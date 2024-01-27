ປະຫວັດດ້ານສິດທິມະນຸດຂອງຈີນ ຢູ່ພາຍໃຕ້ການກວດກາຢ່າງລະອຽດ ໂດຍອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ

ປະຫວັດດ້ານສິດທິມະນຸດຂອງຈີນ ໄດ້ຖືກກວດກາໃນວັນອັງຄານແລ້ວນີ້ໂດຍສະພາສິດທິມະນຸດ ຂອງອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ເພື່ອທົບທວນ ທີ່ມີຂຶ້ນເປັນໄລຍະໆ, ເຊິ່ງເປັນກົນໄກທີ່ປະເທດຕ່າງໆ ກວດສອບປະຫວັດສິດທິມະນຸດຂອງກັນແລະກັນຢ່າງລະອຽດ ພ້ອມທັງອອກຄໍາແນະນໍາ ທີ່ບໍ່ມີການຜູກມັດນັ້ນໃຫ້ກັນ. ລິຊາ ສໄລນ໌ ມີລາຍງານໃຫ້ VOA ຈາກນະຄອນເຈນີວາ, ເຊິ່ງ ທິບສຸດາ ມີລາຍລະອຽດ.
ຈີນ ຕົກຢູ່ພາຍໃຕ້ການກວດກາຢ່າງເຂັ້ມງວດ ທ່າມກາງການວິຈານຈາກປະຊາຄົມຕາເວັນຕົກວ່າ ປະຕິບັດຢ່າງໂຫດຮ້າຍຕໍ່ຊາວວີເກີ, ຊາວທິເບດ, ແລະບັນ ດາຜູ້ຄັດຄ້ານຢູ່ໃນຮົງກົງ.
ຈີນ ກຽມພ້ອມ ດ້ວຍຄະນະຜູ້ແທນ 60 ຄົນເພື່ອປ້ອງກັນບໍ່ໃຫ້ມີການກ່າວໂຈມຕີໃດໆຕໍ່ຄໍາເວົ້າທີ່ມີຂຶ້ນໃນທິດທາງຂອງຕົນ. ເອກອັກຄະລັດຖະທູດຈີນປະຈຳອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດໃນນະຄອນເຈນີວາ, ທ່ານເສິນ ຊູ (Chen Xu) ໄດ້ປະຕິເສດຂໍ້ກ່າວຫາທີ່ວ່າ ຈີນໄດ້ກະທຳການລະເມີດສິດທິມະນຸດຢ່າງຮ້າຍແຮງ ຕໍ່ຊາວວີເກີ ທີ່ອາດເປັນການກໍ່ອາຊະຍາກຳ ຕ້ານມະນຸດຊາດ.
ທ່ານກ່າວວ່າ ຈີນພະຍາຍາມສ້າງໃຫ້ມີຊີວິດການເປັນຢູ່ທີ່ດີຂຶ້ນແລະສ້າງຄວາມ ສຸກໃຫ້ແກ່ຊີວິດຂອງປະຊາຊົນທຸກໆຄົນ. ທ່ານກ່າວວ່າ ພາຍຫຼັງເຮັດວຽກມາຢ່າງໜັກເປັນເວລາ 8 ປີ, ຈີນໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ປະຊາຊົນປະມານ 180 ລ້ານຄົນຫຼຸດພົ້ນອອກຈາກຄວາມທຸກຍາກ.
ທ່ານກ່າວຜ່ານນາຍແປພາສາວ່າ:
“ບໍ່ມີໃຜຖືກປະຖິ້ມ ຫຼື ຖືກປະໄວ້ທາງຫລັງ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ຈີນສ້າງປະເທດສັງຄົມນິຍົມທີ່ທັນສະໄຫມໃນທຸກໆດ້ານ. ປະຊາຊົນທັງໝົດ 56 ຊົນເຜົ່າຂອງຈີນມີຄວາມສະເໝີພາບກັນ ແລະສາມັກຄີກັນຢ່າງແໜ້ນແຟ້ນ ຄືດັ່ງເມັດໝາກພິລາ ທີ່ດໍາເນີນງານຮ່ວມກັນເພື່ອຄວາມຈະເລີນຮຸ່ງເຮືອງຮ່ວມກັນ ແລະການພັດທະ ນາຮ່ວມກັນ ພ້ອມທັງເຮັດໃຫ້ທຸກໆຄົນມີຊີວິດທີ່ດີຂຶ້ນ."
ຄະນະຜູ້ແທນຈີນ ຍັງບໍ່ສົນໃຈຕໍ່ການການວິຈານຂອງສາກົນກ່ຽວກັບການປາບປາມຢ່າງຮຸນແຮງຂອງລັດຖະບານຕໍ່ບັນດາພັກທີ່ສະໜັບສະໜຸນປະຊາທິປະໄຕຢູ່ຮົງກົງ. ຫົວໜ້າເລຂາທິການໃຫຍ່ ໃນຄະນະປົກຄອງຮົງກົງ ທ່ານຊານຄວກ- ກີ ເອຣິກ (Chan Kwak-ki Eric) ກ່າວຫາພວກປະທ້ວງວ່າ ມີພຶດຕິກໍາທີ່ຮຸນແຮງ, ເຊິ່ງທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ເປັນໄພຂົ່ມຂູ່ຕໍ່ສັນຕິພາບ ແລະຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງຢູ່ໃນດິນແດນ, ເຊິ່ງທ່ານກ່າວຜ່ານນາຍແປພາສາວ່າ:
“ດ້ວຍການປະຕິບັດກົດໝາຍ ວ່າດ້ວຍຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງແຫ່ງຊາດ, ຫຼາຍມື້ແຫ່ງຄວາມບໍ່ສະຫງົບທາງສັງຄົມ ແລະຄວາມຢ້ານກົວໄດ້ສິ້ນສຸດລົງ. ສະຖຽນລະພາບ ກໍຄືກົດໝາຍ ແລະຄວາມເປັນລະບຽບຮຽບຮ້ອຍ ໄດ້ຮັບການບູລະນະ ແລະເມືອງຂອງພວກເຮົາ ກໍກັບຄືນສູ່ຄວາມເປັນລະບຽບອີກຄັ້ງ.”
ແຕ່ລະປະເທດ ແມ່ນຢູ່ພາຍໃຕ້ການທົບທວນຄືນຂອງສະພາສິດທິມະນຸດໃນທຸກໆ 5 ປີ ຫຼື ແລ້ວແຕ່. ນີ້ແມ່ນການທົບທວນຄືນຄັ້ງທຳອິດຂອງຈີນນັບແຕ່ປີ 2018 ເປັນຕົ້ນມາ.
ບັນດາປະເທດປະຊາທິປະໄຕຕາເວັນຕົກ ກໍາລັງເຂົ້າຮ່ວມກອງປະຊຸມເພື່ອເບິ່ງບົດລາຍງານທີ່ກໍາລັງໂດ່ງດັງຂອງຈີນກ່ຽວກັບຜົນສໍາເລັດຂອງຕົນໃນນາມຂອງປະຊາຊົນຕົນທີ່ຍັງບໍ່ມີຄວາມເຊື່ອຫມັ້ນ. ເຂົາເຈົ້າເວົ້າແບບກົງໄປກົງມາກ່ຽວກັບຄວາມກັງວົນຂອງພວກເຂົາ.
ເອກອັກຄະລັດຖະທູດສະຫະລັດປະຈຳສະຫະປະຊາຊາດໃນນະຄອນເຈນີວາ ທ່ານນາງມິເຊລ ເທເລີ (Michele Taylor) ໄດ້ຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ປ່ອຍຕົວຄົນທັງໝົດທີ່ຖືກກັກຂັງແບບຕາມໃຈ, ຍຸຕິການທໍລະມານ ແລະຍຸຕິການຂົ່ມເຫັງທົ່ວປະເທດຈີນ. ທ່ານນາງ ຍັງໄດ້ໃຫ້ຄໍາແນະນໍາອື່ນໆຈໍານວນນຶ່ງນໍາອີກດ້ວຍ, ເຊິ່ງທ່ານນາງກ່າວວ່າ:
“ຍຸຕິມາດຕະການປາບປາມຕໍ່ບັນດາແມ່ຍິງ, ກຸ່ມຄົນຮັກຮ່ວມເພດ, ບັນດາຜູ້ອອກແຮງງານ, ແລະແຮງງານອົບພະຍົບ, ລວມທັງຢູ່ຮົງກົງ ແລະ ມາກາວ. ໃນນັ້ນ, ກໍອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດເຂົ້າເຖິງໂດຍບໍ່ມີການຈໍາກັດແລະການເຂົ້າເຖິງຂໍ້ມູນທີ່ມີຄວາມຫມາຍຄົບຖ້ວນ, ໂດຍສະເພາະແມ່ນໃນຂົງເຂດຊິນຈຽງ ແລະທິເບດ. ພວກເຮົາຂໍປະນາມການສັງຫານໝູ່ ແລະການກໍ່ອາຊະຍາກຳຕໍ່ມະນຸດຊາດຢູ່ໃນຂົງເຂດຊິນຈຽງທີ່ຍັງຄົງສືບຕໍ່ດໍາເນີນຢູ່ ແລະການປາບປາມຂ້າມຊາດ ເພື່ອໃຫ້ບຸກຄົນຢູ່ຕ່າງປະເທດມິດງຽບ.”
ໃນຂະນະທີ່ບັນດາຜູ້ແທນກໍາລັງປະທະກັນດ້ວຍວາຈາກັບຈີນ ຢູ່ໃນຫ້ອງປະຊຸມສະພາ, ກຸ່ມປົກປ້ອງສິດທິມະນຸດຫຼາຍກຸ່ມ ກໍໄດ້ສະແດງຄວາມຄັດຄ້ານຕໍ່ນະໂຍບາຍການປາບປາມຂອງຈີນຢູ່ດ້ານນອກອາຄານຂອງອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດເຊັ່ນກັນ.
China’s human rights record was examined Tuesday by the United Nations Human Right Council’s Universal Periodic Review, a mechanism where countries scrutinize each other’s human rights records and issue non-binding recommendations. Lisa Schlein reports for VOA from Geneva.
China came under intense scrutiny amid withering criticism from Western democratic societies for its brutal treatment of Uyghurs, Tibetans, and dissidents in Hong Kong.
China came prepared with a 60-member delegation ready to fend off whatever verbal abuse came its way. China’s Ambassador to the U.N. in Geneva, Chen Xu, rejected accusations that China has committed serious human rights violations against the Uyghurs that might amount to crimes against humanity.
He said China strove to deliver a better, happy life for all people. He said that after eight years of continued hard work, China has lifted nearly 180 million people out of poverty.
He spoke through an interpreter.
CHEN ACT
“No one is left out or left behind as China builds a modern socialist country in all respects. The people of all 56 ethnic groups of China are equal and closely united like the seeds of the pomegranate working together for common prosperity and development and for a better life for all.”
China’s delegation also dismissed international criticism of the government’s harsh crackdown on pro-democracy parties in Hong Kong. The chief secretary for administration in Hong Kong, Chan Kwak-ki Eric, accused dissidents of violent behavior, which he said threatened the peace and security of the territory. He spoke through an interpreter.
CHAN ACT
“With the implementation of the national security law, the days of social disturbance and fear are over. Stability as well as law and order has been restored and our city is back on track.”
Each country comes under Human Rights Council review once every five years or so. This was China’s first review since 2018.
Western democracies attending the conference viewed China’s glowing report about its accomplishments on behalf of its people with skepticism. They spoke forthrightly about their concerns.
The U.S. ambassador to the U.N. in Geneva, Michele Taylor, called for the release of all people arbitrarily detained, an end to torture and persecution throughout China. She made several other recommendations as well.
TAYLOR ACT
“End repressive measures against women, LGBTQI+ persons, laborers, and migrant workers, including in Hong Kong and Macao. Permit the U.N. unhindered and meaningful access, particularly in Xinjiang and Tibet. We condemn the ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity in Xinjiang and transnational repression to silence individuals abroad.”
While delegates were verbally sparring with China inside the council chamber, several human rights groups were demonstrating against China’s repressive policies outside the U.N. building.
