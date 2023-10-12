ກະສັດແຫ່ງອັງກິດ ຈະຮຽນຮູ້ເພື່ອ 'ເຂົ້າໃຈຢ່າງເລິກເຊິ່ງ' ຂອງ 'ຄວາມເຈັບປວດ' ໃນອະດີດອານານິຄົມ ຢູ່ທີ່ກອງປະຊຸມ ກັບປະທານາທິບໍດີຂອງເຄັນຢາ

ກະສັດຊາຣ​ລສ໌ ທີ 3 ແຫ່ງອັງກິດ ຈະພົບປະກັບປະທານາທິບໍດີຂອງເຄັນຢາ ທ່ານວີລລຽມ ຣູໂຕ ຢູ່ໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງໄນໂຣບີ ໃນປະມານສາມອາທິດນີ້. ກະສັດຊາຣ​ລສ໌ ຈະຊົງກ່າວ​ເຖິງເລື້ອງ “ຕ່າງໆທີ່ເຈັບປວດ” ຂອງອະດີດການເປັນເຈົ້າອານານິຄົມຂອງອັງກິດ. ອີງຕາມການກ່າວຂອງວັງບັກກິງແຮມ ໃນວັນພຸດວານນີ້.

ໃນລະຫວ່າງການຢ້ຽມຢາມໄລຍະສີ່ວັນ ທີ່ໄດ້ຖືກກຳນົດໃສ່ວັນທີ 31 ຕຸລາ ຫາ ວັນທີ 3 ພະຈິກ ພະອົງຊາຣ​ລສ໌ ແລະ ທ່ານຣູໂຕ ຈະເດີນທາງໄປທ່ຽວຊົມສວນອຸດທະຍານແຫ່ງຊາດ ໄນໂຣບີ ແລະເຂົ້າຮ່ວມໃນງານລ້ຽງຢ່າງເປັນທາງການ. ທັງສອງທ່ານຄາດໝາຍວ່າ ຈະປຶກສາຫາລືເລື້ອງ ວິກິດການດ້ານດິນຟ້າອາກາດ, ຄວາມສຳຄັນຂອງຄວາມພະຍາຍາມໃນການປົກປັກຮັກສາ ແລະການທຳງານຮ່ວມກັນກ່ຽວກັບຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງແຫ່ງຊາດ ອີງຕາມທ່ານຄຣິສ ຟິຕສເຈີໂຣລດ໌ (Chris Fitzgerald) ຮອງເລຂາທິການສ່ວນຕົວຂອງກະສັດ ທີ່ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນກອງປະຊຸມຖະແຫລງຂ່າວ.

ກະສັດຊາຣ​ລສ໌ ຍັງຈະຮັບຮູ້ເຖິງສະຖານະການທີ່ບໍ່ເພິ່ງປາດຖະໜາ ໃນປະ ຫວັດສາດ ລະຫວ່າງທັງສອງປະເທດທີ່ມີມານຶ່ງທົດສະວັດ ຫຼັງຈາກທີ່ອັງກິດ ໄດ້ຈ່າຍຄ່າຊົດເຊີຍຕ່າງໆ ໃຫ້ແກ່ການລຸກຮືຂຶ້ນທີ່ເອີ້ນວ່າ Mau Mau ທີ່ໂຫດຮ້າຍໃນຊຸມປີ 1950 ຊຶ່ງເປັນບັນຫາຂັດແຍ້ງທີ່ຊາວເຄັນຢາ ຫຼາຍພັນຄົນ ໄດ້ຖືກຂ້າຕາຍໂດຍເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຂອງອັງກິດ.

ທ່ານຟິຕສເຈີໂຣລດ໌ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ພະມະຫາກະສັດ ຈະໃຊ້ເວລາໃນລະຫວ່າງການຢ້ຽມຢາມເພື່ອທຳຄວາມເຂົ້າໃຈໃຫ້ເລິກເຊິ່ງຂຶ້ນຂອງຄວາມຜິດພາດຕ່າງໆທີ່ໄດ້ກະທົບຕໍ່ປະຊາຊົນຂອງເຄັນຢາ ໃນຊ່ວງເວລານີ້.”

ນະຄອນໄນໂຣບີ ເປັນສະຖາທີ່ທີ່ສຳຄັນໂດຍພິເສດສຳລັບຄອບຂອງຣາຊະວົງ. ໃນປີ 1950 ໃນຂະນະທີ່ຢູ່ໃນເຄັນຢາ ໃນເວລານັ້ນ ​ເຈົ້າ​ຍິງເອລີຊາເບັດ ຊຶ່ງເປັນພະມານດາຂອງເຈົ້າຊາຍຊາຣ​ລສ໌ ໄດ້ຮຽນຮູ້ວ່າ ພະອົງໄດ້ກາຍເປັນພະຣາຊີນີ ເມື່ອກະສັດຈອຣຈ໌ ທີ 6 ພະບິດາຂອງພະອົງໄດ້ສະ​ເດັດສະຫວັນນະຄົດ. ສ່ວນເຈົ້າຊາຍຊາຣ​ລສ໌ ເອງກໍໄດ້ຢ້ຽມຢາມ ປະເທດໃນເຂດອາຟຣິກາຕາເວັນອອກ ໃນປີ 1971.

ການພົບປະດັ່ງກ່າວ ມີຂຶ້ນຂະນະທີ່ເຄັນຢາ ສະເຫຼີມສະຫຼອງການໄດ້ຮັບເອກະ ລາດຈາກອັງກິດ ຄົບຮອບ 60 ປີ. ໄນໂຣບີ ເປັນຈຸດໝາຍປາຍທາງຫຼ້າສຸດຂອງກະສັດຊາຣ​ລສ໌ ສຳລັບການທູດ ຫຼັງຈາກທີ່ປະສົບຜົນສຳເລັດ ໃນການ ທ່ອງທ່ຽວໂດຍຣາຊະວົງ ຢູ່ໃນເຢຍຣະມັນ ເມື່ອເດືອນມີນາ ແລະ ຝຣັ່ງເມື່ອເດືອນແລ້ວນີ້.

Britain's King Charles III will meet with Kenyan President William Ruto in Nairobi in about three weeks. Charles will address "painful aspects" of Britain's colonial past, Buckingham Palace said on Wednesday.

During the four-day visit, scheduled for October 31 to November 3, Charles and Ruto will tour the Nairobi National Park and attend a state banquet. The two are expected to discuss the climate crisis, the importance of conservation efforts and working together on national security, Chris Fitzgerald, the king's deputy private secretary, said in a press conference.

Charles will also acknowledge the fraught history between the two nations a decade after Britain paid reparations for the horrors of the Mau Mau uprising of the 1950s, a conflict in which thousands of Kenyans were slain by British authorities.

"His majesty will take time during the visit to deepen his understanding of the wrongs suffered in this period by the people of Kenya," Fitzgerald said.

Nairobi has a particular significance for the royal family. In 1952, while in Kenya, then-Princess Elizabeth, Charles's mother, learned that she had become queen upon the death of her father, King George VI. Charles himself visited the East African nation in 1971.

The meeting comes as Kenya celebrates 60 years of independence from Britain. Nairobi is Charles's latest destination for diplomacy after successful royal tours in Germany in March and France last month.