ຈັກຈັ່ນກຸ່ມທີ 10 ສະໜອງຄວາມພະຈົນໄພ ໃນການປຸງແຕ່ງອາຫານ ໃຫ້ແກ້ຮ້ານອາຫານ ຢູ່ນະຄອນຫຼວງ ວໍຊິງຕັນ

ຫຼາຍພາກສ່ວນຂອງ ສະຫະລັດ ແມ່ນກຳລັງຖືກໂຕຈັກຈັ່ນຈຳນວນຫຼວງຫຼາຍບຸກລຸກ ເຊິ່ງມັນຈະອອກມາຈາກພື້ນດິນຄັ້ງນຶ່ງໃນທຸກໆ 17 ປີ. ສຳລັບຄົນສ່ວນຫຼາຍນັ້ນ ແມງໄມ້ທີ່ລັກໄລ່ຫູດັ່ງກ່າວແມ່ນໜ້າລຳຄານ, ແຕ່ສຳລັບຄົນອື່ນໆ, ມັນແມ່ນອາຫານ. ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອ ອາລາມ ເບີນາຮານ ມີລາຍງານ ກ່ຽວກັບ ເລື່ອງນີ້, ເຊິ່ງ ພຸດທະສອນ ຈະນຳລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ຖ້າເຈົ້າອາໄສຢູ່ເຂດນະຄອນຫຼວງ ວໍຊິງຕັນ, ມັນໄດ້ມີສຽງຮ້ອງວື່ໆຢູ່ອາກາດມາເປັນເວລາຫຼາຍອາ ທິດແລ້ວ. ມັນແມ່ນສຽງຂອງໂຕຈັກຈັ່ນ. ແລະ ຈັກຈັ່ນທີ່ສະເພາະພວກນີ້ຈະປາກົດຕົວອອກມາປະມານທຸກໆ 17 ປີເພື່ອແຜ່ພັນ.

ສຳລັບຫຼາຍຄົນ, ສຽງຂອງມັນ ແລະ ຄາບຂອງມັນແມ່ນສິ່ງທີ່ໜ້າລຳຄານ.

ແຕ່ສຳລັບແມ່ຄົວ ແສງ ຫຼວງລາດ, ເຈົ້າຂອງຮ້ານອາຫານ ແລະ ແມ່ຄົວຂອງຮ້ານອາຫານ ລາວ ຊື່ວ່າ ຕິບເຂົ້າ, ມັນເປັນສິ່ງທີ່ໜ້າຍິນດີ.

ແມ່ຄົວ ແສງ ຫຼວງລາດ ເວົ້າວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາຢາກເຮັດໃຫ້ແນ່ໃຈວ່າມັນສະອາດ, ພວກເຮົາຢາກຮັບ ປະກັນວ່າມັນສຸກ, ສະນັ້ນ ພວກເຮົາຢາກເຮັດໃຫ້ແນ່ໃຈວ່າມັນປອດໄພ. ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຕ້ອງລ້າງມັນສາມຄັ້ງ, ສາມຫຼືສີ່ຄັ້ງ. ແລ້ວແຕ່ວ່າມັນມີຂີ້ດິນຫຼາຍຊໍ່າໃດ.”

ທ່ານອາດຈະໄດ້ຍິນຄຳວ່າອາຫານຈາກນາມາສູ່ໂຕະ. ແຕ່ວ່າໃນລະຫວ່າງລະດູຈັກຈັ່ນນີ້, ແມ່ຄົວແສງຈະແຕ່ງອາຫານຈາກຕົ້ນໄມ້ມາສູ່ໂຕະ.

ແມ່ຄົວ ແສງ ຫຼວງລາດ ເວົ້າວ່າ “ສະນັ້ນພວກເຮົາຈະເຮັດການສຳຫຼວດບາງຢ່າງຄື ແມ່ນໃຜຈະເປັນຄົນທີ່ຈະລອງກິນມັນ? ສະນັ້ນ, ຄົນສ່ວນຫຼາຍທີ່ຕອບມາແມ່ນຄົນໄວໜຸ່ມ, ສະນັ້ນມັນຄືກັບການພະ ຈົນໄພ, ແລະ ເຂົາເຈົ້າຢາກລອງກິນມັນ ແລະ ຢາກຮູ້ວ່າມັນມີລົດຊາດແນວໃດ.”

ແມ່ຄົວແສງໄດ້ກຽມອາຫານທີ່ເຮັດດ້ວຍໂຕຈັກຈັ່ນສາມຢ່າງແຕກຕ່າງກັນໃຫ້ເຮົາລອງຊີມໃນມື້ນີ້.

ນຶ່ງແມ່ນແຈ່ວຈັກຈັ່ນ, ເຮັດດ້ວຍຂົ້ວຈັກຈັ່ນໃສ່ຈີ່ກະທຽມ, ຂີງ, ຜັກບົ່ວ, ນໍ້າປາ ແລະ ນໍ້າໝາກນາວສົດ.

ສອງແມ່ນຂົ້ວຈັກຈັ່ນ, ໃສ່ໝາກຖົ່ວດິນ, ໃບຂີ້ຫູດ, ໝາກຂາມ, ເກືອ ແລະ ກະທຽມ.

ແລະ ສາມແມ່ນລາບ ຈັກຈັ່ນ, ເຊິ່ງຈັກຈັ່ນຈະຖືກລວກ, ໃສ່ນໍ້າປາ, ນໍ້າໝາກນາວ, ເຂົ້າຂົ້ວ ແລະ ພວກຜັກຫອມຕ່າງໆ.

ອາຫານພວກນີ້ບໍ່ໄດ້ລວມຢູ່ໃນລາຍການອາຫານຫຼັກຂອງຮ້ານອາຫານ ແລະ ມີໃຫ້ຊື້ເມືອກິນຢູ່ບ້ານເທົ່ານັ້ນ.

ແມ່ຄົວ ແສງ ຫຼວງລາດ ເວົ້າວ່າ “ສະນັ້ນເວລາທີ່ແຂກໂທມາ ຫຼື ສັ່ງທາງ ອອນໄລນ໌ ມັນກໍຈະເປັນຄືວ່າພຽງແຕ່ເວົ້າ ຈັກຈັ່ນ.. ສະນັ້ນມັນຂ້ອນຂ້າງຈະ ເປັນຄວາມລັບ. ສະນັ້ນເຂົາເຈົ້າຈະມາ ແລະ ຮັບເອົາເມືອກິນຢູ່ບ້ານເທົ່ານັ້ນ.”

ໃນຫຼາຍປະເທດຢູ່ໃນໂລກ, ແມງໄມ້ຕ່າງໆແມ່ນແຫຼ່ງອາຫານທີ່ປົກກະຕິ. ແຕ່ບໍ່ແມ່ນໃນປະເທດຕາເວັນຕົກສ່ວນຫຼາຍ.

ທ່ານ ບັອບບີ ປຣະດາຈິດ, ຫົວໜ້າປະຕິບັດງານຢູ່ຮ້ານອາຫານ ຕິບເຂົ້າ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ເຈົ້າຮູ້ບໍ່, ຕອນຍັງນ້ອຍຂ້ອຍຈື່ໄດ້ວ່າ ນ້າສາວ, ອາວ, ພໍ່ແມ່ ຂອງຂ້ອຍພວກເພິ່ນຈະພາກັນອອກໄປນອກ ແລະ ໄປເກັບເອົາໂຕຈັກຈັ່ນ. ມັນຖືກເຂົ້າໃຈໃນ ອາເມຣິກາ ວ່າຈັກຈັ່ນພວກນີ້ແມ່ນແມງໄມ້, ຖືກພິຈາລະນາ ວ່າເປັນຕາຂີ້ດຽດ. ແຕ່ໃນວັດທະນະທຳອື່ນໆ ມັນຖືກພິຈາລະນາວ່າ ເປັນອາ ຫານລາຄາແພງ.”

ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ຖາມຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ກິນຈັກຈັ່ນເທື່ອທຳອິດ, ສຳລັບຄຳເຫັນຂອງລາວ.

ທ້າວ ເອຣິກ ອາລາມສຈາ, ຄົນອິນໂດເນເຊຍ ທີ່ໄດ້ກິນຈັກຈັ່ນເປັນຄັ້ງທຳອິດ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ມັນແຊບຫຼາຍ, ນົວ, ເນື້ອມັນກອບໆ, ບາງເທື່ອຄືກັບໂຕກຸ້ງ, ແຊບຫຼາຍ.”

ນັກໂພຊະນາການ ແລະ ນັກສິ່ງແວດລ້ອມໄດ້ສົ່ງເສີມແມງໄມ້ໃຫ້ເປັນແຫຼ່ງອາຫານໂປຣຕີນທີ່ຍືນຍົງກວ່າສັດທີ່ຖືກລ້ຽງຢູ່ຟາມມາດົນນານ.

ແຕ່ຢູ່ທີ່ນີ້ໃນ ສະຫະລັດ, ການກິນຈັກຈັ່ນສຳລັບອາຫານຄໍ່າແມ່ນພຽງສຳລັບນັກກິນທີ່ມີຄວາມກ້າຫານທີ່ສຸດເທົ່ານັ້ນ.

Parts of the United States are being invaded by a mass brood of cicadas that emerges from the ground once every 17 years. For most people the noisy insects are a nuisance, but for others, they’re a meal. VOA's Alam Burnahan has details in this story narrated by Irfan Ihsan.

If you live in the Washington, D.C. area, there’s been a constant high-pitched buzz in the air for weeks now. It’s caused by cicadas. And these particular cicadas show up around every 17 years to reproduce.

For many, their noise and discarded shells are a nuisance.



But to chef Seng Luangrath - owner and chef at the Laotian restaurant Thip Khao - they are a welcome sight.

"We want to make sure it’s clean, we want to make sure it’s cooked, so we want to make sure it’s safe. I have to do it three times, three or four times. Depends on how much dirt.”

You've heard of farm to table. Well, during cicada season, chef Seng cooks up dishes from tree to table.

"So we do some sort of survey like who would be who would want to try it? So, most people responding are like the younger people, so they are more like adventurous, and they want to try it and want to see how it tastes like.”

Chef Seng has prepared three different types of cicada-based dishes for us to try today:

Jaew Juk Jun, fried cicadas smashed with roasted garlic, ginger, onion, fish sauce and fresh lime juice.

Kua Juk Jun, fried cicadas with peanut, lime leaves, tamarind, salt and garlic.

And a salad called Laab Juk Jun, which is boiled cicadas, fish sauce, lime juice, toasted rice powder and herbs.

These dishes are not included on the restaurant’s main menu and are available for takeout only.

"So when our guest call, you know, or they order online it will be like just say JUK JUN.. So that's that's kind of like a secret. So, they will come and pick up to go only.”

In many countries in the world, insects are a regular source of food. But not in much of the West.

"You know, at a very young age I remember like my aunts, uncles, my parents they would like go out and like harvest all these cicadas …It’s been perceived in America that these cicadas are bugs, considered disgusting. But in other cultures it's considered as a delicacy."

We asked a first-time cicada eater, to give us a review.

“It tastes good, savory, the texture is crunchy, maybe it's like shrimp, very delicious.”

Nutritionists and environmentalists alike have long promoted insects as a more sustainable source of protein than farm-raised cattle.

But here in the U.S, having cicadas for dinner is only for the most daring of eaters.