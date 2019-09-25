ນາ​ຍົກ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ອັງກິດ ທ່ານ​ບໍ​ຣິ​ສ ຈອນ​ສັນ ກຳ​ລັງ​ຕໍ່​ສູ້ ເພື່ອ​ຄວາມ​ຢູ່​ລອດທາງດ້ານ

​ການ​ເມືອງ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ການ​ຕັດ​ສິນຂອງ​ສານ​ສູງ​ສຸດ​ອັງ​ກິດ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ອັງ​ຄານ​ວານ​

ນີ້ ທີ່​ວ່າ ການ​ຕັດ​ສິນ​ໃຈ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ ​ທີ່ໄດ້​ໂຈະ​ການ​ເຄື່ອນ​ໄຫວ​ຂອງ​ສະ​ພາ​ຊົ່ວຄາວ ໃນ

​ຕົ້ນ​ເດືອນ​ນີ້ ແມ່ນບໍ່​ຖືກ​ຕ້ອງ​ຕາມ​ກົດ​ໝາຍ.

ການ​ຕັດ​ສິນ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ໝາຍ​ຄວາມ​ວ່າ ​ບັນ​ດາ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ສະ​ພາ​ອັງ​ກິດ ຈະ​ກັບ​ຄືນ​ໄປ​ສະ

​ພາ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພຸດ​ມື້​ນີ້ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ມີ​ການ​ຮຽກຮ້ອງ​ໃຫ້​ທ່ານ​ບໍ​ຣິ​ສ​ ລາອອກ​ຈາກ​ຕຳ​ແໜ່ງ.

ອັງ​ກິດ​ຍັງ​ມີ​ກຳ​ນົດ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ຖອນ​ຕົວ ​ອອກ​ຈາກ​ສະ​ຫ​ະ​ພາບ​ຢູໂຣ​ບ ໃນ​ວັນ​ທີ 31 ຕຸ​ລາ ຈະ

​ມາ​ເຖິງ​ນີ້ ເຖິງ​ແມ່ນວ່າ​ຂັ້ນ​ຕອນ​ໃນ​ອັນ​ທີ່​ຮ້ອງວ່າ​ເບ​ຣັກ​ຊິດ (Brexit) ບັດ​ນີ້​ໄດ້​ຕົກຢູ່​ໃນ

ຄວາມ​ສົງ​ໄສ​ແລ້ວ.

ບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້​ພິ​ພາກ​ສ​າ​ສານ​ສູງ​ສຸດ 11 ຄົນ​ໄດ້​ຕັດ​ສິນ​ຢ່າງ​ເປັນ​ເອກ​ກະ​ສັນ ບໍ່​ເຫັນພ້ອມ ກັບ

​ທ່ານ​ຈອນ​ສັນ ໃນການ​ຕັດ​ສິນ​ທີ່​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ອະ​ທິ​ບາຍ​ວ່າ “​ເປັນການ​ຕັດ​ສິນຢູ່​ໃນຂອບ​ເຂດ

​ອຳ​ນາດ​ຂອງ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ.”

ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ເບ​ຣນ​ດາ ຮາ​ເລ ຫົວ​ໜ້າ​ສານ​ສູງ​ສຸດ ກ່າວ​ໃນ​ຕ​ອນ​ເຊົ້າ​ວັນ​ອັງ​ຄານ​ວານ​ນີ້​ວ່າ

“ການ​ຕັດ​ສິນ​ໃຈ​ທີ່ແນະ​ນຳ​ໃຫ້​ພະຣາ​ຊີ​ນີປິດ​ປະ​ຊຸມ​ສະ​ພານັ້ນ ແມ່ນຜິດ​ກົດ​ໝາຍເພາະ​

ວ່າ​ໄດ້​ເປັນ​ຜົນ​ກະ​ທົບ​ໃນ​ການ​ສ້າງ​ຄວາມ​ບໍ່​ພໍ​ໃຈຫຼື​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ ບໍ່​ໃຫ້​ສະ​ພາ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດໜ້າ​ທີ່​

ຕາມ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ທຳ​ມະ​ນູນ ​ໂດຍປາດ​ສະ​ຈາກ​ ການ​ໃຫ້ ເຫດ​ຜົນທີ່​ດີ​.”

ການ​ຕັດ​ສິນ​ຂອງ​ສານ​ສູງ​ສຸດ​ທີ່ວ່າ ​ທ່ານ​ຈອນ​ສັນ​ໄດ້​ເຮັດ​ຜິດ​ກົດ​ໜາຍ ໃນ​ການ​ໃຫ້ແນະ

​ນຳ​ແກ່​ພະຣາ​ຊີ​ນີເພື່ອ​ປິດ​ການ​ປະ​ຊຸມ​ສະ​ພາຊົ່ວ​ຄາວ​ນັ້ນ ​ເປັນ​ຂ່າວ​ໃຫຍ່​ທາງການ​ເມືອງ

ທີ່​ໄດ້​ສ້າງ​ຄວາມ​ສັ່ນ​ສະ​ເທືອນ​ຕໍ່ພື້ນ​ຖານ​ປະ​ຊາ​ທິ​ປ​ະ​ໄຕ​ອັງ​ກິດ.

ກາ​ນ​ພົບ​ປະ​ກັບ ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ທ່ານ​ດໍ​ໂນ​ລ ທ​ຣຳ ຢູ່​ຂ້າງນອກກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸ​ມ​

ສະມັດ​ຊາ​ໃຫຍ່ສະ​ຫະ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊາດ ໃນ​ນະ​ຄອນ​ນິວຢອກ ​ເມື່ອວັນ​ອັງ​ຄານ​ວານ​ນີ້ ທ່ານ​

ຈອນ​ສັນ ​ຍັງ​ບໍ່​ຍອມ​ຢູ່​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ເລື້ອງນີ້.

ທ່ານ​ຈອນ​ສັນ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ໃຫ້​ຄວາມ​ນັບ​ຖື​ກົດ​ໝາຍ ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ.

ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ນັບ​ຖື​ສານ. ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ບໍ່​ເຫັນ​ພ້ອມ​ທີ່​ສຸດ​ກັບອັນ​ທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້​ເວົ້າ​ໄປ​. ແລະ​

ຄວາມ​ຈິງ​ແລ້ວ ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ຄິດ​ວ່າ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຈຳ​ເປັນ​ຕ້ອງໄດ້​ເຮັດ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ເລື້ອງ Brexit.”

ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ທ​ຣຳ ໄດ້​ໃຫ້​ຄຳ​ເວົ້າ​ທີ່ການ​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜູນ​ຕໍ່​ທ່ານ.

ປະ​ທ​າ​ນາ​ທິບໍດີ​ທ​ຣໍ​າ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ບັນ​ດາ​ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ໃນ​ນະ​ຄອນ​ນິວຢອກວ່າ “ຜົນ​ຈະ​ເລີ້ມ​

ສະ​ແດງ​ອອກມາ​ໃຫ້​ເຫັນໃນ​ເດືອນ​ພະ​ຈິກນີ້. ແຕ່​ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ເຫັນ​ຄືວ່າ ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ເຮັດ

​ຄວາມ​ກ້າວ​ໜ້າ​ຢ່າງ​ໃຫຍ່​ຫຼວງ.”

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is fighting for his political survival following a ruling from Britain's Supreme Court Tuesday that his decision to suspend Parliament earlier this month was unlawful.

The ruling means British lawmakers will return to Parliament Wednesday, as calls grow for Johnson's resignation. Britain is still due to leave the European Union Oct. 31, although that so-called Brexit process has now been thrown into further doubt.

The 11 Supreme Court judges ruled unanimously against Johnson, a decision they described as "a judgment on the boundaries of government power."

“The decision to advise her majesty to prorogue Parliament was unlawful, because it had the effect of frustrating or preventing the ability of Parliament to carry out its constitutional functions without reasonable justification,” Brenda Hale, head of the Supreme Court, said Tuesday morning.

The Supreme Court's decision that Johnson acted illegally in advising the queen to suspend Parliament is a political earthquake that has shaken the pillars of British democracy.

Meeting U.S. President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York Tuesday, Johnson remained defiant.

“We respect the judiciary in our country. We respect the court. I disagree profoundly with what they had to say. And frankly, I think we need to get on with Brexit,” Johnson said.

Trump offered words of support.

President Donald Trump meets with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the United Nations General Assembly, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, in New York.

“The results will start to show in November. But it looks to me like he is making great progress,” Trump told reporters in New York.