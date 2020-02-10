ອະ​ດີ​ດ​ເຈົ້າ​ເມືອງ ຊ້າວ ເບັນ (South Bend) ລັດ ອິນ​ເດຍ​ນາ ທ່ານ ພີດ ບູ​ຕີ​ເຈ​ຈ ຈະ​ເຂົ້າ​ການ​ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງ​ຂັ້ນ​ຕົ້ນ​ຄັ້ງ​ທຳ​ອິດ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ອັງ​ຄານມື້​ອື່ນ ດ້ວຍຄະ​ແນນ​ນຳ​ໜ້າ​ ໃນ​ຈຳ​ນວນ​ຄະ​ແນນ​ສຽງ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ຈາກ​ຄະ​ນະ​ຜູ້​ແທນໃນ​ສະ​ພາ.

ພັກ​ເດ​ໂມ​ແຄ​ຣັດ​ໃນ ໄອ​ໂອ​ວາ ໄດ້​ເປີ​ດ​ເຜີຍ​ຜົນ​ຄະ​ແນນ​ຂອງ​ການ​ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງ​ຂັ້ນ​ຕົ້ນ​ໃນ​ອາ​ທິດ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ ເຊິ່ງໄດ້​ປະ​ສົບ​ຄວາມ​ຫຍຸ້ງ​ຍາກ​ຍ້ອນ​ຄວາມ​ສັບ​ສົນ ແລະ ຄວາມ​ວຸ້ນ​ວາຍສ່ວນ​ນຶ່ງ ​ຍ້ອນ​ແອັບ​ພ​ລີ​ເຄ​ຊັ້ນ​ທີ່​ມີ​ຂໍ້​ຜິດ​ພາດ.

ທ່ານ ບູ​ຕີ​ເຈ​ຈ ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ 14 ຈາກ 41 ຄະ​ແນນ​ສຽງຂອງ​ຄະ​ນະ​ຜູ້​ແທນໃນ​ລັດ ໄອ​ໂອ​ວາ, ຕາມ​ດ້ວຍ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ສະ​ພາ​ສູງ​ຈາກ​ລັດ ເວີ​ມັອນ ທ່ານ ເບີ​ນີ ແຊນ​ເດີ​ສ໌ ດ້ວຍ 12 ຄະ​ແນນ​, ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ສະ​ພາ​ສູງ​ຈາກ​ລັດ ແມ​ສ​ຊາ​ຈູ​ເຊັດ​ສ໌ ທ່ານ​ນາງ ເອ​ລິ​ຊາ​ເບັດ ວໍ​ເຣັນ 8 ຄະ​ແນນ​. ອະ​ດີດ​ຮອງ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ທ່ານ ໂຈ ໄບ​ເດັນ ໄດ້ 6 ຄະ​ແນນ ແລະ ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ສະ​ພາ​ສູງ​ຈາກ​ລັດ ມິນ​ເນ​ໂຊ​ຕ້າ ທ່ານ​ນາງ ເອ​ມີ ໂຄ​ລ​ບູ​ຈາ ໄດ້​ນຶ່ງ​ຄະ​ແນນ. ບໍ່​ມີ​ຜູ້​ແຂ່ງ​ຂັນ​ຄົນ​ອື່ນ​ ທີ່ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ຄະ​ແນນ​ສຽງ​ຈາກ​ຄະ​ນະ​ຜູ້​ແທນ​ໃນ​ສະ​ພາ.

ພວກ​ເພິ່ນ​ຕ້ອງ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ 1,990 ຄະ​ແນນ​ສຽງ​ຈາກ​ຄະ​ນະ​ຜູ້​ແທນ ເພື່ອ​ຊະ​ນະ​ການ​ຖືກ​ສະ​ເໜີ​ຊື່​ແຂ່ງ​ຂັນ​ເອົາ​ຕຳ​ແໜ່ງ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ​ຂອງ​ພັກ​ເດ​ໂມ​ແຄ​ຣັດ​ທີ່ກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມ​ໃຫຍ່ໃນ​ລັດ ມິ​ລ​ວໍ​ກີ ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ກໍ​ລະ​ກົດ​ນີ້. ເຖິງ​ແມ່ນ​ວ່າ​ມັນ​ຍັງ​ແມ່ນ​ຕອນ​ຕົ້ນ​ໃນ​ການ​ແຂ່ງ​ຂັນ​ ແລະ 14 ຄະ​ແນນ​ສຽງ​ຈາກ​ຄະ​ນະ​ຜູ້ແທນ ເບິ່ງ​ຄື​ວ່າ​ໜ້ອຍ​ນັ້ນ, ແຕ່​ວ່າທຸກໆ​ຄະ​ແນນ​ສຽງ​ແມ່ນ​ສຳ​ຄັນ, ໂດຍ​ສະ​ເພາະ​ດ້ວ​ຍການ​ແຂ່ງ​ຂັນ​ທີ່​ສູ​ສີ​ກັນ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ທ່ານ ບູ​ຕີ​ເຈ​ຈ ກັບ ທ່ານ ແຊນ​ເດີ​ສ໌ ໃນ​ອັນ​ດັບ​ສູງ​ສຸດ ແລະ ທ່ານ​ນາງ ວໍ​ເຣັນ ຕາ​ມ​ມາ​ທາງຫຼັງ​ບໍ່​ໄກ​ນັ້ນ.

ບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້​ລົງ​ແຂ່ງ​ຂັນ​ເອົາ​ຕຳ​ແໜ່ງ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ ສັງ​ກັດ​ພັກ​ເດ​ໂມ​ແຄ​ຣັດ ໄດ້​ເວົ້າ​ສຽດ​ສີກັນ​ ແລະ ​ກັນ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ອາ​ທິດ​ວານນີ້ ສອງວັນ​ກ່ອນ​ການ​ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງ​ຂັ້ນ​ຕົ້ນ​ທີ່​ສຳ​ຄັນ​ໃນ​ລັດ ນິວ ແຮມ​ເຊຍ, ດ້ວຍ​ການ​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ຂັດ​ຂວາງ​ຄວາມ​ໜ້າ​ເຊື່ອ​ຖື​ຂອງ​ກັນ​ແລະ​ກັນ ເພື່ອ​ຕໍ່​ສູ້​ກັບ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ​ສັງ​ກັດ​ພັກ​ຣີ​ພັບ​ບ​ລີ​ກັນ​ທ່ານ ດໍ​ໂນ​ລ ທ​ຣຳ ໃນ​ການ​ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງ​ແຫ່ງ​ຊາດ ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ພະ​ຈິກນີ້.

ທ່ານ ໄບ​ເດັນ, ຜູ້​ທີ່​ອາດ​ຕໍ່​ສູ້​ເພື່ອ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ການ​ເມືອງ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ນັ້ນ, ແລະ ທ່ານ ບູ​ຕີ​ເຈ​ຈ ໄດ້ອ້າງ​ໃນ​ລາຍ​ການ “This Week” ຂ​ອງ​ໂທ​ລະ​ພາບ​ຂ່າວ ABC ວ່າ ການ​ແຂ່ງ​ຂັນ​ກັບ​ທ່ານ ທ​ຣຳ ຈະ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ໄຊ​ຊະ​ນະ​ຍາກ​ຂຶ້ນ​ຖ້າ​ທ່ານ ແຊນ​ເດີ​ສ໌ ເປັນ​ຜູ້​ຖືກ​ສະ​ເໜີ​ຊື່​ຂອງ​ພັກ​ເດ​ໂມ​ແຄ​ຣັດ ເພາະ​ວ່າ​ທ່ານ​ແມ່ນ​ຜູ້​ທີ່​ປະ​ກາດ​ຕົນ​ເອງວ່າ​ເປັນ​ນັກ​ສັງ​ຄົມ​ນິ​ຍົມປະ​ຊາ​ທິ​ປະ​ໄຕ.

ການ​ຕິດ​ຕາມ​ຢັ່ງ​ຫາງ​ສຽງ​ໃໝ່​ວັນ​ຕໍ່​ວັນ​ ໃນ​ລັດ ນິວ ແຮມ​ເຊຍ ໄດ້​ສະ​ແດງ​ໃຫ້​ເຫັນ​ທ່ານ ແຊນ​ເດີ​ສ໌ ມີ​ຄະ​ແນນ​ສຽງ​ນຳ​ໜ້າ​ທ່ານ ບູ​ຕີ​ເຈ​ຈ ໃນ​ສອງ​ຄົນ​ທີ່​ມີ​ຄະ​ແນນ​ນຳ​ໜ້າ, ດ້ວຍ​ທ່ານ ໄບ​ເດັນ ແລະ ທ່ານ​ນາງ ວໍ​ເຣັນ ຢູ່​ອັນ​ດັບ​ທີ​ສອງ. ທ່ານ​ນາງ ໂຄ​ລ​ບູ​ຈາ ຕາມຫຼັງ​ໃນ​ອັນ​ດັບ​ຫ້າ.

ດ້ວຍ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ພັກ​ເດ​ໂມ​ແຄ​ຣັດ ໄດ້​ສືບ​ຕໍ່​ການ​ຕໍ່​ສູ້​ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ກັນ​ເອງ ສຳ​ລັບ​ສິດ​ທິ​ເພື່ອ​ແຂ່ງ​ຂັນ​ກັບ​ທ່ານ ທ​ຣຳ ນັ້ນ, ທ່ານປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ໃນ​ວັນ​ອາ​ທິດ​ວານນີ້ ກໍ​ໄດ້​ສະ​ແດງ​ຄວາມ​ດີ​ໃຈ​ອີກ​ຄັ້ງ​ນຶ່ງ ໃນ​ການ​ຕັດ​ສິນ​ວ່າ​ທ່ານບໍ່​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ຜິດ​ ໃນ​ຂໍ້​ກ່າວ​ຫາ​ການ​ຟ້ອງ​ຮ້ອງ​ສອງ​ຂໍ້​ເມື່ອ​ອາ​ທິດ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ, ດ້ວຍ​ການ​ຂຽນ​ຂໍ້​ຄວາມ​ການ​ຍົກ​ຍ້ອງ​ຈາກ​ບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜູນ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານໃນ​ທວິດ​ເຕີ​ອີກ​ຄັ້ງ​ນຶ່ງ ແລະ ໄດ້​ຕຳ​ໜິ​ວິ​ຈານ​ພັກ​ເດ​ໂມ​ແຄ​ຣັດ.



Former South Bend Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg will enter the country's first primary election Tuesday leading in the delegate count.



Iowa's Democratic Party released the results of last week's caucus which was saddled by confusion and chaos partially due to a faulty app.



Buttigieg took 14 of the 41 delegates up for grabs in Iowa, followed by Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders with 12, Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren's eight. Former Vice President Joe Biden took six and Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar has one delegate. No other candidate finished in the delegate count.



It will take 1,990 delegates to win the Democratic presidential nomination at the July convention in Milwaukee. Although it's early in the race and 14 delegates many look paltry, every single delegate is important, especially with the race knotted up so far between Buttigieg and Sanders at the top and Warren not too far behind.



Democratic presidential contenders jabbed at each other Sunday two days ahead of the crucial New Hampshire party primary, attempting to undercut each others' credentials to take on Republican President Donald Trump in the November national election.



Biden, who may be fighting for his political life, and Buttigieg claimed on ABC News' This Week show that the race against Trump will be more difficult to win if Sanders is the Democratic nominee because he is a self-declared Democratic Socialist.



New day-to-day tracking polling in New Hampshire showed Sanders leading Buttigieg in a top pairing, with Biden and Warren in a clear second tier standing. Klobuchar trails in fifth.



With the Democrats continuing their fight among themselves for the right to take on Trump, the president on Sunday basked again in his acquittal last week on two impeachment charges, retweeting praise from supporters and criticizing Democrats.