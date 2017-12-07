ລົມແຮງ ເຮັດໃຫ້ ການຮັບມື ກັບໄຟໄໝ້ປ່າ ໃນລັດຄາລີຟໍເນຍ ສະລັບສັບຊ້ອນ ຂຶ້ນຕື່ມ

ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ໃນພາກໃຕ້ຂອງລັດຄາລີຟໍເນຍ ໄດ້ເຕືອນກ່ຽວກັບໄຟໄໝ້ທີ່ຮ້າຍແຮງ
ໃນວັນພະຫັດມື້ນີ້ ພ້ອມທັງມີອາກາດແຫ້ງແລ້ງ ແລະລົມພັດແຮງ ທີ່ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ຄວາມ
ພະຍາ ຍາມໃນການດັບໄຟຫຼາຍໆຈຸທີ່ໄດ້ເລີ່ມຂຶ້ນໃນສັບປະດານີ້ໃກ້ໆກັບນະຄອນ
ລອສແອນເຈີລິສ.
ຜູ້ອຳນວຍການຂອງໜ່ວຍດັບໄຟຄາລີຟໍເນຍ ໄດ່ກ່າວວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຂໍເວົ້າຢ່າງ
ແຈ້ໆວ່າ, ບໍ່ມີຊັບພະຍາກອນໃດໆ ທີ່ສາມາດຄວບຄຸມສະຖານະການດັ່ງກ່າວ
ທີ່ຄາດຄະເນໄວ້.”
ດ້ວຍລົມແຮງປະມານ 120 ກິໂລແມັດ ຕໍ່ຊົ່ວໂມງ ທີ່ໄດ້ຄາດວ່າ ມີຂຶ້ນໃນໄລຍະຂ້າມຄືນ
ຫົວໜ້າເຂດດັບໄຟລອສແອນເຈີລິສ ທ່ານ ແດໂຣລ ອອສບີ ໄດ້ເຕືອນໃຫ້ຜູ້ຄົນ“ຫລັບ
ນອນດ້ວຍຕາຂ້າງນຶ່ງເປີດໄວ້" ໃນຂະນະທີ່ທ່ານແລະພວກພະນັກງານດັບໄຟແນະນຳ
ໃຫ້ສາທາລະນະ ຍົກຍ້າຍອອກໜີ ໃນຕອນທີ່ມີການສົ່ງສັນຍານເຕືອນຄັ້ງທຳອິດນັ້ນ.
ເຈົ້າຄອງກຳລັງນະຄອນລອສແອນເຈີລິສ ທ່ານເອຣິກ ກາແຊັຕຕີ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ມີຫຼາຍ
ກວ່າ 230 ພັນຄົນ ໄດ້ຍົກຍ້າຍອອກຈາກເຂດນະຄອນລອສແອນເຈີລິສ ແລະແວນທູຣາ.
“ມັນແມ່ນຫຼາຍໆມື້ທີ່ເຮັດໃຫ້ເຮົາອົກຫັກ ຜິດຫວັງເສັຍໃຈ ແຕ່ມັນກໍເປັນມື້ທີ່ສະແດງ
ໃຫ້ເຫັນເຖິງຄວາມທົນທານຂອງເມືອງຂອງພວກເຮົາ,” ຊຶ່ງທ່ານກາແຊັຕຕີ ໄດ້ກ່າວ
ຕື່ມໄວ້.
ມາຮອດເຊົ້າວັນພະຫັດມື້ນີ້ ໄດ້ມີ ໄຟໄໝ້ 4 ຈຸດ ໃນເຂດນະຄອນລອສແອນເຈີລິສ ແລະແວນທູຣາ.
ຈຸດໃຫຍ່ທີ່ສຸຸດແມ່ນໄຟທອມມັສ ທີ່ຢູ່ຫ່າງປະມານ 90 ຫຼັກກິໂລແມັຕ ໄປທາງພາກເໜືອຂອງນະຄອນລອສແອນເຈີລິສ ທີ່ໄດ້ເຜົາໄໝ້ຫຼາຍກວ່າ 36 ພັນເຮັກຕາ ແລະໄດ້ທຳລາຍຕຶກອາຄານ 150 ຫຼັງແລ້ວ.
ໄຟໃໝ້ບ່ອນຫຼ້າສຸດຊຶ່ງເກີດຂຶ້ນໃນວັນພຸດວານນີ້ ແມ່ນຢູ່ເຂດແບລ ແອຣ໌ ຄຸ້ມເສດຖີທີ່
ຮັ່ງມີຂອງນະຄອນລອສແອນເຈີລິສ. ໄຟໄໝ້ທີ່ວ່ານີ້ ໄດ້ປິດຖະນົນຫຼັກຫຼາຍໆເສັ້ນ
ເປັນການຊົ່ວ ຄາວແລະສູນກາງສິນລະປະ ເກັຕຕີ ແມ່ນໄດ້ຖືກປິດລົງ ເພື່ອປ້ອງກັນງານສິນລະປະທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບຈາກຄວັນໄຟທີ່ອາດທຳລາຍມັນໄດ້ນັ້ນ. ໄຟໄໝ້ ປີ 1961 ໄດ້ເຜົາ
ໄໝ້ບ້ານເຮືອນ 500 ຫຼັງ ໃນຄຸ້ມ ໂທນີ ແລະບາງຫຼັງແມ່ນເປັນບ້ານຂອງພວກດາຣາ
ຮໍລີວູດ.
ໂຮງຮຽນໃນນະຄອນລອສແອນເຈີລິສ ຫຼາຍຮ້ອຍແຫ່ງ ໄດ້ປິດໃນວັນພະຫັດມື້ນີ້.
ປະທານາທິບໍດີດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ປະຊາຊົນມີຄວາມປອດໄພ ແລະເອົາໃຈ
ໃສ່ຕໍ່ຄຳສັ່ງໃຫ້ຍົກຍ້າຍອອກຈາກເຂດທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບຜົນກະທົບ ຜ່ານທາງທວິຕເຕີ ໃນວັນພຸດ
ວານນີ້.
Authorities in southern California warned of extreme fire conditions Thursday with dry air fanned by strong winds complicating efforts to battle multiple fires that broke out this week near Los Angeles.
"Let me be clear, no amount of resources can keep up with the predicted conditions," said CAL Fire Director Ken Pimlott.
With wind gusts of up to 120 kilometers per hour expected to start overnight, Los Angeles County Fire Chief Daryl Osby warned people to "sleep with one eye open" as he and other officials urged the public to evacuate at the first sign of danger.
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said more than 230,000 people had evacuated Los Angeles and Ventura counties.
"These are days that break your heart but also days that shows the resilience of our city," he said.
As of early Thursday, four wildfires were burning in Los Angeles and Ventura counties.
The biggest is the Thomas Fire, about 90 kilometers northwest of the city of Los Angeles, which has burned more than 36,000 hectares and destroyed 150 buildings.
The newest to spark Wednesday was in the upscale Bel-Air neighborhood of Los Angeles. That fire temporarily shut down several highways and the Getty Center art complex was closed to protect the art collection from smoke damage. A fire in 1961 burned 500 homes in the tony neighborhood, some belonging to Hollywood stars.
Several hundreds Los Angeles schools are closed Thursday.
President Donald Trump urged residents to stay safe and heed calls to evacuate affected areas on Twitter Wednesday.
Fires are not uncommon in Southern California this time of year before the winter rains set in, when the vegetation is tinder dry and winds blast the region.
2017 has been a particularly bad year for California fires. Just weeks ago, wildfires that broke out in Northern California killed 44 people and destroyed 8,900 homes and other buildings.
California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said Tuesday, wildfires have burned more than 400,000 hectares so far this year. The data does not take into account the fires currently burning.
