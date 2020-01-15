ຜູ້​ນຳ​ຝ່າຍ​ຄ້ານ ກຳ​ປູ​ເຈຍ ທ່ານ ເຄັມ ໂຊ​ຄາ ໄດ້​ອ້າງ​ຄວາມ​ບໍ​ລິ​ສຸດ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ ໃນ​ວັນ​ພຸດມື້ນີ້ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ການ​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ຄະ​ດີ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ເລີ່ມ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໃນ​ນະ​ຄອນ ຫຼວງ ພະ​ນົມ​ເປັນ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ຂໍ້​ກ່າວ​ຫາ​ຂາຍ​ຊາດ ທີ່​ກຸ່ມ​ສິດ​ທິ​ມະ​ນຸດ​ໄດ້​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ວ່າ ບໍ່​ແມ່​ນ​ຄວາມ​ຈິງ.

ທ່ານ ເຄັມ ໂຊ​ຄາ, ປະ​ທານ​ຂອງ​ພັກ​ກູ້​ຊາດ ກຳ​ປູ​ເຈຍ ທີ່​ຕອນນີ້​ໄດ້​ຍຸບ​ໄປ​ແລ້ວ, ຈະ​ປະ​ເຊີນ​ກັບ​ການ​ຂັງ​ຄຸ​ກ 30 ປີ​ຖ້າ​ຖືກ​ຕັດ​ສິນ​ວ່າ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ຜິດ.

ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ຈັບ​ເມື່ອ​ເດືອນ​ກັນ​ຍາ 2017 ແລະ ຖືກ​ກ່າວ​ຫາ​ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ ການ​ລວມ​ຫົວ​ໂຄ່ນ​ລົ້ມ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ.

ຫຼັກຖານ​ພຽງອັນ​ດຽວ​ທີ່​ຖືກມອບ​ໃຫ້​ໃນ​ປັດ​ຈຸ​ບັນ​ນີ້​ ແມ່ນຂໍ້​ມູນ​ສຽງ​ຈາກ​ຄຳ​ປາ​ໄສ​ເກົ່າ, ເຊິ່ງ​ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ​ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ພົບ​ກັບ​ນັກ​ສົ່ງ​ເສີມ​ປະ​ຊາ​ທິ​ປະ​ໄຕ ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກັນ ເພື່ອ​ປຶກ​ສາ​ຫາ​ລື ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ແຜນ​ຍຸດ​ທະ​ສາດ​ການ​ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງ.

ເຈົ້​າ​ຊາຍ ສີ​ໂຊ​ຫວັດ ທັອມ​ມິໂກ, ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ອາ​ວຸ​ໂສ​ຂອງ​ພັກ​ຝ່າຍ​ຄ້ານ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ຂັ້ນ​ຕອນ​ທັງ​ໝົດ​ແມ່ນ​ຜິດ​ກົດ​ໝາຍ​ຈາກ​ຕອນ​ເລີ່ມ​ຕົ້ນ, ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ມີ​ແຕ່​ຢາກ​ສະ​ແດງ​ໃຫ້​ເຫັນ​ການ​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ຄະ​ດີ​ຕໍ່​ສາ​ທາ​ລະ​ນະ ເພື່ອ​ເຊື່ອງ​ຂະ​ບວນ​ການ​ທີ່​ຜິດ​ກົດ​ໝາຍ​ຂອງ​ເຈົ້າ ສະ​ນັ້ນ​ ຂັ້ນ​ຕອນ​ການ​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ຄະ​ດີນີ້​ແມ່ນບໍ່​ຖືກ​ຕ້ອງ​ຕາມ​ກົດ​ໝາຍ, ຜິດ​ຕໍ່​ລັດ​ຖະ​ທຳ​ມະ​ນູນ.”

ພັກ​ກູ້​ຊາດ​ ກຳ​ປູ​ເຈຍ ແມ່ນ​ເປັນ​ທີ່​ນິ​ຍົມ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ ກຳ​ປູ​ເຈຍ ຫຼາຍ​ຄົນ, ທີ່​ເບື່ອ​ໜ່າຍ​ກັບ​ການ​ປົກ​ຄອງ​ແບບ​ຜະ​ເດັດ​ການ​ດົນຫຼາຍ​ທົດ​ສະ​ວັດ​ຂອງ​ນາ​ຍົກ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ ຮຸນ ເຊັນ. ພັກ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ເກືອບ​ໄດ້​ຊະ​ນະ​ຢ່າງ​ໜ້າ​ຕົກ​ໃຈ​ໃນ​ການ​ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງ​ທົ່ວ​ໄປ​ປີ 2013.

Cambodian opposition leader Kem Sokah proclaimed his innocence on Wednesday as his trial began in Phnom Penh on treason charges that human rights groups have slammed as bogus.



Kem Sokha, the president of the now dissolved Cambodia National Rescue Party, faces up to 30 years in prison if convicted.



He was arrested in September 2017 and accused of conspiring to overthrow the government.



The only evidence offered so far are snippets of an old speech, in which he said he'd met with American democracy advocates to discuss election strategies.



"The whole process is illegal from the beginning, they are just putting on a show trial for the public to hide their illegal process so this trial process is against the law, against our constitution."



The CNRP was was popular with many Cambodians, weary of authoritarian Prime Minister Hun Sen's decades-long hold on power. The party came close to pulling off a shock victory at the 2013 general election.



Kem Sokha's arrest came ahead of the 2018 elections and swiftly led to a court ruling to dissolve the party, removing Hun Sen's gravest political threat.His ruling partywent on to score a clean sweep of all parliamentary seats in the election.



A conviction is all but certain, as courts in Cambodia are seen as heavily politicized and under the ruling party's influence.



But a conviction could cost the country dearly.The European Union could suspend Cambodia's preferential trade privileges over its human rights record, which would likely cause significant damage to its lucrative garment export industry.