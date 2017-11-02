ນັກການເມືອງ ຄາຕາໂລເນຍ ໄປປາກົດຕົວ ຢູ່ສານ ສະເປນ

ບັນດາຜູ້ນຳຈາກພາກພື້ນ ຄາຕາໂລເນຍ ຂອງ ສະເປນ ກຸ່ມນຶ່ງໄດ້ປາກົດຕົວໃນສານ

ນະຄອນຫຼວງ ມາດຣິດ ສອງແຫ່ງໃນວັນພະຫັດມື້ນີ້ ເພື່ອຕອບຄຳຖາມຕ່າງໆ ກ່ຽວກັບ

ຂໍ້ກ່າວຫາ ໃນການກໍ່ກະບົດ, ການຈະລາຈົນ ແລະ ການສໍ້ໂກງເງິນ ທີ່ເຊື່ອມໂຍງກັບ

ການຊຸກຍູ້ເພື່ອແຍກພາກພື້ນ ຄາຕາໂລເນຍ ອອກເປັນເອກະລາດ.

ບໍ່ລວມຢູ່ໃນນັ້ນແມ່ນຜູ້ນຳທີ່ຖືກຂັບໄລ່ອອກຈາກຕຳແໜ່ງທ່ານ ຄາເລສ ປູອິກເດີມັອນ,

ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ເດີນທາງໄປນະຄອນຫຼວງ ບຣັສໂຊລສ ປະເທດ ແບລຈ້ຽມ ໃນສັບປະດານີ້ ແລະ

ບໍ່ໄດ້ເຄົາລົບຄຳສັ່ງ ໃຫ້ໄປຂຶ້ນສານ. ທ່ານບໍ່ໄດ້ໃຫ້ຄວາມສຳຄັນຕໍ່ຂໍ້ກ່າວຫາຕ່າງໆໂດຍ

ຖືວ່າຂໍ້ຫາເຫຼົ່ານີ້ມີຈຸດ ປະສົງທາງການເມືອງ ແລະ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານຈະເດີນທາງກັບປະ

ເທດ ສະເປນ ຖ້າທ່ານໄດ້ຮັບການຄ້ຳປະກັນວ່າ ຂະບວນການທາງກົດໝາຍຈະບໍ່ລຳ

ອຽງ ແລະ ໃຫ້ຄວາມຍຸຕິທຳ.

ໂຄສົກຄົນນຶ່ງຂອງພັກປະຊານິຍົມ ຊຶ່ງເປັນພັກລັດຖະບານ ທີ່ປົກຄອງປະເທດ ສະເປນ

ຢູ່ໃນເວລານີ້ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ອົງການຂ່າວ AP ວ່າການບໍ່ ໄປປາກົດຕົວ ເພື່ອຮັບຟັງຄຳໃຫ້

ການ ທີ່ນະຄອນຫຼວງ ມາດຣິດ ໂດຍທ່ານ ປູອິກເດີມັອນ ໃນວັນພະຫັດມື້ນີ້ ອາດຈະ

ພາໃຫ້ມີການອອກໝາຍຈັບ ແລະ ຄຳຮ້ອງເພື່ອໃຫ້ສົ່ງທ່ານກັບຄືນປະເທດໃນຖານຜູ້

ຮ້າຍຂ້າມແດນ.

ບັນດາໄອຍະການໄດ້ຕັ້ງຂໍ້ກ່າວຫາຕ່າງໆຕໍ່ບັນດາຜູ້ນຳພາກພື້ນ ຄາຕາໂລເນຍ 14 ຄົນ,

ລວມທັງທ່ານ ປູອິກເດີມັອນ ແລະ ຮອງຂອງທ່ານ, ທ່ານ ໂອຣີອໍລ ຮຸນເກຣາສ.

ລັດຖະບານກາງຂອງ ສະເປນ ໄດ້ທຳການເຄື່ອນໄຫວເພື່ອເຂົ້າຄວບຄຸມພາກພື້ນ

ຄາຕາໂລເນຍ ໃນສັບປະດາທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ແລະ ໄດ້ຍຸບສະພາຂອງພາກພື້ນນັ້ນ ໃນການ

ຕອບໂຕ້ຕໍ່ການລົງປະຊາມະຕິແຍກຕົວເປັນເອກະລາດໃນວັນທີ 1 ຕຸລາທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ແລະ

ການປະກາດ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການແຍກຕົວຕາມມາພາຍຫຼັງ ໂດຍສະມາຊິກສະພາ

ຄາຕາໂລເນຍ.

ພາກພື້ນ ຄາຕາໂລເນຍ ເອງ ກໍບໍ່ໄດ້ເຫັນພ້ອມນຳກັນ ກ່ຽວກັບການແຍກຕົວອອກຈາກ

ສະເປນ ນັ້ນ. ພວກຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມໃນການລົງປະຊາມະຕິໄດ້ເລືອກເອົາຄວາມເປັນ

ເອກະລາດ, ແຕ່ຜູ້ຄັດຄ້ານໄດ້ຖອນຕົວຈາກການລົງຄະແນນສຽງ, ໃນຂະນະທີ່ລັດຖະ

ບານ ມາດຣິດ ກໍໄດ້ປະກາດວ່າມັນຜິດກົດໝາຍເຊັ່ນກັນ.

ການເຄື່ອນໄຫວເພື່ອຍົກເລີກສິດໃນການປົກຄອງຕົນເອງຂອງພາກພື້ນ ຄາຕາໂລເນຍ

ໃນສັບປະດາທີ່ຜ່ານມານີ້ລວມມີ ການຈັດການເລືອກຕັ້ງຄັ້ງໃໝ່ຢູ່ໃນພາກພື້ນ ເຊິ່ງກຳ

ນົດໃສ່ເດືອນທັນວາທີ່ຈະມາເຖິງນີ້.

A group of leaders from Spain's Catalonia region appeared in two Madrid courts Thursday to answer charges of rebellion, sedition and embezzlement connected to their push for Catalonia's independence.



Not among them was ousted leader Carles Puigdemont, who has spent this week in Brussels and did not abide by the court's order to appear.He has dismissed the charges as politically motivated and said he would only return to Spain if he receives a guarantee that the legal process will be impartial and fair.



A spokesman for Spain's ruling Popular Party, told the Associated Press Puigdemont's failure to appear in Madrid Thursday for the hearing could trigger the issuance of an arrest warrant and a petition to extradite him.



Prosecutors have filed charges against 14 Catalan leaders, including Puigdemont and his deputy Oriol Junqueras.



Spain's central government moved to take control of Catalonia last week and disbanded the regional parliament in response to an October 1 independence referendum and subsequent declaration of independence by Catalan lawmakers.



Catalonia itself is divided on the secession issue.Those who participated in the referendum opted for independence, but the opposition boycotted the vote, while the Madrid government also declared it illegal.



Last week's move to strip Catalonia of its autonomy also included setting up new elections in the region for December.