ຈີນ ໄດ້ຈັດພິທີເປີດສະຖານທູດ ຢ່າງເປັນທາງການ ຢູ່ໃນປະເທດຮອນດູຣາສ

ຈີນ ໄດ້ຈັດພິທີເປີດຕົວ ສະຖານທູດຂອງຕົນຢ່າງເປັນທາງການ ຢູ່ໃນປະເທດ ຮອນດູຣາສ ໃນວັນຈັນວານນີ້ ບໍ່ພໍເທົ່າໃດອາທິດ ຫຼັງຈາກທີ່ ປະເທດໃນເຂດອາເມຣິກາກາງແຫ່ງນີ້ ໄດ້ຫັນປ່ຽນພັນທະມິດທາງດ້ານການທູດຂອງຕົນ ຈາກໄຕ້ຫວັນ ໄປຫາປັກກິ່ງ ອີງຕາມອົງການຂ່າວ ເອແອັຟພີ.

ພິທີດັ່ງກ່າວ ໄດ້ຖືກຈັດຂຶ້ນຢູ່ທີ່ໂຮງແຮມໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງ ເຕກູຊີກາລປາ ຂະນະທີ່ປັກກິ່ງ ຍັງບໍ່ທັນໄດ້ກຳນົດຕຶກ ທີ່ຄະນະນັກການທູດຂອງຕົນນັ້ນ ຈະປະຕິບັດການຢູ່ບ່ອນໃດເທື່ອ.

ຜູ້ຮັກສາການທູດພິເສດ ທ່ານ ຢູ ໂບ ຈະເປັນຜູ້ນຳພາສະຖານທູດ ໃນຮອນດູຣາສ ແລະນຳພາການຊອກຫາຕຶກທີ່ຈະເປັນສະຖານທູດຢ່າງຖາວອນ ອີງຕາມການກ່າວຂອງເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່.

ທ່ານຢູ ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນງານ ເມື່ອວັນຈັນວານນີ້ ວ່າ “ສະຖານທູດຈີນ ໃນຮອນດູຣານ ຈະເຮັດທຸກສິ່ງທຸກຢ່າງທີ່ເປັນໄປໄດ້ ເພື່ອປະຕິບັດຕາມຄວາມຮັບຜິດ ຊອບຕ່າງໆ ໃນການເປັນປ່ອງຢ້ຽມ, ເວທີ, ສຳລັບຄວາມສຳພັນລະຫວ່າງສອງປະເທດ.”

ລັດຖະມົນຕີການຕ່າງປະເທດຂອງຮອນດູຣາສ ທ່ານເອັນຣີເກ ເຣນາ ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ບັນດານັກຂ່າວ ວ່າ ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ຊີໂອມາຣາ ຄາສໂຕຣ ຈະເດີນທາງໄປຈີນ ໃນວັນອັງຄານມື້ນີ້ ເພື່ອການຢ້ຽມຢາມຢ່າງເປັນທາງການ ຄັ້ງທຳອິດຂອງທ່ານນາງ ທີ່ໄດ້ຖືກກຳນົດໃສ່ ວັນທີ 9 ຫາ 13 ເດືອນມິຖຸນານີ້.

China officially inaugurated its embassy in Honduras on Monday, just weeks after the Central American country switched its diplomatic allegiance from Taiwan to Beijing.

The ceremony was held at a hotel in the capital, Tegucigalpa, as Beijing has not yet defined the building where its diplomatic mission will operate.

An interim envoy, Yu Bo, will lead the embassy in Honduras and lead the search for a permanent embassy building, officials said.

"The Chinese Embassy in Honduras will do everything possible to fulfill the responsibilities of being the window, the platform, for relations between the two countries," Yu said at Monday's event.

Honduran Foreign Minister Enrique Reina told journalists that President Xiomara Castro would travel to China on Tuesday for her first official visit, scheduled for June 9 to 13.