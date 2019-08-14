ບັນດາບໍລິສັດສື່ມວນຊົນຂອງສະຫະລັດ CBS ແລະ Viacom ໄດ້ປະກາດໃນວັນອັງ
ຄານວານນີ້ ກ່ຽວກັບແຜນການຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າທີ່ຈະຮ່ວມເຂົ້າກັນ ແລະດຳເນີນຍຸດທະ
ສາດ ກ່ຽວກັບການເຕີບໂຕ ໃນການມີໜ້າຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ຢູ່ໃນ ຕະຫຼາດການສົ່ງ
ແລະຮັບຂໍ້ມູນ ແລະສ້າງລາຍການ ສຳລັບຕະຫຼາດສະຫະລັດ ແລະຕະຫຼາດສາກົນ
ນຳດ້ວຍ.
ສອງບໍລິສັດກັບຄືນເຂົ້າມາຮ່ວມກັນອີກ ຫຼັງຈາກໄດ້ແຍກຈາກກັນໃນປີ 2006.
ຮວມກັນແລ້ວ ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າມີລາຍໄດ້ປະຈຳປີ 28 ພັນລ້ານໂດລາ ແລະເປັນເຈົ້າ
ຂອງບ່ອນສ້າງຮູບເງົາ Paramount Pictures ບໍລິສັດພິມປື້ມ Simon & Schuster
ແລະຕາໜ່າງໂທລະພາບຫຼາຍແຫ່ງ ຮວມທັງ MTV ສູນກາງຕະຫລົກ ຫຼື Central
Comedy ແລະ Showtime.
ຢູ່ໃນຖະແຫຼງການທີ່ອອກໃນວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້ ບໍລິສັດທັງສອງກ່າວວ່າ ເຂົາເຈົ້າ
ຄາດວ່າ ການຮວມເຂົ້າກັນ ຈະປະຢັດເງິນໄດ້ເຖິງ 500 ລ້ານຕໍ່ປີ.
ການຮວມເຂົ້າກັນດັ່ງກ່າວເປັນເລື່ອງຫລ້າສຸດໃນອຸດສາຫະກຳ ທີ່ໄດ້ເຫັນການຊື້ຂາຍ
ເປັນເງິນຈຳນວນຫຼວງຫຼາຍ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ບໍລິສັດແຂ່ງຂັນກັນໃນເລື້ອງພວກລູກຄ້າ ໃນ
ການຊົມໃຊ້ການສົ່ງແລະຮັບຂໍ້ມູນ ແລະບັນດາຜູ້ເບິ່ງໂທລະພາບ ທີ່ເຄີຍມີມາ.
ບໍລິສັດ ViacomCBS ຍັງຈະເປັນບໍລິສັດທີ່ຂ້ອນຂ້າງນ້ອຍຖ້າປຽບທຽບໃສ່ບັນດາ
ບໍລິສັດທີ່ໃຫຍ່ກວ່າໃນຕະຫຼາດ. ບໍລິສັດ Disney ມີມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດຢູ່ ປະມານ 245
ພັນລ້ານໂດລາ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ບໍລິສັດ Comcast ມີມູນຄ່າຢູ່ 193 ພັນລ້ານໂດລາ ແລະ
ບໍລິສັດ Netfix ມີມູນຄ່າຢູ່ 136 ພັນລ້າ
