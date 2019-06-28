ການ​ເນ​ລະ​ເທດ ຂອງ​ກຳ​ປູ​ເຈຍຕໍ່ພວກຂໍ​ລີ້​ໄພ 4 ຄົນ ​ທີ່​ເປັນ​ຊົນ​ເຜົ່າ​ພື້ນ​ເມືອງ​ຢູ່​ເທິງ​ພູ​ເຂົາ​ ​ໃຫ້​ກັບ​ຄືນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າໃນ​ມໍ່ໆ ມານີ້ ໄດ້​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ເປັນ​ຫ່ວງ ເພີ້ມ​ຂຶນ​ຕໍ່ຄວາມ​ປອດ​ໄພ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ກັບ​ຄືນ​ໄປ​ນັ້ນ ແລະ​ຕໍ່​ໂຊກ​ຊາ​ຕຳ​ຂອງ​ກຸ່ມຄົນ​ພື້ນ​ເມືອງດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຫວຽດ​ນາມ



ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານກຳ​ປູ​ເຈຍໄດ້​ເນ​ລະ​ເທດ​ຄົນ​ທັງ 4 ໃຫ້​ກັບ​ຄືນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ໃນ​ກາງ​ເດືອນ​ມິ​ຖຸ​ນານີ້ ພາຍ​ຫລັງ​ທີ່​ນຶ່ງ​ຄົນ​ໃນ​ຈຳ​ນວນນັ້ນ ໄດ້​ຂໍ​ຮ້ອງ​ໃຫ້​ອະ​ນຸ​ຍາດ​ກັບ​ຄືນໄປ​ຢູ່​ກັບ​ຄອບ​ຄົວ​ຂອງ​ຕົນ​ຢູ່ຫວຽດ​ນາມ ແລະ​ພາຍ​ຫລັງ​ທີ່​ຄົນ​ອື່ນໆ ປາ​ກົດ​ວ່າ ບໍ່​ມີ​ສິດ​ເໝາະ​ສົມ​ເພື່ອ​ຈະ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ສະ​ຖາ​ນະ​ພາບ​ຂໍ​ລີ້​ໄພ​ໃນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ.

ແຕ່​ວ່າ ພວກ​ນັກ​ເຄື່ອນ​ໄຫວດ້ານ​ສິດ​ທິ​ມະ​ນຸດ​ຕ່າງມີ​ຄວາມ​ເປັນ​ຫ່ວງ​ວ່າ ພວກ​ຊົນ​ເຜົ່າ ທີ່​ຢູ່​ເທິງ​ພູ​ເຫລົ່າ​ນັ້ນ, ສ່ວນ​ຫລາຍ​ແລ້ວ​ແມ່ນ​ຊົນ​ເຜົ່າ​ສ່ວນ​ນ້ອຍ​ທີ່​ນັບ​ຖື​ສາດ​ສະ​ໜາ​ຄ​ຣິ​ສ​ຕຽນ ຢູ່​ໃນ​ເທິງ​ພູ​ເຂົາໃນ​ເຂດ​ພາກ​ກາງຂອງ​ຫວຽດ​ນາມ ອາດ​ຈະ​ຖືກ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ຕໍ່​ຢ່າງ​ຮຸນ​ແຮງ​ກໍ​ເປັນ​ໄດ້ ເມື່ອ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ກັບ​ຄືນ​ໄປ. ພວກ​ນັກ​ເຄື່ອນ​ໄຫວດ້ານ​ສິດ​ທິ​ມະ​ນຸດ​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ການ​ປະ​ພຶດ​ຕໍ່​ທີ່ບໍ່​ຖືກ​ຕ້ອງ ແມ່ນ​ເກີດ​ມາ​ຈາກ​ປະ​ຫວັດ​ໃນ​ການ​ເປັນ​ພັນ​ທະ​ມິດ​ຂອງ​ກຸ່ມ​ຊົນ​ເຜົ່າ​ພື້ນ​ເມືອງດັ່ງ​ກ່າວກັບ​ກອງ​ທັບສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ໃນ​ສະ​ໄໝ​ສົງ​ຄາມ​ຫວຽດ​ນາມ, ຈາກ​ການ​ຕໍ່​ສູ້​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ ເພື່ອ​ໃຫ້​ມີ​ສິດ​ໃນ​ເລື້ອງ​ທີ່​ດິນ ແລະ​ການ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າຕ້ານ​ການ​ປົກ​ຄອງ​ຂອງ​ຄອມ​ມິວ​ນິ​ສ ແລະ​ການ​ເຊື່ອ​ຖື​ທາງ​ສາດ​ສະ​ໜາ.

ຫົວ​ໜ້າ​ປະ​ຈຳ​ຂົງ​ເຂດ​ເອ​ເຊຍຂອງ​ກຸ່ມ ສິ້ງ​ຊອມ​ສິດ​ທິ​ມະ​ນຸດ ຫລື Human Rights Watch, ທ່ານ Phil Robertson ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ຫວຽດ​ນາມ ໄດ້ "ທຳ​ກາ​ຮາ​ວີ ແລະ​ລະ​ເມີດ​ສິດ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ທີ່ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ ຄິດ​ວ່າ​ເປັນ​ຜູ້​ນຳ​ໃນ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຄົມ ແລະ​ໃນ​ສາດ​ສະ​ໜາ​ຢ່າງ​ເປັນ​ລະ​ບົບ​ເລີຍ”. ທ່ານ​ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ​ວ່າ ຍ້ອນວ່າ ເຂດ​ທີ່​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ອາ​ໄສ​ຢູ່ ແມ່ນ​ຫ່າງ​ໄກ​ສອກ​ຫລີກ ມັນ​ເປັນ​ການ​ຍາກ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ຕິດ​ຕາມ​ເບິ່ງ​ສະ​ພາບ​ການ​ໄດ້.

ອ່ານ​ຂ່າວນີ້​ເພີ້ມ​ເປັນ​ພາ​ສາ​ອັງ​ກິດ​ຢູ່​ລຸ່ມນີ້

Cambodia's recent deportation of four indigenous Montagnard asylum-seekers back to their home country has raised concerns about the safety of returnees and the plight of the indigenous group in Vietnam.



The Cambodian government deported the four in mid-June after one of them requested to return to Vietnam to be with his family and the others were deemed to be ineligible for asylum status.



But there is concern among rights activists that the Montagnards, a mostly Christian ethnic minority from Vietnam's Central Highlands, could face harsh treatment upon their return. Rights activists say the mistreatment stems from the indigenous group's historic alliance with the United States military during the Vietnam War, its fight for land rights and protest against communist rule, and its religious beliefs.



Vietnam's government "systematically harasses and abuses the rights of those they believed to be leaders in a community or religion," said Human Rights Watch Asia director Phil Robertson. As the areas they lived in were remote, it was difficult for independent organizations to monitor the situation, he said.



"There's no doubt that all four will face very serious interrogation by Vietnam authorities when they return," he said. "These Montagnards are not just at risk of persecution, they are just about certain to face persecution when they return. The only question will be how rough the Vietnam authorities get with them."



Robertson said the harassment could take the form of restrictions of movement, potential physical abuse, interrogations, and surveillance. It is a concern shared by some refugees.



"l'm feeling very worried about facing pressure threat from the Vietnamese government," a refugee in Cambodia, who requested anonymity due to security concerns, told VOA. He had fled Vietnam after he was arrested for having protested religious discrimination and being persecuted on religious grounds. He said he was under constant surveillance in Vietnam before he fled the country. "When I want to go somewhere they follow me," he said. "So l'm very afraid."



Hundreds of Montagnards are estimated to have fled to Cambodia since 2015 for alleged religious and political persecution. Since then, some have been sent to other countries, such as the Philippines, while others were deported.



Grace Bui, executive director of Bangkok-based Montagnard Assistance Project, said that losing contact with returnees posed a real risk. "Many Montagnards were sent back from Cambodia and we haven't heard from many of them," she said in a message. "For example, one guy who was returned last year tried to contact the U.N. to let them know how the police abused him upon his return. The police took his phone away. Many got beaten up, some were being harassed every day and some went to prison," she said.



The Vietnamese government was unavailable for comment.



But Vietnam is not alone in contributing to human rights breaches, Robertson said. With the United Nations refugee organization UNHCR having found third countries that would accept the Montagnards, Cambodia would just have to issue exit permits, he said something he said Cambodia refused to do due to pressure from Vietnam.



"UNHCR is working with the Cambodian authorities to seek solutions for them. Resettlement under the auspices of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees involves the selection and transfer of refugees from a State in which they have sought protection to a third State that has agreed to admit them as refugees with permanent residence status," said Caroline Gluck, UNHCR Senior Regional Public Information Officer.



The refugee interviewed by VOA said he is worried about being deported to Vietnam soon. Yet, he hasn't given up hope that he and the others would be allowed to move to another country after years in limbo.