ກຳປູເຈຍ ຕັດສິນລົງໂທດນັກຂ່າວ ໃນຖານຕ້ອງຕິ ທ່ານຮຸນ ເຊນ

ຜູ້້ພິມເຜີຍແຜ່ ໜັງສືພິມກຳປູເຈຍ ຄົນນຶ່ງ ທີ່ໄດ້ຕ້ອງຕິ ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີຮຸນ ເຊນ ຢູ່ໃນ

ເຟສບຸກ ໄດ້ຖືກຕັດສິນລົງໂທດ ໃຫ້ຕິດຄຸກ 18 ເດືອນ.

ສານປະຈຳເຂດ ນະຄອນພະນົມເປັນ ໃນວັນພຸດແລ້ວນີ້ ໄດ້ຕັດສິນໃຫ້ຈຳຄຸກ ທ່ານຣອສ

ໂສເກດ ໃນຖານຍຸແຍ່ ແລະສັ່ງໃຫ້ລາວເສຍຄ່າປັບໃໝ 500 ໂດລາ ຫຼື 2 ລ້ານຫລຽນ ອີງ

ຕາມຄຳເວົ້າຂອງທ່ານແຊມ ໂສກົງ ທະນາຍຄວາມ ຂອງໜັງສືພິມດັ່ງກ່າວ. ທ່ານໂສເກດ

ບໍລິຫານຂ່າວໜ້າເວັບໄຊພາສາຂະແມ ຈິດ ຂະແມ (Cheat Kmer.)

ຜູ້ພິມເຜີຍແຜ່ກ່າວວ່າ ລາວເຊື່ອວ່າການຕັດສິນລົງໂທດ ເປັນຜົນກະທົບຕໍ່ ສິດເສລີພາບ

ໃນການປາກເວົ້າຂອງລາວ ເພາະວ່າໜ້າເວັບໄຊເປັນແນວຄິດສ່ວນ ໂຕຂອງລາວ ແລະ

ໄດ້ຂໍອຸທອນໄປແລ້ວ ອິີງຕາມຄຳເວົ້າຂອງທະນາຍຄວາມ.

ລັດຖະທຳມະນຸນຂໍ້ທີ 41 ຂອງກຳປູເຈຍ ໃຫ້ການຄໍ້າປະກັນການຕໍ່ສິດເສລີພາບ ໃນການ

ສະແດງຄວາມຄິດຄວາມເຫັນ.

ທ່ານໂສເກດ ເປັນນັກຂ່່າວຄົນທີສອງ ຫວ່າງບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດອາທິດຜ່ານມາ ທີ່ໄດ້ຖືກຕັດສິນລົງ

ໂທດໃນຖານຍຸແຍ່. ການກ່າວຫາທີ່ບໍ່ຈະແຈ້ງ ມັກໃຊ້ແນໃສ່ບັນດາຜູ້ ທີ່ກ່າວຫາ ແລະບັນ

ດາຜູ້ຕ້ອງຕິ ທ່ານຮຸນ ເຊນ ແລະລັດຖະບານກຳປູເຈຍ ອີິງ ຄຳເວົ້າຂອງກຸ່ມປົກປ້ອງສິດທິ

ມະນຸດກ່າວ. ໃນເດືອນຕຸລາ ທ່ານໂສວັນ ຣິທີ ຜູ້ ກໍ່ຕັ້ງອົງການຂ່າວສຶ່ສັງຄົມ TVFB ໄດ້ຖືກ

ຕັດສິນລົງໂທດ ໃນການຍຸແຍ່ ແລະ ໄດ້ຖືກຝາກໂທດ ແລະໃນອາທິດແລ້ວນີ້ ທ່ານສົກ

ອຸດົມ ຜູ້ບໍລິຫານສະຖານີຂ່າວ ວິທະຍຸຣິທິເສນ (Rithisen) ໃນແຂວງ ກຳປົງ ຊະນັງ ກໍ

ໄດ້ຖືກດຳເນີນຄະດີ.

A Cambodian newspaper publisher who made critical comments about Prime Minister Hun Sen on Facebook has been sentenced to 18 months in prison.

A Phnom Penh Municipal Court on Wednesday jailed Ros Sokhet for incitement and ordered him to pay a fine of $500 (2 million riels), said Sam Sokong, a lawyer for the journalist. Sokhet runs the Khmer-language news website Cheat Khmer.

The publisher said he believes the conviction affects his freedom of expression, because the posts were his personal opinion, and has asked to appeal, the lawyer said.

Article 41 of Cambodia’s constitution guarantees freedom of expression.

Sokhet is the second journalist in recent weeks to be convicted of incitement. The vaguely defined charge is often used to target detractors and critics of Hun Sen and the Cambodian government, rights groups say. In October, Sovann Rithy, who founded the social media news outlet TVFB, was convicted of incitement and given a suspended sentence, and last week Sok Oudom, who runs Rithysen Radio News Station in Kampong Chhnang province, went on trial.