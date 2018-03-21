ພວກ ໂບໂກ ຮາຣາມ ສົ່ງຄືນເດັກຍິງ ທີ່ຖືກ ລັກພາຕົວໄປ 76 ຄົນ

ລັດຖະມົນຕີກະຊວງຖະແຫຼງຂ່າວຂອງ ໄນຈີເຣຍ ກ່າວວ່າ ພວກຫົວຮຸນແຮງ ໂບໂກ

ຮາຣາມ ໄດ້ສົ່ງເດັກຍິງຄືນ 76 ຄົນຈາກຈຳນວນທັງໝົດ 110 ຄົນ ທີ່ພວກເຂົາໄດ້ລັກ

ພາຕົວໄປ ຈາກໂຮງຮຽນກິນນອນ ໃນເດືອນທີ່ຜ່ານມາ.

ທ່ານ ລາຍ ໂມຮຳເມັດ “Lai Mohammed” ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນວັນພຸດມື້ນີ້ວ່າ ພວກເດັກຍິງ

ໄດ້ຖືກປ່ອຍ ຜ່ານ “ການປະຕິບັດການລັບ ແລະ ດ້ວຍການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອຂອງປະເທດ

ເພື່ອນມິດບາງປະເທດ,” ແລະ ຂະ ບວນການດັ່ງກ່າວແມ່ນກຳລັງດຳເນີນຢູ່.

ຜູ້ອາໄສຢູ່ໃນທ້ອງຖິ່ນໄດ້ລາຍງານວ່າ ພວກຫົວຮຸນແຮງໄດ້ຂັບລົດໄປສົ່ງພວກເດັກ

ຍິງທີ່ເມືອງ ດັບຈີ ໃນພາກຕາເວັນອອກສຽງເໜືອ ຂອງ ປະເທດ ໃນຂະບວນລົດ 9

ຄັນ, ຫຼັງຈາກປ່ອຍພວກເດັກຍິງລົງແລ້ວ ພວກເຂົາກໍໄດ້ຂັບລົດໜີ.

ຊະຕາກຳຂອງພວກເດັກຍິງທີ່ຍັງເຫຼືອຢູ່ແມ່ນບໍ່ທັນຊັດເຈນ.

ພວກ ໂບໂກ ຮາຣາມ, ເຊິ່ງມີຄວາມໝາຍໂດຍທົ່ວໄປວ່າ “ການສຶກສາຂອງປະເທດ

ຕາເວັນຕົກແມ່ນສິ່ງຕ້ອງຫ້າມ ນັ້ນ,” ໄດ້ສັນຍາວ່າຈະຈົງຮັກພັກດີ ຕໍ່ພວກລັດອິສລາມ

ໃນປີ 2015 ແລະ ໄດ້ດຳເນີນການໂຈມຕີຫຼາຍຄັ້ງຕໍ່ໂຮງຮຽນຕ່າງໆ. ກຸ່ມຫົວຮຸນແຮງ

ດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ທົ່ວໂລກຢ້ານກົວ ໃນເວລາທີ່ພວກເຂົາລັກພາຕົວເດັກຍິງ 276

ຄົນຈາກໂຮງຮຽນກິນນອນໃນເມືອງ ຈີບັອກ ເມື່ອເກືອບ 4 ປີທີ່ຜ່ານມາ.

Nigeria's information minister says Boko Haram militants have returned 76 of the 110 girls they abducted from a boarding school last month.



Lai Mohammed said Wednesday the girls were released through "back-channel efforts and with the help of some friends of the country," and the process was ongoing.



Local residents reported the militants drove the girls back to the northeastern town of Dapchi in a group of nine vehicles, dropped them off and then left.



The fate of the remaining girls is not clear.



Boko Haram, which loosely translates as "Western education is forbidden," pledged allegiance to the Islamic State in 2015 and has launched a number of attacks on schools.The militia horrified the world when it abducted 276 girls from a boarding school in Chibok almost four years ago.