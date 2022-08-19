ຈີນ​ໄດ້​ອອກ​ຖະ​ແຫລງ​ການ​ລະ​ດັບ​ຊາດ​ເປັນ​ເທື່ອ​ທຳ​ອິດ​ ເພື່ອເຕືອນ​ເຖິງຄວ​າມ​ແຫ້ງ​ແລ້ງ​ໃນ​ປີ​ນີ້ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ທຳ​ການມອດ​ໄຟປ່າ ແລະ​ລະ​ດົ​ມ​ບັນ​ດາ​ທີ​ມນັກ​ຊ່ຽວ​ຊານ ເພື່ອ​ປົກ​ປ້ອງ​ຜົນ​ລະ​ປູກ​ຈາກ​ອຸນ​ຫະ​ພູມ​ທີ່​ຮ້ອນ​ເອົ້າ ຢູ່​ທົ່ວເຂດ​ລຸ່ມ​ແມ່ນ້ຳ​ຢັງ​ຊີ (Yangtze) ​ອີງ​ຕາມ​ລ​າຍ​ງານອົງ​ການ​ຂ່າວ​ຣອຍ​ເຕີ.

ການ​ເຕືອນ​ແຫ່ງຊາດ ‘ສີ​ເຫຼືອງ’​ ໄດ້​ມີ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໃນແລງ​ວັນ​ພະ​ຫັດ​ວານນີ້ ​ຫລັງ​ຈາກ​ເຂດ​ສີ​ສວນ ທາງ​ພາກ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ຕົກ​ສຽງ​ໃຕ້ ໄປ​ນະ​ຄອນ​ຊຽງ​ໄຮ້ ໃນ​ເຂດ​ສາມ​ຫຼ່ຽມ​ປາກ​ແມ່​ນ້ຳ​ຢັງ​ຊີ ໄດ້​ປະ​ສົບ​ກັບ​ສະ​ພາບ​ອາ​ກາດ​ຮ້ອນ​ຈັດ​ມາ​ເປັນ​ເວ​ລາ​ຫຼາຍ​ອາ​ທິດ ຊຶ່ງ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ອ້າງ​ເຖິງ​ສະ​ພາບ​ການ​ປ່ຽນ​ແປງ​ຂອງ​ດິນ​ຟ້າອ​າ​ກາດເປັນ​ສາ​ເຫດ. ການ​ເຕືອນ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ ແມ່ນ​ຍັງ​ອີກສອງ​ຂີດ ຈາກ​ການ​ເຕືອນ​ທີ່​ຮ້າຍ​ແຮງ​ສຸດ​ ຂອງ​ປັກ​ກິ່ງ.

​ນຶ່ງ​ໃນ​ເຂດ​ນ້ຳ​ຖ້ວມທີ່​ສຳ​ຄັນ​ຂອງ​ລຸ່ມ​ແມ່​ນ້ຳ​ຢັງ​ຊີ ໃນ​ແຂວງຈຽງ​ຊີ (Jiangxi) ​ທາງພາກ​ກາງຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຈີນ ​ແມ່ນ​ທະ​ເລ​ສາບ​ໂປ​ຢັງ (Poyang) ບັດ​ນີ້ ​ໄດ້​ແຫ້ງ​ລົງຍັງ​ເຫຼືດ​ພຽງ​ນຶ່ງ​ສ່ວນ​ສີ່​ຂອງ​ຂະ​ໜາດ​ທຳ​ມະ​ດາ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ໃນ​ເວ​ລານີ້​ຂອງ​ປີ ອົງ​ການ​ຂ່າວ​ຊີນ​ຫົວ​ໄດ້ກ່າວ​ໃນວັນ​ພະ​ຫັດ​ວານ​ນີ້.

​ມີແມ່​ນ້ຳ​ຫລາຍ​ເຖິງ 66 ສາຍ ​ໄຫຼ​ຜ່ານ 34 ​ເມືອງຢູ່​ຂົງ​ເຂດ​ຈອງ​ກິ່ງ ທາງ​ພາກຕາ​ເວັນ​ຕົກ​ສຽງ​ໃຕ້​ຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ໄດ້​ແຫ້ງ​ລົງ ອີງ​ຕາມ​ໂທ​ລະ​ພາບ CCTV ​ລາຍ​ງານ ໃນ​ວັນ​ສຸກ​ມື້​ນີ້.

​ຝົນ​ຕົກ​ຢູ່​ເຂດ​ຈົງ​ກິ່ງ ​ໃນປີ​ນີ້ ໄດ້​ຫລຸດ​ລົງ 60 ເປີ​ເຊັນ ​ປຽບ​ທຽບ​ໃສ່​ລະ​ດູ​ຝົນ​ທຳ​ມະ​ດາ ແລະ​ດິນ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຫລາຍ​ເ​ຂດ ໄດ້​ຂາດຄວາ​ມ​ຊຸ່ມ​ເຢັນ ອີງ​ຕາມ​ໂທ​ລະ​ພາບ CCTV ​ທີ່ໄດ້​ກ່າວ ​ໂດຍ​ອ້າງ​ຂໍ້​ມູນ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ທ້ອງ​ຖິ່ນ.

​ເຂດ​ເມືອງ​ເບ​ເ​ບ (Beibei) ​ທີ່​ຕັ້ງ​ຢູ່​ທາງ​ເໜືອ​ຂອງ​ເຂດ​ເທດ​ສະ​ບານຈົງກິ່ງ ໄດ້​ເຫັນ​ອຸນ​ຫະ​ພູມສູງ​ຂຶ້ນຖິງ 45 ອົງ​ສາ​ແຊ​ລ​ຊ​ຽ​ສ ໃນ​ວັນ​ພະ​ຫັດ​ວານ​ນີ້ ອີງ​ຕາມ​ຫ້ອງ​ການອຸ​ຕຸ​ນິ​ຍົມ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຈີນ.

China has issued its first national drought alert of the year as authorities battle forest fires and mobilize specialist teams to protect crops from scorching temperatures across the Yangtze river basin.

The national "yellow alert," issued late Thursday, comes after regions from Sichuan in the southwest to Shanghai in the Yangtze delta have experienced weeks of extreme heat, with government officials repeatedly citing global climate change as the cause.

The alert is two notches short of the most serious warning on Beijing's scale.

In one of the Yangtze's important flood basins in central China's Jiangxi province, the Poyang Lake has now shrunk to a quarter of its normal size for this time of year, state news agency Xinhua said on Thursday.

As many as 66 rivers across 34 counties in the southwestern region of Chongqing have dried up, state broadcaster CCTV said on Friday.

Rainfall in Chongqing this year is down 60% compared to the seasonal norm, and the soil in several districts is severely short of moisture, CCTV said, citing local government data.

The district of Beibei, north of Chongqing's urban center, saw temperatures hit 45 degrees Celsius on Thursday, according to China's weather bureau.