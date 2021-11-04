ໂຄງການສ້າງໂລກໃຫ້ດີຂຶ້ນກວ່າເກົ່າຂອງທ່ານ ໄບເດັນ ແມ່ນເພື່ອຕອບໂຕ້ ຕໍ່ໂຄງການ ນຶ່ງແລວທາງ ນຶ່ງເສັ້ນທາງຂອງ ຈີນ

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານ ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ໃຊ້ການປະຊຸມທີ່ຢູ່ນອກກອງ ປະຊຸມໃຫຍ່ກ່ຽວ​ກັບສະພາບອາກາດປ່ຽນແປງຂອງສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ, ທີ່ຮູ້ຈັກ ກັນ​ດີ​ວ່າ COP26 ນັ້ນ, ເພື່ອຜັກດັນວິໄສທັດຂອງທ່ານສຳລັບໂຄງການ ພື້ນ ຖານໂຄງລ່າງການຮ່ວມມືໂລກສີຂຽວ ທີ່ທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າຈະຕັ້ງ “ເສັ້ນທາງທີ່ຍືນ ຍົງໄປສູ່ການປ່ອຍອາຍແກັສພິດເປັນສູນພາຍໃນປີ 2050,” ແລະ ພ້ອມກັນນັ້ນ ໄດ້ສະໜອງທາງເລືອກອື່ນໆແທນ​ໃຫ້ໂຄງການນຶ່ງແລວທາງນຶ່ງ​ເສັ້ນທາງຂະໜາດໃຫຍ່ຂອງຈີນ.

ທ່ານໄບເດັນ ກ່າວໃນກອງປະຊຸມໂຕະມົນໃນເມືອງກລາສໂກ ປະເທດ ສກັອດ ແລນວ່າ “ໂຄງການສ້າງຄືນໃຫ້ດີກວ່າເກົ່າ, ໂຄງການສີຂຽວສະອາດຂອງ ອັງກິດ, ແລະໂຄງການທາງຜ່ານໂລກ ແລະສີຂຽວສະອາດ ທັງໝົດແມ່ນເປັນ ສ່ວນນຶ່ງຂອງການປະຕິບັດການຮ່ວມລະຫວ່າງບັນດາຄູ່ພາ​ຄີຂອງບັນດາ ປະເທດທີ່ມີເສດຖະກິດກ້າວໜ້າທີ່ສຸດ 7 ປະເທດ ຫຼື G-7 ເພື່ອສະໜັບສະໜູນພື້ນ ຖານໂຄງລ່າງທີ່ມີຄຸນນະພາບສູງ ແລະຍືນຍົງ.”

ທ່ານ ແລະ ບັນດາຜູ້ນຳໂລກຫຼາຍກວ່າ 100 ຄົນໄດ້ລົງນາມໃນຂໍ້ຕົກລົງ ດ້ານດິນ​ຟ້າອາກາດເພື່ອຊ່ວຍຮັກສາອຸນຫະພູມໂລກໃຫ້ຕໍ່າກວ່າ 1.5 ອົງສາ ແຊລຊຽສ.

ທ່ານ ໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ເປີດແຜນການສ້າງໂລກໃຫ້ດີຂຶ້ນກວ່າເກົ່າຂອງທ່ານ ຫຼື B3W ໃນລະຫວ່າງກອງປະຊຸມສຸດຍອດ G-7 ໃນເດືອນມິຖຸນາທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ໂດຍມີເປົ້າໝາຍທີ່ຈະສ້າງ “ພື້ນຖານທີ່ຜັກດັນໂດຍມີຄຸນຄ່າ, ມາດຕະຖານສູງ ແລະໂປ່ງໃສ” ເພື່ອຊ່ວຍບັນດາໂຄງການການເງິນໃນປະເທດທີ່ກຳລັງ ພັດທະນາ.

ສິ່ງດັ່ງກ່າວນັ້ນຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ມັນເປັນທາງເລືອກອື່ນທີ່ເຫັນໄດ້ຊັດຕໍ່ໂຄງການນຶ່ງ ແລວທາງນຶ່ງເສັ້ນ ທາງທີ່ມີມູນຄ່າຫຼາຍພັນຕື້ໂດລາຂອງປັກກິ່ງ. ໂຄງການພັດ ທະນາສາກົນດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້ໃຫ້ເງິນຊ່ວຍ ເຫຼືອບັນດາໂຄງການພື້ນຖານໂຄງລ່າງ ໃນເອເຊຍ, ອາຟຣິກາ ແລະ ອາເມຣິກາລາຕິນ ແລະ ໄດ້ສ້າງຄວາມກ້າວໜ້າໃນ ຢູໂຣບ.

ທ່ານ ໄບເດັນກ່າວວ່າ ມັນມີຄວາມຕ້ອງການອັນຮີບດ່ວນສຳລັບການພັດທະນາ ພື້ນຖານໂຄງລ່າງໃນປະເທດຕ່າງໆ ພື້ນຖານໂຄງລ່າງທີ່ເປັນບູລິມະສິດສູງສຸດ ເວລາເຈົ້າສ້າງມັນ ມັນຈະເປັນບູລິມະສິດໃນການຕໍ່ສູ້ກັບການປ່ຽນແປງຂອງ ດິນ​ຟ້າອາກາດຈາກເວລາທີ່ຊ້ວນໄດ້ຖືກສັບເຂົ້າໄປໃນດິນ ແລະ ເລີ່ມຕົ້ນການ ເຕີບໂຕຂອງເສດຖະກິດສີຂຽວ.”

ຮາກຖານສຳລັບໂຄງການຂອງສະຫະລັດ ດັ່ງກ່າວແມ່ນໄດ້ເລີ່ມຂຶ້ນແລ້ວ. ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ທີ່ນຳໜ້າໂດຍຮອງທີ່ປຶກສາດ້ານຄວາມປອດໄພແຫ່ງຊາດ ຂອງສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານ ດາລີບ ຊິງ ແມ່ນຢູ່ໃນປະເທດການາ ແລະ ເຊເນກາລ ໃນອາທິດນີ້ເພື່ອສັງເກດການໂຄງການພື້ນຖານໂຄງລ່າງຕ່າງໆ. ການ​ໄປທັດສະນະທີ່​ເປັນ “ການປຶກສາຫາລື” ດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້ມີຂຶ້ນຕາມຫຼັງການເດີນທາງ ທີ່ຄ້າຍຄືກັນນີ້ ໄປຍັງເຂດອາເມຣິກາລາຕິນ ໃນເດືອນກັນຍາທີ່່ຜ່ານມາ, ເຊິ່ງທ່ານຊິງ ໄດ້ນຳພາບັນດາຜູ້ແທນຈາກ​ຫລາຍໜ່ວຍງານໄປປະເທດໂຄ ລອມເບຍ, ເອກົວດໍ ແລະ ປານາມາ. ການໄປທັດສະນະອື່ນໆອີກຫຼາຍຄັ້ງທີ່​ໄປ​ເຖິງ​ຫລາຍຂົງ​ເຂດທີ່ແຕກຕ່າງກັນແມ່ນໄດ້ຖືກວາງແຜນໄວ້ແລ້ວ.

ທຳນຽບຂາວໄດ້ກ່າວໃນຖະແຫຼງການສະບັບນຶ່ງວ່າ “ວິໄສທັດຂອງທ່ານປະ ທານາທິບໍດີສຳລັບ B3W ແມ່ນເພື່ອເຮັດວຽກກັບບັນດາຄູ່ພາ​ຄີ ທີ່ແລກປ່ຽນມູນ ເຊື້ອປະຊາທິປະໄຕຂອງພວກເຮົາເພື່ອໃຫ້ເງິນຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອ ແລະ ພັດທະນາພື້ນ ຖານໂຄງລ່າງໃນທາງທີ່ໂປ່ງໃສ, ຍືນຍົງ, ຍຶດຕິດກັບມາດຕະຖານສູງ ແລະ ກະຕຸ້ນພາກສ່ວນເອກະຊົນຖ້າມັນມີຄວາມເປັນໄປໄດ້.”

U.S. President Joe Biden used the sidelines of the United Nations Climate Change Conference, also known as COP26, to push his vision for a green, collaborative global infrastructure initiative that he said will set a “sustainable path to net-zero emissions by 2050,” and also provide an alternative to China’s massive Belt and Road Initiative.

“The Build Back Better Initiative, the Clean Green Initiative of Great Britain, the Global Gateway and Clean Green initiatives are all part of a joint effort among the G-7 partners to deliver high-quality, sustainable infrastructure,” Biden said at a roundtable event in Glasgow, Scotland.

He and more than 100 other world leaders signed on to climate pacts to help keep global warming below 1.5 degrees Celsius.

Biden launched his Build Back Better World, or B3W, plan during the June G-7 summit, with the goal of creating “a values-driven, high-standard, and transparent infrastructure partnership” to help finance projects in developing countries.

That makes it an obvious alternative to Beijing’s multitrillion-dollar Belt and Road Initiative. That international development program has financed infrastructure projects in Asia, Africa and Latin America, and made inroads in Europe.

“There’s an urgent need for infrastructure development in countries — infrastructure that prioritizes, when you build it — it prioritizes the fight against climate change from the moment the spade goes in the ground, and jump-starts the green economic growth,” Biden said.

The groundwork for the U.S. initiative has already begun. Officials led by U.S. Deputy National Security Adviser Daleep Singh are in Ghana and Senegal this week to scout infrastructure projects. The “listening session” tour followed a similar trip to Latin America in September, where Singh led an interagency delegation to Colombia, Ecuador and Panama. Several other tours to different regions have been planned.

“The president’s vision for B3W is to work with partners that share our democratic values to finance and develop infrastructure in a manner that is transparent, sustainable, adheres to high standards, and catalyzes the private sector where possible,” the White House said in a statement.