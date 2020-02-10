ອະດີດເຈົ້າເມືອງ ຊ້າວ ເບັນ (South Bend) ລັດ ອິນເດຍນາ ທ່ານ ພີດ ບູຕີເຈຈ ຈະເຂົ້າການເລືອກຕັ້ງຂັ້ນຕົ້ນຄັ້ງທຳອິດຂອງປະເທດໃນວັນອັງຄານມື້ອື່ນ ດ້ວຍຄະແນນນຳໜ້າ ໃນຈຳນວນຄະແນນສຽງທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບຈາກຄະນະຜູ້ແທນໃນສະພາ.
ພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດໃນ ໄອໂອວາ ໄດ້ເປີດເຜີຍຜົນຄະແນນຂອງການເລືອກຕັ້ງຂັ້ນຕົ້ນໃນອາທິດທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ເຊິ່ງໄດ້ປະສົບຄວາມຫຍຸ້ງຍາກຍ້ອນຄວາມສັບສົນ ແລະ ຄວາມວຸ້ນວາຍສ່ວນນຶ່ງ ຍ້ອນແອັບພລີເຄຊັ້ນທີ່ມີຂໍ້ຜິດພາດ.
ທ່ານ ບູຕີເຈຈ ໄດ້ຮັບ 14 ຈາກ 41 ຄະແນນສຽງຂອງຄະນະຜູ້ແທນໃນລັດ ໄອໂອວາ, ຕາມດ້ວຍສະມາຊິກສະພາສູງຈາກລັດ ເວີມັອນ ທ່ານ ເບີນີ ແຊນເດີສ໌ ດ້ວຍ 12 ຄະແນນ, ສະມາຊິກສະພາສູງຈາກລັດ ແມສຊາຈູເຊັດສ໌ ທ່ານນາງ ເອລິຊາເບັດ ວໍເຣັນ 8 ຄະແນນ. ອະດີດຮອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ທ່ານ ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ 6 ຄະແນນ ແລະ ສະມາຊິກສະພາສູງຈາກລັດ ມິນເນໂຊຕ້າ ທ່ານນາງ ເອມີ ໂຄລບູຈາ ໄດ້ນຶ່ງຄະແນນ. ບໍ່ມີຜູ້ແຂ່ງຂັນຄົນອື່ນ ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບຄະແນນສຽງຈາກຄະນະຜູ້ແທນໃນສະພາ.
ພວກເພິ່ນຕ້ອງໄດ້ຮັບ 1,990 ຄະແນນສຽງຈາກຄະນະຜູ້ແທນ ເພື່ອຊະນະການຖືກສະເໜີຊື່ແຂ່ງຂັນເອົາຕຳແໜ່ງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ຂອງພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດທີ່ກອງປະຊຸມໃຫຍ່ໃນລັດ ມິລວໍກີ ໃນເດືອນກໍລະກົດນີ້. ເຖິງແມ່ນວ່າມັນຍັງແມ່ນຕອນຕົ້ນໃນການແຂ່ງຂັນ ແລະ 14 ຄະແນນສຽງຈາກຄະນະຜູ້ແທນ ເບິ່ງຄືວ່າໜ້ອຍນັ້ນ, ແຕ່ວ່າທຸກໆຄະແນນສຽງແມ່ນສຳຄັນ, ໂດຍສະເພາະດ້ວຍການແຂ່ງຂັນທີ່ສູສີກັນລະຫວ່າງທ່ານ ບູຕີເຈຈ ກັບ ທ່ານ ແຊນເດີສ໌ ໃນອັນດັບສູງສຸດ ແລະ ທ່ານນາງ ວໍເຣັນ ຕາມມາທາງຫຼັງບໍ່ໄກນັ້ນ.
ບັນດາຜູ້ລົງແຂ່ງຂັນເອົາຕຳແໜ່ງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ສັງກັດພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ໄດ້ເວົ້າສຽດສີກັນ ແລະ ກັນໃນວັນອາທິດວານນີ້ ສອງວັນກ່ອນການເລືອກຕັ້ງຂັ້ນຕົ້ນທີ່ສຳຄັນໃນລັດ ນິວ ແຮມເຊຍ, ດ້ວຍການພະຍາຍາມທີ່ຈະຂັດຂວາງຄວາມໜ້າເຊື່ອຖືຂອງກັນແລະກັນ ເພື່ອຕໍ່ສູ້ກັບປະທານາທິບໍດີ ສັງກັດພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນທ່ານ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໃນການເລືອກຕັ້ງແຫ່ງຊາດ ໃນເດືອນພະຈິກນີ້.
ທ່ານ ໄບເດັນ, ຜູ້ທີ່ອາດຕໍ່ສູ້ເພື່ອຊີວິດການເມືອງຂອງທ່ານນັ້ນ, ແລະ ທ່ານ ບູຕີເຈຈ ໄດ້ອ້າງໃນລາຍການ “This Week” ຂອງໂທລະພາບຂ່າວ ABC ວ່າ ການແຂ່ງຂັນກັບທ່ານ ທຣຳ ຈະໄດ້ຮັບໄຊຊະນະຍາກຂຶ້ນຖ້າທ່ານ ແຊນເດີສ໌ ເປັນຜູ້ຖືກສະເໜີຊື່ຂອງພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ເພາະວ່າທ່ານແມ່ນຜູ້ທີ່ປະກາດຕົນເອງວ່າເປັນນັກສັງຄົມນິຍົມປະຊາທິປະໄຕ.
ການຕິດຕາມຢັ່ງຫາງສຽງໃໝ່ວັນຕໍ່ວັນ ໃນລັດ ນິວ ແຮມເຊຍ ໄດ້ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນທ່ານ ແຊນເດີສ໌ ມີຄະແນນສຽງນຳໜ້າທ່ານ ບູຕີເຈຈ ໃນສອງຄົນທີ່ມີຄະແນນນຳໜ້າ, ດ້ວຍທ່ານ ໄບເດັນ ແລະ ທ່ານນາງ ວໍເຣັນ ຢູ່ອັນດັບທີສອງ. ທ່ານນາງ ໂຄລບູຈາ ຕາມຫຼັງໃນອັນດັບຫ້າ.
ດ້ວຍສະມາຊິກພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ໄດ້ສືບຕໍ່ການຕໍ່ສູ້ລະຫວ່າງກັນເອງ ສຳລັບສິດທິເພື່ອແຂ່ງຂັນກັບທ່ານ ທຣຳ ນັ້ນ, ທ່ານປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໃນວັນອາທິດວານນີ້ ກໍໄດ້ສະແດງຄວາມດີໃຈອີກຄັ້ງນຶ່ງ ໃນການຕັດສິນວ່າທ່ານບໍ່ມີຄວາມຜິດ ໃນຂໍ້ກ່າວຫາການຟ້ອງຮ້ອງສອງຂໍ້ເມື່ອອາທິດທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ດ້ວຍການຂຽນຂໍ້ຄວາມການຍົກຍ້ອງຈາກບັນດາຜູ້ສະໜັບສະໜູນຂອງທ່ານໃນທວິດເຕີອີກຄັ້ງນຶ່ງ ແລະ ໄດ້ຕຳໜິວິຈານພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ.
Former South Bend Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg will enter the country's first primary election Tuesday leading in the delegate count.
Iowa's Democratic Party released the results of last week's caucus which was saddled by confusion and chaos partially due to a faulty app.
Buttigieg took 14 of the 41 delegates up for grabs in Iowa, followed by Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders with 12, Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren's eight. Former Vice President Joe Biden took six and Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar has one delegate. No other candidate finished in the delegate count.
It will take 1,990 delegates to win the Democratic presidential nomination at the July convention in Milwaukee. Although it's early in the race and 14 delegates many look paltry, every single delegate is important, especially with the race knotted up so far between Buttigieg and Sanders at the top and Warren not too far behind.
Democratic presidential contenders jabbed at each other Sunday two days ahead of the crucial New Hampshire party primary, attempting to undercut each others' credentials to take on Republican President Donald Trump in the November national election.
Biden, who may be fighting for his political life, and Buttigieg claimed on ABC News' This Week show that the race against Trump will be more difficult to win if Sanders is the Democratic nominee because he is a self-declared Democratic Socialist.
New day-to-day tracking polling in New Hampshire showed Sanders leading Buttigieg in a top pairing, with Biden and Warren in a clear second tier standing. Klobuchar trails in fifth.
With the Democrats continuing their fight among themselves for the right to take on Trump, the president on Sunday basked again in his acquittal last week on two impeachment charges, retweeting praise from supporters and criticizing Democrats.