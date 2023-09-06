ກຸ່ມປະ​ຊາ​ຄົມເສດຖະກິດ ຂອງບັນດາປະເທດໃນ​ເຂດອາຟຣິກາກາງ ຫຼື ECCAS ໄດ້​ໂຈະການເປັນສະມາຊິກຂອງປະເທດກາບົງໃນລະຫວ່າງກອງປະ ຊຸມສຸດຍອດວິສາມັນ ທີ່ຈັດຂຶ້ນໃນໃນນະຄອນ ດິຈິໂບຼໂຮ (Djibloho), ປະເທດ ກີນີ ເອກົວເຕີຣີລ (Equatorial Guinea), ແລະ ມີການປະນາມຕໍ່ການນໍາໃຊ້ກອງກໍາລັງເພື່ອແກ້ໄຂຄວາມຂັດແຍ້ງທາງການເມືອງ. ໂມກກີ ແອັດວິນ ຄາຍເຊກາ (Moki Edwin Kindzeka) ມີລາຍງານຈາກຢາອຸນເດ (Yaounde), ປະເທດກາເມຣູນ ເຊິ່ງ ທິບສຸ ດາ ມີລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ຜູ້ນໍາຂອງບັນດາປະ​ມຸກ​ຂອງປະເທດ ແລະລັດຖະບານ ຂອງ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຄົມເສດຖະ ກິດ ຂອງບັນດາປະເທດໃນອາຟຣິກາກາງ​ ຫຼື ECCAS, ກ່າວວ່າ ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຂໍປະນາມຕໍ່ການໃຊ້ກອງກໍາລັງເພື່ອແກ້ໄຂບັນຫາຄວາມຂັດແຍ້ງທາງການເມືອງ ຢູ່ໃນກາບົງ.

ກອງປະຊຸມສຸດຍອດພິເສດ ທີ່ຈັດຂຶ້ນໃນນະຄອນດິຈິໂບຼໂຮ ປະເທດກີນີ ເອກົວເຕີຣີລ ໃນວັນຈັນແລ້ວ, ພາຍໃຕ້ການເປັນເຈົ້າພາບ ຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ກີນີ ເອກົວເຕີຣີລ ທ່ານເຕໂອໂດໂຣ ໂອບຽງ ນະເກມາ ເອັມບາໂຊໂກ (Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo).

ທ່ານໂອບຽງ ກ່າວວ່າ ​ກຸ່ມ ECCAS ຕ້ອງການໃຫ້ກາບົງ ກັບຄືນໄປປະຕິບັດຕາມກົດຂອງລັດຖະທໍາມະນູນ ລຸນຫຼັງການກໍ່ລັດຖະປະຫານ, ດັ່ງນັ້ນ ລັດຖະທໍາມະນູນຂອງປະເທດ ຈຶ່ງຈະສາມາດດໍາເນີນຕາມຫຼັກການໄດ້. ​ກຸ່ມ ECCAS ກ່າວວ່າ ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຄາດຫວັງໃຫ້ອົງການສາກົນຕ່າງໆແລະປະຊາຊາດຢູ່ໃນພາກພື້ນເຂົ້າມາຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອກາບົງ ອອກຈາກຊ່ວງເວລາທີ່ຫຍຸ້ງຍາກນິ້, ແຕ່ຍັງບໍ່ໄດ້ໃຫ້ລາຍລະອຽດໃດໆ.

ກຸ່ມ ECCAS ກ່າວວ່າ ກາບົງ ຖືກໂຈະຈາກການເປັນ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ ເນື່ອງຈາກມີການປ່ຽນແປງທາງອໍານາດ ທີ່ບໍ່ດໍາເນີນຕາມກົດລັດຖະທໍາມະນູນ.

ລັດຖະມົນຕີກະຊວງການຕ່າງປະເທດຊາດ (​Chad), ທ່ານມາຮາມັດ ຊາເລ ອັນນາດິຟ (Mahamat Saleh Annadif), ອ່ານມະຕິໃນກອງປະຊຸມສຸດຍອດ ອອກທາງໂທລະພາບແຫ່ງຊາດຂອງກີນີ ເອກົວເຕີຣີລ.

“ທ່ານກ່າວວ່າ ບັນດາຜູ້ນໍາຂອງກຸ່ມ ECCAS ຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ຜູ້​ນຳທະຫານຢູ່ໃນ ກາບົງ ຈົ່ງຮັບປະກັນກຽດ​ສັກ​ສີ, ຄວາມປອດໄພ ແລະ ຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງ ໃຫ້​ແກ່ປະທານາທິບໍດີທີ່ຖືກຂັບໄລ່ຈາກອໍານາດ ທ່ານອາລີ ບົງໂກ ພ້ອມດ້ວຍຄອບຄົວຂອງທ່ານ. ທ່ານກ່າວວ່າ ກາບົງມີໜ້າທີ່ຮັບຜິດຊອບ ພາຍໃຕ້ກົດໝາຍສາກົນ ເພື່ອປົກປ້ອງປະຊາຊົນທັງໝົດ ແລະຮັບປະກັນ ການຄືນສູ່ອໍານາດຂອງພົນລະເຮືອນໂດຍ​ໄວ.”

ທ່ານອັນນາດິຟ ກ່າວວ່າ ກອງປະຊຸມສຸດຍອດນີ້ ໄດ້ຖືກກໍານົດຂຶ້ນໂດຍປະທາ ນາທິບໍດີຂອງສາທາລະນະລັດອາຟຣິກາກາງ ທ່ານຟອສຕິນ-ອາເຊັງໂຈລ ທູອະເດຣາ (Faustin-Archange Touadera) ເພື່ອເຈລະຈາກັບພວກທະຫານກາບົງ ເພື່ອມອບອໍານາດ​ໃຫ້.

ທ່ານ​ເອ​ຈຽນ ເອັນໂກລາ (Etienne Ngola) ເຊິ່ງເປັນຜູ້ບັນຍາຍກ່ຽວກັບກິດ ຈະການທາງດ້ານສາກົນ ຢູ່ທີ່ມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລ ໂອມາ ບົງໂກ ໃນນະຄອນ ຫຼວງລິເບຣີວີລ (Libreville).

“ທ່ານ​ເອັນ​ໂກ​ລາກ່າວວ່າ ການກໍ່ລັດຖະປະຫານໃນກາບົງ ເປັນນຶ່ງໃນການກໍ່ລັດຖະປະການທີ່ມີຄວາມສະຫງົບທີ່ສຸດໃນໂລກ ໂດຍປາສະຈາກການນອງເລືອດ. ທ່ານກ່າວວ່າ ​ກຸ່ມ ECCAS ຄວນອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ລັດຖະບານທະຫານຂອງກາບົງ ເຊິ່ງ​ໄດ້​ຮັບການສະໜັບສະໜຸນ​ຈາກພາຍໃນຢ່າງຫຼວງຫຼາຍ, ມີເວ ລາພຽງພໍ ທີ່ຈະນໍາປະຊາຊົນພົນລະເຮືອນກັບມາ ແລະກະກຽມການປົກຄອງໃນລະບອບປະຊາທິປະໄຕ ກ່ອນມີການມອບ​ໂອນອໍານາດ.”

ທ່ານເອັນໂກລາ ກ່າວຜ່ານຂໍ້ຄວາມທາງແອັປ.

ປະທານາທິບໍດີທີ່ຖືກໂຄ່ນ​ລົ້ມຂອງກາບົງ ຍັງບໍ່ປາກົດເຫັນຢູ່ໃນສະຖານທີ່ສາທາ ລະນະ ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ວັນທີ 30 ສິງຫາເປັນຕົ້ນມາ, ເມື່ອກຸ່ມເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ທະຫານກາບົງ ປາກົດໂຕທາງໂທລະພາບແຫ່ງຊາດ ແລະໄດ້ປະກາດວ່າ ພວກເຂົາໄດ້ເຂົ້າຢຶດອໍານາດ ແລະກັກບໍ່​ລິ​ເວນທ່ານບົງໂກ ​ຢູ່​ທີ່ເຮືອນພັກຂອງທ່ານ.

ແຕ່ສຽງທີ່ຄັດຈ້ອນອອກມາຈາກວີດີໂອຂອງທ່ານອາລີ ບົງໂກ ໄດ້ແຜ່ລາມອອກໄປສູ່ສື່ສັງຄົມອອນລາຍຢ່າງກວ້າງຂວາງ. ຢູ່ໃນວີດີໂອ ທ່ານອາລີ ບົງໂກ ໄດ້ຮ້ອງໄຫ້ຂໍຄວາມຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອ, ຮ້ອງຂໍໃຫ້ຜູ້ຄົນທີ່ທ່ານຮ້ອງວ່າໝູ່ເພື່ອນຈົ່ງມາຊ່ວຍຊີວິດຂອງທ່ານ, ເຊິ່ງສຽງຂອງທ່ານບົງໂກ ທີ່ຄັດຈ້ອນອອກມາຈາກວີດີໂອ ມີດັ່ງນີ້:

“ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຊື່ ອາລີ ບົງໂກ, ປະທານາທິບໍດີຂອງກາບົງ ແລະຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຕ້ອງ ການສົ່ງຂໍ້ຄວາມເຖິງໝູ່ເພື່ອນທັງໝົດ ທີ່ພວກເຮົາມີຢູ່ໃນທົ່ວໂລກ, ເພື່ອບອກພວກເຂົ້າເຈົ້າໃຫ້ສົ່ງສຽງສໍາລັບຄົນຢູ່ທີ່ນີ້ ທີ່ຖືກຈັບ ເຊິ່ງມີຂ້າພະເຈົ້າແລະຄອບ ຄົວຂອງຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ. ລູກຊາຍຂອງຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຢູ່ບ່ອນໃດບ່ອນນຶ່ງ ແລະພັນລະຍາຂອງຂ້າພະເຈົ້າກໍຢູ່ອີກບ່ອນນຶ່ງ ແລະຂ້າພະເຈົ້າກໍຢູ່ໃນເຮືອນພັກ, ຍັງບໍ່ມີຫຍັງເກີດຂຶ້ນ, ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າບໍ່ຮູ້ວ່າເກີດຫຍັງຂຶ້ນ ດັ່ງນັ້ນຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຈຶ່ງຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ພວກທ່ານຈົ່ງສົ່ງສຽງ, ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຂອບໃຈຫຼາຍໆ.”

ເປັນເວລາສັ້ນໆລຸນຫຼັງການກໍ່ລັດຖະປະຫານ, ລູກຊາຍຂອງ ທ່ານອາລີ ບົງໂກ, ທ່ານນູເຣດດິນ ບົງໂກ ວາເລັນທິນ (Noureddin Bongo Valentin) ອາຍຸ 31 ປີ ກໍຖືກຈັບກຸມເຊັ່ນກັນ ແລະຖືກກ່າວວ່າ ກໍ່ການກະບົດ ແລະທໍາການສໍ້ລາດບັງຫຼວງຮຸນແຮງ.

ລັດຖະບານທະຫານ ທີ່ນໍາໂດຍ ນາຍພົນ ບຣາຍສ໌ ໂອລີກີ ເອັນກູມາ, ອະດີດຫົວໜ້າຍາມຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ, ຜູ້ເຊິ່ງເຂົ້າສາບານຕົວ ເຂົ້ເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີ​ໄລ​ຍະ​ຂ້າມ​ຜ່ານຂອງກາບົງ ໃນວັນຈັນແລ້ວນີ້, ບໍ່ໄດ້ສະແດງຄວາມຄິດເຫັນອັນໃດກ່ຽວກັບ​ເລື້ອງຄອບຄົວຂອງ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ຄົນ​ກ່ອນ.

ກອງປະຊຸມສຸດຍອດຂອງກຸ່ມ ECCAS ບໍ່ໄດ້ອອກຖະແຫຼງການໃດໆ ກ່ຽວກັບການຈັບກຸມລູກຊາຍຂອງ ທ່ານບົງໂກ.

ໃນລະຫວ່າງການປະຊຸມສຸດຍອດ, ທ່ານອັບດູ ອາບາຣີ (Abdou Abarry) ຈາກໄນເຈີ, ເຊິ່ງເປັນຜູ້​ຕາງ​ໜ້າພິເສດຂອງເລຂາທິການໃຫຍ່ ອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ທ່ານແອນໂຕນີໂອ ກູເຕີເຣສ ປະຈໍາອາຟຣິກາກາງ ແລະເປັນຫົວໜ້າຫ້ອງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດປະຈໍາພາກພື້ນອາຟຣິກາກາງຫຼື UNOCA ຂໍຮ້ອງໃຫ້ສ້າງຕັ້ງກົດໝາຍ ແລະລັດຖະທໍາມະນູນທີ່ເຂັ້ມແຂງ, ທ່ານກ່າວວ່າ ມັນຈະເປັນການລວມຮາກຖານທາງປະຊາທິປະໄຕຂອງ ກາບົງ ໃນຊ່ວງສຸດທ້າຍຂອງການປ່ຽນແປງ ຢູ່ໃນເວລາທີ່ເໝາະສົມ.

ທ່ານອາບາຣີ ຍັງໄດ້ເນັ້ນຢໍ້າ ຄວາມຫວັງວ່າ ກຸ່ມ ECCAS ແລະອົງການໃນພາກພື້ນອາຟຣິກາກາງ ຈະຈັດຕັ້ງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າເອງກັບສິ່ງທີ່ທ່ານຮ້ອງວ່າ ວິທີການທີ່ເໝາະສົມ ເພື່ອຕໍ່ລອງກັບການຟື້ນໂຕຄືນ ຂອງການປ່ຽນແປງ ທີ່ຂັດຕໍ່ລັດຖະທໍາມະນູນ.

ປະທານາທິບໍດີສາທາລະນະລັດຄອງໂກ ທ່ານເດນິສ ຊັສຊູ ນິກູສໂຊ (Denis Sassou Nguesso), ທ່ານໂຈອາວ ລູເຣັນໂກ (Joao Lourenco) ຈາກອັງ ໂກລາ, ທ່ານຟອສຕິນ-ອາເຊັງໂຈລ ທູອະເດຣາ ຈາກສາທາລະນະລັດອາຟຣິກາກາງ ພ້ອມດ້ວຍນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີຂອງ ຊາວໂຕເມ ແລະ ແປຣັງຊິບ ທ່ານພັັດທຣິສ ໂທຣໂວອາດາ (Patrice Trovoada) ແລະໂຕແທນປະທານາ ທິບໍດີກາເມຣູນ ທ່ານພອລ ບີຢາ (Paul Biya) ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມໃນກອງປະຊຸມສຸດຍອດ ECCAS ທີ່ຍັງລວມມີສະມາຊິກຈາກ ຊາດ, ບູຣຸນດີ, ກາບົງ ສາທາລະ ນະລັດ ປະຊາທິປະໄຕຄອງໂກ, ຄອງໂກ ແລະຣວັນດາ. ກອງປະຊຸມສຸດຍອດ ກ່າວວ່າ ທຸກໆບັນດາປະເທດສະມາຊິກ ຕົກລົງເຫັນດີວ່າ ການລົງໂທດຕື່ມ ຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ກາບົງຫຍຸ້ງຍາກ ​ຖ້າ​ຫາກ​ພວກ​ທະ​ຫານ​ບໍ່​ຍອມມອບ​ອຳ​ນາດ​ແກ່​ການ​ປົກ​ຄອງ​ຂອງ​ພົນ​ລະເຮືອນ ໂດຍ​ໄວ​ທີ່​ສຸດ.

ໃນລະຫວ່າງພິທີສາບານຕົວໃນວັນຈັນແລ້ວນີ້, ທ່ານເອັນກູມາ ກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານຈະມອບອໍານາດໃຫ້​ແກ່​ການ​ປົກ​ຄອງ​ຂອງພົນລະເຮືອນ, ແຕ່ບໍ່ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ຍາມໃດ.

The Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS) has suspended Gabon's membership during an extraordinary summit in Djibloho, Equatorial Guinea, and condemned the use of force to resolve political conflicts. Moki Edwin Kindzeka reports from Yaounde, Cameroon that one week after a coup ousted Gabon’s president, Ali Bongo, nothing much is being said about him and he hasn’t been seen since a video in which he was pleading for international help.

Heads of state and governments in the Economic Community of Central African States, ECCAS, say they condemned the use of force to resolve political conflicts in Gabon.

Monday's extraordinary summit in Djibloho, Equatorial Guinea, was held under the presidency of Equatorial Guinea President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo.

Obiang said ECCAS wants Gabon to return to constitutional order following a coup so that all the institutions in the country can function. ECCAS says it expects the international and regional community to help Gabon out of difficult times, but gave no details.

ECCAS says Gabon was suspended from proceedings because of an unconstitutional power change.

Chad's foreign affairs minister, Mahamat Saleh Annadif, read the summit's resolutions on Equatorial Guinea's National Television.

ANNADIF ACT IN FRENCH, ESTABLISH AND FADE UNDER

He says ECCAS leaders are asking the military junta in Gabon to guarantee the physical integrity, safety and security of ousted President Ali Bongo and his family. He says Gabon has an obligation under international law to protect all citizens and ensure a quick return to civilian rule.

Annadif said the summit designated Central African Republic President Faustin-Archange Touadera to negotiate with Gabon's military junta to hand over power.

Etienne Ngola is an international affairs lecturer at the Omar Bongo University in Libreville.

NGOLA ACT

Ngola says the coup in Gabon was one of the most peaceful in the world with no bloodshed. He says ECCAS should allow Gabon's military junta, which has much internal support, enough time to bring back order and prepare civilians for democratic rule before handing over power.

Ngola spoke via a messaging app.

Gabon's ousted president has not been seen in public since August 30, when a group of Gabon military officers appeared on national television and announced that they had seized power and put Bongo under house arrest.

But an audio extract from a video of Ali Bongo has gone viral on social media platforms. In the video Ali Bongo cries for help, asking people he calls his friends to come to his rescue.

BKG ACT, AUDIO OF ALI BONGO EXTRACTED FROM VIDEO

"I am Ali Bongo Ondimba, president of Gabon and I want to send a message to all the friends that we have all over the world, to tell them to make noise for the people here have arrested me and my family. My son is somewhere and my wife is in another place and I am at the residence, nothing is happening, I don't know what is going on so I am calling you to make noise. I am thanking you.

Shortly after the coup, Ali Bongo's son, 31-year-old Noureddin Bongo Valentin, was also arrested and accused of high treason and corruption.

The military junta led by General Brice Oligui Nguema, a former commander of the Republican Guard, who was sworn in on Monday as Gabon’s transitional president, has not commented on his predecessor's family situation.

The ECCAS summit did not make any public statement of the arrest of Bongo's son.

During the summit, Niger-born Abdou Abarry, who is the special representative of United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres for Central Africa and Head of the United Nations Regional Office for Central Africa, UNOCA, pleaded for the establishment of rules and strong institutions he said will consolidate Gabon's democratic foundations at the end of a transition within a reasonable time.

Abarry also expressed hope that ECCAS and the regional office of Central Africa would equip themselves with what he called adequate instruments to deal with the resurgence of unconstitutional changes.

Presidents Denis Sassou Nguesso of the Republic of Congo, Joao Lourenco of Angola, Faustin-Archange Touadera of the Central African Republic, as well as Sao Tome and Principe Prime Minister Patrice Trovoada and a representative of Cameroonian President Paul Biya were present at the ECCAS summit that also has Chad, Burundi, Gabon, DR Congo, Congo and Rwanda as members. The summit said all member states agreed that more sanctions will be meted out on Gabon should the military junta fail to hand over to civilian rule soonest.

During his swearing in ceremony on Monday, Nguema said he would hand over civilian rule, but did not say when.