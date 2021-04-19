ກອງທັບບົກປະເທດ ຊາດ ເວົ້າວ່າ ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ຢຸດກຸ່ມກະບົດ ຈາກການບຸກຄືບໜ້າເຂົ້າ ນະຄອນຫຼວງ

ກອງທັບ ຊາດ ກ່າວວ່າເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ຢຸດການບຸກຄືບໜ້າຂອງກຸ່ມກະບົດໃນພາກເໜືອຂອງປະເທດ, ແຕ່ກຸ່ມກະບົດດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້ປະຕິຍານວ່າຈະສືບຕໍ່ທຳການບຸກໂຈມຕີຕໍ່ໄປ. ໂຄສົກກອງທັບບົກ ທ່ານ ອາຊິມ ເບີມານດົວ ອາກູນາ (Azim Bernmadoa Agouna) ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ການປະທະກັນໄດ້ເກີດ ຂຶ້ນໃນຕອນແລງຂອງວັນເສົາທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ໃນແຂວງ ກາແນັມ ທາງພາກເໜືອຂອງປະເທດ ແລະ ວ່າກຸ່ມກະບົດຈາກ ລີເບຍ “ໄດ້ຖືກທຳລາຍຢ່າງຮາບຄາບ” ອີງຕາມລາຍງານຂອງອົງການຂ່າວເອພີ.

ກຸ່ມດັ່ງກ່າວ, ເຊິ່ງຮູ້ຈັກກັນໃນຊື່ ແນວໂຮມເພື່ອການປ່ຽນແປງ ແລະ ສ້າງຄວາມປອງດອງຊາດ, ໄດ້ອອກຖະແຫຼງການສະບັບນຶ່ງໃນວັນອາທິດວານນີ້ຢູ່ໜ້າ Facebook ຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ ໂດຍກ່າວວ່າ ກອງກຳລັງຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ເລີ່ມທີ່ຈະ “ບົດປ່ອຍພາກພື້ນ ກາແນັມ.” ມີການເຊື່ອວ່າ ພວກກະບົດໄດ້ຂ້າມເຂົ້າໄປໃນ ຊາດ ເມື່ອນຶ່ງອາທິດທີ່ຜ່ານມານີ້ ໃນວັນເລືອກຕັ້ງທີ່ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ອາດຣິສ ເດບີ (Adriss Deby) ໄດ້ພະຍາຍາມທີ່ຈະຂະຫຍາຍການກຳອຳນາດເປັນເວລາກວ່າ 3 ທົດສະ ວັດ ຂອງທ່ານອອກໄປຕື່ມອີກ.

The Chadian military says it has stopped a rebel advance in the country's north, but the rebels are vowing to press ahead. Army spokesman Azim Bermandoa Agouna said that clashes had taken place late Saturday in the northern province of Kanem and that the rebel column from Libya was "totally decimated." The rebel group, known as the Front for Change and Concord in Chad, issued a statement Sunday on its Facebook page stating that its forces had begun "the liberation of Kanem region." The rebels are believed to have crossed over into Chad a week ago on election day, when President Idriss Deby sought to extend his more than three decades in power.