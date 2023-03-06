ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີຈີນ ຫລີ ເກີ້ຈຽງ ອຳລາຈາກຕຳແໜ່ງ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ ພວກຈົງຮັກພັກດີຕໍ່ທ່ານສີ ເຂົ້າມາກຳອຳນາດແທນ

ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີຂອງຈີນ ຫລີ ເກີ້ຈຽງ ຄຳນັບເປັນຄັ້ງສຸດທ້າຍ ໃນການອຳລາຈາກຕຳແໜ່ງ ອັນເປັນຂີດໝາຍຂອງການຫັນປ່ຽນ ຈາກນັກວິຊາການດ້ານການປົກຄອງ ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ຊ່ວຍຊີ້ນຳເສດຖະກິດທີ່ໃຫຍ່ສຸດອັນດັບສອງຂອງໂລກໄປໃນທິດທາງທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບຄວາມນິຍົມຊົມຊອບຂອງບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ ດ້ວຍຄວາມຈົງຮັກພັກດີຕໍ່ປະທານປະເທດ ສີ ຈິ້ນຜິງ ຢ່າງບໍ່ມີຂໍ້ສົງໄສຫຍັງເລີຍ. ໃນຄັ້ງນຶ່ງ

ຊຶ່ງຖືກມອງກັນວ່າ ມີທ່າ​ທາງ​ທີ່​ຈະເປັນຜູ້ນຳຂັ້ນສູງ ທ່ານຫລີໄດ້ຖືກກີດກັນຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ ຂະນະທີ່ທ່ານສີ ເພີ້ມພູນອຳນາດຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ​ນຳນັບມື້ ແລະໄດ້ຍົກລະດັບຕຳ ແໜ່ງທີ່ສຳຄັນໆ ໃນກອງທັບແລະໜ່ວຍງານດ້ານຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງ. ນັກວິເຄາະ ທ່ານຄາ​ຣ໌​ລ ມິນສເນີ (Carl Minzner) ກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານຫລີ ອາດຖືກຈົດຈຳ ໃນສິ່ງທີ່ທ່ານໄດ້ບັນລຸ ໜ້ອຍກວ່າສິ່ງທີ່ເປັນຈິງໃນຂະນະນີ້ ກໍຄືວ່າ ທ່ານເປັນນັກວິຊາການຜູ້ສຸດທ້າຍທີ່ໄດ້ດຳລົງຕຳແໜ່ງຂັ້ນສູງສຸດຂອງພັກຄອມມິວນິສຈີນ. ທ່ານຫລີ ໄດ້ຖືກປົດອອກຈາກທຸກຕຳແໜ່ງທີ່ມີອຳນາດ ຂອງຄະນະກຳມະການກົມການເມືອງ ໃນເດືອນຕຸລາ.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang is taking his final bow in a departure that marks a shift from the technocrats who have helped steer the world's second-biggest economy in favor of officials with unquestioned loyalty to President Xi Jinping. Once seen as a potential top leader, Li was increasingly sidelined as Xi accumulated ever-greater powers and elevated the military and security services to prominent positions. Analyst Carl Minzner says Li may be remembered less for what he achieved than for the fact that he was the last of the technocrats to serve at the top of the Chinese Communist Party. Li was dropped from the all-powerful Politburo Standing Committee in October.