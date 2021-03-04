ໂຄວິດ-19 ສາຍພັນໃໝ່ ຢູ່ປະເທດບຣາຊີລ ອາດຕ້ານທານ ຕໍ່ຢາວັກຊີນ

ບັນດານັກວິທະຍາສາດພາກັນເຕືອນວ່າ ໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາສາຍພັນໃໝ່ ທີ່ຄົ້ນ ພົບຢູ່ປະ

ເທດບຣາຊີລ ອາດຈະຕິດແປດຄືນ ໃສ່ຜູ້ຄົນທີ່ຫາຍດີຈາກພະຍາດໂຄວິດ-19 ແລ້ວ.

ໄວຣັສສາຍພັນໃໝ່ P.1 ໄດ້ແຜ່ລະບາດຢູ່ໃນ 20 ກວ່າປະເທດ ນັບແຕ່ໄດ້ພົບ ເຫັນເທື່ອ

ທຳອິດໃນເດືອນພະຈິກປີກາຍນີ້ ທີ່ເມືອງມານັອສ ໃນເຂດອາມາຊອນ. ການຄົ້ນຄວ້າ

ຮ່ວມຂອງບັນດານັກວິທະຍາສາດ ໃນປະເທດອັງກິດແລະບຣາຊີລ ກ່າວວ່າ ໄວຣັສສາຍ

ພັນໃໝ່ ແມ່ນສາມາດຕິດຕໍ່ໄດ້ຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ ໃນລະຫວ່າງ 1.4 ຫາ 2.4 ເທື່ອ ກວ່າໄວຣັສໂຄ

ໂຣນາທີ່ພົບເຫັນເທື່ອທຳອິດ.

ເມືອງມານັອສ ໄດ້ປະສົບກັບຄື້ນຟອງເທື່ອທຳອິດຂອງໂຄວິດ-19 ໃນເດືອນເມສາ ແລະ

ພຶດສະພາປີກາຍນີ້. ອີງຕາມບັນດານັກຄົ້ນຄວ້າ ຕົກມາຮອດເດືອນຕຸລາ ເກືອບ 80

ເປີເຊັນ ຂອງຄົນປ່ວຍທີ່ຫາຍດີຈາກໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາຄວນໄດ້ຮັບພູມ ຂອງຮ່າງກາຍ ທີ່

ເຮັດໃຫ້ເຂົາເຈົ້າປອດໄພຈາກການຕິດເຊື້ອໄວຣັສໄດ້ອີກ.

ແຕ່ວ່າ 25 ຫາ 61 ເປີເຊັນ ຂອງພວກທີ່ຫາຍດີຈາກໂຄວິດ-19 ຈາກການລະ ບາດໃນ

ຮອບທຳອິດ ໄດ້ຕິດເຊື້ອໄວຣັສສາຍພັນໃໝ່ P.1 ອີກ ອີງຕາມການຄົ້ນ ຄວ້າ ທີ່ຍັງບໍ່ທັນ

ໄດ້ທົບທວນຈາກພວກນັກວິຊາການເທື່ອ.

ພວກນັກວິທະຍາສາດມີຄວາມເປັນຫ່ວງວ່າ ການຕິດແປດຂອງເຊື້ອໄວຣັສສາຍພັນໃໝ່

ທີ່ພາໃຫ້ຕິດໂຄວິດ-19 ນັ້ນ ອາດຕ້ານທານ ຕໍ່ວັກຊິນ ທີ່ກຳລັງແຈກ ຢາຍກັນຢູ່ທົ່ວໂລກ

ໃນປັດຈຸບັນ. ແຕ່ວ່າທ່ານນູໂຣ ຟາເຣຍ ນັກຄົ້ນຄວ້າໄວຣັສ ຢູ່ມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລອິມເພ

ຣຽວ ນະຄອນລອນດອນ ທີ່ເປັນຄູ່ຮ່ວມນຳພາໃນການ ຄົ້ນຄວ້າ ກ່າວວ່າ ຍັງໄວເກີນໄປທີ່

ຈະລົງຄວາມເຫັນວ່າ ສະຖານະການທີ່ເກີດຢູ່ໃນປະເທດບຣາຊີລ ຈາກເຊື້ອໄວຣັສສາຍ

ພັນໃໝ່P.1 ນັ້ນ ຈະເກີດຂຶ້ນຢູ່ໃນ ແຫ່ງອື່ນໆໄດ້ຫຼືບໍ່.

ການຄົ້ນຄວ້າທີ່ນຳອອກເຜີຍແຜ່ກ່ຽວກັບໄວຣັສສາຍພັນໃໝ່ P.1 ໄດ້ມີຂຶ້ນພ້ອມກັນກັບຂໍ້

ມູນທີ່ເປັນທາງການຈາກບຣາຊີລສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າ ຕົນໄດ້ບັນທຶກຈຳ ນວນຜູ້ເສຍຊີວິດ

ສູງສຸດໃນມື້ດຽວຍ້ອນໂຄວິດ-19 ເຖິງ 1,641 ຄົນ.

Scientists are warning that a variant of the novel coronavirus that was first detected in Brazil could reinfect people already recovering from COVID-19.

The P.1 variant has spread to more than 20 countries since it was first detected last November in the Amazonian region city of Manaus. A joint study by scientists in Britain and Brazil says the variant is 1.4 to 2.4 times more transmissible than the original version of the coronavirus.

Manaus was struck by an initial wave of COVID-19 infections in April and May of last year. According to researchers, by October almost 80% of recovering coronavirus patients should have developed antibodies that would have made them immune to the virus.

But 25% to 61% of those who had recovered from a first bout of COVID-19 were reinfected with the P.1 variant, according to the study, which has not been peer-reviewed.

Scientists are worried that new and more infectious variants of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 could be resistant to vaccine now being distributed around the world. But Nuno Faria, a virologist at Imperial College London who co-led the study, says it is too early to determine if the situation in Brazil with the P.1 variant will also occur elsewhere.

The release of the study on the P.1 variant coincided with official data from Brazil showing it had recorded its highest single-day number of COVID-19 deaths with 1,641.