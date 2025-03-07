ຢູໂຣບສາມາດສົ່ງອາວຸດໃຫ້ຢູເຄຣນ ໄດ້ຫຼືບໍ່ ເມື່ອສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ຢຸດໃຫ້ການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອທາງທະຫານແລ້ວ

ເມື່ອຂ່າວກ່ຽວກັບການຕັດສິນໃຈຂອງສະຫະລັດ ທີ່ຈະຢຸດສົ່ງການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອທາງທະຫານໄປຍັງກີຢິບ ຖືກເປີດເຜີຍເມື່ອຂ້າມຄືນວັນຈັນຜ່ານມາ ໂດຣນຂອງຣັດເຊຍ ຍັງຄົງໂຈມຕີເມືອງຕ່າງ ໆ ຂອງ ຢູເຄຣນ ຢ່າງຕໍ່ເນື່ອງ.

ບັນດາສະມາຊິກສະພາຂອງຢູເຄຣນ ກ່າວວ່າ ຜົນທີ່ຕາມມາຈາກການຕັດສິນໃຈຂອງວໍຊິງຕັນ ຈະຮ້າຍແຮງຫຼາຍ. ທ່ານ ໂອເລັກຊີ ກອນຊາເຣນໂກ (Oleksiy Goncharenko) ສະມາຊິກສະພາຂອງຢູເຄຣນ ກ່າວເປັນພາສາອັງກິດວ່າ “ ນັ້ນໝາຍຄວາມວ່າ ຈະມີຜູ້ຄົນຫຼາຍພັນຄົນເສຍຊີວິດ.”

ທາງພາກຕາເວນຕົກຂອງໂດເນັຕຂອງຢູເຄຣນ ຢູ່ໃກ້ກັບເມືອງ ໂປຄຣອຟ (Pokrovsk) ສົງຄາມຍັງດຳເນີນຕໍ່ໄປ.

ເບີຟ ເປັນຊື່ເອີ້ນໃນສະໜາມລົບ ຂອງຜູ້ບັນຊາການ ກອງພົນໜ່ວຍທີ 14 ຂອງຢູເຄຣນ ກ່າວເປັນພາສາຢູເຄຣນວ່າ “ເຮົາໃຊ້ປືນໃຫຍ່ ຮາວວິຕເຊີ ຂອງອີຕາລີ ແຕ່ເຮົາໄດ້ລູກປືນຈຳນວນຫຼາຍ ລວມເຖິງລູກປືນຂະໜາດ 150 ມມ ຈາກສະຫະລັດ ຊຶ່ງເປັນມາດຕະຖານຂອງເນໂຕ ທີ່ໃຊ້ໃນຢູໂຣບ ແລະສະຫະລັດ ແຕ່ຢູໂຣບ ຈະສາມາດຈັດຫາໃຫ້ເຮົາໄດ້ຫຼືບໍ່ ຂ້ອຍຫວັງວ່າ ຈະຈັດຫາໃຫ້ໄດ້.”

ຢູໂຣບສາມາດຊົດເຊີຍການຂາດແຄນການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອທາງທະຫານຈາກສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ຫຼືບໍ່?

ທ່ານ ມາກ ກາລີໂອຕີ ( Mark Galeotti ) ເປັນຜູ້ຊ່ຽວຊານດ້ານຣັດເຊຍ ສຳລັບອົງກອນຄົ້ນຄວ້າ Mayak Intelligence ກ່າວວ່າ “ ມີລະບົບບາງຢ່າງຕັ້ງແຕ່ລູກສອນໄຟຂີປະນາວຸດ ເພທຣີອ໊ອດ ໄປຈົນເຖິງຊິ້ນສ່ວນອາໄຫຼ່ສຳລັບລົດຖັງ ເອບຣາມ (Abrams) ແລະ ລົດລຳລຽງພົນ ແບຣດລີ (Bradley) ທີ່ຢູເຄຣນ ກຳລັງໃຊ້ຢູ່ ຊຶ່ງວິທີດຽວທີ່ຢູໂຣບ ຈະໄດ້ມາ ຄືການຊື້ໃນຕະຫຼາດທີ່ເປີດກວ້າງ ຊຶ່ງນັ້ນຕ້ອງໃຊ້ເວລາ.” ແຕ່ຢູເຄຣນກຳລັງຜະລິດອາວຸດຂອງຕົນເອງຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນເລື້ອຍ ໆ.

ທ່ານ ມາລຄອມ ຊາມເມີຣ ຮອງຜູ້ອຳນວຍການຂອງສະຖາບັນບໍລິການແຫ່ງລາຊາອານາຈັກ Royal United Services Institute ກ່າວວ່າ " ອາດຈະປະມານເຄີ່ງນຶ່ງຂອງອາວຸດທີ່ຢູເຄຣນໃຊ້ຢູ່ໃນຂະນະນີ້ມາຈາກອຸດສາຫະກຳປ້ອງກັນປະເທດຂອງຕົນເອງແລະໃນສ່ວນທີ່ເຫຼືອອີກປະມານເຄິ່ງນຶ່ງເປັນຂອງສະຫະລັດແລະປະເທດອື່ນ ໆ ລວມເຖິງຢູໂຣບນໍາດ້ວຍ."

ສະຫະລັດໃຫ້ຄວາມຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອທີ່ສຳຄັນອື່ນ ໆ ລວມເຖິງການສົ່ງອາວຸດຈາກຊາດຕາເວນຕົກເຂົ້າໄປໃນຢູເຄຣນ.

ທ່ານ ມາລຄອມ ຊາມເມີຣ ກ່າວຕື່ມວ່າ “ແລະໃນສຸດທ້າຍ, ສະຫະລັດມີບົດບາດສຳຄັນຫຼາຍ ໃນການໃຫ້ຂໍ້ມູນ ແລະຂ່າວສືບລັບ ແກ່ກອງກຳລັງຂອງຢູເຄຣນ.”

ລັດຖະບານຂອງທ່ານ ທຣໍາ ກ່າວວ່າ ການຢຸດໃຫ້ການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອທາງທະຫານນັ້ນ ຈາກຄຳເວົ້າວ່າ “ ກໍ່ເພື່ອໃຫ້ແນ່ໃຈວ່າ ການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອຈະປະກອບສ່ວນໃນການແກ້ໄຂບັນຫາ.”

ທ່ານ ເຈດີ ແວນສ໌ ຮອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ສະຫະລັດ ກ່າວວ່າ “ຢູໂຣບ ສະຫະລັດ ຫຼື ຢູເຄຣນ ບໍ່ສາມາດດຳເນີນສົງຄາມນີ້ຕໍ່ໄປໄດ້ ຢ່າງບໍ່ມີກຳນົດ. ດັ່ງນັ້ນຈຶ່ງເປັນເລື້ອງສຳຄັນທີ່ທຸກຄົນຈະຕ້ອງມາຮ່ວມເຈລະຈາກັນ.”

ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີອັງກິດ ກ່າວເມື່ອວັນອາທິດຜ່ານມາວ່າ “ ກຸ່ມພັນທະມິດທີ່ເຕັມໃຈ” ຈະຍັງຄົງສະໜັບສະໜູນຢູເຄຣນຕໍ່ໄປ.

ທ່ານ ມາກ ເກລີອອດຕີີ ກ່າວວ່າ “ ສະຫະລັດ ຮອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ທ່ານ ເຈດີ ແວນສ໌ ອ້າງວ່າ ຜູ້ນໍາຢູໂຣບຫຼາຍຄົນ ຊຶ່ງທັງຢູ່ໃນສື່ສັງຄົມອ໋ອນໄລນ໌ ແລະໃນທີ່ສາທາລະນະ ມີຄວາມເຫັນຂັດແຍ້ງກັບ ກີຢິບ ແຕ່ໃນທີ່ສ່ວນຕົວ ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າກັບມີຄວາມສົງໄສຫຼາຍກ່ວານັ້ນ ບໍ່ແມ່ນເລື້ອງຜິດທັງໝົດ ທ່ານຍັງຄົງທຳລາຍກອງກຳລັງຕິດອາວຸດຂອງທ່ານເອງ ຢູ່ຫຼືບໍ່ ແລະ ຍັງເຮັດໃຫ້ພັນທະມິດ ແລະຜູ້ຄໍ້າປະກັນດ້ານຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງທີ່ຊົງອິດທິພົນທີ່ສຸດຂອງທ່ານ ພໍໃຈໃນນາມຂອງການປ້ອງກັນ ຢູເຄຣນ ຫຼືບໍ່?”

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ຢູເຄຣຍ ໂວໂລດີເມຍ ເຊເລສກີ ໄດ້ຮ້ອງຮຽນຕໍ່ຄະນະລັດຖະບານ ທ່ານ ທຣໍາ ເມື່ອວັນອັງຄານຜ່ານມາ ໂດຍຂຽນໃນສື່ສັງຄົມອ໋ອນໄລນ໌ ເອັກສ໌ ວ່າ ຢູເຄຣນຕັ້ງໃຈທີ່ຈະສ້າງສັນຕິພາບ.

ສຳລັບຊາວຢູເຄຣນ ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບຜົນກະທົບຈາກການໂຈມຕີຂອງຣັດເຊຍການຕັດຄວາມຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອຂອງສະຫະລັດຖືເປັນຜົນຮັບອັນຂົມຂື່ນ.

ທ່ານນາງ ວິກຕໍເຣຍ ຊາວກິຢິຍ ກ່າວເປັນພາສາຢູເຄຣນວ່າ “ ຂ້ອຍຫວັງວ່າທ່ານ ດໍໂນລ ທຣໍາ ຈະປ່ຽນໃຈ. ຜູ້ເຄາະຮ້າຍຂອງການຮຸກຮານບໍ່ສາມາດມີຄວາມຜິດທັງໝົດ ແລະຖືກລົງໂທດເພີ້ມຕື່ມໄດ້.”

ອີລເລຍ ຊາວກີຢິບ ກ່າວເປັນພາສາຢູເຄຣນວ່າ “ ບາງເທື່ອຢູໂຣບອາດຊ່ວຍໄດ້ ໃນທາງໃດນຶ່ງ. ຄວາມຫວັງແມ່ນພຽງຢູ່ນຳ ຢູໂຣບເທົ່ານັ້ນໃນເວລານີ້ ບໍ່ມີໃຜອື່ນ.”

ຂະນະດຽວກັນ ຣັດເຊຍສະແດງຄວາມຍີນດີກັບການຕັດສິນໃຈຂອງວໍຊິງຕັນ ທີ່ຈະຢຸດໃຫ້ຄວາມຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອທາງການທະຫານແກ່ຢູເຄຣນ ໂດຍກ່າວວ່າ ມັນອາດຊ່ວຍ, ຕາມຄຳເວົ້າທີ່ວ່າ “ແກ້ໄຂສະຖານະການດ້ວຍສັນຕິວິທີ.”

As news broke overnight Monday of the U.S. decision to halt military aid to Kyiv, Russian drones continued to rain down on Ukrainian cities.

Ukrainian lawmakers say the consequences of Washington’s decision will be stark.

Oleksiy Goncharenko, Ukrainian Member of Parliament in English

“This means that thousands of people will die.”

West of Donetsk, Ukraine, near the town of Pokrovsk, the war grinds on.

"Berf" is the call sign for the unit commander of the Ukrainian 14th Brigade

“We fire an Italian howitzer. But we get a lot of ammunition, including 105-millimeter caliber, from the U.S. It is NATO standard, which is used in both Europe and the U.S. But whether Europe will be able to supply us? I hope it will.”

Can Europe make up for the shortfall of military aid from the U.S.?

Mark Galeotti is expert on Russia for Mayak Intelligence

“There are certain systems, ranging from Patriot missiles all the way through to spare parts for the Abrams tanks and Bradley personnel carriers, that the Ukrainians are using, that the only way the Europeans can get is by buying them on the open market. And that is going to take time.”

But Ukraine is increasingly producing its own weapons.

Malcolm Chalmers is deputy director of the Royal United Services Institute, a defense and security think tank

"Probably about half the weapons which Ukraine is now using are provided by its own defense industry. And of the remainder, it's about half and half between the United States and the others, including the Europeans.”

The U.S. provides other crucial assistance — including shipping Western weapons into Ukraine.

Malcolm Chalmers, Royal United Services Institute

“And finally, the U.S. plays a very important role in providing information, intelligence to the Ukrainian forces.”

The Trump administration says the halt in military aid is, quote, “to ensure that it is contributing to a solution.”

JD Vance, US Vice President

“Neither Europe nor the United States nor the Ukrainians can continue this war indefinitely. So it's important that everybody come to the table.”

Britain’s Prime Minister said Sunday that a “coalition of the willing” would continue to support Ukraine.

Mark Galeotti, Mayak Intelligence

U.S Vice President Vance's claim — that a lot of the European leaders, who on social media and in public are four-square behind Kyiv but in private they're actually much more skeptical — is not entirely incorrect. Do you essentially continue to hollow out your own armed forces and also alienate your most powerful security ally and guarantor in the name of defending Ukraine?”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appealed to the Trump administration Tuesday, writing on X that Ukraine was committed to peace.

For Ukrainians suffering under Russian bombardment, the cut in U.S. aid is a bitter outcome.

Viktoria, Kyiv Resident (female in Ukrainian

“I hope that he [Trump] will change his mind. The victim of aggression cannot be guilty of everything and be punished in addition to that.”

Illia, Kyiv Resident male, UKR

“Maybe Europe can help somehow. The hope is only on Europe now, no one else.”

Russia, meanwhile, welcomed Washington’s decision to halt military aid to Ukraine, saying it may help, quote, “to settle the situation by peaceful means.”