ອາຄານທີ່ມີຊື່ສຽງສໍາລັບການພະນັນຂອງ ກໍາປູເຈຍ ຊຸດໂຊມລົງ ກາຍມາເປັນພຽງອາຄານຜີ

ກ່ອນການລະບາດຂອງພະຍາດໂຄວິດ-19, ບັນດານັກລົງທຶນຈີນ ໄດ້ປ່ຽນສີຫານຸກວີລ ເຊິ່ງ​ເປັ​ນ​ເມືອງທີ່ງຽບສະຫງົບແຄມທະເລຂອງກໍາປູເຈຍ ໃຫ້ກາຍມາເປັນເມືອງແຫ່ງການພະນັນ 24 ຊົ່ວໂມງທີ່ມີຊື່ສຽງ. ແຕ່ລະບົບເສດຖະ ກິດຂອງຈີນ ຊໍ້າພັດພົບກັບຄວາມຫຍຸ້ງຍາກເນື່ອງຈາກການຊຸດໂຊມລົງ ລຸນຫຼັງການລະບາດໃຫຍ່, ແລະປັດຈຸບັນນີ້ ບັນດາຕຶກອາຄານ ທີ່ຕັ້ງຢູ່ຕາມຊາຍຫາດ ຖືກປະຖິ້ມ ໂດຍພວກນັກລົງທຶນຊາວຈີນ ໄດ້ກາຍມາເປັນສີ່ງທີ່ບໍ່ງາມຕາ ຢູ່ໃນເມືອງດັ່ງກ່າວ. ຮູລ ຣີກສ໌ເມ (Hul Reaksmey) ມີລາຍງານເພີ້ມເຕີມຈາກ ສີຫານຸກວີລ, ເຊິ່ງ ທິບສຸດາ ມີລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ປະຊາຊົນທ້ອງຖິ່ນ ທີ່ອາໄສຢູ່ໃນເມືອງສີຫານຸກວີລ ຮ້ອງມັນວ່າ ຕຶກອາຄານຜີ, ແລະມັນກໍມີຫຼາຍຮ້ອຍອາຄານ ເຊິ່ງໄດ້ຖືກປະຖິ້ມໂດຍບັນດານັກລົງທຶນຊາວຈີນ ລຸນຫຼັງການລະບາດໃຫຍ່ຂອງພະຍາດໂຄວິດ-19 ແລະກໍາປູເຈຍ ກໍມີການປາບປາມການຫຼິ້ນພະນັນ, ແມ່ນແຕ່ການພະນັນທາງອອນລາຍນໍາອີກດ້ວຍ.

ນະເວລານີ້, ປະຊາຊົນທ້ອງຖິ່ນຫຼາຍໆຄົນ ຕ້ອງການໃຫ້ພັກປະຊາຊົນກໍາປູເຈຍທີ່ປົກຄອງປະເທດ ນໍາເອົາຕຶກຜີເຫຼົ່ານີ້ ກັບມາມີຊີວິດອີກຄັ້ງ. ດ້ວຍການທີ່ທ່ານຮຸນ ມາເນດ ກໍາລັງເຂົ້າກໍາອໍານາດ ເປັນນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີຕໍ່ຈາກພໍ່ຂອງທ່ານ ທ່ານຮຸນ ເຊັນ, ໃນທ້າຍເດືອນນີ້ ປະຊາຊົນຊາວກໍາປູເຈຍ ຈະໄດ້ມີຄວາມຮູ້ສຶກໃນ​ການ​ມາ​ເຖິງ​ຂອງຍຸກສະໄໝໃໝ່.

ທ່ານນາງຊິບ ໂຊທີຣີ (Cheap Sotheary), ຜູ້ປະສານງານຂອງກຸ່ມປົກ​ປ້ອງສິດທິມະນຸດກໍາປູເຈຍ ADHOC ໃນ​ເມືອງສີຫານຸກວີລ ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ເຈົ້າ​ແຂວງມີຄວາມຜິດຫວັງຫຼາຍ ທີ່ເຫັນບັນດາອາຄານເຫຼົ່ານັ້ນ ໃນທຸກໆບ່ອນ. ໄຄເກີດຂຶ້ນເຕັມອາຄານ, ເຊິ່ງເຈົ້າ​ແຂວງໄດ້ປະກາດວ່າ ບັນດາອາຄານເຫຼົ່ານັ້ນຄືສິ່ງທີ່ບໍ່ງາມຕາ ທີ່ເປັນຄູ່ຊີວິດກັບສີຫານຸກວີລແລ້ວ.”

ທ່ານຊີບ ພອລລາ (Chiep Phalla), ຜູ້ຮັບເໝົາກໍ່ສ້າງກ່າວວ່າ:

“ຂ້ອຍຮູ້ວ່າຕຶກອາຄານ​ຫຼາຍ​ຫຼັງ ຕ້ອງ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ໂຈະ ເນື່ອງຈາກບໍ່ມີຜູ້ພັດທະນາ. ຂ້ອຍປາດຖະໜາວ່າພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຊິກັບມາ ດັ່ງນັ້ນພວກເຮົາຈຶ່ງຈະມີວຽກເຮັດ. ປັດຈຸບັນ ພະນັກງານຫຼາຍຄົນຂອງຂ້ອຍບໍ່ມີວຽກເຮັດ.”

ຢູ່ຕາມຊາຍຫາດໂອເຊີທີລ (Ochheuteal), ແມ່ນແຕ່ນັກທ່ອງທ່ຽວຊາວກໍາປູເຈຍເອງ ຍັງໄດ້ກ່າວທ້ວງຕໍ່ຕຶກສູງຄາສິໂນຜີແຫ່ງນີ້.

ອີນ ຄຣີ ນັກທ່ອງທ່ຽວກ່າວວ່າ:

“ພວກເຂົາຄວນຈະສ້າງມັນໃຫ້ແລ້ວສໍາເລັດສົມບູນ ດັ່ງນັ້ນເມືອງແຫ່ງນີ້ ຈຶ່ງຈະເບິ່ງງາມຕາ.”

ອິນ ທີນີອິນ (In Theany), ນັກທ່ອງທ່ຽວຊາວກໍາປູເຈຍກ່າວວ່າ:

“ຂ້ອຍປາຖະໜາໃຫ້ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າກັບຄືນມາ ເພື່ອມາສ້າງຕຶກສູງເຫຼົ່ານີ້ ໃຫ້ສໍາເລັດ, ເຮັດໃຫ້ມັນເບິ່ງສະອາດ. ເມື່ອພວກເຂົາກັບຄືນມາລົງທຶນທີ່ນີ້, ບັນດາຄົນງານກໍຈະມີວຽກເຮັດ.”

ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ປະຈໍາແຂວງ ທ່ານລົງ ດິແມນຊ໌ (Long Dimanche) ກ່າວວ່າ ມີແຜນແມ່ບົດ ພ້ອມດ້ວຍແຮງຈູງໃຈທາງດ້ານພາສີເພື່ອດຶງດູດບັນດານັກລົງທຶນ ໃໝ່ ໂດຍສ້າງລາຍໄດ້ຈາກການພະນັນ ທີ່ສູນເສຍໄປໃນ ສີຫານຸກວີລ.

ທ່ານລົງ ດີແມນຊ໌ ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ເມື່ອພວກເຮົາປາບປາມການພະນັນອອນລາຍ, ການກໍ່ສ້າງຕຶກຕ່າງໆຫຼາຍຕຶກໄດ້ຍຸຕິລົງ. ການປິດພະນັນອອນລາຍລົງ ໄດ້ຫຼຸດພາກສ່ວນຂອງການລົງທຶນຂະໜາດໃຫຍ່ລົງ.”

Before COVID-19, Chinese investors turned Cambodia's sleepy seaside city of Sihanoukville [PRON: SEE-HA-NUK-VILLE] into a ‘round-the-clock gambling hotspot. But China’s economy has been grappling with a post-pandemic slowdown, and now the buildings by the beach — abandoned by Chinese investors — have become eyesores. More on this from Hul Reaksmey in Sihanoukville.

Local people in Sihanoukville call them ghost buildings ... and there are hundreds … abandoned by Chinese investors after the pandemic and a Cambodian crackdown on gambling, even online betting.

Now many residents want the ruling Cambodian People's Party to bring the ghost buildings back to life. With Hun Manet taking over as prime minister from his father, Hun Sen, later this month, there’s a sense of a new era arriving.

Cheap Sotheary is a coordinator for the ADHOC Cambodian human rights group in Sihanoukville

“The governor is frustrated seeing those buildings everywhere. Moss grows on them. He announced those buildings are eyesores marring the beauty of Sihanoukville.”

Chiep Phalla is a construction contractor

“I know many buildings are stuck without developers. I wish they would come back so we’d have jobs. Many of my workers are jobless.”

Along Ochheuteal ((PRON: O-CHER-TEEL) Beach, even Cambodian tourists object to the high-rise ghost casinos.

Ean Kree, [PRON: KREE], Tourist, in Khmer

“They should have finished them so that the city looks nice.”

In Theany, [PRON: THEE-NEE IHN], Tourist, in Khmer

“I wish they would come back to finish these high buildings, make them look clean. When they come back to invest, workers here will have jobs.”

Provincial official Long Dimanche says there’s a master plan with tax incentives to attract new investors to make up for the loss of gambling revenue in Sihanoukville.

Long Dimanche, Preah Sihanouk Province Deputy Governor, male in Khmer

“When we cracked down on online gambling, lots of building construction stopped. Closing online gambling reduced a big part of the funding for investment.”

But gambling brought more than money to Sihanoukville. Local people say it brought crime. They don’t want it to return.

Again, Cheap Sotheary of ADHOC Cambodian.

“I requested the government consider not welcoming investment in casinos.”

Many residents hope that if the new government revives the ghosts, it will also tackle crime.

Long Dimanche, Preah Sihanouk Province Deputy Governor.

“I trust in the ability of new government, with the existing government, to help to clear the way so Cambodia and especially Sihanoukville can enjoy peace and stability both politically and economically.