ກູ້​ຢືມ​ເງິນ​ປະມານ 5 ຕື້​ໂດ​ລາ​ຈາກ​ຈີນ ​ເພື່ອ​ສ້າງ​ທາງ​ລົດ​ໄຟ​ທີ່​ເຊື່ອມ​ຕໍ່​ເມືອງ​ທ່າ​ກຳ​ປັ່ນມອມບາຊາ (Mombasa) ຫາ ​ນະຄອນຫຼວງໄນໂຣບີ ​ແລະ ຈາກໄນໂຣບີ ຫາ ໄນວາຊາ (Naivasha).

ນີ້​ແມ່ນ​ສ່ວນນຶ່ງ​ ຂອງ​ໂຄງການ​ລິ​ເລີ່ມ “ນຶ່ງ​ແລວ​ທາງ​ນຶ່ງ​ເສັ້ນ​ທາງ” ຫຼື BRI ຂອງຜູ້​ນຳ​ຈີນ​ ທ່ານ​ສີ ​ຈິ້ນ ​ຜິງ.

ມັນ​ເປັນ​ໂຄງການໂຄງ​ລ່າງ​ພື້ນ​ຖານ​, ການ​ຄ້າ​ ແລະ​ໂທລະ​ຄົມ​ມະ​ນາ​ຄົມ​ລະດັບໂລກ​ ທີ່​ມີ​ເປົ້າ​ຫມາຍ​ໃນ​ການ​ເຊື່ອມ​ຕໍ່ ເຄັນຢາ ກັບ ອູການດາ​, ຣວັນດາ ແລະ​ຊູ​ດານ​ໃຕ້​.

ທ່ານວິນເຊັນ ກິໂມໂຊປ (Vincent Kimosop), ນັກເສດຖະສາດ ແລະທີ່ປຶກສາຊາວເຄັນຢາ ຂອງ Sovereign Insight ໃນປະເທດໄນໂຣບີໄດ້ໃຫ້ທັດສະນະວ່າ:

"ດ້ານດີແມ່ນ, ມັນເປັນໂຄງປະກອບຂອງການຄົມມະນາຄົມຂົນສົ່ງ: ການຂົນສົ່ງສິນຄ້າ, ການຂົນສົ່ງຕູ້ບັນທຸກສິນຄ້າ."

ແຕ່ນັກເສດຖະສາດ ວິນເຊັນ ກິໂມໂຊປ (Vincent Kimosop) ຫວັງວ່າບາງສິ່ງບາງຢ່າງຂອງທາງລົດໄຟ ຫຼືເອີ້ນວ່າ SGR ຈະຖືກດຳເນີນການ ແຕກຕ່າງອອກໄປ, ໂດຍທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ:

"ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຫວັງວ່າຜູ້ທີ່ຮັບຜິດຊອບໃນການເຈລະຈາ SGR ຈະພິຈາລະນາເບິ່ງການຊຳລະຄືນ ຕົວຈິງແທ້ໆ. ມັນ​ເປັນ​ໂຄງ​ການ ​ການ​ລົງ​ທຶນ​ຂະ​ຫນາດ​ໃຫຍ່ ທີ່​ຈະ​ມີ​ການ​ຊໍາ​ລະໜີ້ຄືນ ພາຍ​ໃນ 20, 30 ປີ​, ເຊິ່ງມັນຄ້ອນຂ້າງຍາກ."

ໃນລະຫວ່າງການກໍ່ສ້າງ, ບັນດານັກວິຈານໂຄງການໄດ້ປະທ້ວງຕໍ່ຜົນກະທົບທີ່ອາດເກີດຂຶ້ນກັບສັດປ່າ. ເຊິ່ງພາກສ່ວນນຶ່ງຂອງທາງລົດໄຟສາຍນີ້...

...ຕັດຜ່ານ ປ່າສະຫງວນແຫ່ງຊາດ ໄນໂຣບີ.

ໃນຊ່ວງທົດສະວັດທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ປະມານ 150 ປະເທດ ໄດ້ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມໂຄງການດັ່ງກ່າວ, ລວມທັງບັນດາປະເທດໃນອາຟຣິກາສ່ວນໃຫຍ່.

ທ່ານເດວິດ ແຊັກສ໌ (David Sacks), ຜູ້ຊ່ຽວຊານກ່ຽວກັບຈີນ ​ຂອງ​ສະພາການພົວພັນຕ່າງປະ​ເທດ​ ໄດ້ກ່າວ​ຜ່ານ​ທາງ Skype ວ່າ:

"ປະຊາກອນຂອງອາຟຣິກາ ກຳລັງເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນຢ່າງຫຼວງຫຼາຍ, ແລະມີຄວາມຕ້ອງການພື້ນຖານໂຄງລ່າງ ຢູ່ພາຍໃນທະວີບ//ຈາກທັດສະນະຂອງຈີນແລ້ວ, ອາຟຣິກາແມ່ນຄວາມປາຖະຫນາ ເພາະວ່າຈີນຕ້ອງການ ຮັບປະກັນການສະໜອງສໍາລັບຂະແຫນງການຜະລິດຂອງຕົນ ແລະເມື່ອເບິ່ງໄປທົ່ວໂລກແລ້ວ, ທອງແດງ, ໂຄບອລທ໌ (cobalt) ຫຼືແຮ່ທາດອື່ນໆ ຈໍານວນຫຼາຍເຫຼົ່ານີ້ ແມ່ນພົບເຫັນໄດ້ຢູ່ໃນອາຟຣິກາ."

ປະເທດຕ່າງໆ ​ເຊັ່ນເຄັນຢາ, ເອທິໂອເປຍ, ​ແລະແຊມເບຍ ​ໄດ້​ເຫັນ​ພື້ນຖານ​ໂຄງ​ລ່າງຂະໜາດໃຫຍ່​ທີ່​ຈີນ​ສ້າງຂື້ນ. ແຕ່ບາງປະເທດ ກໍຍັງປະສົບກັບບັນຫາຫນີ້ສິນເຊັ່ນກັນ ເຊິ່ງລວມທັງ ແຊມເບຍ - ຜູ້ກູ້ຢືມລາຍໃຫຍ່ຂອງຈີນ - ເຊິ່ງເປັນປະເທດທໍາອິດ ທີ່ຜິດນັດຊຳລະຫນີ້ສິນ ໃນລະຫວ່າງເກີດການແຜ່ລະບາດ.

ປະ​ເທດ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ຕົກ​ໄດ້​ວິຈານ​ຈີນ ​ໃນ​ການ​ໃຫ້​ເງິນ​ກູ້​ຢືມແກ່​ປະ​ເທດ​ທຸກ​ຍາກ​ ແລະ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ​ຕົນ​ຈະ​ຕ້ອງ​ໄດ້ໃຫ້ການ​ຊ່ວຍ​ເຫຼືອ​ຢ່າງ​ວ່ອງ​ໄວ ​ໃຫ້​ແກ່​ບັນດາປະເທດທີ່​ຈົບລົງດ້ວຍ ການມີ​ໜີ້​ສິນ​ທີ່​ບໍ່​ສາມາດ​ຊໍາລະໄດ້.

ທ່ານນາງ ເຈເນັດ ເຢລເລັນ (Janet Yellen), ລັດຖະມົນຕີກະຊວງການເງິນສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ:

"ການດຳເນີນການເລື້ອງ​ໜີ້​ສິນໂດຍທັນທີ ຖືເປັນ​ຜົນ​ປະ​ໂຫຍດ​ຂອງ​ຈີນ."

ທ່ານແຊັກສ໌ (Sacks) ສັງເກດເຫັນວ່າຫຼາຍປະເທດໄດ້ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມ BRI ໃນຊ່ວງເວລາທີ່ການເຕີບໂຕທາງດ້ານເສດຖະກິດຂ້ອນຂ້າງແຂງແຮງແຕ່ນັ້ນກໍ່ໄດ້ປ່ຽນໄປ,​ ໂດຍທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ:

"ສິ່ງທີ່ໜ້າຕື່ນຕົກໃຈ ປະການທຳອິດ ແນ່ນອນ ແມ່ນການແຜ່ລະບາດ ຂອງ COVID-19, ເຊິ່ງໄດ້ດຶງເອົາການເຕີບໂຕຂອງເສດຖະກິດໂລກອອກໄປຢ່າງຈະແຈ້ງ, ແຕ່ກໍຍັງສົ່ງຜົນກະທົບຢ່າງໜັກໜ່ວງ ຕໍ່ປະເທດທີ່ກໍາລັງພັດທະນາ ອີກດ້ວຍ. // ປະການທີສອງແມ່ນສົງຄາມໃນຢູເຄຣນ. ອາຟຣິກາ ເຊິ່ງເປັນຜູ້ນໍາເຂົ້າອາຫານ ແລະນ້ໍາມັນ ລາຍໃຫຍ່, ລາຄາຂອງສິນຄ້າອຸປະໂພກບໍລິໂພກເຫຼົ່ານັ້ນໄດ້ເພີ່ມສູງຂຶ້ນຢ່າງຫຼວງຫຼາຍ."

ເມື່ອກັບມາທີ່ສະຖານີລົດໄຟ, ນັກທ່ອງທ່ຽວເຫຼົ່ານີ້ ສ່ວນຫຼາຍມີຄວາມພໍໃຈກັບການຂີ່ລົດໄຟຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ.

ທ້າວດິກຊັນ ໂອກອງໂກ (Dickson Okong'o), ຜູ້ໂດຍສານລົດໄຟ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ:

"ມັນເປັນຮູບແບບການຄົມມະນາຄົມຂົນສົ່ງທີ່ປອດໄພ ທີ່ພວກເຮົາທີ່ເປັນຊາວເຄັນຢາ ຍອມຮັບມັນ."

ຜົນການສຶກສາຂອງມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລບັອສຕັນ (Boston) ເມື່ອບໍ່ດົນມານີ້ ພົບວ່າການໃຫ້ເງິນກູ້ຢືມແກ່ອາຟຣິກາຂອງຈີນ ໄດ້ຫຼຸດລົງໃນລະດັບຕໍ່າສຸດ ໃນຮອບສອງທົດສະວັດ. ບັນດານັກວິເຄາະກ່າວວ່າໃນຂະນະທີ່ BRI ຈະຍັງຢູ່ທີ່ນີ້, ປັກກິ່ງອາດຈະກ້າວໄປຫາການລົງທຶນທີ່ນ້ອຍກວ່າ.

ອ່ານຂ່າວນີ້ເປັນພາສາອັງກິດຂ້າງລຸ່ມນີ້:

Some 150 countries - many of them in Africa - have signed on to China’s 10-year-old Belt and Road Initiative also known as the BRI. And while the multibillion-dollar global infrastructure project helped bring roads, rails, infrastructure, it also left some countries saddled with debt. VOA Nairobi Bureau Chief Mariama Diallo takes a look at the impact the BRI has had in Africa and the benefits and critiques of the Chinese initiative.

This Standard Gauge Railway (SGR), which debuted in Kenya six years ago, was hailed by Kenyan officials as one of the biggest and most successful projects since the nation’s independence in the 1960s. Travel time from Mombasa to Nairobi used to be up to 10 hours. Now, it only takes about 5 to 6 hours.

Denis Ombuna, Passenger:

"If you are a businessman, you are going for an interview, it saves you time."

Kenya borrowed some $5 billion from China to build railway lines connecting the port city of Mombasa to Nairobi and Nairobi to Naivasha.

This is a part of Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s Belt and Road Initiative or the BRI.

It’s a global infrastructure, trade and telecommunications project that includes the goal of connecting Kenya to Uganda, Rwanda and South Sudan.

Vincent Kimosop, is a Kenyan economist and consultant with Sovereign Insight in Nairobi :

“The good side is, it’s a framework for transportation: transportation of goods, transportation of cargo.”

But economist Vincent Kimosop wishes some things were done differently for the railway, also called SGR.

Vincent Kimosop – Economist:

“I wish those responsible for negotiating the SGR would’ve actually looked at the repayment. It’s a massive investment project // to have repayments being done in 20, 30 years, that was quite ambitious.”

During its construction, critics of the project protested its potential impact on wildlife. A part of this railway...

...cuts through the Nairobi National Park.

Over the last decade, some 150 countries have joined the initiative including most African countries.

David Sacks is a China expert at the Council on Foreign Relations said through Skype:

“Africa’s population is growing significantly, and there’s a need on the continent for more infrastructure // From the Chinese perspective, Africa is desirable because it wants to secure input for its manufacturing sector and when it looks around the world, a lot of these copper, cobalt or other minerals are found in Africa.”

Countries such as Kenya, Ethiopia, and Zambia have seen massive Chinese-built infrastructure. But some countries have also been struggling with debt including Zambia - a major Chinese borrower - which was the first country to default on its debt during the pandemic.

The West has been critical of China for lending to poor countries and says it must quickly provide relief to those that ended up with unpayable debts.

Janet Yellen, US Treasury Secretary:

“Prompt action on debt is in China's interest.”

Sacks notes a lot of countries joined BRI at a time when economic growth was quite robust but that shifted.

David Sacks, Council on Foreign Relations:

“The first shock was of course the COVID-19 pandemic, which really eviscerated global economic growth but also hit the developing world particularly hard. // the second one was the war in Ukraine. Africa, major importers of food as well as oil, prices for those commodities have gone up tremendously.”

Back at the train station, many of these travelers mostly enjoyed their ride.

Dickson Okong'o, Passenger:

“It's a safe mode of transport that we as Kenyans, we embrace it.

A recent Boston University study finds lending to Africa by China has dropped to the lowest level in two decades. Analysts say while the BRI is here to stay, Beijing may be moving toward smaller investments.