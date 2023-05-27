ການສະເຫຼີມສະຫຼອງ ຢູ່ໃນຊຸມຊົນຂອງຊາວອາເມຣິກັນເຊື້ອສາຍເອເຊຍ ແລະປາຊີຟິກ

ຢູ່ໃນສະຫະລັດ, ເດືອນພຶດສະພາແມ່ນເດືອນແຫ່ງການສະເຫຼີມສະຫຼອງ ມູນ​ເຊື້ອ​ ວັດທະນະທໍາ ຂອງຊາວເອເຊຍ ປາຊີຟິກ ອາເມຣິກັນ. ຈີເນຍ ດູລົດ (Genia Dulot) ພາພວກເຮົາໄປງານສະເຫຼີມສະຫຼອງດັ່ງກ່າວນີ້ ໃນລັດຄາລິຟໍເນຍ, ເຊິ່ງ ທິບສຸດາ ມີລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ຢູ່ທີ່ສວນສາທາລະນະບາລໂບ (Balboa) ໃນນະຄອນແຊນດີເອໂກ, ຊາວອາເມຣິກັນເຊື້ອສາຍເກົາຫຼີ ກໍາລັງດໍາເນີນການສະແດງພັງມູລ (Pungmul), ເຊິ່ງເປັນການສະແດງສີລະປະພື້ນເມືອງເກົາຫຼີ ລວມມີການຕີກອງ ແລະການເຕັ້ນ ລໍາ ໂດຍສະແດງເຖິງການສະເຫຼີມສະຫຼອງໃນລະດູເກັບກ່ຽວຂອງຊາວນາເກົາຫຼີແບບດັ້ງເດີມ.

ທ້າວໂອຊຽນ ປາກ (Ocean Park), ຈາກສະຖາບັນພັງມູລຂອງເກົາຫຼີ ໃນນະຄອນແຊນດີເອໂກ, ລາວແມ່ນຊາວອາເມຣິກັນເຊື້ອສາຍເກົາຫຼີລຸ້ນທໍາອິດ, ເຊິ່ງລາວໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ຂ້ອຍຮູ້ສຶກຂອບໃຈຄອບຄົວຂ້ອຍຫຼາຍໆ ທີ່ໄດ້ແນະນໍາໃຫ້ຂ້ອຍ ຮູ້ຈັກການຕີກອງຂອງເກົາຫຼີນີ້ ເນື່ອງຈາກມັນໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ຂ້ອຍຮູ້ສຶກວ່າ ມັນໄດ້ຊ່ວຍໃຫ້ຂ້ອຍເຊື່ອມຕໍ່ກັບຕົວຕົນເກົາຫຼີທີ່ແທ້ຈິງຂອງຂ້ອຍ, ແລະແນ່ນອນ ຂອບໃຈຕໍ່ກຸ່ມແລະ ອົງການທີ່ຈັດງານນີ້, ແນ່ນອນທີ່ສຸດວ່າ ຂ້ອຍໄດ້ເຊື່ອມຕໍ່ກັບປະເພນີຂອງຂ້ອຍ, ຫຼາຍກວ່າຄົນອາເມຣິກັນເຊື້ອສາຍເກົາຫຼີອື່ນໆອີກ.

ເດືອນແຫ່ງການສະເຫຼີມສະຫຼອງ ບຸນປະເພນີຂອງຊາວເອເຊຍອາເມຣິກັນນີ້ ແມ່ນຈັດຂຶ້ນຢູ່ທີ່ ເຮືອນແຫ່ງຄວາມຜູກພັນປາຊີຟິກ ຫຼື House of Pacific Relations, ເຊິ່ງປະກອບດ້ວຍເຮືອນນ້ອຍທີ່ເປັນໂຕແທນຂອງ 31 ປະເທດ. ເຮືອນນ້ອຍຂອງ ຈີນ ແມ່ນເຮືອນທີ່ມີອາຍຸເກົ່າແກ່ທີ່ສຸດຢູ່ໃນທີ່ນີ້, ມັນຖືກກໍ່ຕັ້ງຂຶ້ນເມື່ອປີ 1935, ແລະໄດ້ນໍາສະແດງການເຕັ້ນພື້ນເມືອງຂອງສິງໂຕ ພ້ອມທັງນໍາສະເໜີການປະດິດໂຕອັກສອນຈີນ.

ທ່ານເວີຍເວີຍ ສວາທສ໌ (Weiwei Swartz), ຈາກເຮືອນຂອງຈີນ ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ປົກກະຕິ ຊາວອາເມຣິກັນທີ່ບໍ່ໄດ້ໃຊ້ພາສາຈີນ ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າບໍ່ເຂົ້າໃຈ. ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າ ພາສາຈີນຍາກຫຼາຍ, ແຕ່ຖ້າພວກເຈົ້າໃຫ້ກະແຈສໍາຄັນແກ່ຜູ້ຄົນເຫຼົ່ານັ້ນເພື່ອທໍາຄວາມເຂົ້າໃຈ, ມັນຊິງ່າຍຂຶ້ນ.”

ການສະເຫຼີມສະຫຼອງຢູ່ທີ່ນີ້ ຍັງມີການສະແດງກ່ຽວກັບມໍລະດົກຂອງ ອິນເດຍ, ຍີ່ປຸ່ນ, ຟີລິບປິນ, ຫວຽດນາມ ແລະຮາວາຍ ນໍາອີກດ້ວຍ. ປະທານຂອງ House of Pacific Relations ທ່ານອິນກີ ໄວຈ໌ (Inki Weich) ກ່າວວ່າ ມັນແມ່ນໂອກາດທີ່ດີ ໃນການນໍາສະເໜີປະເພນີຮ່ວມກັນ, ເຊິ່ງທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ພຽງເພື່ອເຮັດໃຫ້ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ລວມກຸ່ມກັນ ເພື່ອເປັນໃນສິ່ງທີ່ພວກເຮົາເປັນ, ແລະກ່ຽວກັບບັນພະບຸລຸດຂອງພວກເຮົາທັງໝົດ, ກ່ຽວກັບເຊື້ອຊາດຂອງພວກເຮົາ ແລະຈາກນັ້ນກໍສະເຫຼີມສະຫຼອງ ທີ່ໄດ້ອາໄສຢູ່ໃນສະຫະລັດ.”

ທ່ານໄວຈ໌ ກ່າວວ່າ ງານບຸນປະເພນີດັ່ງກ່າວນີ້ ຈະຊ່ວຍເພີ້ມການຮັບຮູ້ຂອງຄົນຢູ່ໃນສັງຄົມກ່ຽວກັບວັດທະນະທໍາທີ່ມີຄວາມຫຼາກຫຼາຍ ແລະແຕກຕ່າງລະຫວ່າງ ຊາວອາເມຣິກັນເຊື້ອສາຍເອເຊຍ, ຊາວອາເມຣິກັນໝູ່ເກາະປາຊີຟິກ ແລະຊາວອາເມຣິກັນພື້ນເມືອງຮາວາຍ.

In the United States, May is a month to celebrate Asian Pacific American Heritage. Genia Dulot takes us to a celebration in California.

At San Diego’s Balboa Park, Korean Americans perform pungmul – a traditional Korean art form that includes drumming and dancing that originated with Korean farmers celebrating their harvest.

Ocean Park is a first-generation Korean American.

Ocean Park, San Diego Korean Pungmul Institute

“I am very grateful for my family having introduced me to this Korean drumming just because I feel it has really helped me to stay in touch with my Korean identity, and definitely, thanks to this group and the organization, I’m definitely more connected to my tradition, more so than other Korean Americans.”

This celebration of Asian Pacific American Heritage Month takes place at the park’s House of Pacific Relations, which is made up of cottages representing 31 countries. The House of China is one of the oldest here -- founded in 1935 – and presents a traditional lion dance and Chinese calligraphy. Weiwei Swartz is a member of the House of China.

Weiwei Swartz, House of China

“Usually Americans, non-Chinese languages people, they don’t understand. They think that Chinese is so difficult, but if you give the people the key to understand, it is easier.”

Celebrations here also featured performances of Indian, Japanese, Filipino, Vietnamese and Hawaiian heritage. House of Pacific Relations President Inki Welch says it is an opportunity to share culture.

Inki Welch, House of Pacific Relations President

“Just bring about what makes us a group the way we are, and all about ancestry, ethnicity, and then to celebrate living in the United States.”

Welch says the festival helps raise public awareness about the diverse and distinct cultures among Asian Americans, Pacific Islanders, and Native Hawaiians.