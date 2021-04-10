ສາລະຄະດີ “Cambodia Burning” ອະທິບາຍ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການທຳລາຍປ່າ ໃນ ກຳປູເຈຍ

ສາລະຄະດີ “Cambodia Burning” ຫຼື “ກຳປູເຈຍ ກຳລັງຖືກເຜົາໄໝ້” ຜະລິດໂດຍນັກສ້າງຮູບເງົາທ່ານຊອນ ກາແລກເກີ, ໄດ້ອະທິບາຍເຖິງການຕັດໄມ້ຢ່າງຊະຊາຍຂອງ ກຳປູເຈຍ ທີ່ສົ່ງຜົນກະ ທົບຕໍ່ລະບົບນິເວດຂອງປະເທດ. ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອ ເພເນໂລເປ ປູລູ ໄດ້ລົມກັບນັກສ້າງຮູບເງົາທີ່ໄດ້ຊະນະລາງວັນຄົນດັ່ງກ່າວ, ເຊິ່ງ ພຸດທະສອນ ຈະນຳລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ໃນສາລະຄະດີ “Cambodia Burning” ຫຼື “ກຳປູເຈຍ ກຳລັງຖືກເຜົາໄໝ້” ນັ້ນ, ນັກສ້າງຮູບເງົາທ່ານ ຊອນ ກາແລກເກີ ໄດ້ປະສົມພາບປ່າໄມ້ທີ່ຖືກທຳລາຍ ທີ່ຖ່າຍຈາກໂດຣນກັບຄຳກອນ, ດ້ວຍຄວາມຫວັງທີ່ຈະກະຕຸ້ນຄວາມຮູ້ສຶກທີ່ຍາກຈະຄວບຄຸມໄດ້.

ທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ວີໂອເອວ່າ ທ່ານໄດ້ຮ່ວມມືກັບນັກກະວີ ກຳປູເຈຍ ທີ່ທ່ານບໍ່ໄດ້ອອກຊື່ ເພື່ອການປົກປ້ອງຈາກລະບອບການປົກຄອງທີ່ກົດຂີ່ຂອງ ກຳປູເຈຍ.

ທ່ານ ຊອນ ກາແລກເກີ ຜູ້ສ້າງສາລະຄະດີ “Cambodia Burning” ຫຼື “ກຳປູເຈຍ ກຳລັງຖືກເຜົາໄໝ້” ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ກະລຸນາເວົ້າຈາກໃຈຂອງເຈົ້າ ກ່ຽວກັບ ສິ່ງນີ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ເຈົ້າຮູ້ສຶກ. ຂ້ອຍບໍ່ສົນໃຈໃນສະຖິຕິ ຫຼື ຕົວເລກ ກ່ຽວກັບ ໄຟໄໝ້ ຫຼື ການຕັດໄມ້ທຳລາຍປ່າ. ຂ້ອຍຢາກຮູ້ວ່າມັນມີຄວາມໝາຍຕໍ່ປະຊາຊົນ ກຳປູເຈຍ ແນວໃດ.”

ທ່ານ ກາແລກເກີ ກ່າວວ່າ ບົດລາຍງານຂອງອົງການ NASA ທີ່ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນໄຟໄໝ້ປ່າຂະ ໜາດໃຫຍ່ເປັນຈຸດໆໃນປະເທດ ໄດ້ເປັນແຮງບັນດານໃຈໃຫ້ລາວໄປທີ່ນັ້ນ ແລະ ຖ່າຍຮູບເງົາໃນເຂດຊົນນະບົດ.

ທ່ານ ຊອນ ກາແລກເກີ ກ່າວວ່າ “ມັນມີລາຍງານ ກ່ຽວກັບ ໄຟປ່າທີ່ໄດ້ເກີດຂຶ້ນໃນ ກຳປູເຈຍ ທີ່ແທ້ຈິງແລ້ວສາມາດແນມເຫັນຈາກອະວະກາດ ແລະ ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ລາຍງານວ່າ ກຳປູເຈຍ, ມີໄຟປ່າຫຼາຍກວ່າປະເທດອື່ນໆໃນເອເຊຍຕາເວັນສຽງໃຕ້ໃນລະຫວ່າງ ລະດູແລ້ງຈາກເດືອນມັງກອນ ຫາເດືອນມີນາ.

ນັ້ນຍັງໄດ້ເປັນແຮງບັນດານໃຈຕໍ່ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ ທີ່ຈະເບິ່ງສາລະຄະດີນີ້ ເພາະເຫັນໄດ້ຊັດວ່າໃນຖານະເປັນນັກຖ່າຍຮູບ ແລະ ນັກສ້າງຮູບເງົາ, ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າມັກຈະຄິດຕະຫຼອດ ກ່ຽວກັບ ອົງປະກອບຂອງພາບຕໍ່ເລື່ອງ ແລະ ວ່າມັນມີີຜົນກະທົບແນວໃດ.”

ທ່ານ ກາແລັກເກີ ເວົ້າວ່າ ໄພຂົ່ມຂູ່ຫຼັກສອງຢ່າງຕໍ່ປ່າຂອງ ກຳປູເຈຍ ແມ່ນການຖາງປ່າເພື່ອການປູຝັງ ແລະ ການລັກລອບຕັດໄມ້, ໂດຍສະເພາະໄມ້ທີ່ມີລາຄາສູງຄືໄມ້ກະຍູງ, ທີ່ຖືກສົ່ງອອກໄປທົ່ວເອເຊຍ ແລະ ທົ່ວໂລກ.

ໄຟໄໝ້ໃນ ກຳປູເຈຍ ແມ່ນເກີດມາຈາກການຕັດໄມ້ທຳລາຍປ່າ, ຝົນທີ່ຕົກໜ້ອຍລົງ ແລະ ສະພາບແຫ້ງແລ້ງທີ່ສູງຂຶ້ນ, ອີງຕາມການກ່າວຂອງທ່ານນາງ ມິເຄລາ ໄວສ໌ ຜູ້ບໍລິຫານໂຄງການ ຕິດຕາມປ່າທົ່ວໂລກຢູ່ສະຖາບັນແຫຼ່ງຊັບພະຍາກອນທຳມະຊາດໂລກ, ເຊິ່ງແມ່ນກຸ່ມວິໄຈທີ່ມີຫ້ອງການຕັ້ງຢູ່ນະຄອນຫຼວງ ວໍຊິງຕັນ.

ທ່ານນາງ ມິເຄລາ ໄວສ໌ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ໃນປີ 2020, ກຳປູເຈຍ ໄດ້ສູນເສຍປ່າຫຼັກໃນອັດຕາຂອງເດີ່ນເຕະບານ 10 ເດີ່ນ ຕໍ່ຊົ່ວໂມງ, ດ້ວຍເນື້ອທີ່ທັງໝົດ 62,000 ເຮັກຕາ ທີ່ສູນເສຍໄປພາຍໃນພຽງນຶ່ງຊົ່ວໂມງ.”

ທ່ານນາງ ໄວສ໌ ເວົ້າວ່າ ການຕັດໄມ້ໃນປ່າ ແມ່ນຜົນສະທ້ອນທີ່ສຳຄັນສຳລັບໂລກຮ້ອນ, ໃນຂະນະທີ່ຕົ້ນໄມ້ຈະດູດຊຶມເອົາການປ່ອຍແກັສຄາບອນຈຳນວນນຶ່ງສ່ວນສາມຂອງໂລກ ແລະ ເປັນບ່ອນຢູ່ທີ່ສຳຄັນສຳລັບສັດປ່າ.

ທ່ານນາງ ໄວສ໌ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ປ່າແມ່ນກຳລັງຖືກຂົ່ມຂູ່ຢູ່ທີ່ນັ້ນ, ໂດຍສະເພາະໃນລະຫວ່າງ ແລະ ຫຼັງ ຈາກໂຣກລະບາດ.

ທ່ານນາງ ມິເຄລາ ໄວສ໌ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ຍິນເລື່ອງກ່ຽວກັບປະຊາຊົນກັບໄປເຂດຊົນນະ ບົດ ຫຼັງຈາກເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ສູນເສຍວຽກງານ ແລະ ດັ່ງຜົນທີ່ອອກມາ ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ຕັດໄມ້ໃນປ່າຫຼາຍກວ່າເກົ່າ.”

ທ່ານ ຊອນ ກາແລກເກີ ເວົ້າວ່າ ອະນາຄົດຂອງປ່າໃນ ກຳປູເຈຍ ແມ່ນຍັງຄົງມືດມົວ. ທ່ານເວົ້າວ່າເສລີພາບໃນການປາກເວົ້າແມ່ນຈຳກັດຫຼາຍໃນ ກຳປູເຈຍ ແລະ ມັນກໍຂາດຄວາມໂປ່ງໃສ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການຕັດໄມ້ໃນປ່າຢູ່ທີ່ນັ້ນ.

ທ່ານ ຊອນ ກາແລກເກີ ກ່າວວ່າ “ຍ້ອນການປູກຝັງແມ່ນເຊື່ອມໂຍງກັບທຸລະກິດຂະໜາດໃຫຍ່ໃນ ກຳປູເຈຍ ເຊິ່ງເຊື່ອມຕໍ່ລັດຖະບານ.

ທ່ານ ຊອນ ກາແລກເກີ ຫວັງວ່າຮູບເງົາຂອງລາວຈະດຶງດູດຄວາມສົນໃຈຈາກທົ່ວໂລກ ແລະ ຊ່ວຍສ້າງຄວາມກົດດັນຈາກສາກົນ ຕໍ່ລັດຖະບານຂອງ ກຳປູເຈຍ. ທ່ານຍັງຫວັງທີ່ຈະຊ່ວຍອະທິບາຍ ກ່ຽວກັບ ສະຖານະການຂອງວຽກງານນັກອະນຸລັກທຳມະຊາດ ໃນທ້ອງຖິ່ນ ແລະ ນັກເຄື່ອນໄຫວຢູ່ທີ່ນັ້ນ. ມັນມີການປ້ອງກັນສຳລັບປ່າຂອງ ກຳປູເຈຍ ທີ່ທ່ານເວົ້າວ່າມີຄວາມມຸ່ງໝັ້ນທີ່ຈະປົກປ້ອງ ສິ່ງທີ່ຍັງເຫຼືອຢູ່.

“Cambodia Burning,” a documentary by filmmaker Sean Gallagher, throws light on the effect Cambodia’s unfettered logging has had on the country’s forest ecosystem. VOA’s Penelope Poulou spoke to the award-winning filmmaker.

In “Cambodia Burning,” filmmaker Sean Gallagher combined drone footage of destroyed forests with poetry, hoping to evoke a visceral feeling.

He told VOA he collaborated with Cambodian poets he kept anonymous for their protection from Cambodia’s repressive regime.

“I said ‘please speak from your heart about how this makes you feel. I'm not interested in statistics or numbers about fires or deforestation. I want to know what this means to Cambodian people.”

Gallagher says a NASA publication showing massive forest fires dotting the country inspired him to go there and film in remote areas.

“They were reporting how the forest fires taking place in Cambodia were actually visible from space and Cambodia, they reported, had more forest fires than any other country in Southeast Asia during the dry season from January to March.

That also inspired me to look into this story because obviously as a photographer and filmmaker, I'm always thinking of the visual elements to a story and how impactful they could be.”

Gallagher says the two main threats to the forests of Cambodia are the clearance of forests for plantation farming and ((Mandatory Courtesy: Cambodia Burning/Sean Gallagher/Pulitzer Center)) ((b-roll)) timber poaching, especially of high-value timber like Rosewood, exported across Asia and around the world.

The Cambodia fires are fueled by deforestation, a drop in rainfall and a rise in dry conditions, ((Mandatory Courtesy: Ouch Leng)) ((b-roll)) says Mikaela Weiss Project Manager with Global Forest Watch at the World Resources Institute, a Washington-based think tank.

“In 2020, Cambodia lost primary forests at the rate of 10 soccer fields per hour, with a total of 62,000 hectares lost in just one year.”

Weiss says cutting down forests has major implications for global warming, as trees absorb about a third of the world’s carbon emissions and are an essential habitat for wildlife.

Weiss says forests are under threat there, especially during and after the pandemic.

“We've heard stories of people returning to rural areas after they've lost their jobs and clearing more forests as a result.”

Sean Gallagher says the future of Cambodia’s forests remains bleak. He says free speech is very limited in Cambodia and there is lack of transparency on forest logging there.

“Because the plantations are connected to big business in Cambodia which are connected to the government.

Sean Gallagher hopes his film will draw global attention and help put international pressure on Cambodia’s government. He also hopes to shed light on the work local conservationists and activists are doing there. They are the last lines of defense for Cambodia’s forests, he says, determined to protect what’s left.