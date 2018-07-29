ເດັກນ້ອຍສອງຄົນ ກັບຍ່າທວດ ຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ ເສຍຊີວິດ ໃນເຫດໄຟປ່າ ທີ່ລັດຄາລິຟໍເນຍ

ການຢືນຢັນ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການຕາຍຂອງຍ່າທວດ ກັບເຫຼນ ຂອງລາວໃນວັນເສົາວານນີ້

ໄດ້ຂະຫຍາຍຈຳນວນຜູ້ເສຍຊີວິດສູງສຸດເປັນ 5 ຄົນ ໃນເຫດໄຟໄໝ້ປ່າທີ່ກຳລັງເຕີບ

ໂຕຂຶ້ນ ຢູ່ພາກເໜືອຂອງລັດ ຄາລິຟໍເນຍ. ນາງ ເມໂລດີ ເບຼັດໂຊ, ຜູ້ທີ່ມີອາຍຸ 70 ປີ

ກັບເຫຼນຂອງລາວສອງຄົນ, ທ້າວ ເຈມສ໌ ອາຍຸ 5 ປີ ກັບນາງ ເອມີລີ ອາຍຸ 4 ປີ, ໄດ້ຕິດ

ຄ້າງ ຢູ່ໃນເຮືອນຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ ເມື່ອວັນພະຫັດທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ໃນເວລາທີ່ແປວໄຟຂະໜາດ

ໃຫຍ່ໄດ້ເຜົາໄໝ້ເຮືອນຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ ທີ່ຕັ້ງຢູ່ເຂດຊົນນະບົດ ຢູ່ເຂດນອກຂອງເມືອງ

ເຣດດິງ.

ນັກດັບໄຟສອງຄົນ ກໍໄດ້ເສຍຊີວິດໃນການດັບໄຟ ເມື່ອຕົ້ນສັບປະດານີ້ ເພື່ອຊ່ອຍ

ກອບກູ້ເຮືອນ, ປ່າ ແລະ ສວນທຳມະຊາດໄວ້.

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ປະກາດພາວະສຸກເສີນ ສຳລັບລັດ

ຄາລິຟໍເນຍ, ໃນຂະນະທີ່ໄຟປ່າທີ່ກຳລັງລຸກແຮງນັ້ນ ຍັງຄົງເປັນໄຟຂົ່ມຂູ່ ຕໍ່ບ້ານເຮືອນ

ຫຼາຍພັນຫຼັງຢູ່.

ທ່ານ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ທຳການປະກາດ ເມື່ອວັນເສົາວານນີ້, ເປັນການເຄື່ອນ ໄຫວ ທີ່ຈະເຮັດ

ໃຫ້ມີກອງທຶນລັດຖະບານກາງ ເພື່ອຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອໃນການຕໍ່ສູ້ກັບໄຟ ແລະ ການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອ

ໃນຂະບວນການຟື້ນຟູ. ທຳນຽບຂາວໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ການປະກາດຂອງທ່ານປະທານາທິ

ບໍດີ “ໄດ້ສັ່ງໃຫ້ການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອລັດຖະບານກາງ ຂະຫຍາຍການປະຕິບັດການຕອບສະ

ໜອງຕໍ່ເຫດການໃນລັດ, ຊົນເຜົ່າ ແລະ ເຂດທ້ອງຖິ່ນ ຍ້ອນສະຖານະການສຸກເສີນ.”

ປະຊາຊົນຫຼາຍພັນຄົນໃນພາກໃຕ້ຂອງລັດຄາລິຟໍເນຍ ໄດ້ຖືກບັງຄັບໃຫ້ອົບພະຍົບ

ອອກຈາກເຮືອນຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ ໃນຕອນເຊົ້າຂອງວັນເສົາວານນີ້ ເພື່ອຫຼີກລ່ຽງຈາກແປວ

ໄຟ ທີ່ຮູ້ຈັກກັນວ່າ ໄຟ ແຄຣນສຕັນ, ເຊິ່ງຕັ້ງຢູ່ຍາວຢຽດທາງພາກຕາເວັນອອກສຽງໃຕ້

ຂອງນະຄອນ ລອສ ແອເຈີລິສ.

ໄຟ ແຄຣນສເຕັນ ກັບ ໄຟທີ່ເອີ້ນວ່າ ຄາ (Carr) ໃນພາກເໜືອຂອງລັດຄາລິຟໍເນຍ ນັ້ນ

ແມ່ນເຫດການໄຟໄໝ້ ທີ່ໃຫຍ່ທີ່ສຸດ ສອງເຫດການ ທີ່ໄດ້ເຜົາຜານ ພູມສັນຖານກໍ້າຕາ

ເວັນຕົກຂອງ ສະຫະລັດ ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ການແຜ່ລາມຄັ້ງທຳອິດໃນວັນຈັນທີ່ຜ່ານມາ.

ເຫດການໄຟໄໝ້ແຫ່ງທີສາມ, ຮູ້ຈັກກັນວ່າໄຟ ເຟີກຸສັນ ນັ້ນ, ແມ່ນກຳລັງເຜົາໄໝ້ ສວນ

ອຸດທະຍານແຫ່ງຊາດ ໂຢຊິມິຕີ ທີ່ມີຊື່ສຽງຢູ່, ເຮັດໃຫ້ມັນຖືກປິດການເຂົ້າທ່ຽວຊົມ ໄປ

ຈົນຮອດທ້າຍອາທິດໜ້າ. ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ສວນອຸດທະຍານກ່າວວ່າ ການຈອງພື້ນທີ່

ຕັ້ງແຄັ້ມ ກັບໂຮງແຮມຢ່າງໜ້ອຍ 1000 ແຫ່ງແມ່ນໄດ້ຖືກຍົກເລີກໄປ.

The confirmation Saturday of the deaths of a great-grandmother and her two great-grandchildren increased the death toll to five from a growing Northern California wildfire.



Melody Bledsoe, who was 70, and her two great-grandchildren -- James, 5, and Emily 4, were stranded in their home Thursday when walls of flames swept through their rural property on the outskirts of the city of Redding.



Two firefighters lost their lives in the battle earlier in the week to save homes, forests and parkland.



U.S. President Donald Trump has declared a state of emergency for the state of California, as raging wildfires threaten thousands of homes.



Trump made the declaration Saturday, in a move that makes federal funds available to help fight the fires and aid the recovery process. The White House said the president's declaration "ordered federal assistance to supplement state, tribal and local response efforts due to the emergency conditions..."



Thousands of people in Southern California were forced to evacuate their homes early Saturday to avoid a blaze known as the Cranston Fire, southeast of the sprawling city of Los Angeles.



Cranston and the so-called Carr Fire in Northern California are the two biggest blazes ravaging the western landscape since the first outbreak on Monday.



A third fire, known as the Ferguson Fire, is burning in the popular Yosemite National Park, forcing its closure through the end of next week. Park officials say at least 1,000 campground and hotel bookings have been canceled.