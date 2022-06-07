ອັງ​ກິດ​ໄດ້​ປະ​ກາດ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ຈັນ​ວານ​ນີ້​ວ່າ​ຕົນ​ຈະສົ່ງ​ສູກ​ສອນ​ໄຟ​ໄລ​ຍະໄກ​ທີ່​ບໍ່​ບອກ ​ເຖິງ​ຈຳ​ນວນ​ໃຫ້​ແກ່​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ຫລັງ​ຈາກ​ການ​ຕັດ​ສິນ​ໃຈ​ຂອງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ອາ​ທິດ​ແລ້ວ​ ນີ້ ທີ່​ຈະ​ສົ່ງ​ອາ​ວຸດ​ຄ້າຍ​ຄື​ກັນນັ້ນ​ໄປ​ໃຫ້​ປະ​ເທດ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ. ​ທະ​ຫານ​ຢູ່​ເຄ​ຣນ​ຈະໄດ້​ ຮັບ​ການ​ເຝິກ​ແອບ​ເພື່ອ​ໃຊ້​ລະ​ບົບ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວຢູ່​ໃນ​ອັງ​ກິດ​ໃນ​ບໍ່​ເທົ່າ​ໃດ​ອາ​ທິດ​ຈະ​ມາ​ເຖິງ​ນີ້.

ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ​ໄດ້​ຂໍຮ້ອງປະ​ເທດຕາ​ເວັນ​ຕົກ​ຊ້ຳ​ແລ້ວ​ຊ້ຳ​ອີກ ໃຫ້​ສະ​ໜອງ​ອາ​ວຸດ​ທີ່​ຍິງ​ໄດ້ ໄລ​ຍະໄກ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ຕົນ​ປະ​ເຊີນ​ໜ້າ​ກັບ​ການຖະ​ລົ່ມຢ່າງບໍ່​ລົດ​ລະດ້ວຍ​ປືນ​ໃຫ​ຍ່​ຂອງ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ຢູ່​ທາງ​ພ​າກ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ອອກ​ຂອງ​ຂົງ​ເຂດດອນ​ບາສ.

ທ່ານ​ເບັນ ວ​າ​ລ​ເລັສ (Ben Wallace), ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ກະ​ຊວງ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ອັງ​ກິດກ່າວ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຖະ​ແຫລງ​ການສະ​ບັບ​ນຶ່ງວັນ​ຈັນວານ​ນີ້​ວ່າ: “​ອັງ​ກິດ​ຢື​ນ​ຢູ່ຄຽງ​ຂ້າງ​ກັບ ​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ໃນ​ການ​ຕໍ່​ສູ້​ນີ້ ແລະມີ​ບົດ​ບາດນຳ​ພາ​ໃນ​ການ​ສະ​ໜອງ​ອາ​ວຸດ​ທີ່​ສຳ​ຄັນ​ໃຫ້​ແກ່ກຳ​ລັງ​ທະ​ຫານ​ທີ່ກ້າເກັ່ງ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດ ທີ່​ເຂົາ​ຈົ້າມີ​ຄວາມ​ຕ້ອງ​ການ ເພື່ອ​ປ້ອງ ​ກັນ​ປະ​ເທດຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າບໍ່​ໃຫ້​ຖືກບຸກ​ລຸກ​ທີ່ບໍ່​ມີ​ການ​ເກະ​ຜິດ​ໃດໆ.”

ທ່ານ​ວາ​ລ​ເລັ​ສ ກ່າວ​ເພີ້ມ​ອີກວ່າ “ຍ້ອນ​ວ່າ​ພິກ​ໄຫວ​ຂອງ​ຣັດເຊຍປ່ຽນໄປ ​ສະ​ນັ້ນ​ການ​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜູນ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຕໍ່​ຢູ່​ເຄ​ຣນກໍ​ຕ້ອງ​ປ່ຽນ​ໄປ​ຄື​ກັນ. ບັນ​ດາ​ລະ​ບົບ​ ຈະ​ຫລວດ​ທີ່ມີ​ສະ​ມັດ​ຕະ​ພ​າບ​ສູງ​ເຫລົ່າ​ນີ້ ຈ​ະ​ຊ່ວຍ​ເພື່ອນ​ມິດ​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນໃນ​ການ​ປ້ອງ​ ກັນເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໃຫ້​ດີຂຶ້ນບໍ່​ໃຫ້​ຖືກການ​ໃຊ້​ປືນ​ໃຫຍ່​ໄລ​ຍະໄກ​ຍິງ​ໃສ່ ຊຶ່ງ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ທະ​ຫານ​ຂອງ​ປູ​ຕິນ​ໄດ້​ໃຊ້​ຍິງໃສ່ໂດຍ​ບໍ່​ເລືອກ​ໜ້າ​ໃນ​ການ​ທຳ​ລາຍ​ເມືອງ​ຕ່າງໆ​ໃຫ້​ລາບ​ຄາບ.”

​ລະ​ບົບ​ຍິງ​ຈະ​ຫລວດ M270 ຂອງອັງ​ກິດແບບ​ຍິງ​ໄດ້​ຫລາຍ​ລູກ​ພ້ອມ​ກັນ ຫລື M.L.R.S. ສາ​ມາດ​ຍິງຈະ​ຫລວດ​ນຳວິ​ຖີໄລ​ຍະ 80 ກິ​ໂລ​ແມັດ 12 ລຳໃນ​ເວ​ລາ ບໍ່​ຮອດ​ນຶ່ງ​ນາ​ທີ. ​ການ​ຕັດ​ສິນ​ໃຈ​ສົ່ງ​ລະ​ບົບທີ່​ວ່ານີ້​ໄປ​ໃຫ້​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ​ໄດ້​ມີ​ການປະ​ສານ​ງານ​ກັບວໍ​ຊິງ​ຕັນ ທີ່​ໄດ້​ປະ​ກາດໃນ​ອາ​ທິດ​ແລ້ວ​ນີ້​ວ່າ ຕົນ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ສົ່ງ​ປືນ​ໃຫຍ່ລະ​ບົບ ​ຈະ​ຫລວດທີ່ເຄື່ອນ​ໄຫວ​ໄດ້​ໄວ M142 ຫລື HIMARS ທີ່ຄ້າຍ​ຄື​ກັນນີ້.

ອາ​ວຸດ​ເຫລົ່າ​ນີ້ຈະ​ໃຫ້​ປະ​ໂຫຍດ​ແກ່​ຢູ່​ເຄ​ຣນ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ສະ​ໜາມ​ລົບ, ອີງ​ຕາມທ່ານ Sidharth Kaushal ຜູ້​ຊ່ຽວ​ຊານ​ລະ​ບົບ​ລູກ​ສອນ​ໄຟ​ຂອງ​ສະ​ຖາ​ບັນບໍ​ລິ​ການ​ລາດ​ຊະ​ອ​າ​ນາ​ຈັກ​ອັງ​ກິດ.

“​ອັນ​ທີ່​ລະ​ບົບ M.L.R.S. ຄື​ HIMARS ແລະ M270 ຈະ​ເຮັດເພື່ອ​ຊ່ວຍ​ໃຫ້​ຊາວ ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນດ້ວຍການປະ​ເຊີນ​ກັບ​ຈຳ​ນວນນຶ່ງ​ຂອງ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ​ທີ່​ມີ​ໄລ​ຍະ​ໄກ​ກວ່າ​ ພ້ອມທັງສະ​ມັດ​ຕະ​ພາບການ​ນຳ​ພາ​ທີ່ແມ້ນ​ຢຳ ຊຶ່ງ​ຈະ​ຊ່ວຍ​ຫລາຍ​ຢ່າງ​ໃນ​ການ​ປະ​ເຊີນ​ໜ້າ ໃນ​ການຍິງ​ຕ້ານ​ອາ​ວຸດ​ໄລ​ຍະ​ໄກ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ພ້ອມ​ທັງ​ຄວາມ​ສາ​ມາດ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ໂຈມ​ຕີເປົ້າ​ໝາຍຕ່າງໆ​ຂອງຣັດ​ເຊຍ​ເລິກເຂົ້າ​ໂດຍ​ທົ່​ວ​ໄປ.

Britain announced Monday it will supply an unspecified number of long-range missile launchers to Ukraine, following the United States' decision last week to send similar weapons. Ukrainian troops will be trained to use the systems in Britain in the coming weeks.

Ukraine has repeatedly asked the West to supply longer-range weapons as it faces an unrelenting barrage of Russian artillery in the eastern Donbas region.

Changing tactics

Britain's Defense Minister Ben Wallace said in a statement Monday: "The U.K. stands with Ukraine in this fight and is taking a leading role in supplying its heroic troops with the vital weapons they need to defend their country from [an] unprovoked invasion.

"As Russia's tactics change, so must our support to Ukraine. These highly capable multiple-launch rocket systems will enable our Ukrainian friends to better protect themselves against the brutal use of long-range artillery, which [Russian President Vladimir] Putin's forces have used indiscriminately to flatten cities," Wallace added.

recision weapons

The British M270 multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) can fire 12 GPS-guided rockets up to a range of 80 kilometers in under one minute. The decision to send the systems to Ukraine was coordinated with Washington, which announced last week that it is sending similar M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, or HIMARS.

The weapons will give Ukraine an advantage on the battlefield, according to Sidharth Kaushal, an expert on missile systems at Britain's Royal United Services Institute.

"What MLRS systems like HIMARS and the M270 will do will be to provide the Ukrainians with the range to engage some of the longer-range Russian systems, as well as a precision-guided capability which will enable things like counter-battery fire against long-range Russian assets, as well as the ability to strike Russian targets in-depth more generally."