ອັງກິດໄດ້ປະກາດໃນວັນຈັນວານນີ້ວ່າຕົນຈະສົ່ງສູກສອນໄຟໄລຍະໄກທີ່ບໍ່ບອກ ເຖິງຈຳນວນໃຫ້ແກ່ຢູເຄຣນ ຫລັງຈາກການຕັດສິນໃຈຂອງສະຫະລັດອາທິດແລ້ວ ນີ້ ທີ່ຈະສົ່ງອາວຸດຄ້າຍຄືກັນນັ້ນໄປໃຫ້ປະເທດດັ່ງກ່າວ. ທະຫານຢູ່ເຄຣນຈະໄດ້ ຮັບການເຝິກແອບເພື່ອໃຊ້ລະບົບດັ່ງກ່າວຢູ່ໃນອັງກິດໃນບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດອາທິດຈະມາເຖິງນີ້.
ຢູເຄຣນໄດ້ຂໍຮ້ອງປະເທດຕາເວັນຕົກຊ້ຳແລ້ວຊ້ຳອີກ ໃຫ້ສະໜອງອາວຸດທີ່ຍິງໄດ້ ໄລຍະໄກ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ຕົນປະເຊີນໜ້າກັບການຖະລົ່ມຢ່າງບໍ່ລົດລະດ້ວຍປືນໃຫຍ່ຂອງຣັດເຊຍ ຢູ່ທາງພາກຕາເວັນອອກຂອງຂົງເຂດດອນບາສ.
ທ່ານເບັນ ວາລເລັສ (Ben Wallace), ລັດຖະມົນຕີກະຊວງປ້ອງກັນປະເທດອັງກິດກ່າວຢູ່ໃນຖະແຫລງການສະບັບນຶ່ງວັນຈັນວານນີ້ວ່າ: “ອັງກິດຢືນຢູ່ຄຽງຂ້າງກັບ ຢູເຄຣນ ໃນການຕໍ່ສູ້ນີ້ ແລະມີບົດບາດນຳພາໃນການສະໜອງອາວຸດທີ່ສຳຄັນໃຫ້ແກ່ກຳລັງທະຫານທີ່ກ້າເກັ່ງຂອງປະເທດ ທີ່ເຂົາຈົ້າມີຄວາມຕ້ອງການ ເພື່ອປ້ອງ ກັນປະເທດຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າບໍ່ໃຫ້ຖືກບຸກລຸກທີ່ບໍ່ມີການເກະຜິດໃດໆ.”
ທ່ານວາລເລັສ ກ່າວເພີ້ມອີກວ່າ “ຍ້ອນວ່າພິກໄຫວຂອງຣັດເຊຍປ່ຽນໄປ ສະນັ້ນການສະໜັບສະໜູນຂອງພວກເຮົາຕໍ່ຢູ່ເຄຣນກໍຕ້ອງປ່ຽນໄປຄືກັນ. ບັນດາລະບົບ ຈະຫລວດທີ່ມີສະມັດຕະພາບສູງເຫລົ່ານີ້ ຈະຊ່ວຍເພື່ອນມິດຢູເຄຣນໃນການປ້ອງ ກັນເຂົາເຈົ້າໃຫ້ດີຂຶ້ນບໍ່ໃຫ້ຖືກການໃຊ້ປືນໃຫຍ່ໄລຍະໄກຍິງໃສ່ ຊຶ່ງກຳລັງທະຫານຂອງປູຕິນໄດ້ໃຊ້ຍິງໃສ່ໂດຍບໍ່ເລືອກໜ້າໃນການທຳລາຍເມືອງຕ່າງໆໃຫ້ລາບຄາບ.”
ລະບົບຍິງຈະຫລວດ M270 ຂອງອັງກິດແບບຍິງໄດ້ຫລາຍລູກພ້ອມກັນ ຫລື M.L.R.S. ສາມາດຍິງຈະຫລວດນຳວິຖີໄລຍະ 80 ກິໂລແມັດ 12 ລຳໃນເວລາ ບໍ່ຮອດນຶ່ງນາທີ. ການຕັດສິນໃຈສົ່ງລະບົບທີ່ວ່ານີ້ໄປໃຫ້ຢູເຄຣນໄດ້ມີການປະສານງານກັບວໍຊິງຕັນ ທີ່ໄດ້ປະກາດໃນອາທິດແລ້ວນີ້ວ່າ ຕົນກຳລັງສົ່ງປືນໃຫຍ່ລະບົບ ຈະຫລວດທີ່ເຄື່ອນໄຫວໄດ້ໄວ M142 ຫລື HIMARS ທີ່ຄ້າຍຄືກັນນີ້.
ອາວຸດເຫລົ່ານີ້ຈະໃຫ້ປະໂຫຍດແກ່ຢູ່ເຄຣນຢູ່ໃນສະໜາມລົບ, ອີງຕາມທ່ານ Sidharth Kaushal ຜູ້ຊ່ຽວຊານລະບົບລູກສອນໄຟຂອງສະຖາບັນບໍລິການລາດຊະອານາຈັກອັງກິດ.
“ອັນທີ່ລະບົບ M.L.R.S. ຄື HIMARS ແລະ M270 ຈະເຮັດເພື່ອຊ່ວຍໃຫ້ຊາວ ຢູເຄຣນດ້ວຍການປະເຊີນກັບຈຳນວນນຶ່ງຂອງຣັດເຊຍທີ່ມີໄລຍະໄກກວ່າ ພ້ອມທັງສະມັດຕະພາບການນຳພາທີ່ແມ້ນຢຳ ຊຶ່ງຈະຊ່ວຍຫລາຍຢ່າງໃນການປະເຊີນໜ້າ ໃນການຍິງຕ້ານອາວຸດໄລຍະໄກຣັດເຊຍ ພ້ອມທັງຄວາມສາມາດທີ່ຈະໂຈມຕີເປົ້າໝາຍຕ່າງໆຂອງຣັດເຊຍເລິກເຂົ້າໂດຍທົ່ວໄປ.
ອ່ານຂ່າວນີ້ເພີ້ມເປັນພາສາອັງກິດ
Britain announced Monday it will supply an unspecified number of long-range missile launchers to Ukraine, following the United States' decision last week to send similar weapons. Ukrainian troops will be trained to use the systems in Britain in the coming weeks.
Ukraine has repeatedly asked the West to supply longer-range weapons as it faces an unrelenting barrage of Russian artillery in the eastern Donbas region.
Changing tactics
Britain's Defense Minister Ben Wallace said in a statement Monday: "The U.K. stands with Ukraine in this fight and is taking a leading role in supplying its heroic troops with the vital weapons they need to defend their country from [an] unprovoked invasion.
"As Russia's tactics change, so must our support to Ukraine. These highly capable multiple-launch rocket systems will enable our Ukrainian friends to better protect themselves against the brutal use of long-range artillery, which [Russian President Vladimir] Putin's forces have used indiscriminately to flatten cities," Wallace added.
recision weapons
The British M270 multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) can fire 12 GPS-guided rockets up to a range of 80 kilometers in under one minute. The decision to send the systems to Ukraine was coordinated with Washington, which announced last week that it is sending similar M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, or HIMARS.
The weapons will give Ukraine an advantage on the battlefield, according to Sidharth Kaushal, an expert on missile systems at Britain's Royal United Services Institute.
"What MLRS systems like HIMARS and the M270 will do will be to provide the Ukrainians with the range to engage some of the longer-range Russian systems, as well as a precision-guided capability which will enable things like counter-battery fire against long-range Russian assets, as well as the ability to strike Russian targets in-depth more generally."