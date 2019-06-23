ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ກຳ​ປູ​ເຈຍ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ມີ​ຄົນ​ງານ​ກໍ່​ສ້າງ ​ຢ່າງ​ໜ້ອຍ 17 ຄົນ ​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ອາ​ຄານ​ຫຼັງ​ນຶ່ງ​ທີ່​ພວມ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ການ​ກໍ່​ສ້າງ ທີ່​ເມືອງ​ສີ​ຫານຸກວິ​ລ ຊຶ່ງຕັ້ງ​ຢູ່​ແຄມ​ຝັ່ງ​ທະ​ເລ​ຂອງ​ກຳ​ປູ​ເຈຍ ໄດ້​ພັງ​ລົງ. ນອກນັ້ນ ຍັງ​ມີ​ອີກ 24 ຄົນ ໄດ້ຮັບ​ບາດ​ເຈັບ. ຍັງ​ບໍ່​ທັນ​ເປັນ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ແຈ້ງວ່າ ມີ​ຈັກ​ຄົນ​ທີ່​ຍັງ​ຫາຍ​ສາບ​ສູນ​ຢູ່.

ພວກ​ຄົນ​ງານ ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ພາ​ກັນ​ນອນ​ຫຼັບ ​ຢູ່​ທີ່​ຊັ້ນ​ທີ​ສອງ​ ເວ​ລາ​ຕຶກ​ອາ​ຄານ 7 ຊັ້ນ​ ໄດ້​ພັງ​ລົງມາ​ ໃນ​ຕອນ​ເຊົ້າ​ມືດ​ຂອງວັນ​ເສົາ​ວານນີ້. ພວກ​ທີ່​ລອດ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ມາ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ມີ​ພວກ​ຄົນ​ງານ​ໃນ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງ 50 ຫາ 60 ຄົນໄດ້​ໃຊ້​ຕຶກ​ອາ​ຄານ​ຫຼັງ​ນີ້​ເປັນ​ບ່ອນຢູ່​ອາ​ໄສ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ.

ຕຶກ​ອາ​ຄານ​ຫຼັງ​ນີ້ ​ແມ່ນ​ຈະ​ໃຊ້​ເປັ​ນ​ຄອນ​ໂດ​ມີ​ນຽມ ແລະມີ​ຜູ້​ລົງ​ທຶນ​ຈີນ​ຄົນ​ນຶ່ງ​ເປັນ​ເຈົ້າ​ຂອງ. ຕຳ​ຫຼວດ​ໄດ້​ຈັບ 4 ຄົນ ເພື່ອ​ສອບ​ປາກ​ຄຳ ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ການ​ພັງລົງ​ມາ ​ຂອງ​ຕຶກ​ອາ​ຄານ ແລະ​ໝົດ​ທັງ​ສີ່​ຄົນ​ແມ່ນ​ເປັນ​ຄົນ​ຈີນ.

​ໃນ​ໄລ​ຍະ​ສອງ​ສາມ​ປີ​ຜ່ານ​ມານີ້ ເມືອງ​ສີ​ຫະ​ນຸກວິ​ລ​ ພວມ​ມີ​ການ​ຂະ​ຫຍາຍ​ໂຕ​ຢ່າງວ່ອງ​ໄວ ໃນ​ການ​ກໍ່​ສ້າງ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ທຶນ​ມາ​ຈາກ​ຈີນ ຊຶ່ງ​ສ່ວນ​ໃຫຍ່​ແລ້ວ​ແມ່ນບ່ອນ​ຫຼິ້ນ​ກາ​ຊິ​ໂນ ​ຕຶກ​ອາ​ຄານບ້ານ​ພັກ ແລະ​ໂຮງ​ແຮມ​ຕ່າງໆ.

Cambodian officials say at least 17 construction workers are dead after a building under construction in the coastal city of Sihanoukville collapsed.Another 24 are injured. It is not clear how many people are missing.



The workers were sleeping on the second floor of the seven-story building early Saturday morning.Survivors said at least 5060 workers used the building as their housing.



The project was to be a condominium and was owned by a Chinese investor.Police have detained four people for questioning about the collapse, all said to be Chinese.



Sihanoukville has seen a boom in Chinese funded construction in recent years, mostly casinos, residential buildings and hotels.