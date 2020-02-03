ທີມ ແຄັນຊັສ ຊີຟ (Kansas Chiefs) ແມ່ນແຊັ້ມຂອງຫຼີກ ອາເມຣິກັນ ຟຸດບອລແຫ່ງຊາດ ຫຼັງຈາກໄດ້ເອົາຊະນະທີມ ແຊນ ແຟຣນຊິສໂກ ໂຟທີນາຍເນີສ໌ (San Francisco 49ers) ໃນການການແຂ່ງຂັນ ຊຸບເປີ ໂບລ ເມື່ອວັນອາທິດວານນີ້.
ຫຼັງຈາກມີຄະແນນສະເໝີກັນໃນເຄິ່ງເວລາທຳອິດນັ້ນ, ທີມ 49ers ເບິ່ງຄືວ່າຈະເປັນຜູ້ຄວບຄຸມເກມການແຂ່ງຂັນໃນ ຕັ້ງເວລາທີສາມ ໃນເວລາທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າມີຄະແນນນຳໜ້າ 20 ຕໍ່ 10.
ແຕ່ທີມ Chiefs ສາມາດຕີຄະແນນໂຕ້ຂຶ້ນມາຕາມຫຼັງ, ດ້ວຍນັກກິລາຕຳແໜ່ງ ຄວາເຕີແບັກ ທ້າວ ແມັກທຣິກ ມາໂຮມສ໌ ແກວ່ງລູກ ທັຈ໌ດາວນ໌ (Touchdown) ໃຫ້ທ້າວ ທຣາວິສ ແຄລ໌ຊີ ດ້ວຍເວລາປະມານ 6 ນາທີຍັງເຫຼືອໃນການແຂ່ງຂັນ, ແລ້ວກໍໄດ້ແກວ່ງບານໃຫ້ນັກກິລາຕຳແໜ່ງ ຣັນນິງ ແບັກ (Running Back) ທ້າວ ເດມຽນ ວິລລຽມສ໌ ສຳລັບການ ທັຈ໌ດາວນ໌ ອີກຄັ້ງນຶ່ງ ເພື່ອຄະແນນນຳໜ້າ 24 ຕໍ່ 20.
ທີມ 49ers ບໍ່ສາມາດທີ່ຈະຕອບໂຕ້ຄືນ ໃນສາມນາທີສຸດທ້າຍຂອງການແຂ່ງຂັນ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ທ້າວ ວິລລຽມສ໌ ເພີ່ມການແລ່ນເອົາ ທັຈ໌ດາວນ໌ ໄດ້ອີກສຳລັບທີມ ຊີຟ ເພື່ອຄວ້າໄຊຊະນະ.
ທ້າວ ມາໂຮມສ໌ ໄດ້ສິ້ນສຸດການແຂ່ງຂັນດ້ວຍການແກວ່ງໝາກບານໄລຍະທັງໝົດປະມານ 260 ແມັດ ແລະ ສົ່ງໝາກບານເພື່ອທຳການ ທັຈ໌ດາວນ໌, ແລະ ລາວໄດ້ຖືກຕັ້ງໃຫ້ເປັນນັກກິລາທີ່ຊົງຄຸນຄ່າທີ່ສຸດຂອງການແຂ່ງຂັນ.
ໄຊຊະນະໃນການແຂ່ງຂັນ ຊຸບເປີ ໂບລ ແມ່ນເປັນຄັ້ງທຳອິດສຳລັບທີມ Chiefs ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ລະດູການປີ 1969 ເປັນຕົ້ນມາ. ມັນຍັງເປັນຄັ້ງທຳອິດສຳລັບຜູ້ຄູຝຶກທີມ ທ່ານ ແອນດີ ຣີດ ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ທຳການປາກົດຕົວຄັ້ງນຶ່ງກ່ອນໜ້ານີ້ ໃນການນຳໜ້າທີມ ຟິລາແດລເຟຍ ອີນເກິລ ຜ່າຍແພ້ການແຂ່ງຂັນ ຊຸບເປີ ໂບລ ລະດູການປີ 2004.
ການແຂ່ງຂັນດັ່ງກ່າວຍັງໄດ້ມີຄູຝຶກແມ່ຍິງຄົນທຳອິດເຂົ້າຮ່ວມໃນ ຊຸບເປີ ໂບລ. ທ່ານນາງ ເຄທີ ໂຊເວີສ໌ ຜູ້ຊ່ວຍຄູຝຶກກອງໜ້າ ສຳລັບທີມ ແຊນ ແຟຣນຊິສໂກ 49ers. ມີແມ່ຍິງພຽງຄົນາສາມຄົນເທົ່ານັ້ນທີ່ເປັນຄູຝຶກໃນຫຼີກ NFL. ອີກສອງຄົນແມ່ນເຮັດວຽກໃຫ້ທີມ ແທມປາ ເບ ບັກຄາເນຍສ໌ (Tampa Bay Buccaneers).
The Kansas City Chiefs are the champions of the National Football League after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in Sunday's Super Bowl.
After being tied at halftime, the 49ers looked to be in control of the game in the third quarter as they took a 20-10 lead.
But the Chiefs staged a late comeback, with quarterback Patrick Mahomes completing a touchdown pass to tight end Travis Kelce with about six minutes remaining, then finding running back Damien Williams for another touchdown pass to take a 24-20 lead.
The 49ers were unable to respond in the game's final three minutes as Williams added a touchdown run for the Chiefs to seal the victory.
Mahomes finished the game with 286 passing yards and a rushing touchdown, and was named the game's Most Valuable Player.
The Super Bowl win is the first for the Chiefs since the 1969 season.It is also the first for head coach Andy Reid who made one prior appearance leading the Philadelphia Eagles in a Super Bowl loss in the 2004 season.
The game also saw the first appearance of a female coach in a Super Bowl.Katie Sowers is an assistant offensive coach for the San Francisco 49ers.There are only three women coaches in the NFL.The other two work for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.