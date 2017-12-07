ລົມແຮງ ເຮັດໃຫ້ ການຮັບມື ກັບໄຟໄໝ້ປ່າ ໃນລັດຄາລີຟໍເນຍ ສະລັບສັບຊ້ອນ ຂຶ້ນຕື່ມ

​ບັນ​ດາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່ໃນ​ພາກ​ໃຕ້ຂອງ​ລັດຄາ​ລີ​ຟໍ​ເນຍ ​ໄດ້​ເຕືອນ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ໄຟ​ໄໝ້​ທີ່​ຮ້າຍ​ແຮງ ​

ໃນ​ວັນ​ພະຫັດ​ມື້​ນີ້ ພ້ອມ​ທັງ​ມີອາກາດ​ແຫ້ງ​ແລ້ງ ​ແລະ​ລົມພັດ​ແຮງ ທີ່​ໄດ້​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ຄວາມ​

ພະຍາ ຍາມ​ໃນ​ການ​ດັບ​ໄຟຫຼາຍໆ​ຈຸທີ່​ໄດ້​ເລີ່​ມຂຶ້ນ​ໃນ​ສັບປະດາ​ນີ້​ໃກ້ໆກັບນະຄອນ​

ລອສ​ແອນ​ເຈີ​ລິ​ສ.

ຜູ້ອຳນວຍການ​ຂອງ​ໜ່ວຍ​ດັບ​ໄຟ​ຄາ​ລີ​ຟໍ​ເນຍ ​ໄດ່ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ຂ້າພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ຂໍ​ເວົ້າ​ຢ່າງ​

ແຈ້ໆ​ວ່າ, ບໍ່​ມີ​ຊັບພະ​ຍາກ​ອນ​ໃດ​ໆ ທີ່​ສາມາດ​ຄວບ​ຄຸມ​ສະຖານະ​ການ​ດັ່ງກ່າວ

ທີ່​ຄາດ​ຄະ​ເນ​ໄວ້.”

ດ້ວຍລົມ​ແຮງ​ປະມານ 120 ກິ​ໂລ​ແມັດ ຕໍ່​ຊົ່ວ​ໂມງ ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຄາດ​ວ່າ ມີ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໃນໄລຍະ​ຂ້າມ​ຄືນ

ຫົວໜ້າ​ເຂດດັບ​ໄຟລອສ​ແອນ​ເຈີ​ລິ​ສ ທ່ານ ​ແດ​ໂຣລ ອອສບີ ໄດ້​ເຕືອນ​ໃຫ້ຜູ້​ຄົນ“ຫລັບ

​ນອນ​ດ້ວຍ​ຕາ​ຂ້າງ​ນຶ່ງ​ເປີດ​ໄວ້" ​ໃນ​ຂະນະ​ທີ່​ທ່ານ​ແລະ​ພວກ​ພະນັກງານ​ດັບ​ໄຟແນະ​ນຳ

​ໃຫ້ສາ​ທາ​ລະນະ ຍົກຍ້າຍ​ອອກ​ໜີ ​ໃນ​ຕອນ​ທີ່​ມີການ​ສົ່ງ​ສັນຍານ​ເຕືອນ​ຄັ້ງທຳ​ອິດ​ນັ້ນ.

​ເຈົ້າ​ຄອງ​ກຳລັງ​ນະຄອນລອສ​ແອນ​ເຈີ​ລິ​ສ ທ່ານ​ເອຣິກ ກາ​ແຊັຕຕີ ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ມີ​ຫຼາຍ​

ກວ່າ 230 ພັນ​ຄົນ ​ໄດ້​ຍົກຍ້າຍ​ອອກ​ຈາກ​ເຂດນະຄອນລອສ​ແອນ​ເຈີ​ລິ​ສ ​ແລະ​ແວນ​ທູຣາ.

“ມັນ​ແມ່ນ​ຫຼາຍໆ​ມື້​ທີ່ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ເຮົາ​ອົກ​ຫັກ ຜິດ​ຫວັງ​ເສັຍ​ໃຈ ​ແຕ່​ມັນ​ກໍ​ເປັນ​ມື້​ທີ່​ສະ​ແດງ​

ໃຫ້​ເຫັນ​ເຖິງ​ຄວາມ​ທົນ​ທານ​ຂອງ​ເມືອງ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ,” ຊຶ່ງ​ທ່ານກາ​ແຊັຕຕີ ​ໄດ້ກ່າວ

ຕື່ມ​ໄ​ວ້.

ມາ​ຮອດ​ເຊົ້າ​ວັນ​ພະຫັດ​ມື້​ນີ້ ​ໄດ້​ມີ ​ໄຟ​ໄໝ້ 4 ຈຸດ ​ໃນເຂດນະຄອນລອສ​ແອນ​ເຈີ​ລິ​ສ ​ແລະ​ແວນ​ທູຣາ.

ຈຸດ​ໃຫຍ່​ທີ່​ສຸຸດ​ແມ່ນໄຟທອມ​ມັສ ທີ່ຢູ່​ຫ່າງປະມານ 90 ຫຼັກ​ກິ​ໂລ​ແມັຕ ​ໄປ​ທາງ​ພາກ​ເໜືອ​ຂອງນະຄອນລອສ​ແອນ​ເຈີ​ລິ​ສ ທີ່​ໄດ້​ເຜົາ​ໄໝ້​ຫຼາຍ​ກວ່າ 36 ພັນ​ເຮັກຕາ ​ແລະ​ໄດ້​ທຳລາຍ​ຕຶກອາຄານ 150 ຫຼັງ​ແລ້ວ.

ໄຟ​ໃໝ້ບ່ອນ​ຫຼ້າ​ສຸດ​ຊຶ່ງເກີດຂຶ້ນໃນ​ວັນ​ພຸດ​ວານ​ນີ້​ ແມ່ນຢູ່ເຂດແບ​ລ ​ແອຣ໌ ຄຸ້ມ​ເສດ​ຖີທີ່

ຮັ່ງມີຂອງນະຄອນລອສ​ແອນ​ເຈີ​ລິ​ສ. ​ໄຟ​ໄໝ້​ທີ່​ວ່າ​ນີ້ ​ໄດ້​ປິດ​ຖະນົນ​ຫຼັກ​ຫຼາຍໆ​ເສັ້ນ

ເປັນ​ການ​ຊົ່ວ ຄາວແລະ​ສູນ​ກາງສິນລະປະ ​ເກັຕຕີ ​ແມ່ນ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ປິດ​ລົງ ​ເພື່ອ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ງານ​ສິນລະປະ​ທີ່​ໄດ້ຮັບ​ຈາກ​ຄວັນ​ໄຟ​ທີ່​ອາດ​ທຳລາຍ​ມັນ​ໄດ້​ນັ້ນ. ​ໄຟ​ໄໝ້ ປີ 1961 ​ໄດ້​ເຜົາ​

ໄໝ້​ບ້ານ​ເຮືອນ 500 ຫຼັງ ​ໃນ​ຄຸ້ມ ​ໂທ​ນີ ​ແລະ​ບາງ​ຫຼັງ​ແມ່ນ​ເປັນ​ບ້ານ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ດາຣາ

ຮໍ​ລີ​ວູດ. ​

ໂຮງຮຽນໃນນະຄອນລອສແອນເຈີລິສ ຫຼາຍຮ້ອຍແຫ່ງ ໄດ້ປິດໃນວັນພະຫັດມື້ນີ້.

ປະທານາທິບໍດີດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ປະຊາຊົນມີຄວາມປອດໄພ ແລະເອົາໃຈ

ໃສ່ຕໍ່ຄຳສັ່ງໃຫ້ຍົກຍ້າຍອອກຈາກເຂດທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບຜົນກະທົບ ຜ່ານທາງທວິຕເຕີ ໃນວັນພຸດ

ວານນີ້.

Authorities in southern California warned of extreme fire conditions Thursday with dry air fanned by strong winds complicating efforts to battle multiple fires that broke out this week near Los Angeles.

"Let me be clear, no amount of resources can keep up with the predicted conditions," said CAL Fire Director Ken Pimlott.

With wind gusts of up to 120 kilometers per hour expected to start overnight, Los Angeles County Fire Chief Daryl Osby warned people to "sleep with one eye open" as he and other officials urged the public to evacuate at the first sign of danger.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said more than 230,000 people had evacuated Los Angeles and Ventura counties.

"These are days that break your heart but also days that shows the resilience of our city," he said.

As of early Thursday, four wildfires were burning in Los Angeles and Ventura counties.

The biggest is the Thomas Fire, about 90 kilometers northwest of the city of Los Angeles, which has burned more than 36,000 hectares and destroyed 150 buildings.

The newest to spark Wednesday was in the upscale Bel-Air neighborhood of Los Angeles. That fire temporarily shut down several highways and the Getty Center art complex was closed to protect the art collection from smoke damage. A fire in 1961 burned 500 homes in the tony neighborhood, some belonging to Hollywood stars.

Several hundreds Los Angeles schools are closed Thursday.

President Donald Trump urged residents to stay safe and heed calls to evacuate affected areas on Twitter Wednesday.

Fires are not uncommon in Southern California this time of year before the winter rains set in, when the vegetation is tinder dry and winds blast the region.

2017 has been a particularly bad year for California fires. Just weeks ago, wildfires that broke out in Northern California killed 44 people and destroyed 8,900 homes and other buildings.

California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said Tuesday, wildfires have burned more than 400,000 hectares so far this year. The data does not take into account the fires currently burning.