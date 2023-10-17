ຜູ້ນໍາພັກຝ່າຍຄ້ານທີ່ຖືກເນລະເທດຂອງ ຊາດ ເລື່ອນການເດີນທາງກັບປະເທດຂອງທ່ານ

ທ່ານຊັກເຊັສ ມາສຣາ (Succes Masra) ຜູ້ນຳພັກຝ່າຍຄ້ານສະໜັບສະໜູນປະຊາທິປະໄຕຂອງປະເທດຊາດ (Chad) ທີ່​ອາ​ໄສ​ພັດ​ຖິ່ນ​ໃນ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດກ່າວວ່າ ການຂົ່ມຂູ່ຕໍ່ເສລີພາບຂອງພົນລະເຮືອນ ໂດຍສະ​ພາ​ກອງ​ທັບ​ໄລ​ຍະ​ຂ້າມ​ຜ່ານ​ຂອງ ຊາດ ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ການກັບຄືນມາປະ ເທດຈາກການອາ​ໄສຢູ່​ພັດ​ຖິ່ນຂອງທ່ານ ມາເປັນວັນທີ 18 ຕຸລາ ຕາມການປະ ກາດນັ້ນເປັນໄປໄດ້ຍາກ. ທ່ານ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ປະຊາຊົນ​ຫຼາຍ​ຮ້ອຍ​ຄົນ​ທີ່​ຖືກ​ຈັບ​ໃນ​ການ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ຕໍ່ຕ້ານ​ພວກ​ທະຫານ ຄວນ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ການ​ປ່ອຍ​ຕົວ​ເພື່ອສະ​ແດງ​ໃຫ້​ເຫັນ​ເຖິງ​ຄວາມ​ຊື່ສັດ​ກ່ອນການ​ກັບ​ຄືນ​ມາຂອງທ່ານ. ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ວີ​ໂອ​ເອ ໂມກີ້ ແອັດວິນ ຄິນເຊກາ (Moki Edwin Kindzeka) ລາຍງານຈາກປະເທດເພື່ອນ ບ້ານ ກາເມຣູນ.

ທ່ານ ຊັກເຊັສ ມາສຣາ, ປະທານພັກຝ່າຍຄ້ານທີ່ສໍາຄັນຂອງ ຊາດ, ເຊິ່ງເປັນ ນັກ​ປ່ຽນ​ແປງ, ກ່າວວ່າ ສະຖານະການທາງດ້ານການເມືອງ ແລະຄວາມປອດ ໄພໃນປະເທດຂອງທ່ານ ຍັງຄົງມີຄວາມເຄັ່ງຕຶງ ແລະທ່ານກໍວາງແຜນທີ່ຈະ ເລື່ອນເວລາສໍາລັບການເດີນທາງຂອງທ່ານໄປ ຊາດ ຈົນຮອດເດືອນພະຈິກ ເພື່ອຫຼີກເວັ້ນຄວາມສ່ຽງຕ່າງໆຕໍ່ຜູ້ທີ່ກໍາລັງກະກຽມຕ້ອນຮັບທ່ານເຫຼົ່ານັ້ນ ເມື່ອ ທ່ານເດີນທາງໄປຮອດ.

ໃນວັນຈັນ, ທ່ານ ມາສຣາ ກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານໄດ້ຂໍໃຫ້ປະທານາທິບໍດີສາທາລະນະ ລັດປະຊາທິປະໄຕ ຄອງໂກ ທ່ານຟີລິກ ຊິເຊເຄດີ (Felix Tshisekedi) ບອກສະພາກອງ​ທັບໄລຍະຂ້າມຜ່ານຂອງ ຊາດ ໃຫ້ຍຸຕິການລະເມີດສິດທິ ມະນຸດທີ່ບໍ່ມີມື້ສິ້ນສຸດ ລວມທັງການຈັບກຸມຜູ້ຄົນ, ການກັກຂັງແລະການທໍລະ ມານຂອງຄູ່ຕໍ່ສູ້ຕາມອຳ​ເພີ​ໃຈ.

ກຸ່ມເສດຖະກິດຢູ່ໃນພາກພື້ນຂອງອາຟຣິກາກາງ, ເຊິ່ງເປັນປະຊາຄົມທາງດ້ານ ເສດຖະກິດຂອງ​ບັນ​ດາ​ປະ​ເທດ ອາ​ຟ​ຣິ​ກາ​ກາງ ທີ່​ມີ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ 11 ປະເທດ ຫຼື CEEAC ໄດ້ແຕ່ງຕັ້ງໃຫ້ ທ່ານຊິເຊເຄດີ ເປັນຜູ້ອໍານວຍຄວາມສະດວກສຳ​ລັບ ຂັ້ນຕອນຂອງການປ່ຽນແປງທາງດ້ານການເມືອງໃນ ຊາດ ໃນເດືອນຕຸລາປີ 2022 ລຸນຫຼັງເຫດການພົນລະເຮືອນຫຼາຍຄົນຖືກສັງຫານ ໃນການປະທ້ວງຕໍ່ ຕ້ານຜູ້ນໍາທາງທະຫານຂອງ ຊາດ, ທ່ານມາຮາມັດ ອີດຣິສ ເດບີ (Mahamat Idriss Deby).

ການປະກາດການກ່ຽວກັບການຕັດສິນໃຈຂອງທ່ານ ເພື່ອເລື່ອນການເດີນທາງ, ຂໍ້ຄວາມຂອງ ທ່ານມາສຣາ ໄດ້ຖືກເປີດ​ເຜີຍໃນສື່ສັງຄົມລວມທັງ ເຟສ໌ບຸກ ແລະ ວັອດສແອບ, ແລະອອກອາກາດໂດຍສື່ມວນຊົນຫຼາຍ​ແຫ່ງໃນຊາດ.

ທ່ານມາສຣາ:

“ທ່ານກ່າວເປັນພາສາຝຣັ່ງວ່າ ໂດຍການລະເມີດຕໍ່ມະຕິ ກ່ຽວກັບການປຶກສາ ຫາລືແບບກວມລວມ ແລະອະທິປະໄຕລະດັບຊາດ , ທ່ານເດບີ (Deby) ກໍາລັງສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນຢ່າງເປີດເຜີຍເຖິງຄວາມບໍ່ພໍໃຈຂອງທ່ານ ທີ່ຈະມອບອໍາ ນາດໃຫ້ແກ່ການປົກຄອງຂອງພົນລະເຮືອນພາຍໃນເດືອນພະຈິກປີ 2024 ຕາມການຕັດສິນໃຈໃນລະຫວ່າງການປຶກສາຫາລື. ທ່ານມາສຣາ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ໂດຍ​ບໍ່​ປ່ອຍໂ​ຕ​ພົນລະ​ເຮືອນ​ຫລາຍ​ຮ້ອຍ​ຄົນ​ທີ່​ຖືກ​ຈັບ​ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ຕຸລາ ປີ 2022 ​ສໍາລັບ​ການ​ປະ​ທ້ວງຕໍ່​ການ​ເປັນ​ຜູ້ນຳ​ທາງ​ທະຫານ​ຂອງຊາດ, ທ່ານເດບີ ຊີ້​ໃຫ້​ເຫັນ​ວ່າ ທ່ານ​ບໍ່​ນັບຖືຕໍ່​ສິດທິ​ມະນຸດ.”

ທ່ານມາສຣາ ໄດ້​ຫລົບ​ໜີ​ຈາກ ຊາດ ໄປ​ ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ຕຸ​ລາໃນ​ປີແລ້ວ​ນີ້, ຜ່ານ​ທາງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ເພື່ອນ​ບ້ານກາເມຣູນ. ທ່ານໄດ້ຫຼົບໜີໄປ ລຸນຫຼັງກອງ ກຳລັງຮັກສາຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງຂອງບັນດາປະເທດອາຟຣິກາກາງໄດ້ສັງຫານປະຊາຊົນ 50 ຄົນ, ບາດເຈັບ 300 ຄົນ ແລະຖືກຈັບກຸມຫຼາຍຮ້ອຍຄົນ ລະຫວ່າງ ການປະທ້ວງສະໜັບສະໜູນປະຊາທິປະໄຕ.

ສະຖານີໂທລະພາບຂອງລັດຖະບານຊາດ ໄດ້ສະແດງວີດີໂອເປັນເວລາຫຼາຍ ອາທິດກ່ຽວກັບພວກສະໜັບສະໜູນຫຼາຍພັນຄົນ ທີ່ກໍາລັງກະກຽມຕ້ອນຮັບ ທ່ານມາສຣາ.

ລັດຖະບານ​ຂອ​ງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ທີ່​ຕັ້ງ​ຢູ່​ໃນອາ​ຟຣິກາ​ກາງນັ້ນ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ, ທ່ານມາສຣາ ຈະ​ເດີນທາງ​ໄປ​ຮອດ​ ຊາດ ໃນ​ວັນ​ທີ 18 ຕຸລາ​ນີ້ ​ແລະ ​ເຂົ້າ​ຮ່ວມພ້ອມ​ດ້ວຍ​ບັນດາ​ກຸ່ມ​ສັງຄົມ​ພົນລະ​ເຮືອນ, ບັນດາ​ລັດຖະມົນຕີຂອງ​ລັດຖະບານ, ທະຫານ ​ແລະບັນດາ​ຜູ້​ນຳ​ຝ່າຍ​ຄ້ານເພື່ອກິດ​ຈະ​ກຳການລະນຶກ​ເຖິງ​ວັນ​ຄົບຮອບ 1 ປີ​ຂອງ​ການ​ເຈລະຈາແບບ​ກວມລວມ ​ແລະ ອະທິປະ​ໄຕຂອງຊາດໃນວັນທີ 20 ຕຸລາ 2023 ນີ້, ເຊິ່ງການເຈລະຈາໄດ້ສິ້ນສຸດລົງໃນວັນທີ 20 ຕຸລາຂອງປີ ທີ່ຜ່ານມາ.

ຄູສອນໂຮງຮຽນມັດທະຍົມອາຍຸ 32 ປີ ທ່ານ ມະຮາມັດ ອາລີ (Mahamat Ali) ເປັນຜູ້ສະໜັບສະໜູນ ມ່ານມາສຣາ:

“ທ່ານກ່າວເປັນພາສາຝຣັ່ງວ່າ ການກັບຄືນມາຂອງ ທ່ານມາສຣາ ຈາກ ສະຫະລັດ ເຊິ່ງເປັນບ່ອນທີ່ທ່ານອາ​ໄສ​ຢູ່​ພັດ​ຖິ່ນນັ້ນ, ຄວນຈະສົ່ງເສີມໃຫ້ ພົນລະເຮືອນທີ່ມີຄວາມຢ້ານກົວຫລາຍໆຄົນ ພາກັນປະທ້ວງໃນເມືອງ ແລະ ບ້ານຕ່າງໆໃນທົ່ວປະເທດຊາດ ເພື່ອໃຫ້ລັດຖະບານທະຫານນັບຖືຕໍ່ຄໍາໝັ້ນ ສັນຍາໃນການສະໜອງນໍ້າ, ໄຟຟ້າ ແລະເສັ້ນທາງທີ່ດີ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ພວກເຂົາ ພັດທະນາ ຊາດ ໃນ​ລະຫວ່າງ​ການ​ກະ​ກຽມ​ກັບ​ຄືນ​ຫາການ​ປົກ​ຄອງ​ດ້ວຍລັດ​ຖະ​ທໍາ​ມະ​ນູນ​ໃນ​ປີ 2024 ນີ້​.”

ຜູ້​ນໍາ​ຝ່າຍ​ຄ້ານ​ເພື່ອ​ປະຊາທິປະ​ໄຕ​ທີ່​ຖືກ​ເນລະ​ເທດ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ທ່ານ​ກຳລັງ​ຮຽກ ຮ້ອງ​ໃຫ້​ພົນລະ​ເຮືອນ​ອອກ​ມາ​ເປັນ​ຈຳນວນ​ຫຼວງ​ຫຼາຍ​ໃນ​ນະຄອນຫຼວງ ນະຈາເມນາ ຂອງ ຊາດ ນັບ​ແຕ່​ວັນ​ທີ 18 ຫາ​ວັນ​ທີ 20 ຕຸລາ​ນີ້, ​ສໍາລັບ​ສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ທ່ານ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ​ຈະ​ເປັນ​ການ​ເຈລະຈາ​ລະດັບ​ຊາດ​ຢ່າງແທ້​ຈິງ. ຂໍ້ຄວາມຂອງທ່ານ ໄດ້ອອກອາກາດຜ່ານທາງເຟສບຸກຂອງທ່ານ ແລະຜ່ານສະຖານີວິທະຍຸພ້ອມ ດ້ວຍສະຖານີໂທລະພາບຫຼາຍແຫ່ງໃນ ຊາດ. ທ່ານ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ໃຫ້​ລາຍ​ລະ​ອຽດ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ລັກສະນະຂອງການສົນທະນາຈະເປັນແນວໃດ, ແຕ່​ທ່ານກ່າວ​ວ່າ ມັນ​ຈະ​ຊີ້​ໃຫ້​ເຫັນ​ວ່າ ການບໍ່ໄດ້ຮັບຄວາມນິຍົມຂອງ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ທະ​ຫານ​ຊາດເປັນມາ ແນວໃດ ​ນັບ​ຕັ້ງ​ແຕ່ ທ່ານມາຮາມັດ ອີດຣິສ ເດບີ ໄດ້​ເຂົ້າ​ຮັບ​ຕຳ​ແໜ່ງ​ຈາກ​ພໍ່​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ, ທ່ານອີດຣິສ ເດບີ ອິດໂນ (Idris Deby Itno) ໃນ​ວັນ​ທີ 21 ເມ​ສາ 2021 ແລະສືບ​ຕໍ່ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ການ​ຍົກເວັ້ນ​ໂທດ ແລະ ການລ່ວງ​ລະ​ເມີດ ກ່ຽວກັບ​ ບັນທັດ​ຖານ​ປະ​ຊາ​ທິ​ປະ​ໄຕ.

ໃນອາທິດທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ທ່ານເດບີ ກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານກໍາລັງກະກຽມການກັບຄືນສູ່ ການປົກຄອງແບບປະຊາທິປະໄຕ ແລະສະແດງຄວາມຍິນດີຕໍ່ລັດຖະບານທະ ຫານທີ່ທ່ານນໍາພາສໍາລັບການສະຫນອງນ້ໍາດື່ມ, ການກໍ່ສ້າງ ແລະສະໜອງ ອຸປະກອນໂຮງຫມໍ, ໂຮງຮຽນປະຖົມ ແລະທໍາລາຍກຸ່ມປະກອບອາວຸດຈໍານວນ ຫຼາຍເພື່ອເຮັດໃຫ້ ຊາດ ຄ່ອຍໆກັບຄືນສູ່ສັນຕິພາບ.

ທ່ານເດບີ ຮຽກຮ້ອງ​ໃຫ້​ບັນດາ​ຜູ້ນຳ​ຝ່າຍ​ຄ້ານ, ບັນດາ​ກຸ່ມ​ປົກ​ປ້ອງ​ສິດທິ​ມະນຸດ ​ແລະບັນດາພົນລະ​ເຮືອນ​ທີ່​ບໍ່​ພໍ​ໃຈ​ຢູ່​ບ່ອນ​ໃດ​ກໍ​ຕາມ ​ໃຫ້​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ໝັ້ນ​ໃຈ​ໃນ​ຂະ​ບວນການ​ສັນຕິພາບ ​ແລະ​ເຂົ້າ​ຮ່ວມກັບ​ລັດຖະບານ​ທະຫານ ​ເພື່ອ​ສ້າງ​ສັນຕິ ພາບ​ໃຫ້ກັບ​ຄືນ​ສູ່ການປົກຄອງຂອງ​ລະບອບ​ປະຊາທິປະ​ໄຕ.

ການຟື້ນຟູຄວາມໄວ້ວາງໃຈຈະບໍ່ແມ່ນເລື້ອງງ່າຍ. ໃນປີ 2022, ກຸ່ມສິດທິ ມະນຸດນິລະໂທດກໍາສາກົນລາຍງານວ່າ ການຍຸຕິການລ່ວງລະເມີດ ແລະ ການຫັນປ່ຽນໄປສູ່ການປົກຄອງແບບປະຊາທິປະໄຕໃນຊາດ ຈະຮຽກ​ຮ້ອງໃຫ້ ມີການກົດດັນທີ່ເຂັ້ມແຂງຂອງສາກົນຈາກພາກພື້ນ ແລະບັນດາພາຄີສາກົນ ຂອງຊາດ ພ້ອມທັງປະເທດຕ່າງໆ ເຊັ່ນ: ສະຫະລັດ, ຝຣັ່ງ, ເຢຍຣະມັນ, ກາຕ້າ ແລະ ສະຖາບັນຕ່າງໆ ເຊັ່ນ: ສະຫະພາບຢູໂຣບ, ສະຫະພາບ ອາຟຣິກາ ແລະປະຊາຄົມເສດຖະກິດຂອງບັນດາປະເທດອາຟຣິກາກາງ ຫຼື ECCAS.

Chad's exiled pro-democracy opposition leader Succes Masra says increasing threats to civil liberties by Chad's Transitional Military Council make it impossible for him to return from exile on October 18 as announced. He says hundreds of citizens arrested for protesting against the military should be released as an indication of good faith before his return. Moki Edwin Kindzeka reports from neighboring Cameroon.

Success Masra, president of Chad's main opposition party, The Transformers, says the political and security situation in his country remains tense and that he plans to delay his trip to Chad until November to avoid any risk to those who were preparing to greet him on his arrival.

On Monday, Masra said he has asked Democratic Republic of Congo President Felix Tshisekedi to tell Chad's Transitional Military Council to stop unending human rights violations including arbitrary arrest, detention and torture of opponents.

Central Africa's regional bloc, the 11-member Economic Community of Central African States, CEEAC appointed Tshisekedi as a facilitator for the political transition process in Chad in October 2022 after scores of civilians were killed in protests against Chad's military leader Mahamat Idriss Deby.

Announcing his decision to delay, Marsa’s message was shared on social media including Facebook and Whatsapp and broadcast by several media outlets in Chad.

He says by violating resolutions of the August 2022 to October 2022 Inclusive and Sovereign National Dialogue, Deby is openly indicating his unwillingness to hand power to civilian rule by November 2024 as decided during the dialogue. Masra says by not releasing several hundred civilians arrested in October 2022 for protesting Chad's military leadership, Deby indicates he has a disregard for human rights.

Masra fled Chad to the United States in October of last year, through neighboring Cameroon. He fled after the central African state’s security forces killed 50 people, injured 300 and arrested several hundred during pro-democracy protesters.

Chad's state TV for several weeks showed videos of thousands of supporters preparing to welcome Masra.

The government of the central African state said Masra was to arrive in Chad on October 18 and take part, along with civil society groups, government ministers, the military and opposition leaders at commemorative activities marking the first anniversary of the Inclusive and Sovereign National Dialogue on October 20, 2023.The dialogue ended on October 20 last year.

32-year old secondary school teacher Mahamat Ali is a Masra supporter.

He says Masra's return from the United States of America where he is in exile, should have encouraged many scared civilians to protest in towns and villages across Chad for the military junta to respect promises of providing water, electricity, and good roads as it develops Chad while preparing a return to constitutional rule in 2024.

The exiled pro-democracy opposition leader said he is calling on civilians to come out in their numbers in Chad's capital N'Djamena from October 18 to 20, for what he said will be a true national dialogue. His message was broadcast on his Facebook page and over several radio and TV stations in Chad. He did not give details on what the dialogue would look like, but said it will indicate how unpopular Chad's military government has become since Mahamant Idriss Deby took over from his father Idris Deby Itno on April 21, 2021 and continued impunity and violation of democratic norms.

Last week, Deby said he was preparing a return to democratic rule and congratulated the military government he leads for providing drinkable water, constructing and equipping hospitals and primary schools and dismantling many armed groups for a gradual return to peace in Chad.

Deby called on all opposition leaders, rights groups and disgruntled civilians wherever they are to have confidence in the peace process and join the military government to build peace for a return to democratic rule.

Restoring trust will not be easy. In 2022, rights group Amnesty International reported that an end to violations and transition to democratic governance in Chad will require strong international pressure from Chad’s regional and international partners and countries like the United States, France, Germany, Qatar and institutions such as the European Union, the African Union and the Economic Community of Central African States, (ECCAS).