ອິດທິພົນຂອງຈີນ ທີ່ເປັນບັນຫາຕໍ່ການເລືອກຕັ້ງໃນໝູ່ເກາະໂຊໂລມອນ

ປະຊາຊົນທີ່ອາໄສຢູ່ໃນ​ໝູ່ເກາະ​ໂຊ​ໂລ​ມອນຈະພາກັນ​ໄປ​ປ່ອນ​ບັດເລືອກຕັ້ງ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ທີ 17 ເມ​ສາ ທີ່ຈະມາເຖິງນີ້ ເພື່ອ​ເລືອກເອົາ​ຜູ້​ນຳ​ຂອງປະ​ເທດ​ພວກ​ເຂົາ. ການ​ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງ​ອາດ​ຈະ​ເປັນ​ຜົນ​ສະທ້ອນ​ທີ່​ຕິດ​ຕາມ​ມາ​ບໍ່​ພຽງ​ແຕ່​ສຳລັບ​ປະ ຊາຊົນ ຢູ່ໃນໝູ່​ເກາະດັ່ງ​ກ່າວເທົ່າ​ນັ້ນ, ແຕ່​ຍັງສະທ້ອນເຖິງ ​ສະຫະລັດ ​ແລະ ຈີນ ນໍາອີກດ້ວຍ. ເຈສສິກາ ສໂຕນ (Jessica Stone) ນັກຂ່າວ VOA ມີ​ລາຍ​ງານກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງນີ້, ເຊິ່ງ ທິບສຸດາ ມີລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານ.

ແນມເບິ່ງຮອບໆບໍລິເວນໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງໂຮເນຍຣາຂອງໝູ່ເກາະໂຊໂລມອນ, ທ່ານຈະເຫັນການລົງທຶນຕ່າງໆຂອງ ຈີນ ຢູ່ທົ່ວທຸກມຸມ.

ສະ​ໜາມ​ກິລາ​ແຫ່ງ​ຊາດ​ຂະໜາດ 10,000 ​ບ່ອນນັ່ງ ​ທີ່​ນໍາໃຊ້ເຂົ້າ​ໃນ​ງານ​ມະ ຫາ​ກຳ​ກິລາ​ປະຈໍາຂົງເຂດປາຊີ​ຟິກປີ 2023 ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ການ​ສະໜັບສະໜຸນ​ຈາກ​ການ​ລົງທຶນ​ຂອງ​ຈີນຈໍານວນ 220 ລ້ານ​ໂດ​ລາ.

ການຍົກລະດັບຂອງທ່າເຮືອໂຮເນຍຣາ.

ແລະ​ສະຖານທູດ​ຈີນ​ທີ່​ກວ້າງ​ຂວາງ​ແຫ່ງນຶ່ງ ​ທີ່ເປີດ​ຂຶ້ນ​ນຶ່ງ​ປີ​ຫລັງ​ຈາກ​ໝູ່​ເກາະໂຊໂລມອນ ​ສິ້ນ​ສຸດ​ສາຍ​ພົວພັນ​ທາງ​ການ​ທູດ​ກັບ​ໄຕ້​ຫວັນ ​ເພື່ອ​ໃຫ້ການສະໜັບສະໜຸນ​ປັກ​ກິ່ງ ​ພາຍ​ໃຕ້​ການ​ນຳພາ ​ຂອງ​ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີ ທ່ານມານາສເຊ ໂຊກາແວ (Manasseh Sogavare), ຜູ້ທີ່ມາຈາກພັກ ຂອງພວກເຮົາ ຫຼື OUR ຫວັງວ່າ ຈະຍັງຄົງຢູ່ໃນອໍານາດຕໍ່ໄປໃນການເລືອກຕັ້ງແຫ່ງຊາດທີ່​ຈະ

ມີ​ຂຶ້ນເດືອນເມສາທີ່ຈະມາເຖິງນີ້. ທ່ານໂຊກາແວ ຍັງຄົງໃຫ້ສັນຍາທີ່ຈະສືບຕໍ່ສາຍພົວພັນໃກ້ຊິດກັບ ຈີນ ດ້ວຍນະໂຍບາຍການຕ່າງປະເທດທີ່ທ່ານຮ້ອງວ່າ "ເບິ່ງໄປທາງທິດເຫນືອ" ຫຼື “Look North.”

ທ່ານກ່າວວ່າ:

"ຄວາມພະຍາຍາມຂອງພັກພວກເຮົາ ຈະເນັ້ນໜັກໃສ່ການເສີມສ້າງສາຍພົວພັນຂອງພວກເຮົາກັບ ຈີນ ໂດຍຜ່ານນະໂຍບາຍການຕ່າງປະເທດ Look North ຄຽງຄູ່ກັບການສືບຕໍ່ບໍາລຸງສ້າງສາຍພົວພັນທີ່ເຂັ້ມແຂງ ກັບຄູ່ພາຄີດັ້ງເດີມຂອງພວກເຮົາເຊັ່ນ: ອອສເຕຣເລຍ. ພວກເຮົາມຸ່ງໝັ້ນທີ່ຈະເປັນມິດກັບທຸກຝ່າຍແລະ ບໍ່ເປັນສັດຕູຕໍ່ຜູ້ໃດ.”

ຝ່າຍຄ້ານທີ່ສໍາຄັນຂອງ ທ່ານ ໂຊໂກແວ ຄືພັກ ແຄ ຫຼື CARE, ເຊິ່ງນຳພາໂດຍທ່ານແມດທິວ ວາລເລ (Matthew Wale), ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຕ້ອງ​ຕິ​ຢ່າງ​ແຮງກ່ຽວກັບການເພີ້ມທະວີ ການເພິ່ງພາອາໄສ ໃນການລົງທຶນຂອງຈີນ.

ທ່ານ ວາລເລ ກ່າວວ່າ:

"ພວກທ່ານຮູ້ວ່າ ຄວາມຊື່ສັດຂອງລັດຖະບານພວກທ່ານ ບໍ່ແມ່ນຕໍ່ປະຊາຊົນໃນຫມູ່ເກາະໂຊໂລມອນ ແລະບໍ່ແມ່ນຕໍ່ພວກທ່ານ, ແຕ່ແມ່ນເພື່ອຜູ້ທີ່ໃຫ້ທຶນແກ່ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ."

ທ່ານ ວາລເລ ໄດ້ໃຫ້ການ​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜຸນຕໍ່​ການ​ລົງ​ປະ​ຊາ​ມະ​ຕິ​ທົ່ວໄປກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ສັນ​ຍາ​ດ້ານຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງປະຈໍາ​ປີ 2022 ທີ່​ໄດ້​ບັນ​ລຸ​ກັບ​ປັກ​ກິ່ງ ແລະທ່ານ​ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ VOA ​ວ່າ ທ່ານ​ບໍ່​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜຸນ​ການ​ເພິ່ງ​ພາຄູ່​ຮ່ວມ​ມື ໃນດ້ານ​ການ​ພັດ​ທະ​ນາ​ຕ່າງໆ.

ທ່ານ ເວລເລ ກ່າວວ່າ:

"ພວກເຮົາມອງຫາການພົວພັນທີ່ສົມດຸນກັນໃນເວທີແຂ່ງຂັນສາກົນ, ການພົວພັນທີ່ມີຜົນປະໂຫຍດແຫ່ງຊາດຕໍ່ຫມູ່ເກາະໂຊໂລມອນເປັນສໍາຄັນ."

ສໍາລັບປະຊາຊົນຊາວໝູ່ເກາະໂຊໂລມອນຈໍານວນນຶ່ງ, ນະໂຍບາຍການຕ່າງ ປະເທດບໍ່ແມ່ນແນວຄວາມຄິດທີ່​ສຳ​ຄັນສຸດ.

ນາງແອນເດຣຍ ມາຮູນົວ (Andrea Mahunua), ປະຊາຊົນໝູ່ເກາະໂຊໂລມອນ ກ່າວວ່າ:

"ແນວຄວາມຄິດຂອງການສຶກສາຟຣີຈາກຊັ້ນປະຖົມຈົນເຖິງມັດທະຍົມຕົ້ນ ແມ່ນສິ່ງນຶ່ງທີ່ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າສົນໃຈຢູ່ສະເຫມີ."

ສ່ວນຄົນ​ອື່ນໆ​ ບອກ​ກັບ VOA ວ່າ ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າຮູ້ສຶກ​ບໍ່​ສະບາຍ​ໃຈ​ກັບ​ການ​ຂາດ​ຄວາມ​ໂປ່​ງ​ໃສ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ຂໍ້​ຕົກລົງ​ຄວາມ​ປອດ​ໄພ​ນໍາປັກ​ກິ່ງໃນ​ປີ 2022, ​ແຕ່ກໍຍັງ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ຂອບ​ໃຈ​ຕໍ່​ໂຄງການ​ພັດທະນາ​ໃໝ່​ໆທີ່ໄດ້ຫຼັ່ງໄຫຼ​ເຂົ້າ​ມາ.

ທ້າວໄມຄ໌ ຕົວ (Mike Tua), ຜູ້ມີສິດລົງຄະແນນສຽງໃນໝູ່ເກາະໂຊໂລມອນ ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ມັນ​ເປັນ​ສິ່ງ​ສຳຄັນ​ຫຼາຍ​ທີ່​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຈໍາເປັນຕ້ອງມີ​ການ​ລົງ​ປະຊາ​ມະຕິ. ສະນັ້ນ, ເພື່ອ​ໃຫ້​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ ໃນ​ຖານະທີ່​ເປັນ​ປະຊາຊົນ​ໃນ​ປະເທດນີ້ ມີສິດໃນການປາກເວົ້າ​ກ່ຽວກັບ​ສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ດີ​ທີ່​ສຸດ​ສຳລັບ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ ວ່າແມ່ນຫຍັງເປັນສິ່ງທີ່ດີທີ່ສຸດສໍາລັບພວກເຮົາໃນ​ເລື່ອງຂອງ​ຄວາມ​ໝັ້ນຄົງ​.”

ແຕ່ນັກຊ່ຽວຊານທາງດ້ານປາຊີຟິກ ທ່ານເກຣກ ບຣາວ (Greg Brown) ກ່າວວ່າ 80 ເປີເຊັນຂອງປະຊາຊົນ ໃນໝູ່ເກາະໂຊໂລມອນ ພາກັນອາໄສຢູ່ໃນຂົງ ເຂດຊົນນະບົດ ແລະອາດຈະບໍ່ໄດ້ຮັບຜົນປະໂຫຍດໃດໆຈາກການລົງທຶນຂອງຈີນ.

ທ່ານເກຣກ ບຣາວ, ຈາກສະຖາບັນນະໂຍບາຍຍຸດທະສາດຂອງອອສເຕຣເລຍ ກ່າວຜ່ານຊູມວ່າ:

"ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າອາດຈະສົງໄສວ່າ ຖ້າການລົງທຶນນີ້ຫາກຈະປາກົດຢູ່ໃນຊຸມຊົນຂອງຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ ຫຼື ບໍ? ປະຊາຊົນຂອງຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ, ເພື່ອນບ້ານຂອງຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ, ແລະຄອບຄົວຂອງຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ ຈະໄດ້ຮັບຜົນປະໂຫຍດດັ່ງກ່າວນີ້ ຫຼື ບໍ? ຫຼື ເງິນ ຈະຢູ່ໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງ ຫຼື ຢູ່ໃນບັນຊີທະນາຄານຂອງພວກຄົນຊັ້ນສູງບໍ?”

ທ່ານ ບຣາວ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ໄຊຊະນະ​ຂອງ​ພັກ​ OUR ​ແມ່ນ​ໄຊຊະນະ​ຂອງ​ ຈີນ ​ແລະ​ຈະ​ເປັນ​ຫລັກ​ຖານທີ່ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າ ສະຫະລັດ​ກຳລັງ​ສູນ​ເສຍ​ອິດ​ທິພົນຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຢູ່​ໃນ​ພາກ​ພື້ນ, ການເລືອກຕັ້ງ ແມ່ນຈະມີຂຶ້ນໃນວັນທີ 17 ເມສາ ທີ່ຈະມາເຖິງນີ້.

Solomon Islands residents go to the polls April 17th to elect their national leadership. The elections could be consequential not only for the islanders but also for the United States and China. VOA’s Jessica Stone reports.

Look around the Solomon Islands capital of Honiara, and you’ll see Chinese investment – on every corner.

The 10-thousand seat national stadium used in the 2023 Pacific Games as backed by 220 million dollars in Chinese investment.

Upgrades at the port of Honiara.

And a spacious Chinese embassy which opened one year after the Solomon Islands ended their diplomatic ties to Taiwan in favor of Beijing under the leadership of Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare…whose OUR party is hoping to maintain power in April’s national elections. Sogavare – pledges to continue to draw closer to China with a foreign policy he calls, “Look North.”

Manasseh Sogavare; Solomon Islands Prime Minister, MALE, ENGLISH.

“Our party’s approach will focus on strengthening our relationship with China through a Look North foreign policy alongside continuing to nurture strong ties with our traditional partners such as Australia. We are committed to being friends to all and enemies to none.”

Sogavare’s main opposition – the CARE Party – is led by Matthew Wale (WAL-eh), a vocal critic of the island’s increased dependence on Chinese investment.

Matthew Wale; CARE Party leader, MALE, English.

“You know the loyalty of your government is not to the people of the Solomon Islands not to you, but to those who financed them.”

WAL-eh advocated a public referendum on the 2022 security pact reached with Beijing and told VOA he doesn’t support over-reliance on any one development partner.

Matthew Wale; CARE Party leader.

“We seek a balanced engagement in the international arena, an engagement that has national interests of the Solomon Islands at its forefront.”

For some Solomon Islanders, foreign policy is not top of mind.

Andrea Mahunua; Solomon Islands Resident, FEMALE, ENGLISH.

“The concept of free education from primary to secondary is one thing that I’ve always been interested in.”

Others tell VOA they’re uncomfortable with the lack of transparency surrounding the 2022 Beijing security pact but grateful for the new influx of development projects.

Mike Tua; Solomon Islands Voter, MALE, ENGLISH.

“It’s very important that we have a referendum. So that we as a people of this nation speak well of what is best for us when it comes to our security.”

But Pacific expert Greg Brown says 80 percent of Solomon Islanders live in rural areas and may not see any benefits from Chinese investment.

Greg Brown; Australian Strategic Policy Institute, ZOOM.

“I might wonder if this investment will appear in my community. Will my people, my neighbors, my family reap the benefits? Or will the money stay in the capital or in the bank account of elites?”

Brown says a win by the OUR party is a win for China and will be evidence, the United States is losing influence in the region. The election is April 17th.