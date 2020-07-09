CDC ກ່າວວ່າ ການເຂົ້າຮັກສາ ໃນຫ້ອງສຸກເສີນ ຈາກພະຍາດທີ່ບໍ່ແມ່ນໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາ ໄດ້ຫລຸດລົງຫຼາຍ ໃນເດືອນເມສາ

ລາຍງານສະບັບນຶ່ງໂດຍສູນກາງຄວບຄຸມແລະປ້ອງກັນພະຍາດຂອງສະຫະລັດ ຫຼື CDC ກ່າວວ່າ ການເຂົ້າຫ້ອງສຸກເສີນຍ້ອນການເຈັບປ່ວຍຈາກພະຍາດທີ່ບໍ່ກ່ຽວຂ້ອງກັບໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນານັ້ນ ໄດ້ຫລຸດລົງ ໃນເດືອນເມສາຜ່ານມາ ໃນຈຸດສູງສຸດຂອງໂຣກລະບາດດັ່ງກ່າວໃນທົ່ວໂລກ.

ໃນບົດວິເຄາະນັ້ນ ທີ່ໄດ້ຖືກເປີດເຜີຍໃນວັນພຸດວານນີ້ ອົງການດັ່ງກ່າວ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ການຫລຸດລົງຫຼາຍທີ່ສຸດນັ້ນ ແມ່ນໃນໝູ່ພວກເດັກນ້ອຍອາຍຸ 14 ປີ ແລະຕ່ຳກວ່ານັ້ນ ພວກແມ່ຍິງ ແລະພວກຄົນທີ່ອາໄສຢູ່ ໃນພາກພື້ນຕາເວັນອອກສຽງເໜືອຂອງສະຫະລັດ. ອົງການ CDC ໃຫ້ຂໍ້ສັງເກດວ່າ ການຫລຸດລົງໃນຈຳນວນຂອງພວກຄົນ ທີ່ເຂົ້າຮັບການຮັກສາສຸກເສີນສຳລັບອາການເຈັບໜ້າເອີກ ທີ່ປະກອບດ້ວຍຫົວໃຈວາຍ ພ້ອມກັນນັ້ນ ມີການຫລຸດລົງ ໃນພວກເດັກ ນ້ອຍທີ່ຕ້ອງການຄວາມຊ່ອຍເຫຼືອສຳລັບອາການຕ່າງໆເຊັ່ນພະຍາດຫອບຫືດ.

ສະຫະລັດມີຈຳນວນກໍລະນີຕິດເຊື້ອໄວຣັດໂຄວິດ-19 ທີ່ຖືກຢັ້ງຢືນຫຼາຍທີ່ສຸດໃນໂລກ ໂດຍມີຫຼາຍກວ່າ 1,800,000 ຄົນທີ່ຕິດເຊື້ອໄວຣັສ ແລະຈຳນວນການເສຍຊີວິດ ໃນເວລານີ້ ສູງຮອດ 107,175 ຄົນແລ້ວ.

ໜັງສືພິມ ນິວຢອກໄທມສ໌ ລາຍງານວ່າ ລັດຖະບານທ່ານທຣຳ ໄດ້ຄັດເລືອກ 5 ບໍລິສັດ ໃຫ້ເປັນບໍລິສັດທີ່ເປັນໄປໄດ້ສູງທີ່ຈະຜະລິດຢາວັກຊີນປ້ອງກັນໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາ. ບໍລິສັດດັ່ງກ່າວ ໄດ້ຖືກລະບຸ ຄື Moderna ທີ່ມີຫ້ອງການຕັ້ງຢູ່ໃນລັດແມສຊາຈູເສັດຕ໌, AstraZeneca ຊຶ່ງເປັນຄູ່ຮ່ວມງານກັບ ມະຫາວິທະຍາ ໄລອັອກສ໌ຟອດ, ແລະບໍລິສັດຜະລິດຢາຍັກໃຫຍ່ Johnson&Johnson, Merck ແລະ Pfizer.

ໜັງສືພິມໄທມສ໌ ໄດ້ອ້າງເຖິງຄຳເວົ້າຂອງເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ລັດຖະບານທ່ານນຶ່ງ ຜູ້ທີ່ກ່າວວ່າ ທຳນຽບຂາວ ຈະປະກາດການຕັດສິນໃຈນັ້ນ ໃນບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດອາທິດຂ້າງໜ້ານີ້.

ທ່ານໝໍແອນໂທນີ້ ຟາວຈີ ນັກຊ່ຽວຊານດ້ານພະຍາດຕິດແປດຂັ້ນສູງຂອງປະ ເທດ ແລະເປັນຫົວໜ້າສະຖາບັນພູມແພ້ແລະພະຍາດຕິດແປດແຫ່ງຊາດ ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນວາລະສານ Journal of the American Medical Association ຫຼື JAMA ໃນວັນອັງຄານຜ່ານມາວ່າ ທ່ານແມ່ນມີຄວາມຮູ້ສຶກ “ລະມັດລະວັງໃນແງ່ດີ” ທີ່ພວກນັກວິທະຍາສາດທັງຫຼາຍ ຈະຄິດຄົ້ນຢາວັກຊີນ ທີ່ມີປະສິດທິ ພາບຂຶ້ນມາພາຍໃນຕົ້ນປີ 2021 ໂດຍກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານຫວັງວ່າ ຈະມີຢາ “ຫຼາຍຮ້ອຍລ້ານເໝັດ.” ແຕ່ທ່ານກ່າວຕື່ມວ່າ “ບໍ່ມີການຮັບປະກັນໃດໆເລີຍ.”

ອ່ານຂ່າວນີ້ຕື່ມ ເປັນພາສາອັງກິດ

A report by the U.S Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the emergency room visits for non-coronavirus illnesses plummeted in April at the peak of the pandemic.

In an analysis released Wednesday, the agency said the biggest declines were greatest among children 14 years old and younger, women and for people living in the U.S. northeast region. The C.D.C. noted a steep drop in the number of people seeking emergency care for chest pain, including heart attack, along with declines in children needing help for conditions like asthma.

The United States has the world’s largest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases with over 1.8 million infections, with the death toll now topping 107,175.

The New York Times is reporting that the Trump administration has selected five companies as the most likely candidates to produce a coronavirus vaccine. The companies have been identified as Massachusetts-based Moderna; AstraZeneca, which is partnering with Oxford University; and the pharmaceutical giants Johnson & Johnson, Merck and Pfizer.

The Times quotes a government official who says the White House will announce the decision in the next few weeks.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country’s top infectious disease expert and the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) Tuesday that he is “cautiously optimistic” that scientists will come up with an effective vaccine by the start of 2021, saying he hopes to have “hundreds of millions of doses.” But he added, “there’s never a guarantee.”