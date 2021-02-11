ວິທີການ ດ້ານການທູດຫຼາຍຝ່າຍ ຂອງທ່ານໄບເດັນ ຈະສາມາດແກ້ໄຂບັນຫາ ຢູ່ໃນມຽນມາ ໄດ້ຫຼືບໍ່?

ດ້ວຍມາດຕະການລົງໂທດຊຸດໃໝ່ທີ່ໄດ້ວາງຕໍ່ມຽນມາ ການຍຶດອຳນາດໃນວັນທີ 1 ກຸມພາ ຢູ່ໃນປະເທດດັ່ງກ່າວ ທີ່ໄດ້ປາກົດອອກມານັ້ນ ເປັນການທົດສອບໃນຂັ້ນຕົ້ນ ນະໂຍບາຍດ້ານການທູດຫຼາຍຝ່າຍຂອງທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ລັດຖະບານຂອງທ່ານ ປະຕິຍານວ່າ ຈະປ້ອງກັນປະຊາທິປະໄຕ ແລະຫາທາງເພື່ອຕ້ານຢັນອິດທິພົນຂອງຈີນທີ່ເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນນັບມື້ຢູ່ໃນພາກພື້ນ ຊຶ່ງໄດ້ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າ ປະຊາທິປະໄຕກຳລັງຫລຸດນ້ອຍຖອຍລົງຫຼາຍສົມຄວນໃນບໍ່ເທົ່າປີຜ່ານ ມານີ້.

ທ່ານໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ປະກາດໃນວັນພຸດວານນີ້ ມາດຕະການລົງໂທດທີ່ໄດ້ແນເປົ້າໝາຍໃສ່ພວກຜະເດັດການທະຫານຂອງມຽນມາ ຫຼັງຈາກທີ່ໄດ້ປຶກສາຫາລືກັບບັນດາພັນທະມິດ ແລະຄູ່ພາຄີທັງຫຼາຍ.

ທ່ານໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ສັນຍານທີ່ໜັກແໜ້ນແລະເປັນເອກະພາບທີ່ອອກມາຈາກສະຫະລັດ ແມ່ນຈຳເປັນຢ່າງຍິ່ງ ໃນທັດສະນະຂອງພວກເຮົາ ເພື່ອຊຸກຍູ້ປະເທດອື່ນໆໃຫ້ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມກັບພວກເຮົາໃນການກົດດັນໃຫ້ປະຊາທິປະໄຕກັບຄືນມາໃນທັນທີ.”

ໃນການຕິດຕໍ່ຫາບັນດາພັນທະມິດເປັນບາດກ້າວທີ່ຈຳເປັນ ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ອຳນາດໃນການຕໍ່ລອງເຫຼືອພຽງເຫຼັກນ້ອຍທີ່ວໍຊິງຕັນສາມາດນຳມາໃຊ້ ຫຼັງຈາກທີ່ໄດ້ເພີ້ມມາດຕະການລົງໂທດຕໍ່ປະເທດດັ່ງກ່າວ ພາຍຫຼັງທີ່ໄດ້ມີການລະເມີດສິດທິມະນຸດຕໍ່ຊົນກຸ່ມນ້ອຍຊາວໂຣຮິງຢາ.

ເຖິງຢ່າງໃດກໍຕາມ ມັນຍັງຕ້ອງໄດ້ຖ້າເບິ່ງວ່າ ວິທີດ້ານການທູດຫຼາຍຝ່າຍຂອງທ່ານໄບເດັນນັ້ນ ຈະມີປະສິດທິພາບຫຼືບໍ່ ຢູ່ໃນພາກພື້ນບ່ອນທີ່ລະບອບການປົກຄອງຜະເດັດການແມ່ນເປັນເລື້ອງທີ່ທຳມະດາຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ ແທນທີ່ຈະເປັນຂໍ້ຍົກເວັ້ນ.

ການກໍ່ລັດຖະປະຫານຂອງມຽນມາເກີດຂຶ້ນຫຼັງຈາກທີ່ປະຊາທິປະໄຕຢູ່ໃນພາກພື້ນໄດ້ຫລຸດນ້ອຍຖອຍລົງ ລວມທັງຢູ່ໃນ ບຣູນາຍ, ຫວຽດນາມ, ລາວ, ກຳປູ ເຈຍ ແລະຟີລິບປິນ. ການຮັບມືກັບພວກມັນໃນແງ່ຂອງການແຂ່ງຂັນດ້ານຍຸດທະສາດກັບຈີນ ເປັນການທ້າທາຍສຳລັບລັດຖະບານທ່ານໄບເດັນ ອີງຕາມການກ່າວຂອງ ທ່ານໂຣເບີດ ແດລີ ຜູ້ອຳນວຍການ ຂອງສະຖາບັນຄິດສິງເຈີ ກ່ຽວກັບຈີນ ແລະສະຫະລັດ ຢູ່ທີ່ສູນກາງວູດໂດຣ ວີລສັນ.

ປັກກິ່ງແມ່ນຄູ່ການຄ້າໃຫຍ່ສຸດຂອງເນປີດໍ ແລະປະເທດທັງສອງມີສາຍພົວພັນ

ດ້ານປ້ອງກັນປະເທດທີ່ເຂັ້ມແຂງ. ນອກນັ້ນ ກອງທັບມຽນມາຍັງມີຄວາມສຳພັນ

ທີ່ເລິກເຊິ່ງກັບຣັດເຊຍ ຊຶ່ງເປັນສັດຕູອີກປະເທດນຶ່ງຂອງສະຫະລັດ.

With new sanctions slapped on Myanmar, the February 1 military takeover in the country has emerged as an early test of President Joe Biden’s multilateral diplomatic strategy, as his administration pledges to defend democracy

and seeks to counter China’s rising influence in a region that has shown significant democratic erosion in recent years.

Biden announced on Wednesday targeted sanctions

on the Burmese military junta following consultation with allies and partners.

“A strong and unified message emerging from the United States has been essential, in our view, to encouraging other countries to join us in pressing for an immediate return to democracy,” Biden said.

Reaching out to allies is a necessary step since there is little leverage that Washington can employ after increasing sanctions on the country following human rights abuses against the Rohingya minority group.

It remains to be seen, however, whether Biden’s multilateral diplomacy approach will be effective in a region where authoritarian rule is increasingly the norm rather than the exception.

The Burmese coup followed democratic backsliding in the region, including in Brunei, Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia and the Philippines. Addressing them in the context of strategic competition with China is a challenge for the Biden administration, said Robert Daly, director of the Kissinger Institute on China and the United States at the Woodrow Wilson Center.

Beijing is Naypyitaw’s biggest trading partner, and the two countries have strong defense ties. The Burmese military has also deepened ties with Russia, another U.S. adversary.