ບັນ​ດາຜູ້​ເປັນ​ພໍ່ຢູ່​ໃນ​ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ມີ​ແນ​ວ​ໂນ້ມ​ທີ່​ມີການ​ສຶກ​ສາ​ດີກວ່າ ບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້​ຊາຍ​ທີ່​ບໍ່​ມີ

​ລູກ​ເຕົ້າ ແລະ​ມີ​ພວກ​ຜູ້​ຊາຍ​ຈຳ​ນວນ​ນຶ່ງ​ທີ​ມີ​ລູກອາ​ຍຸ​ກາຍ 40.

ນີ້ແມ່ນ​ການ​ລົງ​ຄວາມ​ເຫັນ​ຈຳ​ນວນ​ນຶ່ງ ຢູ່​ໃນ​ລ​າຍ​ງານ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ເຜີຍ​ແຜ່​ອາ​ທິດ​ນີ້ ໂດຍ​ຫ້ອງ

ກ​ານ​ສຳ​ຫຼວດ​ສຳ​ມະ​ໂນ​ຄົວ ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ, ທີ່​ອອກ​ພໍ​ດີ​ທັນເວ​ລາ​ ​ວັນ​ພໍ່ ຫຼື Father’s Day.

ຂໍ້​ມູນ​ຢູ່ໃນ​ລາຍ​ງານໄດ້ມາ​ຈາກ​ປີ 2014 ເວ​ລາ​ຫ້ອງ​ການໄດ້ຖາມ​ເປັນ​ເທື່ອ​ທຳ​ອິດ​ ບັນ​

ດາ​ຜູ້​ຊາຍ ແລະ​ແມ່​ຍິງ ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ​ປະຫ​ວັດ​ການ​ມີ​ລູກ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ. ຈຸດ​ໝາຍ​ຂອງ​ລາຍ

​ງານ​ກໍ​ເພື່ອ​ໃຫ້​ເປັນ​ທີ່​ແຈ້ງ​ຂາວ​ຫຼາຍ​ຂຶ້ນ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ການ​ມີ​ລູກ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ຜູ້​ຊາຍ, ເປັນຫົວ

​ຂໍ້ທີ່ບໍ່ເປັນ​ທີ່​ຮູ້​ຈັກ​ກັນ​ດີເທົ່າການ​ມີ​ລູກ​ຂອງບັນ​ດາ​ແມ່​ຍິງ, ອີງ​ຕາມການ​ກ່າວ​ຂອງ​ຫ້ອງ

ການ​ສຳ​ຫຼວດ​ສຳ​ມະ​ໂນ​ຄົວ.

ລາຍ​ງານ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “​ສອງ​ສາມທົດ​ສະ​ສັດທີ່​ມາ​ນີ້ ​ມັນໄດ້​ມີຄວາມ​ສົນ​ໃຈໃນ​ການ​ເປັນ​ພໍ່

ແລະ ຄວາມ​ເປັນ​ພໍ່​ໃນສາ​ທາ​ລະ​ນະ ແລະ ​ການ​ສຶ​ສາ​ຫຼາຍ​ຂຶ້ນ ຍ້ອນ​ຄວາມ​ສຳ​ຄັນ​ຂອງ​

ການ​ເປັນ​ພໍ່ຕໍ່​ຊີ​ວິດ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ລູກ​ເຕົ້າ.”

ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້​ພົບ​ເຫັນ​ວ່າ ​ຫຼາຍກວ່າ 60 ເປີ​ເຊັນ ຂອງ​ບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້ຊາຍ​ໃຫຍ່ເຕັມ​ໄວ 121

ລ້ານ​ຄົນ​ຢູ່​ໃນ ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ໄດ້​ເປັນ​ພໍ່.

ປະ​ມານ​ສາມ​ສ່ວນ​ສີ່​ຂອງ​ບັນ​ດາ​ພໍ່ໄດ້​ແຕ່ງ​ງານ. ເກືອບ 13 ເປີ​ເຊັນ​ຂອງ​ບັນ​ດາ​ພໍ່ ໄດ້​

ຢ່າ​ຮ້າງ ແລະ 8 ເປີ​ເຊັນ​ ບໍ່​ເຄີຍ​ໄດ້​ແຕ່ງ​ງານ.

ບໍ່​ເຖິງ​ນຶ່ງ​ສ່ວນ​ສີ່ຂອງ​ຜູ້​ຊາຍ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ອາ​ຍຸ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງ 40 ປີ ແລະ 50 ປີ ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້

ມີ​ລູກ ແລະ​ປະ​ມານ 17 ເປີ​ເຊັນ ບໍ່​ເຄີຍ​ໄດ້​ແຕ່ງ​ງານໃນ​ເວລາທີ່​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ມີ​ອາ​ຍຸ​ເຖິງ 40

ປີ. ທັງ​ສອງ​ໂຕ​ເລກ​ເປັນ​ທີ່​ສັງ​ເກດ​ໃຫ້​ເຫັນວ່າ​ສູງ ກວ່າ​ພວກ​ແມ່​ຍິງ ຜູ້​ທີ່ມີ​ອາ​ຍຸກາງ​ຄົນ.

ແມ່​ຍິງ​ອ​າ​ຍຸ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງ 40 ຫາ 50 ປີ ບໍ່​ເຖິງ 16 ເປີ​ເຊັນ ແມ່ນບໍ່​ມີ​ລູກ ແລະ 14 ເປີ​ເຊັນ

ບໍ່​ເຄີຍ​ໄດ້​ແຕ່ງ​ງານ ອີງ​ຕາມ​ລາຍງ​ານ.​

Fathers in the U.S. tend to be better educated than men without children, and relatively few men have children over age 40.



These are some of the conclusions in a report released this week by the U.S. Census Bureau, just in time for Father's Day.



The data in the report come from 2014 when the bureau for the first time asked both men and women about their fertility histories.The goal of the report was to shed greater light on men's fertility, a topic less known than that of women's fertility, according to the Census Bureau.



``In recent decades, there has been growing public and academic interest in fathers and fatherhood given the importance of fathers in children's lives,'' the report said.



It found more than 60% of the 121 million adult men in the U.S. were fathers.



About three-quarters of fathers were married. Almost 13% of dads were divorced and 8% had never been married.



Just under a quarter of U.S. men between ages 40 and 50 were childless, and about 17% had never been married by the time they reached their 40s. Both figures were noticeably higher than for women who had reached middle age. Just under 16% of women between ages 40 and 50 were childless, and 14% had never been married, according to the report.