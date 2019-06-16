ບັນດາຜູ້ເປັນພໍ່ຢູ່ໃນ ສະຫະລັດ ມີແນວໂນ້ມທີ່ມີການສຶກສາດີກວ່າ ບັນດາຜູ້ຊາຍທີ່ບໍ່ມີ
ລູກເຕົ້າ ແລະມີພວກຜູ້ຊາຍຈຳນວນນຶ່ງທີມີລູກອາຍຸກາຍ 40.
ນີ້ແມ່ນການລົງຄວາມເຫັນຈຳນວນນຶ່ງ ຢູ່ໃນລາຍງານທີ່ໄດ້ເຜີຍແຜ່ອາທິດນີ້ ໂດຍຫ້ອງ
ການສຳຫຼວດສຳມະໂນຄົວ ສະຫະລັດ, ທີ່ອອກພໍດີທັນເວລາ ວັນພໍ່ ຫຼື Father’s Day.
ຂໍ້ມູນຢູ່ໃນລາຍງານໄດ້ມາຈາກປີ 2014 ເວລາຫ້ອງການໄດ້ຖາມເປັນເທື່ອທຳອິດ ບັນ
ດາຜູ້ຊາຍ ແລະແມ່ຍິງ ກ່ຽວກັບ ປະຫວັດການມີລູກຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ. ຈຸດໝາຍຂອງລາຍ
ງານກໍເພື່ອໃຫ້ເປັນທີ່ແຈ້ງຂາວຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການມີລູກຂອງພວກຜູ້ຊາຍ, ເປັນຫົວ
ຂໍ້ທີ່ບໍ່ເປັນທີ່ຮູ້ຈັກກັນດີເທົ່າການມີລູກຂອງບັນດາແມ່ຍິງ, ອີງຕາມການກ່າວຂອງຫ້ອງ
ການສຳຫຼວດສຳມະໂນຄົວ.
ລາຍງານກ່າວວ່າ “ສອງສາມທົດສະສັດທີ່ມານີ້ ມັນໄດ້ມີຄວາມສົນໃຈໃນການເປັນພໍ່
ແລະ ຄວາມເປັນພໍ່ໃນສາທາລະນະ ແລະ ການສຶສາຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ ຍ້ອນຄວາມສຳຄັນຂອງ
ການເປັນພໍ່ຕໍ່ຊີວິດຂອງພວກລູກເຕົ້າ.”
ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ພົບເຫັນວ່າ ຫຼາຍກວ່າ 60 ເປີເຊັນ ຂອງບັນດາຜູ້ຊາຍໃຫຍ່ເຕັມໄວ 121
ລ້ານຄົນຢູ່ໃນ ສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ເປັນພໍ່.
ປະມານສາມສ່ວນສີ່ຂອງບັນດາພໍ່ໄດ້ແຕ່ງງານ. ເກືອບ 13 ເປີເຊັນຂອງບັນດາພໍ່ ໄດ້
ຢ່າຮ້າງ ແລະ 8 ເປີເຊັນ ບໍ່ເຄີຍໄດ້ແຕ່ງງານ.
ບໍ່ເຖິງນຶ່ງສ່ວນສີ່ຂອງຜູ້ຊາຍຢູ່ໃນ ສະຫະລັດ ອາຍຸລະຫວ່າງ 40 ປີ ແລະ 50 ປີ ບໍ່ໄດ້
ມີລູກ ແລະປະມານ 17 ເປີເຊັນ ບໍ່ເຄີຍໄດ້ແຕ່ງງານໃນເວລາທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າມີອາຍຸເຖິງ 40
ປີ. ທັງສອງໂຕເລກເປັນທີ່ສັງເກດໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າສູງ ກວ່າພວກແມ່ຍິງ ຜູ້ທີ່ມີອາຍຸກາງຄົນ.
ແມ່ຍິງອາຍຸລະຫວ່າງ 40 ຫາ 50 ປີ ບໍ່ເຖິງ 16 ເປີເຊັນ ແມ່ນບໍ່ມີລູກ ແລະ 14 ເປີເຊັນ
ບໍ່ເຄີຍໄດ້ແຕ່ງງານ ອີງຕາມລາຍງານ.
Fathers in the U.S. tend to be better educated than men without children, and relatively few men have children over age 40.
These are some of the conclusions in a report released this week by the U.S. Census Bureau, just in time for Father's Day.
The data in the report come from 2014 when the bureau for the first time asked both men and women about their fertility histories.The goal of the report was to shed greater light on men's fertility, a topic less known than that of women's fertility, according to the Census Bureau.
``In recent decades, there has been growing public and academic interest in fathers and fatherhood given the importance of fathers in children's lives,'' the report said.
It found more than 60% of the 121 million adult men in the U.S. were fathers.
About three-quarters of fathers were married. Almost 13% of dads were divorced and 8% had never been married.
Just under a quarter of U.S. men between ages 40 and 50 were childless, and about 17% had never been married by the time they reached their 40s. Both figures were noticeably higher than for women who had reached middle age. Just under 16% of women between ages 40 and 50 were childless, and 14% had never been married, according to the report.
