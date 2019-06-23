ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ກຳປູເຈຍ ກ່າວວ່າ ມີຄົນງານກໍ່ສ້າງ ຢ່າງໜ້ອຍ 17 ຄົນ ເສຍຊີວິດຫຼັງຈາກອາຄານຫຼັງນຶ່ງທີ່ພວມຢູ່ໃນລະຫວ່າງການກໍ່ສ້າງ ທີ່ເມືອງສີຫານຸກວິລ ຊຶ່ງຕັ້ງຢູ່ແຄມຝັ່ງທະເລຂອງກຳປູເຈຍ ໄດ້ພັງລົງ. ນອກນັ້ນ ຍັງມີອີກ 24 ຄົນ ໄດ້ຮັບບາດເຈັບ. ຍັງບໍ່ທັນເປັນທີ່ຈະແຈ້ງວ່າ ມີຈັກຄົນທີ່ຍັງຫາຍສາບສູນຢູ່.
ພວກຄົນງານ ກຳລັງພາກັນນອນຫຼັບ ຢູ່ທີ່ຊັ້ນທີສອງ ເວລາຕຶກອາຄານ 7 ຊັ້ນ ໄດ້ພັງລົງມາ ໃນຕອນເຊົ້າມືດຂອງວັນເສົາວານນີ້. ພວກທີ່ລອດຊີວິດມາໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ມີພວກຄົນງານໃນລະຫວ່າງ 50 ຫາ 60 ຄົນໄດ້ໃຊ້ຕຶກອາຄານຫຼັງນີ້ເປັນບ່ອນຢູ່ອາໄສຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ.
ຕຶກອາຄານຫຼັງນີ້ ແມ່ນຈະໃຊ້ເປັນຄອນໂດມີນຽມ ແລະມີຜູ້ລົງທຶນຈີນຄົນນຶ່ງເປັນເຈົ້າຂອງ. ຕຳຫຼວດໄດ້ຈັບ 4 ຄົນ ເພື່ອສອບປາກຄຳ ກ່ຽວກັບການພັງລົງມາ ຂອງຕຶກອາຄານ ແລະໝົດທັງສີ່ຄົນແມ່ນເປັນຄົນຈີນ.
ໃນໄລຍະສອງສາມປີຜ່ານມານີ້ ເມືອງສີຫະນຸກວິລ ພວມມີການຂະຫຍາຍໂຕຢ່າງວ່ອງໄວ ໃນການກໍ່ສ້າງທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບທຶນມາຈາກຈີນ ຊຶ່ງສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ແລ້ວແມ່ນບ່ອນຫຼິ້ນກາຊິໂນ ຕຶກອາຄານບ້ານພັກ ແລະໂຮງແຮມຕ່າງໆ.
Cambodian officials say at least 17 construction workers are dead after a building under construction in the coastal city of Sihanoukville collapsed.Another 24 are injured. It is not clear how many people are missing.
The workers were sleeping on the second floor of the seven-story building early Saturday morning.Survivors said at least 5060 workers used the building as their housing.
The project was to be a condominium and was owned by a Chinese investor.Police have detained four people for questioning about the collapse, all said to be Chinese.
Sihanoukville has seen a boom in Chinese funded construction in recent years, mostly casinos, residential buildings and hotels.
