ກ້ອງຖ່າຍຮູບ ໂທລະສັບມືຖື ໃຊ້ເປັນເຄືອງມື ກວດຫາໂຣກມະເຮັງໄດ້

ມີທ່ານໝໍ ເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນເລື້ອຍໆ ທີ່ກຳລັງທຳງານ ເພື່ອຫາທາງ ຫັນປ່ຽນໂທລະສັບມືຖື ໃຫ້

ກາຍເປັນເຄືອງມື ທີ່ມີປະສິດຜົນສູງສຸດ ສຳລັບການຮັກສາໃນຂັ້ນຕົ້ນ. ແອັບການອອກ

ກຳລັງກາຍ ແລະ ແອັບສຳລັບການນັບພະລັງງານຂອງອາຫານ ແມ່ນໄດ້ແຜ້ວທາງ

ໃຫ້ແລ້ວ. ແຕ່ໃນໄວໆນີ້ ຈະມີ ແອັບກວດຮ່າງກາຍ ອອກມາສູ່ໂທລະສັບຂອງທ່ານ ທີ່

ສາມາດວິນິດໄສ ທຸກສິ່ງທຸກຢ່າງ ຈາກໂຣກເບົາຫວານ ຈົນເຖິງ ໂຣກມະເຮັງ. ນັກຂ່າວ

ຂອງວີໂອເອ Kevin Enochs ມີລາຍງານເລື່ອງນີ້ ຊຶ່ງໄຊຈະເລີນສຸກ ຈະນຳມາສະເໜີ

ທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.





ເປັນທີ່ກ່າວກັນວ່າ ຮູບແຜ່ນນຶ່ງ, ມີຄ່າ ເທົ່າກັບຄຳເວົ້າພັນຄຳ.

ແນ່ນອນ, ແຕ່ “ການຖ່າຍເອົາແກ່ນຕາຕົນເອງ” ນີ້ ອາດເວົ້າໄດ້ວ່າ ຈະຊ່ອຍຊີວິດຄົນ

ກໍເປັນໄດ້.



ມັນວັດແທກ ຈຳນວນຂອງ bilirubin ຄືເມັດສີເຫຼືອງເກີດມາຈາກການເຊື່ອມໂຊມລົງ

ຂອງເມັດເລືອດແດງ ຢູ່ໃນດວງຕາ ຊຶ່ງເປັນການບົ່ງຊີ້ເຖິງ ພະຍາດຂີ້ໝາກເຫຼືອງ ຫຼື

ອາການທີ່ອາດຮ້າຍແຮງກວ່ານີ້ ກໍເປັນໄດ້.

ທ່ານ Alex Mariakakis ທີ່ມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລ ລັດວໍຊິງຕັນ ກ່າວວ່າ “ການນຳໃຊ້ແອັບ

ໂດຍສະເພາະໃນດ້ານນຶ່ງ ທີ່ພວກເຮົາສົນໃຈນຳ ແມ່ນສຳລັບພວກຄົນ ທີ່ເປັນມະເຮັງ

ໃນມ້າມ. ເປັນທີ່ໜ້າເສຍໃຈ ຜູ້ທີ່ເປັນມະເຮັງໃນມ້າມ ມີອັດຕາການຢູ່ລອດໄດ້ ໃນ

ລະດັບທີ່ຕ່ຳຫຼາຍ ພຽງ 5 ປີເທົ່ານັ້ນ ແລະ ອັນນັ້ນກໍເປັນຍ້ອນ ອາການຕ່າງໆ ຂອງ

ມະເຮັງໃນມ້າມ ສ່ວນຫຼາຍມັນຈະຖືກກວດພົບເຫັນ ໃນເວລາທີ່ຊ້າເກີນໄປ. ສະນັ້ນ

ໃນເມື່ອມັນເກີດຂຶ້ນແບບນັ້ນ ທາງເລືອກຂອງການຮັກສາປິ່ນປົວ ແມ່ນຈະມີຢູ່ຈຳກັດ

ຫຼາຍ.”



ຮູບພາບຕ່າງໆເຫຼົ່ານີ້ ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າ ພະຍາດຂີ້ໝາກເຫຼືອງ ເປັນແນວໃດ.

ນອກນັ້ນມັນຍັງເປັນສ່ວນນຶ່ງ ຂອງຮ່ອງຮອຍອັນເລັກນ້ອຍ ຂອງມະເຮັງໃນມ້າມ.

ທ່ານໝໍ Jim Taylor ທີ່ມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລ ລັດວໍຊິງຕັນ ກ່າວວ່າ “ພໍ່ຂອງຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ

ເສຍຊີວິດ ຍ້ອນເປັນມະເຮັງໃນມ້າມ ແລະ ເພິ່ນມີພະຍາດຂີ້ໝາກເຫຼືອງ ແລະ

ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າມີເພື່ອນຮ່ວມງານທີ່ໃກ້ຊິດແທ້ໆ ຜູ້ທີ່ລອດຊີວິດມາໄດ້ ຈາກການເປັນ

ມະເຮັງໃນມ້າມ ແລະ ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຈຶ່ງເລີ່ມຄິດວ່າ ນີ້ອາດເປັນສິ່ງທີ່ດີ ທີ່ພວກເຮົາ

ສາມາດ ກວດສຸຂະພາບພວກຄົນ ດ້ວຍແອັບອັນນັ້ນ ຊຶ່ງຫວັງວ່າ ໃນອະນາຄົດ

ອາດຈະກວດພົບຕັ້ງແຕ່ຫົວທີ ແລະ ເຮັດໃຫ້ຜົນອອກມາດີຂຶ້ນກວ່າເກົ່າ ໃນ

ພວກຄົນທີ່ເປັນມະເຮັງໃນມ້າມ.”



ເບື້ອງຫລັງ ການຄົ້ນຄວ້າ ຂອງແອັບດັ່ງກ່າວ ເອີ້ນວ່າ Biliscreen ຫຼື ການກວດຫາບີລີ

ແມ່ນຍັງຢູ່ໃນຂັ້ນຕົ້ນໆຢູ່. ບັນດານັກຄົ້ນຄວ້າ ກຳລັງຮຽນຂັ້ນຕອນກຳມະວິທີ ເພື່ອລະບຸ

ລະດັບຕ່າງໆຂອງບີລີຣູບິນ.

ທ່ານ Mariakakis ກ່າວວ່າ “ແອັບ BiliScreen ທຳງານຜ່ານຂັ້ນຕອນກຳມະວິທີ

ໂດຍໃຊ້ຂໍ້ມູນ ຊຶ່ງແທ້ຈິງແລ້ວ ໝາຍຄວາມວ່າ ຖ້າພວກເຮົາ ມີກໍລະນີຂອງພະຍາດ

ຂີ້ໝາກເຫຼືອງ ທີ່ມີລະດັບຂອງເມັດສີ bilirubin ທີ່ແຕກຕ່າງກັນພຽງພໍແລ້ວ ພວກເຮົາ

ກໍຈະໃຫ້ ຂັ້ນຕອນກຳມະວິທີຮຽນຮູ້ໄດ້ວ່າ ຈະເຫັນລະດັບຂອງຄວາມແຕກຕ່າງໄດ້

ແນວໃດ.”



ແອັບນີ້ ທຳການສຶກສາຄົ້ນຄວ້າ ກ່ຽວກັບແກ່ນຕາໄດ້ຫຼາຍຊ່ຳໃດ ກໍຍິ່ງເປັນການດີ ທີ່

ມັນຈະສາມາດລະບຸໂຕຂອງບັນຫາໄດ້.

ທ່ານໝໍ Jim Taylor ທີ່ມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລ ລັດວໍຊິງຕັນ ກ່າວວ່າ “ການສຶກສາຄົ້ນຄວ້າ

ຂັ້ນຕໍ່ໄປ ຄວນເປັນການສຶກສາຄົ້ນຄວ້າຂະໜາດທີ່ໃຫຍ່ກວ່ານີ້ ກັບພວກຄົນ ຜູ້ທີ່ມີ

ພະຍາດຂີ້ໝາກເຫຼືອງ ຈົນຮອດພວກທີ່ເປັນພະຍາດນີ້ ໃນລະດັບຕໍ່າກວ່າ ຈົນຮອດ

ລະດັບຮ້າຍແຮງຂຶ້ນໄປ ແລ້ວ ພວກເຮົາຈະເອົາຂໍ້ມູນນັ້ນ ແລະ ນຳມາເຮັດສິ່ງທີ່

ພວກເຮົາຫວັງວ່າ ຈະເປັນຂັ້ນຕອນກຳມະວິທີທີ່ຮອບຄອບ ເພື່ອວ່າພວກເຮົາຈະ

ສາມາດຄາດຄະເນໄດ້ຢ່າງຖືກຕ້ອງທີ່ສຸດ ໃນທົ່ວພວກກຸ່ມຄົນທີ່ມີພະຍາດ

ຂີ້ໝາກເຫຼືອງ ໃນລະດັບທີ່ແຕກຕ່າງກັນ.”



ການສຶກສາຄົ້ນຄວ້ານີ້ ຈະວັດແທກລະດັບຂອງເມັດສີ bilirubin ໃນພວກຜູ້ຄົນທີ່ຮ່ວມມື

ໃຫ້ທຳການທົດສອບ ຢ່າງຖືກຕ້ອງເຖິງ 90 ເປີເຊັນ.

ບາດກ້າວຕໍ່ໄປ ກໍແມ່ນເພີ່ມຄວາມແມ່ນຢຳອັນນັ້ນຂຶ້ນຕື່ມ ແລະ ຕັດຄວາມຈຳເປັນ

ທີ່ຈະຕ້ອງໃຊ້ແວ່ນຕາການທົດສອບຮູບສີສີ່ຫລ່ຽມນັ້ນລົງ.

ອ່ານຂ່າວນີ້ຕື່ມ ເປັນພາສາອັງກິດ

Increasingly, doctors are working on ways to turn a cell phone into a powerful tool for preventive medicine.Fitness apps and calorie counter apps are paving the way.But soon to arrive on your phone -- screening apps that could diagnose everything from diabetes to cancer.VOA's Kevin Enochs reports.



A picture, it is said, is worth a thousand words.



Sure, but this "Eye- selfie" could literally save lives.



It measures the amount of bilirubin in the eyes, which is an indicator of jaundice or more serious conditions.



(ALEX MARIAKAKIS, UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON)

"One of the particular applications we are interested in is for people with pancreatic cancer.Pancreatic cancer, sadly, has a very low five-year survival rate and that is because the symptoms of pancreatic cancer often get detected too late.So, by the time that happens, the options for treatment are very limited."



These photos show what jaundice looks like.

It is also one of the few telltale signs of pancreatic cancer.



(Dr. JIM TAYLOR, UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON)

"My father died of pancreatic cancer and he presented with jaundice, and I have a very close colleague who actually has survived with pancreatic cancer and I started thinking this might be a wonderful thing we can screen people with that could, hopefully, in the future, pick up people earlier and make the outcomes better in people with pancreatic cancer."



The research behind the app, called Biliscreen, is in its early stages. The researchers are teaching their algorithm to identify raised bilirubin levels.



(ALEX MARIAKAKIS, UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON)

"BiliScreen is a data-driven algorithm, which basically means if we see enough cases of jaundice for different levels of bilirubin, then we can have the algorithm learn how to see those different levels."



The more eyes the app studies, the better it will get at identifying trouble.



(Dr. JIM TAYLOR, UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON)

"The next study should be a larger study with people who have no jaundice up to mild jaundice, and then more severe jaundice, and we will take that information and make what we hope will be a robust algorithm so that we can really accurately predict, across a wide group of people, jaundice."



The study accurately measured bilirubin levels in 90 percent of test subjects.



The next steps are to increase that accuracy and negate the need for the square color calibration glasses.