ຢູໂຣບສາມາດສົ່ງອາວຸດໃຫ້ຢູເຄຣນໄດ້ຫຼືບໍ່ ເນື່ອງຈາກສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ຢຸດໃຫ້ຄວາມຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອທາງທະຫານແລ້ວ

ຊາວຢູເຄຣນສະແດງອາການວິຕົກກັງວົນເມື່ອວັນອັງຄານຜ່ານມາການປະກາດຂອງວໍຊິງຕັນທີ່ວ່າຈະລະງັບການສົ່ງຄວາມຊ່ວຍເຫູືອທາງທະຫານໄປຍັງປະເທດດັ່ງກ່າວມີຜົນທັນທີ ຊຶ່ງລັດຖະບານ ທ່ານ ດໍໂນລ ທຣໍາກ່າວວ່າການເຄື່ອນໄຫວ ດັ່ງກ່າວມີເປົ້າໝາຍເພື່ອບັງຄັບໃຫ້ທຸກຝ່າຍຕ້ອງຢູ່ໃນໂຕະເຈລະຈາ.

ເມື່ອຂ່າວກ່ຽວກັບການຕັດສີນໃຈຂອງສະຫະລັດທີ່ຈະລະຫງັບການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອທາງທະຫານແກ່ ກິຢິບ ຖືກເປີດເຜີຍເມື່ອຄືນວັນຈັນຜ່ານມາ ໂດຣນຂອງ ຣັດເຊຍຍັງຄົງໂຈມຕີິເມືອງຕ່າງ ໆ ຂອງ ຢູເຄຣນຢ່າງຕໍ່ເນື່ອງໂດຍໂຈມຕິີທີ່ເມືອງ ໂອເດສຊາທາງພາກໃຕ້ແລະເມືອງຊູມີທາງພາກຕາເວນອອກສຽງເໜືອ.

ບັນດາສະມາຊິກສະພາຂອງຢູເຄຣນກ່າວວ່າຜົນທີ່ຕາມາຈາກການຕັດສິນໃຈຂອງວໍຊິງຕັນຈະຮ້າຍແຮງຫຼາຍ.

“ ນັ້ນໝາຍຄວາມວ່າຈະມີຄົນຕາຍຫຼາຍພັນຄົນ” ທ່ານ ໂອເລັກຊີ ກອນຊາເຣນໂກ ສະມາຊິກສະພາຂອງຢູ່ເຄຣນ ກ່າວກັບອົງການຂ່າວເອພີ “ ຂ້ອຍພຽງຢາກຂໍໃຫ້ປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານ ດໍໂນລ ທຣໍາ ພິຈາລະນາອີກຄັ້ງແລະໃຫ້ເວລາກັບຢູເຄຣນແດ່.”

ຄຳໝັ້ນສັນຍາຂອງຢູໂຣບ ໂດຍຜູ້ນໍາຢູໂຣບກ່າວວ່າການຂົນສົ່ງອາວຸດໄປຍັງກິຢິບຕໍ່ໄປນັ້ນມີຄວາມສຳຄັນຫຼາຍ ເຖິງຢ່າງໃດກໍ່ຕາມນັກວິເຄາະກ່າວວ່າມີຂໍ້ສົງໄສວ່າຢູໂຣບຈະຕື່ມເຕັມສ່ວນທີ່ຂາດໄດ້ຫຼືບໍ່ແລະຢູເຄຣນຈະສູ້ລົບຕໍ່ໄປໄດ້ດົນພຽງໃດ.

ໃນຂະນະທີ່ພູມສາດທາງການເມືອງດຳເນີນໄປ ສົງຄາມຍັງຄົງດຳເນີນຕໍ່ໄປລະຫວ່າງກອງກຳລັງຢູເຄຣນແລະຜູ້ຮຸກຮານຈາກຣັດເຊຍໃນແນວລົບຍາວ 960 ກິໂລແມັດ.

ໄກ້ກັບເມືອງໂປຄຣອຟ ທາງຕາເວນຕົກຂອງໂດເນຕ ກອງພົນທີ 14 ຂອງຢູເຄຣນກຳລັງພະຍາຍາມຢຸດຢັ້ງການບຸກເຂົ້າມາຂອງຣັດເຊຍ ຜູ້ບັນຊາການໜ່ວຍຊຶ່ງໃຊ້ເຄື່ອງໝາຍເອີ້ນຂານວ່າ “ ເບີຟ” ຢ້ານວ່າລູກປືນອາດຈະໝົດ.

“ພວກເຮົາຍິງປືນໃຫຍ່ ຮາວອິຕເຊີຣ໌ (howitzer) ຂອງອິດຕາລີ້ ແຕ່ເຮົາໄດ້ຮັບລູກປືນຈຳນວນຫຼາຍ ລວມເຖິງລູກປືນຂະໜາດ 150 ມມ ຈາກສະຫະລັດ ຊຶ່ງເປັນມາດຕະຖານຂອງເນໂຕ້ທີ່ໃຊ້ໃນຢູໂຣບ ແລະ ສະຫະລັດ ແຕ່ຢູໂຣບຈະສາມາດຈັດຫາໃຫ້ເຮົາໄດ້ຫຼືບໍ່ ຂ້ອຍຫວັງວ່າມັນຈະເປັນໄປໄດ້” ທ່ານກ່າວກັບອົງການຂ່າວຣອຍເຕີ້ສ.

ຢູໂຣບສາມາດຊົດເຊີຍການຂາດແຄນຄວາມຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອທາງທະຫານຈາກສະຫະລັດໄດ້ຫຼືບໍ່?

Ukrainians reacted with alarm on Tuesday to Washington's announcement that it is halting military aid shipments to the country with immediate effect, a move that the Trump administration said was aimed at forcing all sides to the negotiating table.

As news broke overnight Monday of the U.S. decision to halt military aid to Kyiv, Russian drones continued to rain down on Ukrainian cities, targeting Odesa in the south and Sumy in the northeast.

Ukrainian lawmakers say the consequences of Washington's decision will be stark.

"This means that thousands of people will die," Ukrainian lawmaker Oleksiy Goncharenko told The Associated Press. "I just want to ask [U.S.] President [Donald] Trump just to reconsider, to give some time to Ukraine."

European pledge

European leaders have said it is vital to continue weapons shipments to Kyiv. Analysts say there are doubts, however, over whether Europe can fill the shortfall and how long Ukraine can keep on fighting.

As the geopolitics plays out, the war grinds on between Ukrainian forces and Russian invaders across the 960-kilometer front line.

Close to the town of Pokrovsk west of Donetsk, the Ukrainian 14th Brigade is trying to hold off a Russian advance. The unit commander, who goes by the call sign “Berf,” fears they could run out of ammunition.

"We fire an Italian howitzer. But we get a lot of ammunition, including of 105 mm caliber, from the U.S. It is NATO standard, which is used in both Europe and the U.S. But whether Europe will be able to supply us? I hope it will," he told Reuters.

Can Europe make up for the shortfall of military aid from the U.S.?