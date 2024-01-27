ປະຫວັດດ້ານສິດທິມະນຸດຂອງຈີນ ຢູ່ພາຍໃຕ້ການກວດກາຢ່າງລະອຽດ ໂດຍອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ

ປະ​ຫວັດດ້ານສິດທິມະນຸດຂອງຈີນ ໄດ້ຖືກກວດກາໃນວັນອັງຄານແລ້ວນີ້ໂດຍສະພາສິດທິມະນຸດ ຂອງອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ເພື່ອ​ທົບ​ທວນ ທີ່​ມີ​ຂຶ້ນ​ເປັນ​ໄລ​ຍະໆ, ເຊິ່ງເປັນກົນໄກທີ່ປະເທດຕ່າງໆ ກວດສອບປະ​ຫວັດສິດທິມະນຸດຂອງກັນແລະກັນຢ່າງລະອຽດ ພ້ອມທັງອອກຄໍາແນະນໍາ ທີ່ບໍ່ມີການຜູກມັດນັ້ນໃຫ້ກັນ. ລິຊາ ສໄລນ໌ ມີ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ໃຫ້ VOA ຈາກ​ນະຄອນ​ເຈ​ນີວາ, ເຊິ່ງ ທິບສຸດາ ມີລາຍລະອຽດ.

ຈີນ​ ​ຕົກ​ຢູ່​ພາຍ​ໃຕ້​ການ​ກວດກາ​ຢ່າງ​ເຂັ້ມ​ງວດ ​ທ່າມກາງ​ການວິຈານ​ຈາກ​ປະຊາຄົມ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ຕົກວ່າ ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ຢ່າງ​ໂຫດ​ຮ້າຍ​ຕໍ່​ຊາວວີເກີ, ຊາວ​ທິ​ເບ​ດ, ​ແລະ​ບັນ ດາຜູ້​ຄັດຄ້ານຢູ່​ໃນ​ຮົງ​ກົງ.

ຈີນ​ ​ກຽມ​ພ້ອມ ​ດ້ວຍ​ຄະ​ນະ​ຜູ້​ແທນ 60 ຄົນເພື່ອ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ບໍ່​ໃຫ້​ມີ​ການ​ກ່າວ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ໃດໆ​ຕໍ່ຄໍາເວົ້າທີ່ມີຂຶ້ນໃນທິດທາງຂອງຕົນ. ເອກ​ອັກ​ຄະ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ທູດ​ຈີນ​ປະ​ຈຳ​ອົງການສະ​ຫະ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊາດ​ໃນ​ນະ​ຄອນ​ເຈ​ນີ​ວາ, ທ່ານເສິນ ຊູ (Chen Xu) ໄດ້​ປະ​ຕິ​ເສດ​ຂໍ້​ກ່າວ​ຫາ​ທີ່​ວ່າ ຈີນ​ໄດ້​ກະ​ທຳ​ການ​ລະ​ເມີດ​ສິດ​ທິ​ມະ​ນຸດ​ຢ່າງ​ຮ້າຍ​ແຮງ ​ຕໍ່​ຊາວວີເກີ ທີ່​ອາດ​ເປັນການ​ກໍ່​ອາ​ຊະ​ຍາ​ກຳ ​ຕ້ານ​ມະ​ນຸດຊາດ​.

ທ່ານ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ຈີນ​ພະຍາຍາມ​ສ້າງ​ໃຫ້ມີຊີວິດການເປັນຢູ່​ທີ່​ດີ​ຂຶ້ນ​ແລະ​ສ້າງຄວາມ ສຸກ​ໃຫ້​ແກ່ຊີວິດຂອງ​ປະຊາຊົນ​ທຸກໆ​ຄົນ. ທ່ານ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ພາຍຫຼັງເຮັດວຽກມາຢ່າງໜັກເປັນເວລາ 8 ປີ, ຈີນ​ໄດ້​ເຮັດໃຫ້ປະຊາຊົນປະມານ 180 ລ້ານ​ຄົນຫຼຸດ​ພົ້ນ​ອອກ​ຈາກ​ຄວາມ​ທຸກ​ຍາກ.

ທ່ານກ່າວຜ່ານນາຍແປພາສາວ່າ:

“ບໍ່​ມີ​ໃຜ​ຖືກ​ປະ​ຖິ້ມ ຫຼື ຖືກ​ປະ​ໄວ້​ທາງ​ຫລັງ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ຈີນ​ສ້າງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ສັງ​ຄົມ​ນິ​ຍົມ​ທີ່​ທັນ​ສະ​ໄຫມ​ໃນ​ທຸກໆ​ດ້ານ. ປະຊາຊົນ​ທັງໝົດ 56 ຊົນເຜົ່າ​ຂອງ​ຈີນມີຄວາມ​ສະ​ເໝີ​ພາບກັນ ແລະ​ສາມັກຄີ​ກັນ​ຢ່າງ​ແໜ້ນ​ແຟ້ນ ຄື​ດັ່ງເມັດໝາກພິລາ ທີ່​ດໍາເນີນງານຮ່ວມ​ກັນ​ເພື່ອ​ຄວາມ​ຈະ​ເລີ​ນຮຸ່ງ​ເຮືອງ​ຮ່ວມກັນ ແລະ​ການ​ພັດທະ ນາ​ຮ່ວມ​ກັນ ພ້ອມທັງເຮັດໃຫ້ທຸກໆຄົນມີຊີວິດທີ່ດີຂຶ້ນ."

ຄະ​ນະ​ຜູ້​ແທນ​ຈີນ ​ຍັງ​ບໍ່ສົນໃຈ​ຕໍ່ການ​ການ​ວິຈານ​ຂອງ​ສາ​ກົນ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ການ​ປາບ​ປາມ​ຢ່າງ​ຮຸນ​ແຮງ​ຂອງ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ຕໍ່​ບັນ​ດາ​ພັກທີ່​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜຸນ​ປະ​ຊາ​ທິ​ປະ​ໄຕ​ຢູ່​ຮົງ​ກົງ. ຫົວ​ໜ້າ​ເລ​ຂາ​ທິການໃຫຍ່ ໃນຄະນະປົກ​ຄອງຮົງກົງ ທ່ານຊານຄວກ- ກີ ເອຣິກ (Chan Kwak-ki Eric) ກ່າວ​ຫາ​ພວກ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ວ່າ ມີ​ພຶດຕິກໍາ​ທີ່​ຮຸນ​ແຮງ, ເຊິ່ງ​ທ່ານ​ໄດ້ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ເປັນໄພຂົ່ມຂູ່​ຕໍ່​ສັນຕິພາບ ​ແລະ​ຄວາມ​ໝັ້ນຄົງ​ຢູ່ໃນ​ດິນແດນ, ເຊິ່ງທ່ານກ່າວຜ່ານນາຍແປພາສາວ່າ:

“ດ້ວຍ​ການ​ປະຕິບັດ​ກົດໝາຍ ​ວ່າ​ດ້ວຍ​ຄວາມ​ໝັ້ນຄົງ​ແຫ່ງ​ຊາດ, ຫຼາຍມື້ແຫ່ງ​ຄວາມບໍ່ສະຫງົບ​ທາງ​ສັງຄົມ ແລະຄວາມ​ຢ້ານ​ກົວ​ໄດ້​ສິ້ນ​ສຸດ​ລົງ. ສະຖຽນລະພາບ ກໍຄືກົດໝາຍ ແລະຄວາມເປັນລະບຽບຮຽບຮ້ອຍ ໄດ້ຮັບການບູລະນະ ແລະເມືອງຂອງພວກເຮົາ ກໍກັບຄືນສູ່ຄວາມເປັນລະບຽບອີກຄັ້ງ.”

ແຕ່​ລະ​ປະ​ເທດ ​ແມ່ນ​ຢູ່​ພາຍ​ໃຕ້​ການ​ທົບ​ທວນ​ຄືນ​ຂອງ​ສະ​ພາ​ສິດ​ທິ​ມະ​ນຸດ​ໃນທຸກໆ 5 ປີ ​ຫຼື ​ແລ້ວແຕ່. ນີ້​ແມ່ນ​ການ​ທົບ​ທວນ​ຄືນ​ຄັ້ງ​ທຳ​ອິດ​ຂອງ​ຈີນ​ນັບ​ແຕ່​ປີ 2018 ເປັນຕົ້ນມາ.

ບັນດາປະເທດປະ​ຊາ​ທິ​ປະ​ໄຕ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ຕົກ ກໍາລັງເຂົ້າ​ຮ່ວມ​ກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມ​ເພື່ອ​ເບິ່ງ​ບົດ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ທີ່ກໍາລັງໂດ່ງດັງ​ຂອງ​ຈີນ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ຜົນ​ສໍາ​ເລັດ​ຂອງ​ຕົນ​ໃນ​ນາມ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນຕົນທີ່ຍັງບໍ່​ມີ​ຄວາມເຊື່ອ​ຫມັ້ນ​. ເຂົາເຈົ້າເວົ້າແບບກົງໄປກົງມາກ່ຽວກັບຄວາມກັງວົນຂອງພວກເຂົາ.

ເອກ​ອັກ​ຄະ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ທູດ​ສະຫະລັດປະ​ຈຳ​ສະ​ຫະ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊາດໃນນະ​ຄອນ​ເຈ​ນີ​ວາ ທ່ານນາງມິເຊລ ເທເລີ (Michele Taylor) ໄດ້​ຮຽກ​ຮ້ອງ​ໃຫ້​ປ່ອຍ​ຕົວ​ຄົນ​ທັງ​ໝົດ​ທີ່​ຖືກ​ກັກ​ຂັງ​ແບບຕາມໃຈ, ຍຸ​ຕິ​ການ​ທໍ​ລະ​ມານ ແລະຍຸຕິ​ການ​ຂົ່ມ​ເຫັງ​ທົ່ວ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຈີນ. ທ່ານນາງ ຍັງໄດ້ໃຫ້ຄໍາແນະນໍາອື່ນໆຈໍານວນນຶ່ງນໍາອີກດ້ວຍ, ເຊິ່ງທ່ານນາງກ່າວວ່າ:

“ຍຸຕິ​ມາດ​ຕະການປາບປາມຕໍ່ບັນດາ​ແມ່ຍິງ, ກຸ່ມຄົນ​ຮັກຮ່ວມເພດ, ບັນດາຜູ້ອອກແຮງງານ, ແລະແຮງງານ​ອົບ​ພະຍົບ, ລວມທັງ​ຢູ່​ຮົງ​ກົງ ແລະ ມາ​ກາວ. ໃນນັ້ນ, ກໍອະ​ນຸ​ຍາດ​ໃຫ້ອົງການ​ສະ​ຫະ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊາດ​ເຂົ້າ​ເຖິງ​ໂດຍ​ບໍ່​ມີ​ການ​ຈໍາກັດ​ແລະການເຂົ້າເຖິງຂໍ້ມູນທີ່ມີ​ຄວາມ​ຫມາຍຄົບຖ້ວນ, ໂດຍ​ສະ​ເພາະ​ແມ່ນ​ໃນຂົງເຂດຊິນຈຽງ ແລະ​ທິ​ເບດ. ພວກ​ເຮົາຂໍປະນາມ​ການ​ສັງຫານ​ໝູ່​ ແລະ​ການກໍ່ອາຊະຍາ​ກຳ​ຕໍ່​ມະນຸດຊາດ​ຢູ່​ໃນຂົງ​ເຂດ​ຊິນ​ຈຽງທີ່ຍັງຄົງສືບຕໍ່ດໍາເນີນຢູ່ ​ແລະ​ການ​ປາບປາມຂ້າມຊາດ ເພື່ອໃຫ້ບຸກຄົນຢູ່ຕ່າງປະເທດມິດງຽບ.”

​ໃນ​ຂະນະ​ທີ່​ບັນດາ​ຜູ້​ແທນ​ກໍາລັງປະ​ທະ​ກັນ​ດ້ວຍ​ວາ​ຈາ​ກັບ​ຈີນ ​ຢູ່ໃນ​ຫ້ອງປະຊຸມສະພາ, ກຸ່ມປົກ​ປ້ອງ​ສິດທິ​ມະນຸດ​ຫຼາຍ​ກຸ່ມ ກໍ​ໄດ້​ສະ​ແດງ​ຄວາມ​ຄັດຄ້ານຕໍ່​ນະ​ໂຍບາຍ​ການປາບປາມຂອງ​ຈີນ​ຢູ່​ດ້ານນອກອາຄານ​ຂອງອົງການສະ​ຫະ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊາດເຊັ່ນກັນ.

China’s human rights record was examined Tuesday by the United Nations Human Right Council’s Universal Periodic Review, a mechanism where countries scrutinize each other’s human rights records and issue non-binding recommendations. Lisa Schlein reports for VOA from Geneva.

China came under intense scrutiny amid withering criticism from Western democratic societies for its brutal treatment of Uyghurs, Tibetans, and dissidents in Hong Kong.

China came prepared with a 60-member delegation ready to fend off whatever verbal abuse came its way. China’s Ambassador to the U.N. in Geneva, Chen Xu, rejected accusations that China has committed serious human rights violations against the Uyghurs that might amount to crimes against humanity.

He said China strove to deliver a better, happy life for all people. He said that after eight years of continued hard work, China has lifted nearly 180 million people out of poverty.

He spoke through an interpreter.

CHEN ACT

“No one is left out or left behind as China builds a modern socialist country in all respects. The people of all 56 ethnic groups of China are equal and closely united like the seeds of the pomegranate working together for common prosperity and development and for a better life for all.”

China’s delegation also dismissed international criticism of the government’s harsh crackdown on pro-democracy parties in Hong Kong. The chief secretary for administration in Hong Kong, Chan Kwak-ki Eric, accused dissidents of violent behavior, which he said threatened the peace and security of the territory. He spoke through an interpreter.

CHAN ACT

“With the implementation of the national security law, the days of social disturbance and fear are over. Stability as well as law and order has been restored and our city is back on track.”

Each country comes under Human Rights Council review once every five years or so. This was China’s first review since 2018.

Western democracies attending the conference viewed China’s glowing report about its accomplishments on behalf of its people with skepticism. They spoke forthrightly about their concerns.

The U.S. ambassador to the U.N. in Geneva, Michele Taylor, called for the release of all people arbitrarily detained, an end to torture and persecution throughout China. She made several other recommendations as well.

TAYLOR ACT

“End repressive measures against women, LGBTQI+ persons, laborers, and migrant workers, including in Hong Kong and Macao. Permit the U.N. unhindered and meaningful access, particularly in Xinjiang and Tibet. We condemn the ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity in Xinjiang and transnational repression to silence individuals abroad.”

While delegates were verbally sparring with China inside the council chamber, several human rights groups were demonstrating against China’s repressive policies outside the U.N. building.