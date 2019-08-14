ບັນ​ດາ​ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ​ສື່​ມວນ​ຊົນ​ຂອງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ CBS ແລະ Viacom ໄດ້​ປະ​ກາດ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ອັງ​

ຄານ​ວານ​ນີ້ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ແຜນ​ການ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ຮ່ວມ​ເຂົ້າ​ກັນ ແລະດຳເນີນຍຸດ​ທະ

​ສາດ​ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບການ​ເຕີບ​ໂຕ ​ໃນ​ການ​ມີ​ໜ້າ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ ​ຢູ່ໃນ​ ​ຕະ​ຫຼາດການ​ສົ່ງ​

ແລະ​ຮັບ​ຂໍ້​ມູນ ແລະ​ສ້າງ​ລາຍ​ການ ສຳ​ລັບ​ຕະ​ຫຼາດສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ແລະ​ຕະ​ຫຼາດສາ​ກົນ​

ນຳ​ດ້ວຍ.

ສອງ​ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ​ກັບ​ຄືນ​ເຂົ້າ​ມາ​ຮ່ວມ​ກັນ​ອີກ ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ໄດ້​ແຍກຈາກກັນ​ໃນ​ປີ 2006.

​ຮວມກັນ​ແລ້ວ ​ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ມີ​ລາຍ​ໄດ້​ປະ​ຈຳ​ປີ 28 ພັນ​ລ້ານ​ໂດ​ລາ ແລະ​ເປັນ​ເຈົ້າ​

ຂອງ​ບ່ອນ​ສ້າງ​ຮູບ​ເງົາ Paramount Pictures ​ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ​ພິມ​ປື້ມ Simon & Schuster

ແລະຕາ​ໜ່າງໂທ​ລະ​ພາບ​ຫຼາຍ​ແຫ່ງ ຮວມ​ທັງ MTV ສູນ​ກາງ​ຕະຫລົກ ​ຫຼື Central

Comedy ແລະ Showtime.

ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຖະ​ແຫຼງ​ການ​ທີ່​ອອກ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ອັງ​ຄານ​ວານ​ນີ້ ​ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ​ທັງ​ສອງ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ

ຄາດ​ວ່າ ການ​ຮວມ​ເຂົ້າ​ກັນ ​ຈະ​ປະ​ຢັດ​ເງິນ​ໄດ້​ເຖິງ 500 ລ້ານ​ຕໍ່​ປີ.

ການຮ​ວມ​ເຂົ້າ​ກັນ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ເປັນ​ເລື່ອງ​ຫ​ລ້າ​ສຸດໃນ​ອຸດ​ສາ​ຫະ​ກຳ ທີ່​ໄດ້​ເຫັນ​ການ​ຊື້​ຂາຍ

ເປັນ​ເງິນ​ຈຳ​ນວນ​ຫຼວງ​ຫຼາຍ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ​ແຂ່ງ​ຂັນກັນ​ໃນ​ເລື້ອງ​ພວກ​ລູກ​ຄ້າ ໃນ

​ການ​ຊົມ​ໃຊ້​ການ​ສົ່ງ​ແລະ​ຮັບ​ຂໍ້​ມູນ ແລະ​ບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້​ເບິ່ງ​ໂທ​ລະ​ພາບ ທີ່​ເຄີຍ​ມີ​ມາ.

​ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ ViacomCBS ຍັງ​ຈະ​ເປັນ​ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດທີ່​ຂ້ອນ​ຂ້າງ​ນ້ອຍຖ້າປຽບ​ທຽບ​ໃສ່​ບັນ​ດາ​

ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ​ທີ່​ໃຫຍ່ກວ່າ​ໃນ​ຕະ​ຫຼາດ. ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ Disney ມີ​ມູນ​ຄ່າຕະ​ຫຼາດ​ຢູ່ ​ປະ​ມານ 245

ພັນ​ລ້ານ​ໂດ​ລາ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ Comcast ​ມີ​ມູນ​ຄ່າ​ຢູ່ 193 ພັນ​ລ້ານ​ໂດ​ລາ ແລະ

​ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ Netfix ມີມູນ​ຄ່າຢູ່ 136 ພັນ​ລ້າ



U.S. media companies CBS and Viacom announced Tuesday their plan to merge and pursue a strategy of growing their presence in the streaming content market and creating programming for both the U.S. and international markets.



The two companies are getting back together after separating in 2006.



Together they account for $28 billion in annual revenue and own the Paramount Pictures movie studio, book publisher Simon & Schuster, and a number of television networks including MTV, Comedy Central and Showtime.



In a statement Tuesday, the companies said they expected the merger would save $500 million a year.



The merger is the latest in an industry that has seen big-money acquisitions as companies compete for customers for subscription streaming services and traditional television viewers.



ViacomCBS will still be relatively small compared to some of the largest players in the market. Disney has a market value of about $245 billion, while Comcast is valued at $193 billion and Netflix has a value of $136 billion.