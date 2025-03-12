ອັງກິດວາງແຜນ ຈະຄືນອຳນາດໃຫ້ ໝູ່ເກາະ ຊາໂກສ ຈົນເຖິງ ເກາະ ມໍຣີຊຽດສ

ໝູ່ເກາະ ຊາໂກສ ຊຶ່ງຕັ້ງຢູ່ຫ່າງຈາກ ມາດາກັສກາ ໄປທາງຕາເວນອອກປະມານ 2,500 ກິໂລແມັດ ເປັນອານານິຄົມຂອງອັງກິດມາຕັ້ງແຕ່ປີ 1841 ໂດຍຢູ່ພາຍໃຕ້ການບໍລິຫານຂອງ ມໍຣີຊຽດສ ຊຶ່ງໃຫ້ເຫດຜົນວ່າອັງກິດຖືກບັງຄັບໃຫ້ຍົກໝູ່ເກາະນີ້ໃຫ້ຜູ້ອື່ນໂດຍບໍ່ຊອບທຳເພື່ອແລກກັບເອກະລາດໃນປີ 1968.

ອັງກິດຂັບໄລ່ປະຊາກອນຂອງໝູ່ເກາະ ຊາໂກສ ອອກໄປໂດຍໃຊ້ກຳລັງໃນຊ່ວງທົດສະວັດ 1960 ແລະ 1970.

ເພື່ອເປີດທາງໃຫ້ກັບຖານທັບທະຫານສະຫະລັດໃນເກາະ ດິເອໂກ ກາຣເຊຍ ຊຶ່ງເປັນນຶ່ງໃນເກາະທີ່ໃຫຍ່ທີ່ສຸດໃນໝູ່ເກາະນີ້.

ໃນປີ 2019 ສານຍຸຕິທຳລະຫວ່າງປະເທດກ່າວວ່າອັງກິດຄວນຍົກການຄວບຄຸມໝູ່ເກາະນີ້ໃຫ້ກັບ ມໍຣິຊຽດສ

ຂະນະນີ້ ລອນດອນ ກຳລັງພະຍາຍາມຫາຂໍ້ສະຫຼຸບຂໍ້ຕົກລົງດັ່ງກ່າວ ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີອັງກິດ ເຄຍ ສຕາເມີ ກ່າວກັບສະມາຊິກລັດຖະສະພາເມື່ອເດືອນຜ່ານມາວ່າ ສີ່ງສຳຄັນຄືການຮັກສາອະນາຄົດຂອງຖານທັບສະຫະລັດ.

ທ່ານ ເຄຍ ສຕາເມີ ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີອັງກິດກ່າວວ່າ.

“ ຖ້າບໍ່ມີຄວາມແນ່ນອນທາງກົດໝາຍຖານທັບກໍ່ບໍ່ສາມາດດຳເນີນການໄດ້ໃນທາງປະຕິບັດຢ່າງທີ່ຄວນຈະເປັນ ຊຶ່ງນັ້ນບໍ່ດີຕໍ່ຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງຂອງຊາດຂອງເຮົາ ແລະ ເປັນຂອງຂວັນສຳລັບສັດຕູຂອງເຮົາ”

ມີລາຍງານວ່າອັງກິດຈະຍອມສະລະອຳນາດອະທິປະໄຕຂອງໝູ່ເກາະ ຊາໂກສແລະ ຈ່າຍເງິນໃຫ້ ມໍຣິຊຽດສ໌ ປະມານ 116 ລ້ານໂດລຕໍ່ປີ ເປັນເວລາ 99 ປີ ເພື່ອເຊົ່າ ດີເອໂກ ກາຣເຊຍ ກັບຄືນມາ ແລະ ໃຫ້ຖານທັບຄົງຢູ່.

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ທ່ານ ດໍໂນລ ທຣໍາ ຂອງສະຫະລັດກ່າວເມື່ອເດືອນຜ່ານມາວ່າ ທ່ານມີທ່າອ່ຽງທີ່ຈະອະນຸມັດຂໍ້ຕົກລົງດັ່ງກ່າວ

ສະຫະລັດຍັງໄດ້ຮັບການສະໜັບສະໜູນຈາກອິນເດຍຊຶ່ງມີຄວາມສຳພັນໄກ້ຊິດກັບ ມໍຣິຊຽດສ ແຕ່ມີຂໍ້ກັງວົນດ້ານຄວາມປອດໄພ ພັກຝ່າຍຄ້ານອະນຸລັກນິຍົມຂອງອັງກິດໄດ້ກ່າວເຖິງແຜນທີ່ສະເໜີວ່າເປັນ “ ຫາຍະນະທາງຍຸດທະສາດສຳລັບອັງກິດ”

ຈີນມີຄວາມສຳພັນທາງດ້ານເສດຖະກິດທີ່ຈະເລີນກັບມໍຣີຊຽດ ບາງຄົນຢ້ານວ່າຄວາມສຳພັນດັ່ງກ່າວອາດຈະສົ່ງຜົນກະທົບຕໍ່ຖານທັບຂອງສະຫະລັດ ໃນໝູ່ເກາະດີເອໂກ ກາຣເຊຍ

ທ່ານ ເອວານ ຟາວເລີ ເປັນສະມາຊິກຂອງສະຫະພັນສະພາຈີນຊຶ່ງເໜັ້ນໜັກເຖິງໄພຄຸກຄາມຈາກປັກກິ່ງ.

ທ່ານ ເອວານ ຟາວເລີ ສະມາຊິກສະຫະພັນສະພາຈີນກ່າວວ່າ “ມໍຣີຊຽດສ ເປັນໜີ້ຈີນຫຼາຍພໍສົມຄວນ ( ປັກກິ່ງ ) ໃຊ້ສີ່ງນັ້ນເພື່ອສະແຫວງຫາຂໍ້ໄດ້ປຽບທາງການເມືອງ ພຶ້ນທີ່ດັ່ງກ່າວມີຄວາມສຳຄັນທາງຍຸດທະສາດສຳລັບເຮົາ ແລະຈີນກໍ່ເຂົ້າໃຈເລື້ອງນີ້ເຊັ່ນກັນ ຈີນໄດ້ເຄື່ອນໄຫວທາງການທະຫານຢ່າງແຂງແຮງອ້ອມຮອບໝູ່ເກາະ ຊາໂກສແລ້ວ”

ຫຼັງຈາກຖືກຂັບໄລ່ ຊາວຊາໂກສຈຳນວນຫຼາຍກໍ່ຕັ້ງຖີ່ນຖານໃນ ມໍຣີຊຽດສ໌

ນອກຈາກນີ້ຍັງມີຄົນອີກຈຳນວນຫຼາຍພັນຄົນທີ່ເດີນທາງໄປຍັງອັງກິດ ທ່ານ ແຟຣງກີ້ ບອນເທມ ແລະ ແມັກເວລ ອີເວເນີ ເປັນສະມາຊິກຂອງກຸ່ມລົນນະລົງ

Chagossian Voices ພວກເຂົາໄດ້ໂຕ້ແຍ້ງວ່າມໍຣີຊຽດສ ບໍ່ເຄີຍມີສິດໃນບ້ານເກີດຂອງຕົນໂດຍຊອບທຳແລະຄັດຄ້ານຂໍ້ຕົກລົງທີ່ອັງກິດສະເໜີໃນການສະລະອຳນາດອະທິປະໄຕ

ແຟຣງກີ້ ບອນເທມ (Frankie Bontemps,) ຈາກ ອົງການChagossian Voices ກ່າວເປັນພາສາອັງກິດວ່າ “ ເຮົາຖືກເມີນເສີຍອີກຄັ້ງ ຜູ້ຄົນກຳລັງເວົ້າເຖິງອະນາຄົດຂອງບ້ານເກີດຂອງເຮົາໂດຍບໍ່ມີເຮົາເຮົາຮູ້ສຶກຄືປະຫວັດສາດກຳລັງຊໍ້າຮອຍ”

ແມັກເວລ ອີເວເນີ (Maxwell Evenor) ຈາກອົງການ Chagossian Voices ກ່າວວ່າ “ ຕອນນີ້ເຮົາພົບວ່າຕົວເອງ ຕົວຕົນຂອງເຮົາເອງ ຕົວຕົນຂອງເຮົາເອງ ຖືກມອບໃຫ້ກັບຄົນອື່ນໂດຍນະໂຍບາຍທີ່ແຕ່ງຂຶ້ນໂດຍບໍ່ໄດ້ຂໍອະນຸຍາດເຮົາ ເຮົາຍັງຄົງເປັນອານານິຄົມ ເຮົາເປັນອານານິຄົມແຫ່ງສຸດທ້າຍຂອງແອຟຣິກາ”

ພາຍໃຕ້ເງື່ອນໄຂຂອງຂໍ້ຕົກລົງ ຊາວຊາໂກສ ແລະ ຄອບຄົວຂອງພວກເຂົາຈະສາມາດກັບໄປຍັງເກາະນອກໃນໝູ່ເກາະໄດ້ ແຕ່ບໍ່ສາມາດກັບໄປຍັງ ດີເອໂກ ກາຣເຊຍ ຊຶ່ງຈະຍັງຄົງຖືກປິດກັ້ນຢູ່

ຊາວຊາໂກສ ກະຕືລືລົ້ນທີ່ຈະກັບບ້ານແຕ່ພວກເຂົາເບິ່ງຄືວ່າຈະບໍ່ມີອຳນາດໃນຂະນະທີ່ພະລັງທາງພູມສາດກຳນົດທິດທາງການເຈລະຈາກ່ຽວກັບອະນາຄົດຂອງໝູ່ເກາະ.

The Chagos Islands, about 2,500 kilometers east of Madagascar, have been a British colony since 1814. They’ve been administered from Mauritius — which argues it was illegally forced to give them away in return for its own independence in 1968.

Britain forcibly expelled the Chagos Islands’ population in the 1960s and 70s…

… to make way for a U.S. military base on Diego Garcia, one of the largest islands in the archipelago.

In 2019, the International Court of Justice said Britain should cede control of the islands to Mauritius.

Now, London is seeking to finalize such a deal. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer told lawmakers last month it was vital to secure the future of the U.S. base.

Keir Starmer, British Prime Minister

“Without legal certainty, the base cannot operate in practical terms as it should. That is bad for our national security and it’s a gift to our adversaries.”

It’s reported that Britain will cede sovereignty of the Chagos Islands and pay Mauritius around $116 million dollars a year for 99 years, to lease back Diego Garcia and allow the military base to remain.

U.S. President Donald Trump said last month that he was inclined to approve the deal.

It also has the backing of India, which has close ties to Mauritius.

But there are security concerns. Britain’s Conservative opposition party has described the proposed plan as “a strategic disaster for Britain.”

China has a burgeoning economic relationship with Mauritius. Some fear those ties could compromise the U.S. base on Diego Garcia.

Evan Fowler is from the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China, which focuses on threats from Beijing.

Evan Fowler, Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China

“Mauritius owes China quite a lot, [Beijing] uses that to seek political advantage. That area is strategically important to us. And the Chinese understand this too. The Chinese have already been active militarily around the Chagos Islands.”

After their expulsion, many Chagossians settled in Mauritius.

Thousands also left for Britain. Frankie Bontemps and Maxwell Evenor are with the advocacy group Chagossian Voices. They argue Mauritius has never had a rightful claim to their homeland – and object to Britain’s proposed deal to cede sovereignty.

Frankie Bontemps, Chagossian Voices (in English) )

“Once again, we are ignored. People are discussing the future of our homeland without us. We feel like history is repeating itself.”

Maxwell Evenor, Chagossian Voices (in English)

“We now find ourselves - our very own identity, our very own self - being given to someone else by a made-up policy without asking us. We are still colonized. We are the last colony of Africa.”

Under the terms of the deal, Chagossians and their families would be able to return to the outer islands in the archipelago – but not to Diego Garcia, which would remain off-limits.

The Chagossians are eager to return home. But they appear powerless as geopolitical forces shape negotiations over the future of the islands.