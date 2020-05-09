ປະຊາຊົນ ລຽນຄິວກັນຢູ່ ທະນາຄານອາຫານ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ ສະຫະລັດ ປະເຊີນກັບ ການຫວ່າງງານທີ່ສູງ ເປັນສະຖິຕິ

ອັດຕາການຫວ່າງງານທີ່ບໍ່ເຄີຍມີມາກ່ອນຍ້ອນ ໂຄວິດ19 ແມ່ນກຳລັງ ສ້າງຄວາມກົດດັນຄັ້ງໃໝ່ຕໍ່ທະນາຄານອາຫານໃນທ້ອງຖິ່ນ. ເຂົາເຈົ້າກຳລັງລຸກ ຂຶ້ນ ເພື່ອຕໍ່ສູ້ ກັບສະຖານະການ ທີ່ຫຍຸ້ງຍາກນັ້ນ. ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອ ດີນາ ມິດໂຈລສ໌ ມີລາຍງານ ເຊິ່ງ ພຸດທະສອນ ຈະນຳລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.



ດ້ວຍປະຊາຊົນ ອາເມຣິກັນ 30 ລ້ານຄົນຍື່ນຄຳຮ້ອງຂໍເງິນຫວ່າງງານ ແບບບໍ່ເຄີຍມີມາກ່ອນນັ້ນ, ທະນາຄານອາຫານເມືອງ ອາລາເມດາ ໃນພາກເໜືອ ລັດຄາລີຟໍເນຍ ແມ່ນໄດ້ລຸກຂຶ້ນຕໍ່ສູ້ເພື່ອຕອບຮັບຄວາມຕ້ອງການຂອງປະຊາຊົນ.

ທ່ານນາງ ໂຊອີ ຣູນທຣີ, ທີ່ປຶກສາການແຈກຢາຍອາຫານ ຢູ່ສະຖານທີ່ສຸກເສີນກ່າວວ່າ “ສິ່ງຂອງຫຼັກຄືມັນຝຣັ່ງ, ຫົວບົ່ວ, ໝາກແອັບເປິ້ນ ແລະ ໝາກຈອງ. ສິ່ງຕ່າງທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າສາມາດກິນທີ່ບໍ່ໄດ້ບັນຈຸຢູ່ໃນກະປ໋ອງເທົ່ານັ້ນ. ບາງຄັ້ງພວກເຮົາກໍໄດ້ສະໜອງຜະລິດຕະພັນນົມ, ເຊິ່ງມັນດີ. ມັນແມ່ນຄວາມຫຼາກຫຼາຍທີ່ດີ.”

ທ່ານ ໄມເກິລ ອາລທ໌ເຟັສ ຜູ້ອຳນວຍການການພົວພັນຊຸມຊົນ ແລະ ການຕະຫຼາດຂອງທະນາ ຄານອາຫານເມືອງ ອາລາເມດາ ກ່າວວ່າ “ປົກກະຕິແລ້ວເມື່ອ ຮອດເວລາທີ່ພວກເຮົາເປີດ, ມັນຈະມີລົດລະຫວ່າງ 40 ແລະ 50 ຄັນລໍຖ້າໃຫ້ພວກເຮົາເປີດຢູ່ປະຕູໂຂງແລ້ວ. ສາຍໂທລະສັບຊ່ວຍ ເຫຼືອ ກ່ຽວກັບ ອາຫານ ສຸກເສີນຂອງພວກເຮົາໄດ້ເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນຕັ້ງແຕ່ຕອນເລີ່ມຕົ້ນ. ມັນເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນສູງສຸດຫຼາຍ ກວ່າເກົ່າ 1,000 ເປີເຊັນ ແລະ ພວກເຮົາຍັງຮັບໂທລະສັບຫຼາຍກວ່າ 100 ຫາ 200 ຄັ້ງຕໍ່ມື້. ປະຊາຊົນປະມານ 50 ເປີເຊັນຜູ້ທີ່ຕິດຕໍ່ຫາພວກເຮົາໃນແຕ່ ລະວັນ ແມ່ນຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ຕິດຕໍ່ຫາເຮົາເປັນເທື່ອທຳອິດ.”

ທະນາຄານອາຫານ ໄດ້ເລັ່ງຄວາມພະຍາຍາມຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ ເພື່ອບັນລຸຄວາມຕ້ອງການ. ແຫຼ່ງທຶນຕ່າງໆແມ່ນມາຈາກລັດ ແລະ ການບໍລິຈາກຂອງເອກະຊົນ.

ທ່ານ ໄມເກິລ ອາລທ໌ເຟັສ ກ່າວວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ແຈກຢາຍອາຫານຢ່າງຫຼວງຫຼາຍ, ພຽງເດືອນແລ້ວນີ້ ແມ່ນຫຼາຍກວ່າ ທີ່ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ເຮັດປີກາຍນີ້ 20 ເປີ ເຊັນ. ພວກເຮົາສາມາດທີ່ຈະຊື້ອາຫານດ້ວຍລາຄາທີ່ຕໍ່າຫຼາຍ ຈາກເງິນທີ່ພວກ ເຮົາຊື້ຈຳນວນຫຼາຍນັ້ນ. ສະນັ້ນແມ່ນກະທັງການບໍລິຈາກທີ່ນ້ອຍ ຈະກາຍເປັນ ອາຫານຢ່າງຫຼວງຫຼາຍ.”

ທ່ານນາງ ໂຊອີ ຣູນທຣີ ກ່າວວ່າ “ມັນເປັນສະຖານທີ່ໆບໍ່ມີການສຳຜັດ. ລູກຄ້າ ສາມາດທີ່ຈະຢູ່ໃນລົດຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ. ລົມກັນໜ້ອຍທີ່ສຸດ. ມີການໃຫ້ຂໍ້ມູນພຽງ ເລັກນ້ອຍເທົ່ານັ້ນ. ພວກເຮົາຈະເຮັດວຽກທີ່ໜັກຕ່າງໆ. ແທ້ຈິງແລ້ວພວກເຮົາ ເອົາອາຫານໃສ່ໃນລົດໃຫ້ເຂົາເຈົ້າ, ແລະ ມັນກໍໄວຫຼາຍ. ສະນັ້ນເມື່ອເຂົາເຈົ້າ ສາມາດມາເອົາອາຫານ ເຂົາເຈົ້າຕ້ອງລໍຖ້າໃນແຖວໜ້ອຍນຶ່ງ,​ແຕ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າຈະໄດ້ ອາຫານທີ່ດີຫຼາຍ, ແລະ ປອດໄພ.

ທ່ານນາງ ເຈັສຊີ ວາສເກສ໌ ຈາກສູນແຈກຢາຍ ແລະ ບໍລິການຊຸມຊົນ ອາໂຊ ລາ ເວົ້າວ່າ “ປົກກະຕິແລ້ວ ພວກເຮົາຈະບໍລິການຄອບຄົວ ທີ່ມີລາຍໄດ້ຕໍ່າໃນ ເມືອງໂອຄລີ ຕາເວັນອອກເທົ່ານັ້ນ. ແຕ່ດຽວນີ້ ມັນກ່ຽວກັບປະຊາກອນໝົດທຸກ ຄົນ, ເຈົ້າຮູ້ບໍ, ຄົນຈາກທຸກຊົນຊັ້ນຈະມາຜ່ານບ່ອນນີ້.”

ທ່ານ ໄມເກິລ ອາລທ໌ເຟັສ ກ່າວວ່າ “ມັນບໍ່ສຳຄັນ. ພວກເຮົາເວົ້າກ່ຽວກັບຄົນ ຫຼວງຫຼາຍ ຜູ້ທີ່ມາຫາພວກເຮົາເປັນຄັ້ງທຳອິດ. ຄົນຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ສູນເສຍຊົ່ວໂມງເຮັດ ວຽກ ຫຼື ຖືກປົດອອກຈາກວຽກ, ຜູ້ທີ່ບໍ່ຮູ້ວ່າຈະຫັນໄປເພິ່ງອາໄສໃຜ”

ແລະ ທະນາຄານອາຫານຄາດວ່າ ຄົນຈະມາຕື່ມອີກ.

ທ່ານ ໄມເກິລ ອາລທ໌ເຟັສ ກ່າວວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາຮູ້ຈາກປະສົບການໃນອະດີດທີ່ ວ່າ ເມື່ອມີເຫດການຄືຄຳສັ່ງການກັກຕົວໃນພື້ນທີ່, ມັນຈະໃຊ້ເວລາຫຼາຍເດືອນ ຖ້າບໍ່ແມ່ນປີ ສຳລັບຄົນຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບຜົນກະທົບ ຈະກັບຄືນມາຕັ້ງໂຕໄດ້.”

ພະນັກງານໄດ້ກ່າວຢໍ້າວ່າ ທັງໝົດທີ່ຕ້ອງການເພື່ອຮັບເອົາການບໍລິຈາກອາຫານ ແມ່ນໃຫ້ມາດ້ວຍຕົນເອງ, ມັນບໍ່ມີຂໍ້ຈຳກັດໃດໆທັງນັ້ນ.

Unprecedented unemployment due to COVID-19 is creating a new pressure for local food banks. They are rising to the challenge. Deana Mitchell reports.

With an unprecedented 30 million Americans filing for unemployment, the Alameda County Food Bank in Northern California has risen to meet the need.

“Staple items like potatoes, onions, apples and pears. Stuff that they can eat that’s not just in a can. Sometimes we even provide dairy, which is nice. It’s a nice variety.”

“Usually by the time we open, there's, you know, between 40 and 50 cars already waiting for us to open the gates. Our emergency food helpline call volume surged right off the bat. It peaked at a 1,000% higher and it's still, we're still taking well over 100 to 200 calls per day. About 50% of the people who are reaching out to us on a daily basis are reaching out to us for the very first time.”

The food banks ramped up their efforts to meet the need. Funding comes from state and private donations.

“We've been distributing dramatically more food, 20% more just last month than we did the year before. We're able to buy a lot of food for pennies on the dollar we buy in bulk. So even a small donation becomes a lot of food.”

“It is a no-contact facility. Clients are able to stay in their car. Minimal talking. Minimal information is taken. We do all the hard work. We literally put the food inside their cars for them, and it’s fast. So, they are able to come get food--they’ve got to wait in a little bit of a line, but they get really good food, and it’s safe.

“Usually we would just serve low income families in East Oakland. Now it's just about every demographic, you know, every class of individuals coming through here.”

“It's been humbling. We are talking to a lot of people who are coming to us for the first time. People who just completely lost hours or they were laid off, and didn't know where to turn.”

And the food bank expects people will keep coming.

“We know from past experiences that once something like a Shelter-in-Place order-- it's still gonna take months if not years for a lot of people impacted to get back on their feet.”

The staff stressed that all that is needed to receive the food donations, is to show up, there is no type of eligibility requirement.