ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີອັງກິດ ທ່ານບໍຣິສ ຈອນສັນ ກຳລັງຕໍ່ສູ້ ເພື່ອຄວາມຢູ່ລອດທາງດ້ານ
ການເມືອງຂອງທ່ານ ຫຼັງຈາກການຕັດສິນຂອງສານສູງສຸດອັງກິດໃນວັນອັງຄານວານ
ນີ້ ທີ່ວ່າ ການຕັດສິນໃຈຂອງທ່ານ ທີ່ໄດ້ໂຈະການເຄື່ອນໄຫວຂອງສະພາຊົ່ວຄາວ ໃນ
ຕົ້ນເດືອນນີ້ ແມ່ນບໍ່ຖືກຕ້ອງຕາມກົດໝາຍ.
ການຕັດສິນດັ່ງກ່າວໝາຍຄວາມວ່າ ບັນດາສະມາຊິກສະພາອັງກິດ ຈະກັບຄືນໄປສະ
ພາໃນວັນພຸດມື້ນີ້ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ມີການຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ທ່ານບໍຣິສ ລາອອກຈາກຕຳແໜ່ງ.
ອັງກິດຍັງມີກຳນົດທີ່ຈະຖອນຕົວ ອອກຈາກສະຫະພາບຢູໂຣບ ໃນວັນທີ 31 ຕຸລາ ຈະ
ມາເຖິງນີ້ ເຖິງແມ່ນວ່າຂັ້ນຕອນໃນອັນທີ່ຮ້ອງວ່າເບຣັກຊິດ (Brexit) ບັດນີ້ໄດ້ຕົກຢູ່ໃນ
ຄວາມສົງໄສແລ້ວ.
ບັນດາຜູ້ພິພາກສາສານສູງສຸດ 11 ຄົນໄດ້ຕັດສິນຢ່າງເປັນເອກກະສັນ ບໍ່ເຫັນພ້ອມ ກັບ
ທ່ານຈອນສັນ ໃນການຕັດສິນທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າອະທິບາຍວ່າ “ເປັນການຕັດສິນຢູ່ໃນຂອບເຂດ
ອຳນາດຂອງລັດຖະບານ.”
ທ່ານນາງເບຣນດາ ຮາເລ ຫົວໜ້າສານສູງສຸດ ກ່າວໃນຕອນເຊົ້າວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້ວ່າ
“ການຕັດສິນໃຈທີ່ແນະນຳໃຫ້ພະຣາຊີນີປິດປະຊຸມສະພານັ້ນ ແມ່ນຜິດກົດໝາຍເພາະ
ວ່າໄດ້ເປັນຜົນກະທົບໃນການສ້າງຄວາມບໍ່ພໍໃຈຫຼືປ້ອງກັນ ບໍ່ໃຫ້ສະພາປະຕິບັດໜ້າທີ່
ຕາມລັດຖະທຳມະນູນ ໂດຍປາດສະຈາກ ການໃຫ້ ເຫດຜົນທີ່ດີ.”
ການຕັດສິນຂອງສານສູງສຸດທີ່ວ່າ ທ່ານຈອນສັນໄດ້ເຮັດຜິດກົດໜາຍ ໃນການໃຫ້ແນະ
ນຳແກ່ພະຣາຊີນີເພື່ອປິດການປະຊຸມສະພາຊົ່ວຄາວນັ້ນ ເປັນຂ່າວໃຫຍ່ທາງການເມືອງ
ທີ່ໄດ້ສ້າງຄວາມສັ່ນສະເທືອນຕໍ່ພື້ນຖານປະຊາທິປະໄຕອັງກິດ.
ການພົບປະກັບ ປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ຢູ່ຂ້າງນອກກອງປະຊຸມ
ສະມັດຊາໃຫຍ່ສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ໃນນະຄອນນິວຢອກ ເມື່ອວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້ ທ່ານ
ຈອນສັນ ຍັງບໍ່ຍອມຢູ່ກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງນີ້.
ທ່ານຈອນສັນກ່າວວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາໃຫ້ຄວາມນັບຖືກົດໝາຍ ຢູ່ໃນປະເທດຂອງພວກເຮົາ.
ພວກເຮົານັບຖືສານ. ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າບໍ່ເຫັນພ້ອມທີ່ສຸດກັບອັນທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ເວົ້າໄປ. ແລະ
ຄວາມຈິງແລ້ວ ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າພວກເຮົາຈຳເປັນຕ້ອງໄດ້ເຮັດກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງ Brexit.”
ປະທານາທິບໍດີທຣຳ ໄດ້ໃຫ້ຄຳເວົ້າທີ່ການສະໜັບສະໜູນຕໍ່ທ່ານ.
ປະທານາທິບໍດີທຣໍາ ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ບັນດານັກຂ່າວໃນນະຄອນນິວຢອກວ່າ “ຜົນຈະເລີ້ມ
ສະແດງອອກມາໃຫ້ເຫັນໃນເດືອນພະຈິກນີ້. ແຕ່ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າເຫັນຄືວ່າ ທ່ານໄດ້ເຮັດ
ຄວາມກ້າວໜ້າຢ່າງໃຫຍ່ຫຼວງ.”
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is fighting for his political survival following a ruling from Britain's Supreme Court Tuesday that his decision to suspend Parliament earlier this month was unlawful.
The ruling means British lawmakers will return to Parliament Wednesday, as calls grow for Johnson's resignation. Britain is still due to leave the European Union Oct. 31, although that so-called Brexit process has now been thrown into further doubt.
The 11 Supreme Court judges ruled unanimously against Johnson, a decision they described as "a judgment on the boundaries of government power."
“The decision to advise her majesty to prorogue Parliament was unlawful, because it had the effect of frustrating or preventing the ability of Parliament to carry out its constitutional functions without reasonable justification,” Brenda Hale, head of the Supreme Court, said Tuesday morning.
The Supreme Court's decision that Johnson acted illegally in advising the queen to suspend Parliament is a political earthquake that has shaken the pillars of British democracy.
Meeting U.S. President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York Tuesday, Johnson remained defiant.
“We respect the judiciary in our country. We respect the court. I disagree profoundly with what they had to say. And frankly, I think we need to get on with Brexit,” Johnson said.
Trump offered words of support.
President Donald Trump meets with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the United Nations General Assembly, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, in New York.
“The results will start to show in November. But it looks to me like he is making great progress,” Trump told reporters in New York.