ຜູ້ນຳຝ່າຍຄ້ານ ກຳປູເຈຍ ທ່ານ ເຄັມ ໂຊຄາ ໄດ້ອ້າງຄວາມບໍລິສຸດຂອງທ່ານ ໃນວັນພຸດມື້ນີ້ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ການດຳເນີນຄະດີຂອງທ່ານໄດ້ເລີ່ມຂຶ້ນໃນນະຄອນ ຫຼວງ ພະນົມເປັນ ກ່ຽວກັບຂໍ້ກ່າວຫາຂາຍຊາດ ທີ່ກຸ່ມສິດທິມະນຸດໄດ້ໂຈມຕີວ່າ ບໍ່ແມ່ນຄວາມຈິງ.
ທ່ານ ເຄັມ ໂຊຄາ, ປະທານຂອງພັກກູ້ຊາດ ກຳປູເຈຍ ທີ່ຕອນນີ້ໄດ້ຍຸບໄປແລ້ວ, ຈະປະເຊີນກັບການຂັງຄຸກ 30 ປີຖ້າຖືກຕັດສິນວ່າມີຄວາມຜິດ.
ທ່ານໄດ້ຖືກຈັບເມື່ອເດືອນກັນຍາ 2017 ແລະ ຖືກກ່າວຫາ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການລວມຫົວໂຄ່ນລົ້ມລັດຖະບານ.
ຫຼັກຖານພຽງອັນດຽວທີ່ຖືກມອບໃຫ້ໃນປັດຈຸບັນນີ້ ແມ່ນຂໍ້ມູນສຽງຈາກຄຳປາໄສເກົ່າ, ເຊິ່ງທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານໄດ້ພົບກັບນັກສົ່ງເສີມປະຊາທິປະໄຕ ອາເມຣິກັນ ເພື່ອປຶກສາຫາລື ກ່ຽວກັບ ແຜນຍຸດທະສາດການເລືອກຕັ້ງ.
ເຈົ້າຊາຍ ສີໂຊຫວັດ ທັອມມິໂກ, ສະມາຊິກອາວຸໂສຂອງພັກຝ່າຍຄ້ານໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ຂັ້ນຕອນທັງໝົດແມ່ນຜິດກົດໝາຍຈາກຕອນເລີ່ມຕົ້ນ, ເຂົາເຈົ້າມີແຕ່ຢາກສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນການດຳເນີນຄະດີຕໍ່ສາທາລະນະ ເພື່ອເຊື່ອງຂະບວນການທີ່ຜິດກົດໝາຍຂອງເຈົ້າ ສະນັ້ນ ຂັ້ນຕອນການດຳເນີນຄະດີນີ້ແມ່ນບໍ່ຖືກຕ້ອງຕາມກົດໝາຍ, ຜິດຕໍ່ລັດຖະທຳມະນູນ.”
ພັກກູ້ຊາດ ກຳປູເຈຍ ແມ່ນເປັນທີ່ນິຍົມສຳລັບປະຊາຊົນ ກຳປູເຈຍ ຫຼາຍຄົນ, ທີ່ເບື່ອໜ່າຍກັບການປົກຄອງແບບຜະເດັດການດົນຫຼາຍທົດສະວັດຂອງນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີ ຮຸນ ເຊັນ. ພັກດັ່ງກ່າວເກືອບໄດ້ຊະນະຢ່າງໜ້າຕົກໃຈໃນການເລືອກຕັ້ງທົ່ວໄປປີ 2013.
Cambodian opposition leader Kem Sokah proclaimed his innocence on Wednesday as his trial began in Phnom Penh on treason charges that human rights groups have slammed as bogus.
Kem Sokha, the president of the now dissolved Cambodia National Rescue Party, faces up to 30 years in prison if convicted.
He was arrested in September 2017 and accused of conspiring to overthrow the government.
The only evidence offered so far are snippets of an old speech, in which he said he'd met with American democracy advocates to discuss election strategies.
"The whole process is illegal from the beginning, they are just putting on a show trial for the public to hide their illegal process so this trial process is against the law, against our constitution."
The CNRP was was popular with many Cambodians, weary of authoritarian Prime Minister Hun Sen's decades-long hold on power. The party came close to pulling off a shock victory at the 2013 general election.
Kem Sokha's arrest came ahead of the 2018 elections and swiftly led to a court ruling to dissolve the party, removing Hun Sen's gravest political threat.His ruling partywent on to score a clean sweep of all parliamentary seats in the election.
A conviction is all but certain, as courts in Cambodia are seen as heavily politicized and under the ruling party's influence.
But a conviction could cost the country dearly.The European Union could suspend Cambodia's preferential trade privileges over its human rights record, which would likely cause significant damage to its lucrative garment export industry.