ຈີນ ອ້າງເຖິງການເຕີບໃຫຍ່ຂະຫຍາຍຕົວ ດ້ານເສດຖະ ກິດທີ່ເຂັ້ມແຂງ ເພື່ອເລີ້ມຕົ້ນປີ 2023

ເສດຖະກິດຂອງຈີນ ໄດ້ມີປະຕິກິລິຍາຕໍ່ການສິ້ນສຸດຂອງການປິດເມືອງ ຫຼື lockdown ຍ້ອນພະຍາດໂຄວິດ-19 ຢ່າງແຜ່ຫຼາຍ ດ້ວຍການເຕີບໃຫຍ່ຂຶ້ນ ໃນໄຕມາດທຳອິດຂອງປີ 2023, ຊຶ່ງໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ບັນດານັກວິເຄາະຕົກຕະລຶງ

ໂດຍຍອດຜະລິດຕະພັນລວມພາຍໃນເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນ 4.5 ເປີເຊັນຕະຫຼອດໄລຍະເວ​ລາດຽວກັນໃນປີ 2022 ແລະເຮັດໃຫ້ມີການຕັ້ງຄຳຖາມຕ່າງໆນາໆ ກ່ຽວກັບ ທິດທາງຂອງມັນສຳລັບເວລາທີ່ຍັງເຫຼືອຢູ່ຂອງປີນີ້.

ການຕັດສິນໃຈຂອງການນຳພັກຄອມມິວນິສ ຈີນ ແລະໂດຍສະເພາະປະທານ ປະເທດ ສີ ຈິ້ນຜິງ, ໃນການດຳເນີນນະໂຍບາຍ “ສູນກໍລະນີໂຄວິດ” ສຳລັບ ການແຜ່ລະບາດສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ ກໍໄດ້ຈຳກັດການເຕີບໃຫຍ່ຂະຫຍາຍຕົວໃນປີ 2022 ຂະນະທີ່ທົ່ວ​ຕົວເມືອງຕ່າງໆໄດ້ປິດລົງໃນຄວາມພະຍາຍາມທີ່ບໍ່​ສຳ​ເລັດ​ເພື່ອປ້ອງກັນພະຍາດດັ່ງກ່າວບໍ່ໃຫ້ແຜ່ລະບາດໄປທົ່ວປະຊາກອນ.

ການຍົກເລີກນະໂຍບາຍດັ່ງກ່າວນັ້ນ ໃນທ້າຍປີກາຍນີ້ ໄດ້ເປີດສາກໃຫ້ເສດ ຖະກິດຟື້ນຕົວຄືນມາ ແຕ່ຈົນເຖິງດຽວນີ້ມັນເປັນທີ່ບໍ່ຈະແຈ້ງຢ່າງ​ແນ່ນອນເລີຍ ວ່າມັນ​ຈະ​ມີຮູບຮ່າງແນວໃດອອກມາ ແລະ ແມ່ນຫຍັງທີ່ຈະຂັບດັນມັນ.

ການປະກາດໃນວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້ໂດຍກົມສະຖິຕິແຫ່ງຊາດໄດ້ສະແດງໃຫ້ ເຫັນສິ່ງຂັບດັນຫຼັກຂອງການເຕີຍໃຫຍ່ຂະຫຍາຍຕົວໃນໄຕມາດທຳອິດ ແມ່ນການໃຊ້ຈ່າຍຂອງພວກຜູ້ບໍລິໂພກທີ່ສູງຂຶ້ນ, ເຊິ່ງໄດ້ຊຸກຍູ້ໃຫ້ການຂາຍ ຍ່ອຍສູງຂຶ້ນເຖິງ 10.6 ເປີເຊັນ ໃນເດືອນມີນາ ຫຼາຍກວ່າທີ່ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າໄດ້ ຂາຍໃນປີກ່ອນນັ້ນ.

China’s economy responded to the end of widespread COVID-19 lockdowns with a spurt of growth in the first quarter of 2023, surprising analysts with a GDP increase of 4.5% over the same time period in 2022 and raising questions about its direction for the remainder of the year.

Decisions taken by the Communist Party leadership, and particularly President Xi Jinping, to pursue a “zero-COVID” policy for much of the pandemic had sharply restricted growth in 2022, as whole cities were shut down in an unsuccessful effort to prevent the disease from spreading through the population.

Abandonment of that policy late last year set the stage for an economic recovery, but until now it was unclear precisely what shape it would take and what would drive it.

Tuesday’s announcement by the National Bureau of Statistics showed that the main driver of growth in the first quarter was a surge in consumer spending, which propelled retail sales 10.6% higher in March than they had been a year previously.