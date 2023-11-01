ໂບລີເວຍ ຕັດຄວາມສຳພັນ ກັບ ອິສຣາແອລ ສ່ວນປະເທດອື່ນໆ ຮຽກໂຕເອກອັກຄະລັດຖະທູດຄືນ ຍ້ອນສົງຄາມໃນກາຊາ

ປະເທດໂບລີເວຍ ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້ ວ່າ ຕົນໄດ້ຕັດຄວາມສຳພັນ ທາງດ້ານການທູດກັບອິສຣາແອລ ຍ້ອນການໂຈມຕີຕໍ່ແຫຼມກາຊາຂອງເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ, ໃນຂະນະດຽວກັນປະເທດເພື່ອນບ້ານ ໂຄລອມເບຍ ແລະ ຊີເລ ກໍໄດ້ຮຽກໂຕ ບັນດາເອກອັກຄະລັດຖະທູດຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ປະຈຳປະເທດໃນເຂດຕາເວັນ ອອກກາງໃຫ້ກັບຄືນມາເພື່ອການປຶກສາຫາລື ອີງຕາມອົງການຂ່າວຣອຍເຕີສ໌.

ທັງສາມປະເທດໃນເຂດອາເມຣິກາໃຕ້ນັ້ນ ໄດ້ຕ້ອງຕິການໂຈມຕີທັງຫຼາຍຕໍ່ ກາຊາ ຂອງອິສຣາແອລ ແລະໄດ້ກ່າວປະນາມການເສຍຊີວິດຂອງພົນລະເມືອງ ຊາວປາແລັສໄຕນ໌.

ໂບລີເວຍ “ໄດ້ຕັດສິນໃຈທີ່ຈະຕັດຄວາມສຳພັນທາງການທູດກັບລັດອິສຣາແອລ ໃນການໂຕ້ແຍ້ງ ແລະ ກ່າວປະນາມ ກ່ຽວກັບການບຸກໂຈມຕີທາງທະຫານ ຂອງອິສຣາແອລ ແບບຮຸກຮານ ແລະບໍ່ສົມເຫດສົມຜົນ ທີ່ກຳລັງເກີດຂຶ້ນໃນ ແຫຼມ ກາຊາ” ຮອງລັດຖະມົນຕີການຕ່າງປະເທດ ທ່ານແຟຣດດີ ມາມານີ ໄດ້ກ່າວຢູ່ທີ່ກອງປະຊຸມຖະແຫລງຂ່າວ.

ທັງສາມປະເທດດັ່ງກ່າວ ຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ຢຸດຍິງ ໂດຍມີ ໂບລີເວຍ ແລະຊີເລ ກຳລັງຊຸກຍູ້ໃຫ້ເປີດທາງຜ່ານໃຫ້ການຊ່ອຍເຫຼືອດ້ານມະນຸດສະທຳ ເຂົ້າໄປໃນ ຂົງເຂດນັ້ນ ແລະກ່າວຫາອິສຣາແອລ ກ່ຽວກັບການລະເມີດກົດໝາຍສາກົນ.

ປະທານາທິບໍດີຂອງໂຄລອມເບຍ ທ່ານກຸສຕາໂວ ເປໂຕຣ ໄດ້ເອີ້ນການໂຈມຕີ ທັງຫຼາຍວ່າ “ການສັງຫານໝູ່ປະຊາຊົນຊາວປາແລັສໄຕນ໌” ໃນຂໍ້ຄວາມທີ່ຂຽນ ລົງໃນເຄືອຂ່າຍສື່ສັງຄົມ X ທີ່ເຄີຍຮູ້ຈັກກັນຄື ທວີດເຕີ ນັ້ນ.

ກະຊວງການຕ່າງປະເທດຂອງອິສຣາແອລ ກ່າວວ່າ ການຕັດສິນໃຈຂອງ ໂບລີເວຍ ເພື່ອຕັດຄວາມສຳພັນເປັນການຍອມຈຳນົນຕໍ່ການກໍ່ການຮ້າຍ.

Bolivia said on Tuesday it had broken diplomatic ties with Israel because of its attacks on the Gaza Strip, while neighbors Colombia and Chile recalled their ambassadors to the Middle Eastern country for consultations.

The three South American nations lambasted Israel's attacks on Gaza and condemned the deaths of Palestinian citizens.

Bolivia "decided to break diplomatic relations with the Israeli state in repudiation and condemnation of the aggressive and disproportionate Israeli military offensive taking place in the Gaza Strip," Deputy Foreign Minister Freddy Mamani said at a news conference.

The three countries called for a cease-fire, with Bolivia and Chile pushing for the passage of humanitarian aid into the zone and accusing Israel of violating international law.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro called the attacks a "massacre of the Palestinian people" in a post on the social media network X, formerly known as Twitter.

Israel's foreign ministry says Bolivia’s decision to cut ties is a surrender to terrorism.