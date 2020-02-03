ທີມ ແຄັນ​ຊັ​ສ ຊີ​ຟ (Kansas Chiefs) ແມ່ນ​ແຊັ້ມ​ຂອງ​ຫຼີກ ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກັນ ຟຸດບອ​ລແຫ່ງ​ຊາດ ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ໄດ້​ເອົາ​ຊະ​ນະ​ທີມ ແຊນ ແຟ​ຣນ​ຊິ​ສ​ໂກ ໂຟ​ທີ​ນາຍ​ເນີສ໌ (San Francisco 49ers) ໃນ​ການ​ການ​ແຂ່ງ​ຂັນ ຊຸບ​ເປີ ໂບ​ລ ເມື່ອ​ວັນ​ອາ​ທິດ​ວານນີ້.

ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ມີ​ຄະ​ແນນ​ສະ​ເໝີ​ກັນ​ໃນ​ເຄິ່ງ​ເວ​ລາ​ທຳ​ອິດ​ນັ້ນ, ທີມ 49ers ເບິ່ງ​ຄື​ວ່າ​ຈະ​ເປັນ​ຜູ້​ຄວບ​ຄຸມ​ເກມ​ການ​ແຂ່ງ​ຂັນ​ໃນ ຕັ້ງ​ເວ​ລາທີສາມ ໃນ​ເວ​ລາ​ທີ່​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ມີ​ຄະ​ແນນ​ນຳ​ໜ້າ 20 ຕໍ່ 10.

ແຕ່​ທີມ Chiefs ສາ​ມາດ​ຕີ​ຄະ​ແນນ​ໂຕ້​ຂຶ້ນ​ມາ​ຕາມຫຼັງ, ດ້ວຍ​ນັກ​ກິ​ລາ​ຕຳ​ແໜ່ງ​ ຄວາ​ເຕີ​ແບັກ ທ້າວ ແມັກ​ທ​ຣິກ ມາ​ໂຮມ​ສ໌ ແກວ່ງ​ລູກ ທັ​ຈ໌​ດາວ​ນ໌ (Touchdown) ໃຫ້​ທ້າວ ທ​ຣາ​ວິ​ສ ແຄ​ລ໌​ຊີ ດ້ວຍ​ເວ​ລາ​ປະ​ມານ 6 ນາ​ທີ​ຍັງ​ເຫຼືອ​ໃນ​ການ​ແຂ່ງ​ຂັນ, ແລ້ວ​ກໍ​ໄດ້​ແກວ່ງ​ບານ​ໃຫ້​ນັກ​ກິ​ລາ​ຕຳ​ແໜ່ງ ຣັນ​ນິງ ແບັກ (Running Back) ທ້າວ ເດ​ມຽນ ວິ​ລ​ລຽມ​ສ໌ ສຳ​ລັບ​ການ ທັ​ຈ໌​ດາວ​ນ໌ ອີກ​ຄັ້ງ​ນຶ່ງ ເພື່ອ​ຄະ​ແນ​ນ​ນຳ​ໜ້າ 24 ຕໍ່ 20.

ທີມ 49ers ບໍ່​ສາ​ມາດ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ຕອບ​ໂຕ້​ຄືນ ​ໃນ​ສາມ​ນາ​ທີ​ສຸດ​ທ້າຍ​ຂອງ​ການ​ແຂ່ງ​ຂັນ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ທ້າວ ວິ​ລ​ລຽມ​ສ໌ ເພີ່ມ​ການ​ແລ່ນ​ເອົາ ທັ​ຈ໌​ດາວ​ນ໌ ໄດ້​ອີກສຳ​ລັບ​ທີມ ຊີ​ຟ ເພື່ອ​ຄວ້າ​ໄຊ​ຊະ​ນະ.

ທ້າວ ມາ​ໂຮມ​ສ໌ ໄດ້​ສິ້ນ​ສຸດ​ການ​ແຂ່ງ​ຂັນ​ດ້ວຍ​ການ​ແກວ່ງ​ໝາກ​ບານ​ໄລ​ຍະ​ທັງ​ໝົດປະ​ມານ 260 ແມັດ ແລະ ສົ່ງ​ໝາກ​ບານ​ເພື່ອ​ທຳ​ການ ທັ​ຈ໌​ດາວ​ນ໌, ແລະ ລາວ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ຕັ້ງ​ໃຫ້​ເປັນ​ນັກ​ກິ​ລາ​ທີ່​ຊົງ​ຄຸນ​ຄ່າ​ທີ່​ສຸດ​ຂອງ​ການ​ແຂ່ງ​ຂັນ.

ໄຊ​ຊະ​ນະ​ໃນການ​ແຂ່ງ​ຂັນ ຊຸ​ບ​ເປີ ໂບ​ລ ແມ່ນ​ເປັນ​ຄັ້ງ​ທຳ​ອິດ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ທີມ Chiefs ນັບ​ຕັ້ງ​ແຕ່​ລະ​ດູ​ການ​ປີ 1969 ເປັນ​ຕົ້ນ​ມາ. ມັນ​ຍັງ​ເປັນ​ຄັ້ງ​ທຳ​ອິດ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ຜູ້ຄູ​ຝຶກ​ທີມ ທ່ານ ແອນ​ດີ ຣີດ ຜູ້​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ທຳ​ການ​ປາ​ກົດ​ຕົວ​ຄັ້ງ​ນຶ່ງ​ກ່ອນ​ໜ້ານີ້ ໃນ​ການ​ນຳ​ໜ້າ​ທີມ ຟິ​ລາ​ແດ​ລ​ເຟຍ ອີນ​ເກິ​ລ ຜ່າຍ​ແພ້​ການ​ແຂ່ງ​ຂັນ ຊຸ​ບ​ເປີ ໂບ​ລ ລະ​ດູ​ການ​ປີ 2004.

ການ​ແຂ່ງ​ຂັນ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ຍັງ​ໄດ້​ມີ​ຄູ​ຝຶກ​ແມ່​ຍິງ​ຄົນ​ທຳ​ອິດ​ເຂົ້າ​ຮ່ວມ​ໃນ​ ຊຸບ​ເປີ ໂບ​ລ. ທ່ານ​ນາງ ເຄ​ທີ ໂຊ​ເວີ​ສ໌ ຜູ້​ຊ່ວຍ​ຄູ​ຝຶກກອງ​ໜ້າ ສຳ​ລັບ​ທີມ ແຊນ ແຟ​ຣນ​ຊິ​ສ​ໂກ 49ers. ມີ​ແມ່​ຍິງ​ພຽງ​ຄົນ​າ​ສາມ​ຄົນ​ເທົ່າ​ນັ້ນທີ່​ເປັນ​ຄູ​ຝຶກໃນຫຼີກ NFL. ອີກ​ສອງ​ຄົນ​ແມ່ນ​ເຮັດ​ວຽກ​ໃຫ້​ທີມ ແທມ​ປາ​ ເບ ບັກ​ຄາ​ເນຍ​ສ໌ (Tampa Bay Buccaneers).

The Kansas City Chiefs are the champions of the National Football League after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in Sunday's Super Bowl.



After being tied at halftime, the 49ers looked to be in control of the game in the third quarter as they took a 20-10 lead.



But the Chiefs staged a late comeback, with quarterback Patrick Mahomes completing a touchdown pass to tight end Travis Kelce with about six minutes remaining, then finding running back Damien Williams for another touchdown pass to take a 24-20 lead.



The 49ers were unable to respond in the game's final three minutes as Williams added a touchdown run for the Chiefs to seal the victory.



Mahomes finished the game with 286 passing yards and a rushing touchdown, and was named the game's Most Valuable Player.



The Super Bowl win is the first for the Chiefs since the 1969 season.It is also the first for head coach Andy Reid who made one prior appearance leading the Philadelphia Eagles in a Super Bowl loss in the 2004 season.



The game also saw the first appearance of a female coach in a Super Bowl.Katie Sowers is an assistant offensive coach for the San Francisco 49ers.There are only three women coaches in the NFL.The other two work for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.