ຈີນໄດ້ອອກຖະແຫລງການລະດັບຊາດເປັນເທື່ອທຳອິດ ເພື່ອເຕືອນເຖິງຄວາມແຫ້ງແລ້ງໃນປີນີ້ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ທຳການມອດໄຟປ່າ ແລະລະດົມບັນດາທີມນັກຊ່ຽວຊານ ເພື່ອປົກປ້ອງຜົນລະປູກຈາກອຸນຫະພູມທີ່ຮ້ອນເອົ້າ ຢູ່ທົ່ວເຂດລຸ່ມແມ່ນ້ຳຢັງຊີ (Yangtze) ອີງຕາມລາຍງານອົງການຂ່າວຣອຍເຕີ.
ການເຕືອນແຫ່ງຊາດ ‘ສີເຫຼືອງ’ ໄດ້ມີຂຶ້ນໃນແລງວັນພະຫັດວານນີ້ ຫລັງຈາກເຂດສີສວນ ທາງພາກຕາເວັນຕົກສຽງໃຕ້ ໄປນະຄອນຊຽງໄຮ້ ໃນເຂດສາມຫຼ່ຽມປາກແມ່ນ້ຳຢັງຊີ ໄດ້ປະສົບກັບສະພາບອາກາດຮ້ອນຈັດມາເປັນເວລາຫຼາຍອາທິດ ຊຶ່ງເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ລັດຖະບານໄດ້ກ່າວອ້າງເຖິງສະພາບການປ່ຽນແປງຂອງດິນຟ້າອາກາດເປັນສາເຫດ. ການເຕືອນດັ່ງກ່າວ ແມ່ນຍັງອີກສອງຂີດ ຈາກການເຕືອນທີ່ຮ້າຍແຮງສຸດ ຂອງປັກກິ່ງ.
ນຶ່ງໃນເຂດນ້ຳຖ້ວມທີ່ສຳຄັນຂອງລຸ່ມແມ່ນ້ຳຢັງຊີ ໃນແຂວງຈຽງຊີ (Jiangxi) ທາງພາກກາງຂອງປະເທດຈີນ ແມ່ນທະເລສາບໂປຢັງ (Poyang) ບັດນີ້ ໄດ້ແຫ້ງລົງຍັງເຫຼືດພຽງນຶ່ງສ່ວນສີ່ຂອງຂະໜາດທຳມະດາສຳລັບໃນເວລານີ້ຂອງປີ ອົງການຂ່າວຊີນຫົວໄດ້ກ່າວໃນວັນພະຫັດວານນີ້.
ມີແມ່ນ້ຳຫລາຍເຖິງ 66 ສາຍ ໄຫຼຜ່ານ 34 ເມືອງຢູ່ຂົງເຂດຈອງກິ່ງ ທາງພາກຕາເວັນຕົກສຽງໃຕ້ຂອງປະເທດໄດ້ແຫ້ງລົງ ອີງຕາມໂທລະພາບ CCTV ລາຍງານ ໃນວັນສຸກມື້ນີ້.
ຝົນຕົກຢູ່ເຂດຈົງກິ່ງ ໃນປີນີ້ ໄດ້ຫລຸດລົງ 60 ເປີເຊັນ ປຽບທຽບໃສ່ລະດູຝົນທຳມະດາ ແລະດິນຢູ່ໃນຫລາຍເຂດ ໄດ້ຂາດຄວາມຊຸ່ມເຢັນ ອີງຕາມໂທລະພາບ CCTV ທີ່ໄດ້ກ່າວ ໂດຍອ້າງຂໍ້ມູນລັດຖະບານທ້ອງຖິ່ນ.
ເຂດເມືອງເບເບ (Beibei) ທີ່ຕັ້ງຢູ່ທາງເໜືອຂອງເຂດເທດສະບານຈົງກິ່ງ ໄດ້ເຫັນອຸນຫະພູມສູງຂຶ້ນຖິງ 45 ອົງສາແຊລຊຽສ ໃນວັນພະຫັດວານນີ້ ອີງຕາມຫ້ອງການອຸຕຸນິຍົມປະເທດຈີນ.
China has issued its first national drought alert of the year as authorities battle forest fires and mobilize specialist teams to protect crops from scorching temperatures across the Yangtze river basin.
The national "yellow alert," issued late Thursday, comes after regions from Sichuan in the southwest to Shanghai in the Yangtze delta have experienced weeks of extreme heat, with government officials repeatedly citing global climate change as the cause.
The alert is two notches short of the most serious warning on Beijing's scale.
In one of the Yangtze's important flood basins in central China's Jiangxi province, the Poyang Lake has now shrunk to a quarter of its normal size for this time of year, state news agency Xinhua said on Thursday.
As many as 66 rivers across 34 counties in the southwestern region of Chongqing have dried up, state broadcaster CCTV said on Friday.
Rainfall in Chongqing this year is down 60% compared to the seasonal norm, and the soil in several districts is severely short of moisture, CCTV said, citing local government data.
The district of Beibei, north of Chongqing's urban center, saw temperatures hit 45 degrees Celsius on Thursday, according to China's weather bureau.